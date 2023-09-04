You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Ukraine’s defense minister submits resignation letter

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov submitted his resignation letter to the chairman of parliament. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Biggest shake-up of Ukraine’s defense establishment since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022
KYIV: Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov submitted his resignation letter to the chairman of parliament, he said in a post on X on Monday.
Zelensky said on Sunday he had decided to replace his wartime defense minister, the biggest shake-up of Ukraine’s defense establishment since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

With grain deal in focus, Putin to meet Erdogan in Russia

  • Turkiye: We are cautious but hopeful
  • UN seeks to bring Russia back in to deal
MOSCOW: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will try to convince Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin to return to a Ukraine grain export deal that helped ease a global food crisis, when the two leaders meet in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi on Monday.
Russia quit the deal in July — a year after it was brokered by the United Nations and Turkiye — complaining that its own food and fertilizer exports faced obstacles and that not enough Ukrainian grain was going to countries in need.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the talks with Erdogan, who previously played a significant role in convincing Putin to stick with the deal, would take place in the middle of the day, Moscow time.
“We play a leading role here,” Erdogan’s chief foreign policy and security adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic said in an interview on A Haber television channel.
“The current status (of the grain deal) will be discussed at the summit on Monday. We are cautious, but we hope to achieve success,” Kilic said.
The deal was aimed at getting grain from Ukraine to world markets through the Black Sea and easing a global food crisis that the United Nations said had been worsened by Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year.
Russia and Ukraine are two of the world’s key agricultural producers, and major players in the wheat, barley, maize, rapeseed, rapeseed oil, sunflower seed and sunflower oil markets.
Putin has repeatedly said the West was to blame for Russia leaving the deal because it had failed to implement a separate memorandum agreed with the United Nations.
But Putin has also said Russia could return to the grain deal if the West fulfils its side of the deal.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Thursday that he had sent Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov “a set of concrete proposals” aimed at reviving the deal.
To convince Russia to approve the original deal a three-year accord was struck at the same time under which UN officials agreed to help it with its own food and fertilizer exports.
One of Moscow’s main demands is for the Russian Agricultural Bank to be reconnected to the SWIFT international payments system. The EU cut it off in June 2022.
Russia, though, wants implementation. Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Saturday that things that were implied had not been implemented last time. In its report on the Erdogan meeting, Russian state television said the promises made to Russia must be implemented.
Russia has also been discussing a Putin initiative to supply up to 1 million tons of Russian grain to Turkiye at reduced prices for subsequent processing at Turkish plants and shipping to countries most in need.
For Russia, Erdogan is a key broker — and one respected personally by Putin. It is their first in-person meeting since October.
Ahead of Monday’s meeting, US wheat prices closed lower on Friday as markets weighed tight global stocks against the prospect of hefty Russian wheat production and efforts to renew a Black Sea grain deal.
Ukrainian officials, meanwhile, said Russia launched an overnight air attack on one of Ukraine’s major grain exporting ports.

Upward of 20,000 Ukrainian amputees face trauma on a scale unseen since WWI

Upward of 20,000 Ukrainian amputees face trauma on a scale unseen since WWI
Updated 3 min 40 sec ago
AP

