Syria’s Assad scraps notorious military field courts

President Bashar Al-Assad (C) speaking with fire fighters and emergency responders at the site of a forest fire in the countryside of the northwestern Latakia province. (AFP)
  Syrian lawyer Ghazwan Kronfol told AFP the courts' jurisdiction was expanded to civilians in response to unrest in the 1980s
BEIRUT: Syrian President Bashar Assad announced Sunday the scrapping of military field courts where thousands are thought to have been sentenced to death without due process, but activists remained cautious about the move’s impact.
Assad issued a legislative decree “ending the work” of the original 1968 proclamation that created the courts, the presidency said in a statement.
“All cases referred to the military field courts are to be referred... to the military judiciary,” said the statement posted on the Telegram messaging app, adding that the move went into effect immediately.
According to a 2017 report from rights group Amnesty International, the military field court’s rules and proceedings “are so summary and arbitrary that they cannot be considered to constitute an actual judicial process.”
It said military field court trials take just a few minutes.
It added that thousands of people detained at the notorious Sednaya prison had been killed in mass hangings after “trials” at such a court.
Syrian lawyer Ghazwan Kronfol told AFP the courts’ jurisdiction was expanded to civilians in response to unrest in the 1980s.
The courts are not required to follow due process, there is “no role for the lawyer” in the proceedings, and sentences cannot be appealed, he added.
“During the years of the revolution and armed conflict, a lot of detainees have been sentenced to death in these courts” and their executions carried out as soon as the sentences were approved, he added.
Syria’s civil war broke out in 2011 with the government’s repression of peaceful protests.
“Thousands may have been executed according to rulings from those courts,” Kronfol added.
An activist who declined to be identified due to security concerns also estimated that thousands or “maybe even tens of thousands” had died due to the military field courts.
Sunday’s decision was “long overdue” but “should be treated with caution... particularly because the regime has never acknowledged that these courts violate detainees’ human rights” and can still detain people without trial, the activist added.
Diab Serriya, from the Association of Detainees and the Missing in Sednaya Prison, said that “if detainees are referred to military courts” instead of military field courts, “they will at least be allowed a lawyer.”
“Around 70 percent” of detainees at the Sednaya facility after 2011 “went before the military field court, which handed most of them death sentences,” he said.
He expressed hope that if the military field courts are closed and their archives can be accessed, families will be able to know “the fate of their loved ones who have been missing and forcibly disappeared for years.”

 

Iran sentences two women journalists to jail time

An Iranian police vehicle is seen parked outside a currency exchange shop in the capital Tehran. (AFP file photo)
An Iranian police vehicle is seen parked outside a currency exchange shop in the capital Tehran. (AFP file photo)
An Iranian police vehicle is seen parked outside a currency exchange shop in the capital Tehran. (AFP file photo)
  The death on September 16, 2022 of Amini, an Iranian Kurd, came after her arrest for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic's dress code, triggering months-long nationwide protests
TEHRAN: Two female Iranian journalists will spend around a month behind bars as part of a three-year partly suspended prison sentence for “conspiracy” and “collusion,” local media reported on Sunday.
Under the sentence, Negin Bagheri and Elnaz Mohammadi will serve one-fortieth of the term, or less than a month, in prison, their lawyer Amir Raisian told the reformist Ham Mihan daily newspaper, where Mohammadi works.
“The remaining period is suspended over five years,” during which time they will be required to take “a professional ethics training” and “prohibited from leaving the country,” the lawyer added.
Raisian did not elaborate on whether the verdict can be appealed, and the report did not detail the allegations against the reporters.
Mohammadi’s sister, Elahe, who also works for Ham Mihan, has since September 2022 been in prison after reporting on the funeral of Mahsa Amini, 22, who died in police custody.
The death on September 16, 2022 of Amini, an Iranian Kurd, came after her arrest for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic’s dress code, triggering months-long nationwide protests.
Foreign-based rights groups have reported multiple arrests ahead of the anniversary of Amini’s death.
Bagheri works for the unaffiliated Haft-e Sobh newspaper.
Elnaz Mohammadi was arrested and kept in Evin prison for a week in February. The reason for her detention was not clear.
Last year’s demonstrations saw hundreds of people killed, including dozens of security personnel, and thousands arrested in connection with what officials labelled as foreign-instigated “riots.”
Seven men have been executed in protest-related cases involving killings and other violence against security forces.
Local media reported last month that authorities in Iran have questioned or arrested more than 90 journalists since the protests.
On Wednesday, an Iranian news agency reported that journalist Nazila Maroufian, who defied Iran’s strict dress code and was freed on bail earlier in August, has been rearrested for not wearing the headscarf in public.
 

