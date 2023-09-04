You are here

Moroccans protest after Algeria acknowledges deadly shooting at a group on water scooters

Moroccans protest after Algeria acknowledges deadly shooting at a group on water scooters
People hold banners and gather to stage a protest in Rabat to condemn the killing of two men by Algerian forces after they strayed across Morocco's maritime border with Algeria on water scooters. (AP)
  • Morocco’s National Council for Human Rights condemned the Algerian Coast Guard’s use of live ammunition against unarmed civilians
ALGIERS: Long-standing tensions between Morocco and Algeria have moved up a notch with a deadly confrontation at sea last week between the Algerian Coast Guard and several men on water scooters.
Algeria’s Defense Ministry has acknowledged that its forces fired on a group of people on water scooters who strayed into Algerian waters from Morocco last Tuesday, and that a body was later found. The shooting has provoked national anger in Morocco.
On Monday, Morocco’s National Council for Human Rights strongly condemned the Algerian Coast Guard’s use of live ammunition against unarmed civilians, decrying the incident as a “severe violation of international standards and human rights laws.”
Separately on Monday, several dozen Moroccan human rights activists gathered outside the country’s parliament headquarters in Rabat, denouncing “the Algerian military regime” and brandishing signs demanding accountability for the incident.
The North African neighbors have no diplomatic relations and their maritime border has been closed since the 1990s because of long-running disputes, mainly over the territory of Western Sahara. But deadly confrontations at sea are unusual.
Moroccan media contend that Algerian forces killed two vacationers in the incident last week. France says a French citizen was among those killed and another French citizen was detained.
The Algerian Defense Ministry said in a statement late Sunday that coast guard units had intercepted three water scooters that had clandestinely entered Algerian waters.
“Given the increased activity of drug trafficking gangs and organized crime in this maritime border region and the obstinacy of those riding the water scooters, coast guard personnel fired warning shots. After several attempts, shots were fired, forcing one of the water scooters to stop, while the other two fled,” the statement said.
The next day, an Algerian coast guard patrol recovered the body of a man with a bullet hole from a firearm, the statement said, without elaborating. Moroccan forces recovered another body, according to Moroccan media reports.
One of the men on the water scooters, Mohamed Kissi, told Moroccan news website 360.ma that he, his brother Bilal and friends were on vacation and riding personal watercraft off the coast of the Moroccan town of Saaidia when they ran low on gas and drifted into Algerian territory. His brother was killed and was buried in the area last week. The family of the other person killed is seeking repatriation of his body from the Algerian forces, according to Moroccan media reports.
Moroccan officials have not provided details about what happened.
Moroccan prosecutors opened an investigation into a “violent sea incident” involving five people on water scooters, the official Moroccan news agency MAP reported.
Moroccan human rights protesters envision tougher action. Idris Sedrouai, president of the Moroccan Association for Citizenship and Human Rights, speaking at the protest, characterized the incident as a “deliberate and premeditated assassination.”
Sedrouai said his association, along with other like-minded organizations, is studying the possibility of filing a lawsuit in international courts against the leaders of the Algerian Army.

Dubai to host 8th edition of MEIDAM 

Dubai to host 8th edition of MEIDAM 
Dubai to host 8th edition of MEIDAM 

Dubai to host 8th edition of MEIDAM 
  • Event aims to showcase the latest innovations in dermatology and aesthetic medicine industry
DUBAI:  Dubai is set to host the eighth edition of the Middle East International Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine Conference and Exhibition, the Emirates News Agency, also known as WAM, reported.

This conference, which aims to showcase the latest innovations in the industry, will run from Sept. 22- 24 at Dubai World Trade Centre. It will gather 3,000 professionals and experts from 47 countries, making it the largest medical gathering of its kind in the region, WAM reported.

Representatives from over 40 international and governmental medical associations are set to participate, including the American Academy of Dermatology, the European Academy of Dermatology, the International Society of Dermatology, and the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists, and Leprologists.

