Saudi carrier flynas expands reach with new base at Madinah Airport

CEO and Managing Director of flynas Bander Almohanna and the Managing Director of Tibah Airports Operations Co. Sofiene Abdessalem signing the agreement. (flynas)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s flag carrier flynas is set to become the sole low-cost airline operating from four bases within the Kingdom, following a recent agreement. 

In a significant development, flynas has inked a deal with Tibah Airports Operation Co. to establish its latest operations hub at Madinah Airport in line with its expansion and growth plans, according to a press release. 

This expansion also aligns with the goals outlined in the National Civil Aviation Strategy, which seeks to facilitate national air carriers in playing a pivotal role in connecting Saudi Arabia with the global aviation network. 

RIYADH: King Abdullah Financial District Development & Management Co. has signed a deal with Orange Business, the enterprise division of Orange Group, to design, build and run an advanced smart city platform that will seamlessly integrate with KAFD’s existing digital infrastructure. 

This strategic partnership aims to incorporate advanced technologies including artificial intelligence and data analytics into the existing platform, enhancing the smart city experience within the area, known as Saudi Arabia’s premier business district. 

The agreement was signed on Sept. 4 at a ceremony hosted by KAFD, which was attended by more than 50 guests.  

The development of KAFD’s digital infrastructure aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, as the Kingdom strives to enhance livability and competitiveness within its business districts. 

Gautam Sashittal, CEO of KAFD DMC, said: “The increasing wave of urbanization across the world is set to uncover a $517 billion market for smart city solutions with an annual growth rate of 25 percent, a fact that plays into KAFD’s objectives of building a future-proof and business-friendly hub in Riyadh.”   

He added: “A major step in that direction, our partnership with Orange Business will further strengthen our drive to become a global pioneer in smart urban development.”  

Under the new agreement, Orange Business will deliver a range of services to KAFD, including the Orange Smart City Platform, capable of managing big data, data analytics encompassing descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analytics, and governance. 

“The commissioning of the Smart City Platform is a clear signal of our commitment to elevate what is already a world-class district to the next level of smart city evolution – what we call the cognitive city,” said Sahem Azzam, senior vice president of Middle East, Africa, and Turkiye of Orange Business.  

He added: “This is driven by the collection of data and leveraging AI and data analytics to provide deeper user insights as a basis for new use cases, revenue streams, and innovative services for the city’s population. It will also optimize city operations – making them better, faster, and safer.”  

The press statement added that Orange Business has been involved in developing smart city projects in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East for more than a decade.  

RIYADH: Italy is courting wealth funds from the Gulf including Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund to invest in the country’s “Made in Italy” fund.

It was disclosed by Industry Minister Adolfo Urso at the Saudi-Italian Investment Forum in Milan on Monday to promote bilateral ties.

The Italian fund, according to Urso, will provide resources to firms operating in strategically important sectors and boost procurement and reuse of critical resources.

The minister also told the event that Rome could appoint special commissioners to take steps to help implement foreign investment programs in Italy worth at least $1.1 billion.

In 2022, trade between Italy and Saudi Arabia reached €11.5 billion. In the first quarter of 2023, the trade volume jumped 16 percent as compared to the same period in 2021.

Since taking office last October, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has sought to forge closer ties with the Gulf countries.

Under Meloni, Italy sees itself playing an increasing role in linking the EU with energy suppliers in the Middle East and North Africa.

RIYADH: ACWA Power, a prominent player in Saudi Arabia's energy transition efforts, is set to further its collaborations in the fields of green hydrogen, water desalination, and research and development through a series of newly inked agreements with six Italian companies. 

These partnerships were formalized at the Saudi-Italian Investment Forum held in Milan on Sept. 4, according to a statement. 

The six Italian entities include the small, medium and large enterprises federation Confindustria, major energy firm Eni, and utility and waste management firm A2A. 

The remaining three firms are industrial solutions provider Industrie De Nora, specialty additives manufacturer Italmatch Chemicals, and classification and engineering solutions provider RINA. 

RIYADH: In a bid to foster Saudi Arabia’s geospatial industry, the General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information and the Diriyah Gate Development Authority signed a memorandum of understanding to provide accurate geography and mapping data.

The agreement aims to promote joint cooperation between the two sides in areas like data governance, sharing of geospatial information, and exchange of technical advice.

Additionally, the agreement will boost collaboration in surveying and drone projects, technical consultations, and training and development.

“I am delighted to sign this MoU with DGDA, one of our most important partners. This collaboration is an integral part of DGDA’s mandates in regulating the survey and geospatial information sector, overseeing related activities in the Kingdom, and advancing them,” stated Mohammed Al-Sayel, president of GEOSA.  

This falls in line the DGDA’s framework of promoting qualitative partnerships with numerous agencies to achieve the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.    

RIYADH: Affirming Egypt’s potential as a prospective investment destination, the UAE’s Global Investment Holding Co. has agreed to buy a 30 percent stake in tobacco manufacture Eastern Co. for $625 million. 

According to a statement from Egypt’s Cabinet published on Facebook, Global Investment Holding will also provide Eastern Co. with $150 million for the purchase of raw materials for manufacturing.  

It is not clear whether this $150 million was an additional amount or was included in the $625 million purchase price. 

The Cabinet statement added that this deal is a part of the government’s efforts to increase private investments in various sectors.  

The Egyptian government had previously promised the International Monetary Fund that it would roll back the state’s involvement in the economy and allow private companies a much greater role as part of a $3 billion, 46-month financial support package, signed in December.  

Italy’s Eni plans to invest $7.7bn in Egypt 

Meanwhile, Egyptian presidential spokesman Ahmad Fahmi said that Italian energy major Eni is planning to invest $7.7 billion in the country.  

The announcement was made after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Eni’s CEO Claudio Descalzi, where he lauded the firm’s activities in his country.  

The meeting was also attended by Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla and senior Eni officials.  

In August, El-Sisi revealed that Egypt will receive a $3.5 billion investment from UK multinational oil and gas company BP over the next three years.  

During the meeting with BP CEO Bernard Looney, the president highlighted Egypt’s desire to strengthen cooperation with the company, including in emissions reduction, energy transition and green hydrogen production.  

In August, a report from Knight Frank had suggested that sovereign wealth funds in the Middle East region could inject as much as $120 billion into Egypt over the next few years.  

In its report, Knight Frank noted that major global powers including Saudi Arabia, the US, the UK, the UAE, South Korea, and China have renewed their investment interests in the African continent, especially after the recovery from the pandemic.  