 

Algeria says jet skiers ‘refusal to comply’ led to shooting; victims’ kin to file action in France

Algeria says jet skiers 'refusal to comply' led to shooting; victims' kin to file action in France
  • Two of the skiers were killed, a third was wounded and detained, while a fourth one managed to escape
  • The survivor said his group got lost and ran out of fuel while jet-skiing along Moroccan waters
  • The killings come at a time of increased tensions between Algeria and Morocco
ALGIERS: Algeria said Sunday its security forces had opened fire this week after a group of jet skiers from Morocco ignored warning shots and refused to comply with orders to stop.

Lawyers for two men shot dead in the incident plan to file a complaint in France. One was French-Moroccan and the other held a residence permit in France.
“During a security patrol inside our territorial waters, a coast guard unit intercepted on Tuesday at 7:47 p.m. (18:47 GMT), three jet skis that clandestinely entered our territorial waters,” a defense ministry press release said.
“After issuing an audible warning and ordering them to stop several times, the suspects refused to comply and fled,” it added of Tuesday’s incident in which two tourists were killed.
The defense ministry said that after several warning rounds, “shots were fired, forcing one of the jet skis to stop, and the other two fled.”
The ministry said the shootings happened “because of increased activity by drugs-trafficking gangs and organized crime” in the border zone, and because of “the obstinacy of those on the jet skis.”
The statement said one body was recovered on Wednesday, “of an unidentified man with a gunshot wound.”
His body was taken to Tlemcen for an autopsy, it added.
The defense ministry statement said people should “not pay attention to false information that aims to sully the honorable image of the Algerian forces.”

Reports from Morocco said French-Moroccan tourist Bilal Kissi, 29, and his Moroccan cousin Abdelali Mechouar, 40, were killed.
A third man, Smail Snabe, was wounded and detained in Algeria, according to media reports in Morocco on Friday.
Kissi’s brother Mohamed, who had also been in the group, said they got lost and ran out of fuel after leaving the Moroccan resort of Saidia, near the border with Algeria.
He said he managed to leave the area after the incident and was picked up by the Moroccan navy.
Bilal Kissi’s body was recovered on Saidia beach on the Moroccan side of the border.
Saidia is a popular Moroccan summer resort known for its long beach and water sports.
Kissi was buried on Thursday in Bni Drar village near Oujda, in the presence of dozens of relatives.
Sunday’s statement from the defense ministry was the first official reaction from Algeria to Tuesday’s incident.
In Morocco, the prosecutor’s office in the city of Oujda has opened an investigation, a judicial source told the official Moroccan news agency MAP on Friday.
The family of the two tourists killed are to launch a legal action in France, their lawyers announced on Sunday.
Hakim Chergui, who is acting for the families of the victims, said the legal action would be submitted on Monday or Tuesday.
They are accusing the Algerian authorities of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, the hijacking of a vessel and failure to assist a person in danger.

The break in diplomatic relations between Morocco and Algeria “does not justify the committing of the least crime and even less so the impunity of those responsible,” said a statement from the lawyers.
It was issued shortly before the Algerian defense ministry statement was released.
It comes at a time of increased tensions between Algeria and Morocco, exacerbated by antagonism over the disputed Western Sahara territory.
The border between the two North African countries has been closed since 1994, and Algiers severed diplomatic ties in August 2021, accusing Morocco of “hostile acts” — a decision Rabat called “completely unjustified.”
There has been no official statement yet from Rabat about the incident.
However, Morocco’s state-run National Human Rights Council (CNDH) condemned the use of live fire by the Algerian coast guard against “defenseless citizens, instead of helping people lost at sea.”
It said this was “a grave violation of international norms.”
The CNDH also said that a third person was still in intensive care in Oujda, without naming him.
It said Snabe had been “sentenced to 18 months” in prison in Algeria.
 

Jordan govt, academic union discuss boosting support for Palestinian cause

Jordan govt, academic union discuss boosting support for Palestinian cause
  Bakr lauded the king's role in Hashemite custodianship over Jerusalem's holy sites
AMMAN: Fayez Basbous, chairman of the Palestine Committee in Jordan’s Lower House, reaffirmed King Abdullah’s commitment to reviving solidarity with the Palestinian cause, Jordan News Agency reported.

The statement was made during the committee’s meeting on Sunday with Dr. Ahmed Bakr, secretary-general of the Union of Arab Academics. 

Basbous stressed the need to support the Palestinian people in securing their rights, and urged the union to continue its role in raising awareness of the Palestinian cause.

Bakr lauded the king’s role in Hashemite custodianship over Jerusalem’s holy sites. Citing Israeli government attacks against the Palestinian people, Bakr emphasized the mounting pressures on Jordan to defend the Palestinian cause.

The union is hosting the International Scientific Conference for the Protection of Jerusalem and Islamic and Christian Sanctities in November. 
 

