Kuwait appoints Fahd Al-Jarallah as finance minister - KUNA

Jeddah to lift the escalator industry through massive event

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has set the stage for the advances in the vertical transportation industry, with Jeddah set to host a significant event and conference on elevators and escalators technologies in the city from Sept. 4-7.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the port city will present the Lift City Expo 2023 and the Second International Exhibition and Conference for Elevators and Escalators Technologies, Attachments, and Accessories at the Jeddah Hilton Hotel.

The SPA reported that the Saudi elevator and escalator market is predicted to grow substantially in the coming period, with the country’s giga-projects estimated at over $1.34 trillion in progress.

It further added that the exhibition will open new markets, contributing to achieving better returns on investment.

The gathering will play a key role in keeping pace with the construction development and the volume of projects held in Saudi Arabia, which has drawn direct investments from manufacturers worldwide and developed the vertical transportation industry within the Kingdom.