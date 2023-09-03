You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi minister of industry and mineral resources concludes official visit to Turkiye

Saudi minister of industry and mineral resources concludes official visit to Turkiye

Saudi minister of industry and mineral resources concludes official visit to Turkiye
1 / 7
Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef and his delegation attending the Turkiye-Saudi Arabia Business Rountable on August 23, 2023 in Ankara. (X platform: @BAlkhorayef)
Saudi minister of industry and mineral resources concludes official visit to Turkiye
2 / 7
Minister Bandar Alkhorayef meeting with investors at the Federation of Turkish Chambers and Stock Exchanges in Ankara. (X platform: @BAlkhorayef)
Saudi minister of industry and mineral resources concludes official visit to Turkiye
3 / 7
Minister Bandar Alkhorayef discussed with Turkish officials ways to enhance bilateral relations in the industrial sector. (X platform: @BAlkhorayef)
Saudi minister of industry and mineral resources concludes official visit to Turkiye
4 / 7
Minister Bandar Alkhorayef discussed with Turkish officials ways to enhance bilateral relations in the industrial sector. (X platform: @BAlkhorayef)
Saudi minister of industry and mineral resources concludes official visit to Turkiye
5 / 7
Minister Bandar Alkhorayef meeting with investors, businessmen and officials in Istanbul to discuss joint opportunities for cooperation and investment in the industrial and mining sectors. (X platform: @BAlkhorayef)
Saudi minister of industry and mineral resources concludes official visit to Turkiye
6 / 7
Minister Bandar Alkhorayef discussed with Turkish officials ways to enhance bilateral relations in the industrial sector. (X platform: @BAlkhorayef). (X platform: @BAlkhorayef)
Saudi minister of industry and mineral resources concludes official visit to Turkiye
7 / 7
Minister Bandar Alkhorayef visited various Turkish companies and factories to gaining insights into cutting-edge automation and 4IR technologies. (X platform: @BAlkhorayef)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wmucf

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi minister of industry and mineral resources concludes official visit to Turkiye

Saudi minister of industry and mineral resources concludes official visit to Turkiye
  • The visit also aimed to boost trade, and non-oil exports, and explore promising investment opportunities in these sectors
  • Alkhorayef and his team conducted field visits to various Turkish companies and factories
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef has concluded an official visit to Turkiye to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the industrial and mining sectors, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
The visit also aimed to boost trade, and non-oil exports, and explore promising investment opportunities in these sectors.
During his visit, Alkhorayef held meetings with Turkish officials, including the Mehmet Fatih Kacir, minister of industry and technology, and Alparslan Bayraktar, minister of energy and natural resources.




Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef, left, with Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacir. (X platform: @BAlkhorayef)

The discussions centered on reinforcing industrial collaboration and elevating economic partnerships between the two nations.
Alkhorayef also engaged with the Minister of Trade Omer Bolat to explore avenues for enhancing trade and expanding non-oil exports.
He further discussed potential cooperation with the president of the Turkish Defense Industries Union, Haluk Gorgun.
The visit included participation in roundtable events organized by the Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Board in Istanbul and the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges in the capital, Ankara.
The forums facilitated valuable exchanges of ideas and views among investors, focusing on promising investment prospects within the industrial and mining sectors, and highlighted the Kingdom’s appealing advantages and capabilities for investors.




Minister Bandar Alkhorayef discussed potential cooperation on defense technologies with Turkish companies. (X platform: @BAlkhorayef)

Alkhorayef conducted field visits to various Turkish companies and factories, engaging with their officials and gaining insights into cutting-edge automation and Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies.
The field visits paved the way for discussions on bolstering cooperation between the private sectors of both countries, with a strong emphasis on knowledge transfer and exchange of expertise.
A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and the Turkish Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, aimed at strengthening collaboration in the mining sector.
Another MoU was signed between the National Industrial Development Center and a Turkish company, focusing on industry, technology, and innovation cooperation.
A third MoU was signed between the NIDC and the Turkish company RoboTurkiye in Istanbul, dealing with developing cooperation in artificial intelligence.
Alkhorayef’s visit also included a meeting with a delegation of Saudi students studying in Turkiye.
The overarching goal of the visit was to reinforce collaboration in the fields of industry and mining, expand export opportunities between the two nations, and attract high-quality foreign investments across various targeted sectors.

