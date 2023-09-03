You are here

US seeks de-escalation in Kurdish-held eastern Syria

Troops from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Special Operations and the US-led anti-terrorist coalition, take part in heavy-weaponry military exercises in the countryside of Deir Ezzor in northeastern Syria, on March 25, 2022.
Troops from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Special Operations and the US-led anti-terrorist coalition, take part in heavy-weaponry military exercises in the countryside of Deir Ezzor in northeastern Syria, on March 25, 2022.
Ethan Goldrich
Ethan Goldrich
  • Key officials reiterate importance of strong American partnership with SDF in efforts to defeat Daesh
BEIRUT: The US Embassy in Syria said on Sunday that senior officials had met Kurdish-led forces and community leaders in eastern Syria, discussing the need for de-escalation after days of deadly violence.

Fighting erupted in the Kurdish-controlled areas of Deir Ezzor province after the US-backed, Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces or SDF detained Ahmad Al-Khabil, the head of the local Deir Ezzor Military Council, last Sunday.
The violence has killed 49 fighters from both sides and eight civilians, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor, and a curfew went into effect in the area on Saturday.

The SDF has denied any dispute with Arab tribes in the region, saying the clashes have mostly involved ‘elements of the regime and some beneficiaries’ of Ahmad Al-Khabil.

US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Ethan Goldrich and Maj. Gen. Joel Vowell, commander of the US-led coalition fighting Daesh in Syria and Iraq, met “in northeast Syria” with the SDF, Kurdish authorities and tribal leaders from Deir Ezzor, the American Embassy said.
“They agreed on the importance of addressing the grievances” of Deir Ezzor residents, “the dangers of outsiders interfering” and “the need to avoid civilian deaths and casualties,” said an embassy statement on X, formerly Twitter.
The participants also agreed on “the need for de-escalation of violence as soon as possible,” said the statement from the US Embassy, which is based outside Syria.
The largely Arab-majority Deir Ezzor province is controlled by the SDF to the east of the Euphrates, while forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Assad and Iran-affiliated fighters are stationed on the west bank.
Kurdish authorities manage areas under their control through local civilian and military councils, to avoid upsetting local Arab tribes.
The US-led coalition maintains bases in the area, including at Syria’s largest gas field, Al-Omar.
Goldrich and Vowell “reiterated the importance of the strong US partnership with the SDF” in efforts to defeat Daesh, the statement added.
The SDF has denied any dispute with Arab tribes in the region, saying the clashes have mostly involved “elements of the regime and some beneficiaries” of Khabil.
On Sunday, a day after the curfew came into effect, the SDF and the Observatory said the situation appeared to be calming down.
SDF spokesman Farhad Shami said the tensions had been restricted to five villages out of 120 in the area, adding that “in one remaining village, matters are moving toward resolution.”
The situation “is being handled with great sensitivity, but we hope the issues will be settled soon, whether militarily or in communication with the Arab tribes in the region,” he added.
The SDF spearheaded the offensive that defeated Daesh’s self-declared caliphate in Syria in 2019.
Syria’s war has killed more than half a million people since it broke out in 2011.

 

Jordan govt, academic union discuss boosting support for Palestinian cause

Jordan govt, academic union discuss boosting support for Palestinian cause
  • Bakr lauded the king’s role in Hashemite custodianship over Jerusalem’s holy sites
AMMAN: Fayez Basbous, chairman of the Palestine Committee in Jordan’s Lower House, reaffirmed King Abdullah’s commitment to reviving solidarity with the Palestinian cause, Jordan News Agency reported.

The statement was made during the committee’s meeting on Sunday with Dr. Ahmed Bakr, secretary-general of the Union of Arab Academics. 

Basbous stressed the need to support the Palestinian people in securing their rights, and urged the union to continue its role in raising awareness of the Palestinian cause.

Bakr lauded the king’s role in Hashemite custodianship over Jerusalem’s holy sites. Citing Israeli government attacks against the Palestinian people, Bakr emphasized the mounting pressures on Jordan to defend the Palestinian cause.

The union is hosting the International Scientific Conference for the Protection of Jerusalem and Islamic and Christian Sanctities in November. 
 

