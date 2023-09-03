You are here

  Kuwait appoints Fahd Al-Jarallah as finance minister - KUNA

Kuwait appoints Fahd Al-Jarallah as finance minister - KUNA

Kuwait appoints Fahd Al-Jarallah as finance minister - KUNA
The Kuwaiti national flag flies at half-mast in Kuwait City on September 9, 2022. (File: AFP)
DUBAI: Kuwait on Sunday appointed Fahd Abdulaziz al-Jarallah as finance minister, the state news agency said. 

He replaces Minister Manaf Al Hajeri who resigned from the government in July, less than three months after his appointment.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has set the stage for the advances in the vertical transportation industry, with Jeddah set to host a significant event and conference on elevators and escalators technologies in the city from Sept. 4-7. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the port city will present the Lift City Expo 2023 and the Second International Exhibition and Conference for Elevators and Escalators Technologies, Attachments, and Accessories at the Jeddah Hilton Hotel. 

The SPA reported that the Saudi elevator and escalator market is predicted to grow substantially in the coming period, with the country’s giga-projects estimated at over $1.34 trillion in progress. 

It further added that the exhibition will open new markets, contributing to achieving better returns on investment. 

The gathering will play a key role in keeping pace with the construction development and the volume of projects held in Saudi Arabia, which has drawn direct investments from manufacturers worldwide and developed the vertical transportation industry within the Kingdom. 

RIYADH: Qatar continues to build on its post-FIFA World Cup tourism momentum, with July reporting a 91.4 percent year-on-year surge in visitors, reaching an estimated 288,000, as revealed by the latest official data. 

The Qatar Monthly Statistics bulletin, published by the Planning and Statistics Authority, also highlighted a 2.1 percent increase in July compared to the previous month, underscoring the nation’s commitment to strengthening its tourism and cultural sectors. 

The statistics further showed that visitors from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries represented 47 percent of the total guest count, emphasizing Qatar’s regional appeal. 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will soon have a better grip over water scarcity challenges, with ACWA Power on Sunday announcing that it signed financing and security agreements for Rawabi Water Desalination Co. valued at SR2.05 billion ($678 million). 

The company, also known as the Rabigh-4 Independent Water Plant, told the Saudi Stock Exchange that the project will be financed through long-term debt and equity. 

The statement added that the project will use reverse osmosis technology and, once completed, will have a capacity of up to 600,000 cubic meters per day. 

ACWA Power holds a 45 percent equity stake in the project. 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has signed a binding agreement to sell its 10.92 percent stake in National Gas and Industrialization Co. to Jadwa Investment Co. for SR491.19 million ($131 million), according to a bourse filing.   

The transaction is set to be executed as a negotiated deal, following the Saudi Stock Exchange’s trading and membership procedures on Sept. 3, with completion expected by Sept. 5, subject to various conditions and steps.  

The sale involved 8.18 million shares, with GIB Capital serving as the financial advisor to the sovereign wealth fund.  

Earlier in August, ADES Holding Co., with the backing of PIF, announced its plan to go public on the Kingdom’s main stock exchange. 

In a statement, the oil and gas drilling firm revealed its plans to issue 339 million ordinary shares during the public offering, resulting in a 30 percent free float after a combination of existing and newly issued shares are sold. 

PIF, recognized as one of the world’s wealthiest sovereign wealth funds, continues to drive Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification endeavors as part of Vision 2030. 

The fund, over the course of years, has made several strategic investments, as Saudi Arabia’s economy moves away from its dependence on oil. 

Furthermore, in August, PIF-owned AviLease, an aviation financing and leasing firm, inked a definitive agreement to acquire Standard Chartered’s aircraft leasing business, which includes Dublin-based Pembroke Group.  

Valued at $3.6 billion, this deal encompassed a portfolio of 100 narrow-body aircraft and granted AviLease servicing rights for an additional 22 aircraft, according to a press statement. 

RIYADH: The Public Investment Fund on Sunday announced the signing of a share purchase agreement to acquire a 100 percent shareholding in the Saudi Iron & Steel Co., also known as Hadeed, from the Saudi Basic Industries Corp. 

Based on a cross-conditional share exchange agreement, Hadeed will also acquire a 100 percent shareholding in AlRajhi Steel Industries Co, or Rajhi Steel, from Mohammed Abdulaziz AlRajhi & Sons Investment Co., or Rajhi Invest, in exchange for newly issued shares in Hadeed, the PIF statement said. 

In a separate statement to Tadawul, SABIC revealed that the transaction is valued at SR12.5 billion ($3.33 billion). 

PIF further said that this transaction aligns with the fund’s broader efforts to accelerate industrial development in the Kingdom and will also improve Saudi Arabia’s steel production capabilities. 

“The steel industry is foundational to the Saudi economy and its diversification and growth. These transactions will bring together PIF’s financial capabilities and industry experience with Hadeed and Rajhi Steel’s leading technical and commercial expertise to create a national champion in Saudi Arabia’s steel sector,” said Yazeed A. Al-Humied, deputy governor and head of Middle East and North Africa investments at PIF. 

He added: “They also build on PIF’s mandate to establish new strategic partnerships to enable the private sector.” 

SABIC CEO Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh said that the transaction will help Hadeed become one of the most significant iron and steel companies in the Gulf Cooperation Council region. 

“Over the years, Hadeed’s contribution to the construction sector, urban and civil development in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as to the success and growth of SABIC, has been considerable,” said Al-Fageeh. 

He added: “The sale of Hadeed will enable SABIC to focus meanwhile on its strategy to become the preferred world leader in chemicals.” 

Hadeed is known for manufacturing steel products, including reinforcing bars, coiled wire and billets as well as slabs, sections, and hot and cold rolled coil. 

For his part, Yazid Mohamed Al-Rajhi, board chairman of Rajhi Invest, said: “We’re excited to bring together our capacity and expertise, alongside that of PIF and Hadeed, to enable Hadeed to better meet the future demands of its customers.” 