Upward of 20,000 Ukrainian amputees face trauma on a scale unseen since WWI

Upward of 20,000 Ukrainian amputees face trauma on a scale unseen since WWI
  • The hardest part for many amputees is learning to live with the pain — pain from the prosthesis, pain from the injury itself, pain from the lingering effects of the blast shockwave
  • Rudneva estimated that 20,000 Ukrainians have endured at least one amputation since the war began
Updated 3 min 40 sec ago
AP
LVIV: The small band of soldiers gather outside to share cigarettes and war stories, sometimes casually and sometimes with a degree of testiness over recollections made unreliable by their last day fighting, the day the war took away their limbs.
Some clearly remember the moment they were hit by anti-tank mines, aerial bombs, a missile, a shell. For others, the gaps in their memories loom large.
Vitaliy Bilyak’s skinny body is a web of scars that end with an amputation above the knee. During six weeks in a coma, Bilyak underwent over 10 surgeries, including his jaw, hand, and heel, to recover from injuries he received April 22 driving over a pair of anti-tank mines.
“When I woke up, I felt like I was born again and returned from the afterlife,” said Bilyak, who is just beginning his path to rehabilitation. He does not yet know when he’ll receive a prosthesis, which must be fitted individually to each patient.
Ukraine is facing a future with upward of 20,000 amputees, many of them soldiers who are also suffering psychological trauma from their time at the front. Europe has experienced nothing like it since World War I, and the United States not since the Civil War.
Mykhailo Yurchuk, a paratrooper, was wounded in the first weeks of the war near the city of Izium. His comrades loaded him onto a ladder and walked for an hour to safety. All he could think about at the time, he said, was ending it all with a grenade. A medic refused to leave his side and held his hand the entire time as he fell unconscious.
When he awoke in an intensive care unit the medic was still there.
“Thank you for holding my hand,” Yurchuk told him.
“Well, I was afraid you’d pull the pin,” the medic replied. Yurchuk’s left arm was gone below the elbow and his right leg above the knee.
In the 18 months since, Yurchuk has regained his equilibrium, both mentally and physically. He met the woman who would become his wife at the rehabilitation hospital, where she was a volunteer. And he now cradles their infant daughter and takes her for walks without the slightest hesitation. His new hand and leg are in stark black.
Yurchuk has himself become the chief motivator for new arrivals from the front, pushing them as they heal from their wounds and teaching them as they learn to live and move with their new disabilities. That kind of connection will need to be replicated across Ukraine, formally and informally, for thousands of amputees.
“Their whole locomotive system has to be reoriented. They have a whole redistribution of weight. That’s a really complicated adjustment to make and it needs to be made with another human being,” said Dr. Emily Mayhew, a medical historian at Imperial College who specializes in blast injuries.
There are not nearly enough prosthetic specialists in Ukraine to handle the growing need, said Olha Rudneva, the head of the Superhumans center for rehabilitating Ukrainian military amputees. Before the war, she said, only five people in all of Ukraine had formal rehabilitation training for people with arm or hand amputations, which in normal circumstances are less common than legs and feet as those sometimes are amputated due to complications with diabetes or other illnesses.
Rudneva estimated that 20,000 Ukrainians have endured at least one amputation since the war began. The government does not say how many of those are soldiers, but blast injuries are among the most common in a war with a long front line.
Rehabilitation centers Unbroken and Superhumans provide prostheses for Ukrainian soldiers with funds provided by donor countries, charity organizations and private Ukrainian companies.
“Some donors are not willing to provide military aid to Ukraine but are willing to fund humanitarian projects,” said Rudneva.
Some of the men undergoing rehabilitation regret they’re now out of the war, including Yurchuk and Valentyn Lytvynchuk.
Lytvynchuk, a former battalion commander, draws strength from his family, especially his 4-year-old daughter who etched a unicorn on his prosthetic leg.
He headed recently to a military training ground to see what he could still do.
“I realized it’s unrealistic. I can jump into a trench, but I need four-wheel drive to get out of it. And when I move ‘fast’ a child could catch me,” he said. Then, after a moment, he added: “Plus, the prosthesis falls off.”
The hardest part for many amputees is learning to live with the pain — pain from the prosthesis, pain from the injury itself, pain from the lingering effects of the blast shockwave, said Mayhew, who has spoken with several hundred military amputees over the course of her career. Many are dealing with disfigurement and the ensuing cosmetic surgeries.
“That comorbidity of PTSD and blast injury and pain — those are very difficult to unpick,” she said. “When people have a physical injury and they have a psychological injury that goes with it, those things can never be separated. ”
For the severely injured, rehabilitation could take longer than the war ultimately lasts.
The cosmetic surgeries are crucial to allowing the soldiers to feel comfortable in society. Many are so disfigured that it’s all they believe anyone sees in them.
“We don’t have a year, two,” said Dr. Natalia Komashko, a facial surgeon. “We need to do this as if it was due yesterday.”.
Bilyak, the soldier who drove over anti-tank mines, still sometimes finds himself dreaming of battle.
“I’m lying alone in the ward on the bed, and people I don’t know come to me. I realize they’re Russians and they start shooting me point-blank in the head with pistols, rifles,” he recounted. “They start getting nervous because they’re running out of bullets, and I’m alive, I show them the middle finger and laugh at them.”

