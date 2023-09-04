You are here

Italy eyes investments from PIF, other Gulf funds

Italian Industry Minister Adolfo Urso.
Italian Industry Minister Adolfo Urso.
Updated 04 September 2023
Arab News

Italy eyes investments from PIF, other Gulf funds

Italy eyes investments from PIF, other Gulf funds
Updated 04 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Italy is courting wealth funds from the Gulf including Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund to invest in the country’s “Made in Italy” fund.

It was disclosed by Industry Minister Adolfo Urso at the Saudi-Italian Investment Forum in Milan on Monday to promote bilateral ties.

The Italian fund, according to Urso, will provide resources to firms operating in strategically important sectors and boost procurement and reuse of critical resources.

The minister also told the event that Rome could appoint special commissioners to take steps to help implement foreign investment programs in Italy worth at least $1.1 billion.

In 2022, trade between Italy and Saudi Arabia reached €11.5 billion. In the first quarter of 2023, the trade volume jumped 16 percent as compared to the same period in 2021.

Since taking office last October, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has sought to forge closer ties with the Gulf countries.

Under Meloni, Italy sees itself playing an increasing role in linking the EU with energy suppliers in the Middle East and North Africa.

Tourist spending fuels dramatic balance of payments switch in Saudi Arabia

Tourist spending fuels dramatic balance of payments switch in Saudi Arabia
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

Tourist spending fuels dramatic balance of payments switch in Saudi Arabia

Tourist spending fuels dramatic balance of payments switch in Saudi Arabia
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A 225 percent rise in revenue helped flip the balance of payments in Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector to SR22.8 billion ($6.08 billion) in the first quarter of 2023 from a deficit of SR1.6 billion a year earlier.

The Kingdom’s Ministry of Tourism, citing data from the Saudi Central Bank, noted incoming revenues from visitors to Saudi Arabia hit SR37 billion in the three months to the end of March.

According to the ministry, this achievement is the result of the Kingdom’s growing efforts to boost the sector, aligned with the goals outlined in the Vision 2030 initiative, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The Kingdom’s National Tourism Strategy aims to attract 100 million visitors by 2030, along with increasing the contribution of the tourism sector to gross domestic product to more than 10 percent.

Saudi Arabia has recently accomplished several milestones in this pursuit, including advancing 16 places in the international tourism revenue index to be ranked 11th in 2022.

Moreover, the Kingdom welcomed 7.8 million tourists during the first quarter of 2023, up 66 percent compared to the same period in 2019. 

Data released by the World Tourism Organization in May 2023 also revealed that Saudi Arabia is ranked second when it comes to the growth rate of international tourists. 

To materialize its tourism ambitions, construction works of several giga-projects, including the $500-billion futuristic city of NEOM, Red Sea Project, and AMAALA are progressing steadily in the Kingdom. 

Saudi National Housing Co. joins Cityscape Global as founding partner  

Saudi National Housing Co. joins Cityscape Global as founding partner  
Updated 04 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi National Housing Co. joins Cityscape Global as founding partner  

Saudi National Housing Co. joins Cityscape Global as founding partner  
Updated 04 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Housing Co. has partnered with the Cityscape Global real estate exhibition in a bid to boost property activity in the Kingdom.  

The event, scheduled from Sept. 10 to 13 at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center in Mulham, will be held under the patronage of the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

This partnership highlights the National Housing Co.’s commitment to the growth and development of the real estate sector in Saudi Arabia. 

The company will occupy the largest pavilion in the exhibition, covering an area of 2,000 sq. meters, showcasing key projects that have contributed to increasing the real estate supply in the Kingdom. These include the Khuzam suburb and the Al-Fursan suburb.  

The pavilion will also provide access to investment opportunities and the latest regulatory technical solutions through advanced technical systems.  

Real estate development partners of the National Housing Co. will also participate in the exhibition, the SPA report added. 

The event will bring together exhibitors from the real estate industry, and is set to attract those seeking investment opportunities in the sector.

It will feature projects related to Saudi Vision 2030 and host panel discussions on urban transformations, real estate opportunities, and innovations in architecture, design, and city planning.  

Additionally, the exhibition will include major developments shaping the Kingdom’s real estate future, attracting thousands of potential real estate buyers, sector experts, and over 2,000 investors. 

There will also be over 350 exhibitors and more than 250 international and local speakers who will share their views and experiences within the sector.  

Saudi Arabia’s housing demand is expected to increase by more than 50 percent by 2030, reaching 153,000 houses, up from 99,600 houses in 2021. 

Closing bell: TASI slightly drops to close at 11,431 with total trade volume at $1.4bn  

Closing bell: TASI slightly drops to close at 11,431 with total trade volume at $1.4bn  
Updated 04 September 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: TASI slightly drops to close at 11,431 with total trade volume at $1.4bn  

Closing bell: TASI slightly drops to close at 11,431 with total trade volume at $1.4bn  
Updated 04 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index witnessed a slight drop on Monday, shedding 24.91 points, or 0.22 percent, to close at 11,430.87.  