Topics: Saudi-Turkish ties Bandar Alkhorayef Turkiye

Related

Saudi-Turkiye trade volume to reach $10bn in coming years, says Turkish minister
Business & Economy
Saudi-Turkiye trade volume to reach $10bn in coming years, says Turkish minister
Saudi industry minister discusses Kingdom’s mining strategy at Turkiye meeting
Saudi Arabia
Saudi industry minister discusses Kingdom’s mining strategy at Turkiye meeting

The impact of entertainment ventures on Saudi Arabia’s economy

The impact of entertainment ventures on Saudi Arabia’s economy
Updated 02 September 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor

The impact of entertainment ventures on Saudi Arabia’s economy

The impact of entertainment ventures on Saudi Arabia’s economy
  • New tourism and entertainment initiatives are among the country’s top drivers for non-hydrocarbon economic growth
Updated 02 September 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is reaping the rewards of its substantial investments in diversifying its economy, with a key focus on the entertainment and tourism sectors. These investments have not only improved the nation’s income potential but have also paved the way for a departure from its reliance on hydrocarbons. 

The results of these efforts are evident in the figures published by the Saudi Central Bank for July, which revealed a surplus of $17.7 billion in the Kingdom’s current account balance during the first quarter of 2023. This reflects a significant revenue boost from tourism, reaching $9.8 billion in the first quarter compared to $3 billion in the same period the previous year.  

The OECD Tourism Trends and Policies 2022 report validates Saudi Arabia’s commitment to developing its tourism industry as one of the Kingdom’s fastest-growing sectors, significantly contributing to the national economy while creating a substantial number of jobs.  

Adel Noueihed, managing director of Imagination Middle East, a global creative agency, highlighted that on a global scale, entertainment contributes to 4 percent of gross domestic product, while tourism accounts for 7 percent.  

“When it comes to economic diversification, this is what KSA should aim to achieve when opening up these sectors,” he told Arab News. 

“And these numbers make sense if you’re trying to diversify away from hydrocarbons that these sectors would be two really clear pillars of things the government can do to diversify,” Noueihed added. 

Christophe Castagnera, strategy head of Imagination Middle East, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the untapped potential for experiences in Saudi Arabia.  

“We know in Saudi that in every vertical, there are sports, music, technology and performing artists, whether traditional, hyper modular or futuristic, like NEOM. There is now a whole new opportunity for these spaces to fill, which is brilliant,” he said.  

Castagnera underscored that these ventures are “a big part and a big driver” of what the government is doing with its strategic work and new initiatives.  

At the regional level, the strategy head pointed out that he has never witnessed such a multi-layered approach to building the experience economy, especially in terms of the intricacies involved in planning, investment, creative thinking and imagination required in the projects.

Driving growth

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 is driving specific support measures for the entertainment sector, with a goal of contributing over $23 billion or 3 percent of GDP and creating more than 100,000 jobs by 2030. It also has a $64 billion investment plan to further bolster the sector’s growth.  

“It’s (entertainment) a booming industry globally,” added Noueihed. “I think as people get more prosperous in certain parts of the world, they’ve got more disposable income, more time, and they want to spend that in different cultural entertainment activities. It’s a good play.”  

The tourism sector, too, is undergoing rapid expansion, with the aim of tripling employment to 1.6 million people and tripling its contribution to GDP to 10 percent by 2030. 

There’s an untapped market for experien-ces now in Saudi Arabia, which is brilliant.

Christophe Castagnera, Strategy head of Imagination Middle East

Castagnera outlined two key facets of the entertainment and tourism sectors.  

“There’s the domestic one as well as the international one. I think domestically there’s been entertainment hubs in Saudi Arabia, more from an underground or in-home point of view,” he explained.  

However, with the ambitious Vision 2030 initiative, Castagnera outlined that substantial investments have been made to draw various levels of entertainment ventures.   

He highlighted two prominent ones, saying, “Qiddiya and Seven being the two main ones” as the primary drivers of this transformation.”  

Even in the business sector, the Kingdom has film commissions, film sets and gaming, which are critical drivers for investment in the entertainment industry.