France evacuates five Afghan women ‘threatened by Taliban’

France evacuates five Afghan women ‘threatened by Taliban’
Updated 18 min 27 sec ago
AFP

France evacuates five Afghan women ‘threatened by Taliban’

France evacuates five Afghan women ‘threatened by Taliban’
  • The women include a former university director, an ex-NGO consultant, a former television presenter, and a teacher at a secret school in Kabul
Updated 18 min 27 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: France on Monday was due to receive five Afghan women “threatened by the Taliban” after repeated requests it create a humanitarian corridor for women shut out of public life, an official said.

Since returning to power in August 2021, Taliban authorities have imposed a strict interpretation of Islam, with women bearing the brunt of laws the United Nations has labelled “gender apartheid.”

Women and girls have been banned from attending high school and university as well as barred from visiting parks, fairs and gymnasiums.

They have also mostly been blocked from working for UN agencies or NGOs, with thousands sacked from government jobs or paid to stay at home.

French immigration authority chief Didier Leschi said that by presidential order, “special attention is being paid to women who are primarily threatened by the Taliban because they have held important positions in Afghan society... or have close contacts with Westerners.

“This is the case for five women who will arrive today,” Leschi said.

The women include a former university director, an ex-NGO consultant, a former television presenter, and a teacher at a secret school in Kabul.

One of the women was accompanied by three children.

The women had been unable to leave Afghanistan on airlifts to Western countries when the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

They fled to neighboring Pakistan where they sought temporary refuge. From there, the French authorities organized their evacuation, Leschi said.

Once they arrive in France, they will be registered as asylum seekers and given housing while their applications for refugee status are considered, Leschi said.

Leschi said that such evacuations were “likely to be repeated” for other Afghan women with a similar profile.

However, Delphine Rouilleault, the head of the France Terre D’Asile NGO working for refugees, said the evacuations were “not the fruit of a political decision” but gained “after a hard fight” to obtain visas for them.

The women will be initially housed in a center run by her organization, which has been rallying for months for the evacuation of more Afghan women facing a similar situation.

Rouilleault said “hundreds” of Afghan women were “hiding” in Pakistan.

In the middle of 2021, French President Emmanuel Macron had pledged that France would “be by the side of Afghans.” French authorities say nearly 16,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan since then.

An NGO working for Afghan refugees and asylum seekers, Accueillir les Afghanes, in April deplored that Afghan women, especially those who were single, had been largely abandoned and asked Paris to put in place an “emergency” program to take them in.

Topics: France Taliban Afghanistan

ASEAN diplomats meet to review stalled Myanmar peace plan

ASEAN diplomats meet to review stalled Myanmar peace plan
Updated 04 September 2023
Reuters

ASEAN diplomats meet to review stalled Myanmar peace plan

ASEAN diplomats meet to review stalled Myanmar peace plan
  • ASEAN foreign ministers are meeting in Jakarta, capital of chair Indonesia, this week to discuss Myanmar
  • Myanmar is a member of ASEAN though its military rulers have been excluded from top bloc meetings
Updated 04 September 2023
Reuters

JAKARTA: Top Southeast Asian diplomats will on Monday review their regional bloc’s stalled peace plan for Myanmar with frustration growing with its ruling military’s failure to end violence more than two years after it seized power in a coup.
Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are meeting in Jakarta, capital of chair Indonesia, this week to discuss Myanmar, a code of conduct for the South China Sea, the region’s economy, transnational crime and other issues.
Myanmar is a member of ASEAN though its military rulers have been excluded from top bloc meetings since they ousted an elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi in 2021, triggering violent opposition to their rule.
ASEAN has agreed on a peace plan, known as its five-point consensus, that calls for an end to violence and dialogue among all parties but the generals have paid little more than lip service to it.
“As mandated by the leaders, we would conduct a comprehensive review on the ‘five PC’ implementation and prepare a recommendation for our leaders’ deliberation,” Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said in opening remarks, referring to the five-point plan.
“ASEAN can only steam forward in full power if we can ensure a peaceful and lasting solution in Myanmar,” she said.
The crisis in Myanmar has raised questions about the effectiveness and unity of a group founded at the height of the Cold War in the 1960s.
ASEAN has for decades operated under the principle of not interfering in each other’s internal affairs and reaching agreement by consensus, but that has left it struggling to help resolve problems like Myanmar, unable to press the generals beyond barring them from its high-level meetings.
Indonesia, which has urged unity amid growing skepticism of the bloc’s credibility, has been conducting behind-the-scenes efforts to find a solution to Myanmar’s turmoil but has little to show for its effort.
ASEAN leaders are due to gather in Jakarta later in the week along with leaders and top from partner countries such as the United States, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and others.
US President Joe Biden will not be attending. Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Asian American vice president, will be taking his place.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang is due to attend.