The Kingdom’s parallel market, Nomu, remained steady and closed at 23,583.59 points. However, the MSCI Index lost 6.89 points to close at 1,475.29.     

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.3 billion ($1.4 billion) with 65 stocks advancing and 151 declining.  

The Company for Cooperative Insurance was the best performer on TASI with its share price rising by 9.91 percent to reach SR126.40. Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. also fared well with a 9.90 percent growth in its price to close at SR126.60.  

In contrast, Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. was the worst performer witnessing a drop by 6.25 percent to close at SR0.15 followed by the National Co. for Learning and Education which saw a drop of 3.90 percent to reach SR108.40.  

On the announcements front, Saudi Arabia’s Molan Steel Co. released its financial results for the first half of 2023 recording a 6.24 percent decrease in revenue compared to the same period last year.  

The company registered SR43.9 million in revenue during the first half of 2023, a drop from SR46.8 million compared to the year before, according to a bourse filing.  

Molan also recorded a significant drop in gross profit to reach SR1.8 million in the first half of 2023 from SR5.4 million in the same period last year, a decrease of 66.2 percent.  

The sharp decline was mainly a result of a decrease in global steel prices which caused a drop in average selling rates and a reduction in profit margins.  

Moreover, the Kingdom’s online food delivery platform Jahez disclosed a recommendation from its board of directors to proceed with a stock split which will aim to reduce the nominal value of each share from SR10 to SR0.5.  

Upon approval and completion of the necessary legal steps, the total number of company shares will surge to 209.84 million, up from the existing 10.49 million, while the company’s capital remains the same.  

Saudi Arabia's real estate exchange generates $4.5bn in transactions 

Saudi Arabia’s real estate exchange generates $4.5bn in transactions 
Updated 04 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s real estate exchange generates $4.5bn in transactions 

Saudi Arabia’s real estate exchange generates $4.5bn in transactions 
Updated 04 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a significant development, the Saudi Ministry of Justice’s recently launched real estate exchange recorded SR17 billion ($4.53 billion) in transactions during its first week of operation. 

Launched on Aug. 28, the platform aims to simplify real estate deals and offer e-services for property owners and buyers. 

Within this inaugural week, a total of 17,000 transactions were conducted, covering approximately 61 million sq. meters of real estate across diverse regions in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The real estate exchange is part of the Real Estate Wealth Digitization initiative, a ministry project under Saudi Arabia’s National Transformation Program. 

In its initial week, the real estate exchange served over 500,000 visitors, illustrating its rapid impact on the Kingdom’s real estate sector. 

Saudi fintech sector flourishing with over 200 firms now driving innovation: SAMA chief 

Saudi fintech sector flourishing with over 200 firms now driving innovation: SAMA chief 
Updated 04 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi fintech sector flourishing with over 200 firms now driving innovation: SAMA chief 

Saudi fintech sector flourishing with over 200 firms now driving innovation: SAMA chief 
Updated 04 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is in the midst of a fintech boom with the number of companies operating in the sector more than doubling already this year compared to the end of 2022, according to the Kingdom’s central bank chief.    

Ayman Al-Sayari, governor of the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, revealed that as of August 2023, over 200 of these firms are now present in the economy – up from 89 in 2022.  

The bank’s annual fintech report showed that in 2021 the number of fintech companies operating in Saudi Arabia was just 51 – meaning there has been an increase of around 300 percent in less than two years.  

The growth comes as SAMA has taken strategic initiatives to support the fintech ecosystem in the Kingdom, and speaking during the Arab Banking Conference being held in Riyadh, Al-Sayari highlighted a collaboration between the bank and the Capital Market Authority to launch a program aimed at bolstering startups in the sector.  

This initiative will provide comprehensive packages designed to accelerate the growth of these companies, he added.  

SAMA’s annual fintech report for 2022 further underscored the sector’s growth, noting that the Kingdom ended the year with 30 licensed firms specializing in finance, insurance, and payments.  

The report also highlighted a total revenue of SR2.8 billion ($746.4 million) generated by fintechs in 2022, an increase from SR2 billion in 2021. Total assets held by fintechs also grew to SR6.8 billion in 2022 from SR6.5 billion the year before. 

Saudi Arabia’s fintech expansion aligns with its strategy to position itself as a regional financial hub by 2030.  

The Kingdom also aims to increase the share of non-cash transactions among individuals to 70 percent by 2025 as well as raise the sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product to SR4.5 billion.

Highlighting Saudi Arabia’s robust economic performance, Al-Sayari revealed that the Kingdom achieved an impressive 8.7 percent growth in its GDP in 2022. He stressed this growth rate surpasses that of all G20 countries and even exceeds the expectations of international organizations.  