Economic showstoppers

One standout project is Saudi Entertainment Ventures, known as Seven, which recently announced a $346 million amusement destination. This venture is poised to offer immersive experiences and family recreations, enhancing the quality of life for millions of Saudis.  

The unveiling of Seven’s project came at an exciting time for Saudi Arabia as its economy grew by 1.1 percent in the second quarter compared to the year-ago period, spurred by a 5.5 percent surge in non-oil activities.  

Seven, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund, has begun construction work on its SR1.3 billion ($346.54 million) entertainment destination in Madinah.  

The project, in collaboration with BUJV, a joint venture by Al Bawani Co. and UrbaCon Trading & Contracting, aligns with the Kingdom’s strategy and vision to improve the lives of Saudis, revitalize communities, and boost tourism. 

On a global scale, 4 percent of GDP comes from entertainment, and 7 percent comes from tourism. When it comes to economic diversification, this is what KSA should aim to achieve.

Adel Noueihed, managing director of Imagination Middle East

“Our entertainment destination in Madinah will transform the entertainment landscape of the region and bring new, unique, and exciting experiences to the people of Madinah, supporting Seven’s aims to enrich the quality of life for millions of Saudis,” said Seven Chairman Abdullah Al-Dawood, in a statement at the launch.  

The unveiling of Seven’s project is part of a broader trend in Saudi Arabia’s entertainment and tourism sectors, which have been driving positive economic growth in recent years.   

This growth is evident in the International Monetary Fund’s projection of Saudi Arabia’s non-oil GDP, which is expected to increase from 3.9 percent in 2020 to a solid 4.3 percent in 2023.  

This steady rise in net flows from tourism activities underscores the nation’s successful diversification efforts away from a predominantly hydrocarbon-based economy.

Addressing challenges

While challenges remain, particularly in job creation, there is a push to overcome them.  

What must still be seen is the steady growth of the private sector and the creation of jobs over the next few years for the young Saudi population, among which two-thirds are under 30. This change, too, is happening. 

Our entertainment destination in Madinah will transform the entertainment landscape of the region and bring new, unique, and exciting experiences.

Abdullah Al-Dwood, Seven chairman

“The challenges will take time, but the ambition is there,” said Noueihed. “When it comes to enhancing the local sector, the quick route for a lot of entertainment and even tourism is to import intellectual property.”  

What will transform over time, continued Noueihed, is how local brands and flavors emerge in the Kingdom, encouraging an artistic and cultural renaissance in the region that will grow into a global industry to reckon with.   

“All they need is the right tools, exposure, and funding to create exciting local IP that’s nuanced and relevant to the local market. I think that’s quite important as well. And that will differentiate Saudi from other parts of the GCC and even the Arab world,” Noueihed concluded.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi economy OECD entertainment tourism

Related

Non-oil activities drive Saudi economy up by 1.1% in Q2: GASTAT 
Business & Economy
Non-oil activities drive Saudi economy up by 1.1% in Q2: GASTAT 
Update Saudi economy grew 3.8% in Q1 driven by rise in non-oil activities  
Business & Economy
Saudi economy grew 3.8% in Q1 driven by rise in non-oil activities  

India’s Disprz aims to upskill Saudi workforce

India’s Disprz aims to upskill Saudi workforce
Updated 02 September 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

India’s Disprz aims to upskill Saudi workforce

India’s Disprz aims to upskill Saudi workforce
  • Firm sets sights on transforming KSA’s workforce with AI-driven strategy
Updated 02 September 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: As artificial intelligence continues to revolutionize industries globally, Saudi Arabia has emerged as a regional powerhouse in this domain with major global tech companies increasingly viewing the Kingdom’s market as a pivotal element for their worldwide operations.  

Disprz, a front-runner in skilling and talent development based in India, is setting its sights on transforming Saudi Arabia’s workforce. Leveraging its new AI-powered strategy, the company aims to make a significant impact on the Kingdom’s labor market.  

In an interview with Arab News, Subbu Viswanathan, co-founder and CEO of Disprz, shed light on the company’s ambitious future plans.    

He revealed that Disprz aims to establish itself as a global leader in workforce development, using Saudi Arabia as a pivotal launchpad.  

After successfully raising $30 million in a Series C funding round in August, Viswanathan said Disprz is well-positioned to pursue global expansion, with a particular focus on the Saudi Arabian market.    