Topics: ASEAN Myanmar

Western firms still in Russia weigh pros and cons of leaving

Western firms still in Russia weigh pros and cons of leaving
Updated 04 September 2023
AFP

Western firms still in Russia weigh pros and cons of leaving

Western firms still in Russia weigh pros and cons of leaving
  • Around 100 companies from the G7 nations are still operating in Russia, but the numbers appear to be dropping: Yale University
  • European multinational firms have lost at least 100 billion euros ($108 billion) in total in Russia: FT analysis
Updated 04 September 2023
AFP

PARIS: Should they stay or should they go now? Eighteen months after the start of the war in Ukraine, many Western companies in Russia are still assessing the pros and cons.

According to a count by the Yale University, around a hundred companies from the G7 nations are still operating in Russia, but the numbers appear to be dropping.
“We are continuing to see a trend toward a reduction in the activities of Western companies on Russian territory,” Julien Vercueil, an economist specializing in Russia, told AFP.
On August 21, faced with an “increasingly difficult environment,” US pizza chain Domino’s decided to throw in the towel, announcing the bankruptcy of its Russian operations, which it had been trying to sell since December, and closing 142 establishments across the country.
“The war is creating unfavorable conditions for foreign companies in Russia, whatever they decide to do,” Vercueil said. If they quit Russia, especially if they do so in a hurry, these companies “can lose a lot, but it will be once and for all,” he said.
According to analysis by The Financial Times, which examined the annual accounts of 600 European multinationals, they lost at least 100 billion euros ($108 billion) in total “following the sale, closure or reduction of their Russian activities.”
French carmaker Renault, for example, suffered a loss of 2.2 billion euros as it pulled out of Russia, one of its main markets, in May 2022.
But it is the oil majors that have lost the most. BP, one of the first to fully withdraw from Russia shortly after the fighting began in Ukraine in February 2022, has taken an estimated hit of more than 22 billion euros.

On the other hand, to keep doing business in Russia exposes Western firms to “significant reputational costs,” Vercueil said.
Ukrainians, and in particular their high-profile President Volodymyr Zelensky, are vocal in accusing such companies of “financing the Russian war through the profits they make on Russian territory,” he said.
Food, agriculture and distribution giants, many of whom have remained in Russia, are often targeted.
French supermarket chain Auchan is a case in point.
Ukraine said Wednesday that fragments of a Russian missile fell on a mall housing an Auchan in Kyiv, and repeated calls for the company to end its Russian operations.
“Cynicism, masochism, or stupidity? Exit Russia: this money is too bloody,” the defense ministry said.
Many Western companies that have stayed in Russia say they are ensuring the livelihoods of their employees, and keeping their businesses from falling into the hands of Russian officials.
Those arguments have not convinced everyone.
“Those companies explain that they stay for humanitarian reasons — that’s a cynical lie,” said Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, a professor specializing in corporate social responsibility at Yale University, who has compiled a list of Western companies leaving, or remaining, in Russia.
In his view, not only are these major groups helping to keep the Russian economy going, they are also playing into President Vladimir Putin’s hands by reassuring consumers with their presence.
The remainers have been targeted by boycotts in some cases.
Scandinavian organizations are boycotting US group Mondelez, maker of snacks like Oreo and Toblerone, due to its continued presence in Russia.
SAS airline, the Norwegian football federation and the Swedish military are among those rejecting products made by the company formerly known as Kraft Foods, as well as its subsidiaries Freia in Norway and Marabou in Sweden.


Companies continuing to operate in Russia also face the threat of having businesses and their profits seized.
“It’s dangerous to stay when the legal environment is now openly characterised by arbitrariness and state predation to the detriment of foreign interests,” Vercueil said.
According to one decree, Russia can “temporarily take control of companies” from countries considered “unfriendly,” Vladimir Tchikine, a lawyer specializing in corporate law in Russia, told AFP.
In recent months the Danish brewer Carlsberg and French food giant Danone have felt the force of this retaliatory policy.
While the two industrial giants were in the process of selling their Russian activities, the Russian state surprised them by unilaterally taking control of their assets in the country.
 

Topics: Russian invasion in Ukraine Renault Dominoes Pizza BP