“The conference serves as a hub for the latest scientific advancements and state-of-the-art technologies,” Dr. Khaled Al-Nuaimi, president of the conference, said. 

He added: “It provides a vital platform for emerging Middle Eastern doctors to engage with global researchers, scientists, and practitioners. 

“MEIDAM 2023 encourages the broadening of horizons and fuels global dialogue on dermatology and cosmetic medicine.”

The conference will include 47 seminars and specialized workshops on key topics in dermatology and cosmetic medicine. 

Around 207 peer-reviewed research papers on recent studies and pressing issues in the field will be presented across six parallel academic programs.

In addition, an exhibition featuring 109 companies and global brands will run alongside the conference, showcasing innovative scientific achievements in dermatology, cosmetics, and anti-aging.
 

Yemeni PM hails $1.2bn Saudi funding package as ‘lifeline’ to help tackle budget deficit, currency depreciation

Yemeni PM hails $1.2bn Saudi funding package as 'lifeline' to help tackle budget deficit, currency depreciation
Yemeni PM hails $1.2bn Saudi funding package as ‘lifeline’ to help tackle budget deficit, currency depreciation

Yemeni PM hails $1.2bn Saudi funding package as ‘lifeline’ to help tackle budget deficit, currency depreciation
  • WHO representative claims ‘insufficient funding’ has limited vaccination efforts to children amid concern over measles cases
AL-MUKALLA: Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed on Monday hailed a $1.2 billion financial aid package from Saudi Arabia to Yemen as a “lifeline” for the country.

He pointed out that the latest funding from the Kingdom would enable his government to pay public employees, help tackle the budget deficit, and control the depreciation of the Yemeni riyal.

The PM told reporters in Yemen’s port city of Aden, the country’s interim capital, that this year’s budget deficit was nearly 40 percent compared to 20 percent last year, and said that his government had adopted several reforms, such as combating smuggling, to ensure financial aid was properly targeted.

“The assistance provided by the brothers in Saudi Arabia was a lifeline for the government, allowing it to continue guaranteeing salary payments and financing the budget deficit,” Saeed added.

He accused unspecified “influential” people of hindering his government and noted that taxes and customs costs on oil imports had added 239 billion riyals ($63.7 billion) to the budget each year, up from zero in 2018.

“We are in a difficult situation. We need to succeed in the budget support grant. We need to succeed in the reform process. The situation of the people is difficult in education and health,” he said.

In a bid to break a Houthi monopoly on mobile and internet services, Saeed noted that the Yemeni government had signed an agreement with a UAE telecom company to build modern communication infrastructure in government-controlled areas, a move which was expected to bring the vital sector under government control.

“The scale of the towers and infrastructure, as well as the size of the Emirati company’s investment, are both large. We expect it to make a qualitative advance (in the communication industry),” the premier added.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization reported that 413 Yemenis had died from measles, and more than 34,000 suspected cases of the disease had been registered in Yemen since the beginning of this year.

The number of cases this year has nearly doubled on that of 2022 when 220 individuals died, and 27,000 cases were recorded.

The UN health agency attributed the rapid increase in measles cases to the economic collapse, poverty, continuing displacement, overcrowded displacement camps, and a strained healthcare sector, adding that conditions had made it difficult for 27 percent of Yemeni children under the age of one to receive measles and rubella vaccines.

WHO representative in Yemen, Arturo Pesigan, said matters had been made worse by insufficient funding that had meant limiting vaccination efforts to children under the age of five, rather than all children under the age of 10.

“Ideally, the outbreak response vaccination campaign should target at least all children under the age of 10 to be comprehensive and effective; however, the current funding gap has eroded support and limited the target to children under five years of age, the group with higher mortality rates,” Pesigan added.

Since the beginning of this year, local and international health organizations have raised the alarm over an increase in measles cases throughout the country, particularly in the Houthi-controlled northern and western provinces.