The CEO of the corporate learning and skilling SaaS startup expressed his eagerness to build upon an already established customer base in the region.  

“One of the markets that we are particularly keen on expanding in is Saudi Arabia. We already have a good set of customers but now we want to amplify it,” Viswanathan said.  

He noted that the company is already collaborating with key enterprises in Saudi Arabia, including NEOM, SRMG, and Tawuniya Insurance, among others.  

The goal is to adapt Disprz’s global products to align with the specific cultural and business needs of Saudi Arabia, Viswanathan explained.    

This glocalization strategy aims to combine the company’s global expertise in workforce development with a deep understanding of local demands.  

Viswanathan also provided some metrics to underline the company’s regional ambitions. 

One of the markets that we are particularly keen on expanding in is Saudi Arabia. We already have a good set of customers but now we want to amplify it.

Subbu Viswanathan, Co-founder and CEO of Disprz

“We currently serve around 350 global customers, including a dozen from Saudi Arabia and 70 from the broader Middle East. Our goal is to expand our Middle East customer base to 500 within the next three years, with the majority originating from the Kingdom.”  

Additionally, Viswanathan stated that the company aims to have 1,500 clients globally by 2026.  

The company employs AI to pinpoint the specific skills required for each role within an organization.  

This goes hand-in-hand with a comprehensive assessment of frontline workers followed by tailored training programs.    

These AI-driven initiatives are designed to equip employees with the necessary skill sets for career advancement and to meet evolving industry demands.  

“We are in the business of providing platforms to companies to help them solve the problem of skilling their workforce for the jobs of today and tomorrow. And our mission statement is very simple. It is to enable every person at work, to advance at work and life through the best science and technology,” Viswanathan explained.    

He outlined that the company’s primary target market compromises any enterprise that has over 300 employees.  

Moreover, Disprz is targeting the integration of generative AI across its entire product suite, with the first beta version slated for a September release.  

“We are on a strategic path to escalate our annual revenue from $10 million to $100 million. With a consistent annual growth rate of 100 percent, we project to achieve profitability by the second half of 2024,” the executive stated. 

FASTFACT

After successfully raising $30 million in a Series C funding round in August, Disprz is well-positioned to pursue global expansion, with a particular focus on the Saudi Arabian market.

He elaborated that the company’s path to profitability is predicated on substantial growth in Middle Eastern markets, particularly in Saudi Arabia.  

“The Saudi Arabian government is heavily investing in making the country a top destination in tourism, technology, and entrepreneurship,” Viswanathan stated.  

“We believe that we can be a key element in boosting the Kingdom’s transformation by getting the workforce ready for the challenges of the future. The world is changing very fast, we can help make the workforce ready for any disruptions,” he added.  

Viswanathan also revealed that Disprz is actively seeking partnerships with Saudi government institutions to bolster economic growth.    

“I do believe that Saudi Arabia is one of the growth engines of the world. If I were to name the top three economies that will attract significant investments in the future, Saudi Arabia will be on top of the list, followed by India and Indonesia,” he added.  

By aligning itself with public sector goals, the company aims to become the go-to upskilling platform for Saudi nationals. Such collaborations would not only enhance the skill levels among the local population but also contribute to achieving the milestones laid out in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.  

Viswanathan expressed optimism about Saudi Arabia’s growing AI landscape, stating that the Kingdom has the potential to “leapfrog” more established technologies like information systems, and go directly to adopting AI solutions at scale.  

The CEO disclosed that while the company’s regional headquarters is presently situated in Dubai, plans are underway to establish an office in Saudi Arabia.    

“We are actively seeking a joint venture partner to facilitate the opening of a local office,” he stated.    

Viswanathan also indicated that should plans proceed favorably, there is potential for relocating the company’s regional headquarters to the Kingdom.  

Founded in 2015, Disprz managed to secure around $50 million in funding across four rounds while attracting notable investors like Lumos Capital, 360 ONE Asset, Kae Capital, KOIS, and Dallas Venture Capital.    

Disprz currently has around 350 employees across its offices and aims to reach 400 headcounts.