US seeks de-escalation in Kurdish-held eastern Syria

US seeks de-escalation in Kurdish-held eastern Syria
  Key officials reiterate importance of strong American partnership with SDF in efforts to defeat Daesh
BEIRUT: The US Embassy in Syria said on Sunday that senior officials had met Kurdish-led forces and community leaders in eastern Syria, discussing the need for de-escalation after days of deadly violence.

Fighting erupted in the Kurdish-controlled areas of Deir Ezzor province after the US-backed, Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces or SDF detained Ahmad Al-Khabil, the head of the local Deir Ezzor Military Council, last Sunday.
The violence has killed 49 fighters from both sides and eight civilians, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor, and a curfew went into effect in the area on Saturday.

BACKGROUND

The SDF has denied any dispute with Arab tribes in the region, saying the clashes have mostly involved ‘elements of the regime and some beneficiaries’ of Ahmad Al-Khabil.

US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Ethan Goldrich and Maj. Gen. Joel Vowell, commander of the US-led coalition fighting Daesh in Syria and Iraq, met “in northeast Syria” with the SDF, Kurdish authorities and tribal leaders from Deir Ezzor, the American Embassy said.
“They agreed on the importance of addressing the grievances” of Deir Ezzor residents, “the dangers of outsiders interfering” and “the need to avoid civilian deaths and casualties,” said an embassy statement on X, formerly Twitter.
The participants also agreed on “the need for de-escalation of violence as soon as possible,” said the statement from the US Embassy, which is based outside Syria.
The largely Arab-majority Deir Ezzor province is controlled by the SDF to the east of the Euphrates, while forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Assad and Iran-affiliated fighters are stationed on the west bank.
Kurdish authorities manage areas under their control through local civilian and military councils, to avoid upsetting local Arab tribes.
The US-led coalition maintains bases in the area, including at Syria’s largest gas field, Al-Omar.
Goldrich and Vowell “reiterated the importance of the strong US partnership with the SDF” in efforts to defeat Daesh, the statement added.
The SDF has denied any dispute with Arab tribes in the region, saying the clashes have mostly involved “elements of the regime and some beneficiaries” of Khabil.
On Sunday, a day after the curfew came into effect, the SDF and the Observatory said the situation appeared to be calming down.
SDF spokesman Farhad Shami said the tensions had been restricted to five villages out of 120 in the area, adding that “in one remaining village, matters are moving toward resolution.”
The situation “is being handled with great sensitivity, but we hope the issues will be settled soon, whether militarily or in communication with the Arab tribes in the region,” he added.
The SDF spearheaded the offensive that defeated Daesh’s self-declared caliphate in Syria in 2019.
Syria’s war has killed more than half a million people since it broke out in 2011.

 

Tunisia opposition party calls for release of key official from house arrest

Abdel Karim Harouni. (Facebook)
Abdel Karim Harouni. (Facebook)
Abdel Karim Harouni. (Facebook)
  The National Salvation Front said it "considers this new step to be part of the series of continuous measures attacking democracy and freedoms in Tunisia"
TUNIS: Tunisia’s opposition party Ennahdha said that one of its senior officials has been placed under house arrest by authorities in what it called an illegal decision.
Ennahdha condemned in a statement on Sunday the sanction against Abdel Karim Harouni and called for him to be released.
The National Salvation Front, Tunisia’s main opposition coalition which includes Ennahdha, said in a statement that Harouni had been placed under house arrest from Saturday evening, one day before he was to take part in a meeting to prepare the party’s congress scheduled in October.
The opposition coalition denounced an “arbitrary decision” that comes “in the context of the arrest of the historical leaders of the Ennahdha party, the closure of all its headquarters, and threats to its leaders and activists.”

FASTFACT

The National Salvation Front, Tunisia’s main opposition coalition which includes Ennahdha, said in a statement that Abdel Karim Harouni had been placed under house arrest from Saturday evening,

The National Salvation Front said it “considers this new step to be part of the series of continuous measures attacking democracy and freedoms in Tunisia.”
The move comes after Rached Ghannouchi was arrested earlier this year and sentenced to a year in prison for allegedly referring to police officers as tyrants in what his party said amounted to a sham trial.
Ghannouchi, 82, founder of the Ennahdha party and a former speaker of parliament, is the most prominent critic of Tunisian President Kais Saied.
He has maintained that Saied’s move in 2021 to take all powers into his hands amounted to a coup.
Saied shut down the Ennahdha-led parliament in 2021 and has since moved to consolidate power amid growing public disillusionment with Tunisia’s democracy.
Police have detained several other opposition figures this year.
The crackdown on opponents comes amid growing social tensions and deepening economic troubles in Tunisia.

 