Tunisia opposition party calls for release of key official from house arrest

Abdel Karim Harouni.
Abdel Karim Harouni.
Abdel Karim Harouni.
  • The National Salvation Front said it “considers this new step to be part of the series of continuous measures attacking democracy and freedoms in Tunisia”
TUNIS: Tunisia’s opposition party Ennahdha said that one of its senior officials has been placed under house arrest by authorities in what it called an illegal decision.
Ennahdha condemned in a statement on Sunday the sanction against Abdel Karim Harouni and called for him to be released.
The National Salvation Front, Tunisia’s main opposition coalition which includes Ennahdha, said in a statement that Harouni had been placed under house arrest from Saturday evening, one day before he was to take part in a meeting to prepare the party’s congress scheduled in October.
The opposition coalition denounced an “arbitrary decision” that comes “in the context of the arrest of the historical leaders of the Ennahdha party, the closure of all its headquarters, and threats to its leaders and activists.”

The National Salvation Front, Tunisia's main opposition coalition which includes Ennahdha, said in a statement that Abdel Karim Harouni had been placed under house arrest from Saturday evening,

The National Salvation Front said it “considers this new step to be part of the series of continuous measures attacking democracy and freedoms in Tunisia.”
The move comes after Rached Ghannouchi was arrested earlier this year and sentenced to a year in prison for allegedly referring to police officers as tyrants in what his party said amounted to a sham trial.
Ghannouchi, 82, founder of the Ennahdha party and a former speaker of parliament, is the most prominent critic of Tunisian President Kais Saied.
He has maintained that Saied’s move in 2021 to take all powers into his hands amounted to a coup.
Saied shut down the Ennahdha-led parliament in 2021 and has since moved to consolidate power amid growing public disillusionment with Tunisia’s democracy.
Police have detained several other opposition figures this year.
The crackdown on opponents comes amid growing social tensions and deepening economic troubles in Tunisia.

 

Erdogan’s Russia visit is vital for Black Sea grain deal, chief aide says

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
  • Russian drones hit Danube River port infrastructure that is critical to Ukraine’s grain exports, injuring at least two people in the attack on southern parts of the Odesa region on Sunday, Ukrainian officials said
ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will focus on the Black Sea grain deal during their meeting on Monday as Turkiye seeks to bring Moscow back to the deal, Erdogan’s chief foreign policy adviser said.
“We play a leading role here. We see strong support from all around the world for the realization of the grain corridor,” Erdogan’s chief foreign policy and security adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic told an interview on A Haber television channel.
“The current status (of the grain deal) will be discussed at the summit on Monday. We are cautious, but we hope to achieve success because this is a situation that affects the entire world,” Kilic said.
Russian drones hit Danube River port infrastructure that is critical to Ukraine’s grain exports, injuring at least two people in the attack on southern parts of the Odesa region on Sunday, Ukrainian officials said.
The Danube has become Ukraine’s main route for exporting grain since July, when Russia quit a UN and Turkiye-brokered deal that had given safe passage to Kyiv’s exports of grains, oilseeds and vegetables oils via the Black Sea.
Ankara acknowledged the technical complexities surrounding the agreement, particularly concerning Russian grain and payment mechanisms, Kilic said. The issue also involves international payment systems such as SWIFT, posing a multifaceted challenge, Kilic added.
“Here, the decision of Russian leader is important. I believe that the bilateral meeting between President Erdogan and Putin will play the most important role in this issue.”

 

Freak flooding in Algeria kills eight

Algeria's civil defense service said the eight had been swept away by floodwaters at Tlemcen and El-Bayadh on Saturday.
Algeria's civil defense service said the eight had been swept away by floodwaters at Tlemcen and El-Bayadh on Saturday.
Algeria's civil defense service said the eight had been swept away by floodwaters at Tlemcen and El-Bayadh on Saturday.
  • Country’s civil defense service said the eight had been swept away by floodwaters at Tlemcen and El-Bayadh on Saturday
ALGIERS: Flooding caused by torrential rain has killed eight people in western Algeria, the country’s civil defense service said on Sunday.
It said the eight had been swept away by floodwaters at Tlemcen and El-Bayadh on Saturday.
The bodies of two women and two men, aged between 22 and 73, were recovered on Sunday at Tlemcen in the northwest, the civil defense said.
They had been in a vehicle swept away when the Oued Ed-Dali river burst its banks.
In El Bayadh in the southwest, three women and a man died when their car was swept away by floodwaters from the Oued Chadli river.
Algeria’s meteorological office had issued a warning bulletin on Friday forecasting rainstorms from Saturday in the north of the country.