Topics: Start-up of the Week Disprz India

Related

MENA startups continue to demonstrate growth with $76m raised in August  
Business & Economy
MENA startups continue to demonstrate growth with $76m raised in August  
Saudi edtech startup YaSchools poised to transform Jordan’s education landscape 
Business & Economy
Saudi edtech startup YaSchools poised to transform Jordan’s education landscape 

MENA startups continue to demonstrate growth with $76m raised in August  

MENA startups continue to demonstrate growth with $76m raised in August  
Updated 01 September 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

MENA startups continue to demonstrate growth with $76m raised in August  

MENA startups continue to demonstrate growth with $76m raised in August  
  • Region’s startup ecosystem attracted $1.1 billion in capital across 193 deals in first half of 2023
Updated 01 September 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: Startups in the Middle East and North Africa region continue to attract robust investor interest, showcasing sustained vitality in entrepreneurial activity.  

In August 2023, MENA startups raised over $76 million through 18 deals which fares well against the broader Middle East, Africa, and Pakistan region, which raised $139 million across 46 deals in the same period, according to venture data research firm MAGNiTT.  

Notably, the MENA region accounted for two of the three exits recorded in the Middle East, Africa, and Pakistan in August, highlighting its growing role in the global startup ecosystem. 

However, these promising figures come on the heels of a challenging first half of 2023. In the initial six months, the region attracted $1.1 billion in capital across 193 deals, reflecting a year-on-year decline of 41 percent.  

Nevertheless, this decline is notably better than the average global funding drop of 52 percent.  

While MENA’s deals declined by 49 percent, it was a steeper drop compared to the 25 percent decline in international deals. 

The report also delves into sectoral performance, revealing that despite a 51 percent year-on-year fall in deal numbers, fintech continues to dominate.  

E-commerce and retail followed suit, boosted by significant investments in Saudi Arabia’s Nana and Floward, which accounted for 80 percent of the sector’s total funding in the first half of the year. 

In contrast, the transport and logistics sector faced significant challenges, with funding shrinking by almost 90 percent, and deal numbers halved compared to the first half of 2022. 

Overall, MENA’s startup ecosystem shows resilience and potential, especially in sectors like fintech and e-commerce. The two notable exits in August provide optimistic indicators for the region’s investment landscape moving forward. 

PIF’s Jada commits to Aliph Capital’s GCC fund  

Small and Medium Enterprises in Saudi Arabia are poised to receive a boost as Jada Fund of Funds Co., a firm owned by the Public Investment Fund, announces a strong commitment to Aliph Capital’s Gulf Cooperation Council-focused fund, Aliph Fund I. 

This move aligns with Jada’s dedication to strategic, sustainable investments made through private equity and venture capital.  

Bandr Alhomaly, CEO of Jada, emphasized the joint objective of supporting SMEs, integral components of Saudi Arabia's economic framework, by providing them with crucial capital, talent, and technology. 

“We believe that strong managers play a key role by applying their expertise in selecting good assets and guiding portfolio companies toward contributing to Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification objectives,” said Alhomaly.    

Aliph Capital, an alternative investment manager domiciled in the Abu Dhabi Global Market, targets commitments of up to $250 million. The fund, anchored by the Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Co., focuses on high-quality mid-sized firms across the GCC. Its strategy closely aligns with Jada’s goals, emphasizing value creation and digital transformation. 

Expressing gratitude for Jada’s significant investment, Huda Al-Lawati, founder and CEO of Aliph Capital, said: “The potential of SMEs within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is vast, and I am delighted that Aliph Capital has the opportunity to play an impactful role in realizing that opportunity.”  

UAE fintech MALY raises $1.6m in pre-seed round  

UAE fintech startup MALY has secured $1.6 million in pre-seed funding from a consortium of regional angel investors.   

Founded in 2022, MALY has positioned itself as a platform focused on financial literacy, empowering users to manage their finances smartly through an intuitive app and a bank-linked card. Users can save, invest, and make informed spending decisions all under one roof.   

“Our mission is simple yet profound: to make improving financial wellness accessible for individuals across the MENA region,” said Mo Ibrahim, co-founder and CEO of MALY.  

This new injection of capital is earmarked to bolster MALY’s ambitious expansion plans into other GCC markets and MENA countries.  

Rewaa raises $27m in Series A funding led by Wa’ed Ventures  

Rewaa, a leading full-stack inventory management platform for the retail industry, has raised $27 million (SR100 million) in a Series A funding round.  