In July, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported 25,935 suspected cases of measles and 259 deaths since January, blaming the Houthis for preventing mass vaccination of Yemeni youngsters under their authority, which exacerbated the measles outbreak.

Houthi health officials have publicly opposed vaccinating Yemeni children against measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases and urged parents not to have their kids vaccinated.

Israel opens Bahrain embassy, three years after normalizing ties

Israel opens Bahrain embassy, three years after normalizing ties
Foreign Ministers of Israel and Bahrain officially inaugurate the Israeli Embassy in Manama, Bahrain, September 4, 2023.
Israel opens Bahrain embassy, three years after normalizing ties

Foreign Ministers of Israel and Bahrain officially inaugurate the Israeli Embassy in Manama, Bahrain, September 4, 2023.
  • Al-Zayani said the inauguration of the embassy “signifies our shared commitment to security and prosperity for all the peoples of our region”
MANAMA: Israel officially opened its embassy in Bahrain on Monday, three years after both sides normalized ties.
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen attended an official ceremony for the opening of the diplomatic mission during a visit to Bahrain which included a delegation of businessmen and government officials.
“The (Bahrain) foreign minister and I agreed that we should work together to increase the number of direct flights, the tourism, the trade volume, the investments,” Cohen said during the ceremony.
Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani said the inauguration of the embassy “signifies our shared commitment to security and prosperity for all the peoples of our region.”
The normalization deal between Bahrain and Israel was part of a series of agreements, known as the Abraham Accords, which were also signed with the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Sudan.

Protesters in southern Syria smash statue as they mark 2015 assassination of anti-government leader

Protesters in southern Syria smash statue as they mark 2015 assassination of anti-government leader
Protesters in southern Syria smash statue as they mark 2015 assassination of anti-government leader

Protesters in southern Syria smash statue as they mark 2015 assassination of anti-government leader
  • Protests in Sweida province, where the Druze community represents the majority of the population, entered their third week
BEIRUT: Hundreds of angry protesters in southern Syria smashed the statue of Syria’s late president on Monday as they they marked the 2015 assassination of a prominent anti-government Druze leader.
The protests in the province of Sweida, where the Druze community represents the majority of the population, have entered their third week. The demonstrations were initially driven by surging inflation and the war-torn country’s spiraling economy but quickly shifted focus, with marchers calling for the fall of President Bashar Assad’s government.
Monday’s protest took place in the provincial capital, also called Sweida, where angry men and woman called for the downfall of Assad’s government. Some smashed the statue of Assad’s late father and predecessor, Hafez Assad.
Several demonstrators marched up to the building of the local branch of the social security and tore down a giant poster of Bashar Assad, according to videos circulated on social media and opposition activists.
Monday marked the eighth anniversary of the assassination of cleric Sheik Wahid Balous, a prominent critic of Assad. He had called on the youth in Sweida to refuse to serve in the military.
Balous, a strong supporter of rebels trying to topple Assad, died in one of two bomb explosions on Sept. 4, 2015, that also also killed 25 others. Some have blamed the government for the killing.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the protesters initially went into the Swedia municipality building and removed Hafez Assad’s statue from the yard, carried it to a nearby street and smashed it there.
Some demonstrators angrily kicked chunks of the statue as it lay on the ground.
Sweida province has largely stayed out of the fighting in Syria’s 12-year civil war that has killed half a million people, wounded hundreds of thousands and left parts of the country destroyed. The conflict has displaced half the country’s prewar population of 23 million, including more than 5 million who are refugees outside the country.
A 10th century offshoot of Shiite Islam, the Druze make up about 5 percent of Syria’s prewar population, and are split between supporters and opponents of President Bashar Assad.
In late August, angry protesters raided the local offices of the ruling Baath party in Sweida while others blocked a highway that links the province with the capital of Damascus.