Houthis furious as former President Saleh’s allies support public salary demands

Houthis furious as former President Saleh’s allies support public salary demands
  • Houthi leader Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi announced on Saturday that he had ordered authorities in Sanaa to put up for auction the homes and other properties of Saleh’s supporters
AL-MUKALLA: Houthis in Yemen have said that they will sell the seized properties of supporters of former President Ali Abdullah Saleh and use the proceeds to pay public employees after members of Saleh’s party in Sanaa supported intensifying demands for salary payment.

In a sign of deteriorating relations between the two allies, Houthi leader Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi announced on Saturday that he had ordered authorities in Sanaa to put up for auction the homes and other properties of Saleh’s supporters and other Yemenis who backed the internationally recognized government in Sanaa and other areas under their control in order to pay public employees who have not been paid since late 2016.

The Houthi leader’s order came days after Sadeq Ameen Abu Ras, the leader of the former president’s party, the General People’s Congress, for the first time in years voiced support for the expanding public salary demands, a statement that infuriated the Houthis.

“People have the right to speak about their salaries. We must look at them with compassion and provide them with what we can,” Abu Ras said on the occasion of the GPC’s 41st anniversary on Aug. 24.

“We must be transparent. As a state, we must present our budgets, our resources, and everything else to the people and state that these are our budgets. We say we spent this amount on the military and that amount on security.”

The Houthis killed Saleh, a former ally, in late 2017 after he led a brief military uprising against them in Sanaa.

While many of Saleh’s loyalists fled Houthi harassment after their leader’s death, others, including Abu Ras, remained in Sanaa and continued to serve in the Houthi government.

Speaking to a gathering of supporters on Wednesday, Mahdi Al-Mashat, president of the Houthi Supreme Political Council, referred to Abu Ras and other Yemenis who requested that their movement pay public employees as “fools,” claiming that their militia lacks the finances to do so. 

Since last year, pressure on the Houthis to pay tens of thousands of public employees under their control has increased, as reports indicate that the militia generated billions of riyals in revenues from Hodeidah port during the UN-brokered ceasefire that went into effect in April 2022. 

Teachers in Sanaa and other Yemeni provinces have been on strike for over a month to pressure the Houthis into paying their salaries. 

University professors in Houthi-controlled areas have also threatened to cease teaching if their salaries are not paid. 

The Houthis responded to the requests by replacing instructors with allies, brutally assaulting journalists, and sending threats to activists and politicians.

Observers in Yemen assert that Abu Ras’ criticism of the Houthis signifies not only an escalating rift between the two parties but also the GPC’s desire to abandon the Houthi camp.

Ali Al-Fakih, editor of Al-Masdar Online, told Arab News that the Sanaa-based GPC has used public salary demands to position itself as independent from the Houthis and is concerned about public resentment over unpaid salaries amid reports that regional and international mediators are pushing to designate the GPC in Sanaa as a separate entity from the Houthis.

“International efforts are being made to include the GPC in Sanaa as an independent party in the negotiations. When negotiations take place, the GPC in Sanaa is usually part of the Houthi delegation,” Al-Fakih said.

He anticipated that the Houthis would respond to the GPC’s criticism by harassing its members or attempting to discredit the party, given that their status as the “sole” representative of Yemenis would be undermined by the GPC’s independent participation in the political process.

“Houthis view parties that address the concerns and demands of the people as a potential menace,” Al-Fakih said. “As a result, they will continue to fragment the remainder of the party that resides in their regions and will limit its leadership, which employs a speech outside of what is permitted.”