The round was led by Wa’ed Ventures, the Kingdom-based VC fund wholly owned by Aramco, with participation from STC’s Corporate Innovation Fund and other prominent investors. 

Rewaa marks CIF’s first venture investment in Saudi Arabia since its launch.  

Other participating investors included Silicon Valley’s Graphene Ventures, Sadu Capital, Vision Ventures, Khwarizmi Ventures, RZM Investment, Derayah VC, and Abdulrahman Sulaiman Al Rajhi & Sons Investment Co.  

Since its inception in 2018, Rewaa has processed over SR7 billion in transaction value, positioning it as one of Saudi Arabia's fastest-growing SaaS companies in the MENA region. The company specializes in omnichannel inventory management software. 

“By contributing to the industry’s digital transformation through the creation of a globally competitive product, we aim to make a significant impact on retail merchants, empowering them to deliver unparalleled service with heightened efficiency,” said Mohammed Alqasir, co-founder and CEO at Rewaa.  

Rewaa, which has served more than 7,000 retailers in the Kingdom and abroad, creating over 250 local jobs, provides retailers with a cloud-based integrated solution that synchronizes online and physical store inventory seamlessly. 

Fahad Alidi, managing director at Wa’ed Ventures, noted that Rewaa’s approach perfectly addresses the needs of the typically-scattered retail industry, and the investment aims to support the retail market’s technological development. 

Majed Aljarboua, general manager at stc Corporate Funds and Entrepreneurship, added: “Through our investment, we seek to participate in developing technologies that support the retail market, including Rewaa'a company.”   

Topics: Arab startups Public Investment Fund (PIF) Aliph Capital Jada Bandr Alhomaly Huda Al-Lawati

Related

Saudi startups eye collaborations at G20 agritech summit in India video
World
Saudi startups eye collaborations at G20 agritech summit in India
Saudi edtech startup YaSchools poised to transform Jordan’s education landscape 
Business & Economy
Saudi edtech startup YaSchools poised to transform Jordan’s education landscape 

Pakistan ‘working closely’ with Saudi, Middle East markets on IT investments — minister

Pakistan ‘working closely’ with Saudi, Middle East markets on IT investments — minister
Updated 01 September 2023
Khurshid Ahmed

Pakistan ‘working closely’ with Saudi, Middle East markets on IT investments — minister

Pakistan ‘working closely’ with Saudi, Middle East markets on IT investments — minister
  • IT minister says with strategic interventions, IT exports in short term can be increased from $2.6 billion to about $10 billion
  • Urges Pakistani IT companies to bring export proceeds back to the country instead of maintaining offshore offices
Updated 01 September 2023
Khurshid Ahmed

KARACHI: Pakistan is eyeing investment opportunities in the Saudi and Middle Eastern markets in the Information Technology sector, caretaker minister for IT Dr. Umar Saif said on Thursday, hoping the sector’s exports could swell to about $10 billion in the short term.
The minister was speaking at a three-day exhibition titled ‘Declaring Pakistan the Regional ICT Hub’ at Karachi’s Expo Center where he spoke of Pakistan’s immense potential in the domestic and international IT market, saying that its population comprised educated and tech savvy youth.
“At this point, my highest priority is to make sure that our youth gets better skills, that they’re able to contribute to the domestic economy, and to the emerging investments and opportunities in the Middle Eastern market,” Saif told Arab News at the sidelines of the event.
“We are working closely with the Saudi market, we’re working closely with the Middle Eastern market,” he said, adding that Pakistan was also eyeing markets in Africa.
“What we do here in terms of software production, in terms of handset manufacturing, in terms of competitiveness for telecom operators, will have huge implications for the growth of the local economy as well as our export potential.”
Saif said Pakistan’s current IT exports did not reflect its real exports as many companies were not bringing export proceeds to the country.
“Currently, the IT industry employs about 150,000 people and has an export of about $2.6 billion,” he said. “I think the actual export is more than this because a lot of It companies— because these are service companies— park their money outside of Pakistan because they find it difficult to bring it to Pakistan.”
Saif said by addressing IT-related issues, the government can encourage Pakistani IT companies to bring export proceeds back to the country instead of maintaining offshore offices. He said Pakistan’s annual IT exports could be increased to $3.5 billion through these measures.
The minister said Pakistan can boost its exports from $2.6 billion to about $10 billion in the short term by undertaking strategic interventions in the IT industry and online freelancing, to make sure the youth are upskilled and contributing to the IT sector.
Speaking at the event earlier, Saif said Pakistan’s IT ministry will train 100,000 software developers through a partnership program with a private company, adding that the trainings would help enhance exports by $2 billion per annum.
To achieve this, he said various programs and boot camps would be organized to enhance the capacity of university graduates in accordance with skills that were required by the IT industry.
Saif said introduction of a de-risking mechanism for venture capital could bring back the investment trend in the country’s startup culture. “The ministry is planning to launch a fund of funds with 30 percent equity of the government,” he said.
Over 400 brands, including a Saudi-based multinational Unifonic showcased their products at the exhibition. Unifonic is involved in managing conversation platforms and AI-based voice chatbot solutions.
“We have started our operations and we see Pakistan as a big market because it’s a country with 225 million people, a very vibrant and upcoming ecommerce scenario from our perspective,” Khurram Rahat, senior country director of Unifonic, told Arab News.
The organizers of the exhibition expect over 35,000 visitors to attend the event during the three days.
 

Topics: Pakistan Saudi investments Information Technology

Related

Pakistan inks deals with local and Chinese firms for Saudi-backed oil refinery
Business & Economy
Pakistan inks deals with local and Chinese firms for Saudi-backed oil refinery
In meeting with Saudi envoy, Pakistan president urges for steps to increase bilateral trade
Pakistan
In meeting with Saudi envoy, Pakistan president urges for steps to increase bilateral trade

Pakistan pitches projects under new investment council to diplomatic missions in Islamabad

Pakistan pitches projects under new investment council to diplomatic missions in Islamabad
Updated 01 September 2023

Pakistan pitches projects under new investment council to diplomatic missions in Islamabad

Pakistan pitches projects under new investment council to diplomatic missions in Islamabad
  • SIFC is hybrid civil-military forum aimed to fast-track decision making, promote investment from foreign nations
  • Pakistan has approved 20 projects to pitch for multibillion-dollar investments from Gulf and other states under SIFC
Updated 01 September 2023
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday held a briefing session for diplomatic missions in Islamabad on the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), formed in June to attract foreign investment.

SIFC is a hybrid civil-military forum aimed to fast-track decision making and promote investment from foreign nations, particularly Gulf countries.

A notification dated June 17 from then Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Office said SIFC would seek investments in the energy, IT, minerals, defence and agriculture sectors from GCC countries. The body, which has the army chief and other military leaders in key roles, aims to take a “unified approach” to steer the country out of economic crisis.

“Dr Jehanzeb Khan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Government Effectiveness, made a detailed presentation informing the diplomatic corps on the establishment and various aspects of the Council,” the foreign office said in a statement.

“He particularly highlighted investment opportunities in Pakistan in four key areas: IT, Agriculture, Energy and Mining. The participating diplomatic missions were requested to brief and encourage their countries to profit from the promise of Pakistan being a resource-rich country.”

Pakistan has reportedly approved 20 projects to pitch for multibillion-dollar investments from Gulf and other states under the SIFC umbrella. 

The identified projects include the Saudi Aramco Refinery, TAPI Gas Pipeline, Thar Coal Rail Connectivity, hydropower projects of 245 MW in Gilgit-Baltistan, handing over of 85,000 acres of land to a single investor, the establishment of cloud infrastructure, and telecom infrastructure deployment.

Topics: Pakistan economy

Latest updates

Saudi minister of industry and mineral resources concludes official visit to Turkiye
Saudi minister of industry and mineral resources concludes official visit to Turkiye
Tunisia places senior official in main opposition party under house arrest
Abdel Karim Harouni. (Facebook)
UAE evacuates 34 nationals from Florida, neighboring cities as Hurricane Idalia arrives
UAE evacuates 34 nationals from Florida, neighboring cities as Hurricane Idalia arrives
World Senior Weightlifting Championship begins in Riyadh Sunday with 2,500 athletes taking part
World Senior Weightlifting Championship begins in Riyadh Sunday with 2,500 athletes taking part
Two more ships pass through Black Sea corridor -Zelensky
Two more ships pass through Black Sea corridor -Zelensky

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.