Oil Updates — crude prices mixed as China’s economic woes offset expected supply cuts
Brent crude futures for November fell 26 cents, or 0.29 percent, to $88.74 a barrel. (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Oil prices were mixed on Tuesday as data showing China’s economy was still struggling with a post-pandemic recovery offset expectations of an extension in supply cuts by the members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and its allies, including Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Brent crude futures for November fell 26 cents, or 0.29 percent, to $88.74 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude October futures meanwhile rose 21 cents, or 0.25 percent, to $85.76 at 9:20 a.m. Saudi time.

Saudi Arabia is widely expected to extend voluntary oil cuts into October and Russia will unveil a new OPEC+ supply cut deal this week, according to its deputy prime minister.

Moscow has already announced it will cut exports by 300,000 barrels per day in September, following a 500,000 bpd cut in August. Riyadh is also expected to roll over a voluntary 1 million bpd cut into October.

“Given market expectations, it is unlikely that the two producers would stray away from an extension and so risk a sell-off in the market,” analysts from ING said in a client note.

On the downside, a private-sector survey showed on Tuesday that China’s services activity expanded at the slowest pace in eight months in August as weak demand continued to dog the world’s second-largest economy and stimulus failed to meaningfully revive consumption.

Analysts said the markets had priced in China’s recent effort to boost the economy, offsetting support from the expected oil supply cuts.

In Japan, the world’s third-biggest economy, household spending in July fell 5.0 percent from a year earlier, deeper than a forecast decline of 2.5 percent and continuing into a fifth month of falls.

Topics: oil updates OPEC OPEC+

NAIROBI: The head of the International Energy Agency urged the US and China to set aside their differences and align on climate change, warning in an interview that “geopolitical fractures” risked holding back the clean energy transition, according to Agence France Presse.

Speaking at the African Climate Summit in Nairobi, Fatih Birol told AFP that these international rifts, partly stoked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, are “becoming more and more pronounced.”

“When I look at the future of energy and climate, I see that the best and most optimistic agenda is that clean energy is set to dominate the game,” he said.

But he said geopolitical tensions were casting a “big shadow” because “international collaboration between the major players will be much more challenging.”

That is a problem, with the world currently moving too slowly to meet the Paris Agreement goals to limit warming.

He singled out the US and China, the world’s two biggest emitters, urging them to come together at the crunch COP28 climate talks in Dubai in November-December and “leave aside their tensions” — both geopolitical and economic — to seek joint or at least common positions on key issues.

The November climate summit in the UAE will likely be dominated by clashing visions on energy.

Birol told AFP that global tensions were “definitely” holding back progress in the clean energy transition and warned of a “big pushback” from some countries and companies, without naming them.

But he said despite this change is happening, with more than 80 percent of the power plants built in the world last year focusing on renewable energy.

Birol said Africa was primed to play a “pivotal” role in the energy transition, with huge renewable potential and some 40 percent of the critical minerals needed for batteries and hydrogen fuel cells.

He said that countries in the region might need to continue to exploit their gas resources for certain activities, which he argued would not significantly increase the continent’s tiny carbon footprint — roughly 3 percent of global emissions.

The energy chief urged the international community, particularly Western countries, to accept this and avoid “naively dogmatic” prescriptions for the continent that could exacerbate rifts.

Instead, he said the international community should focus on helping Africa realize its “huge potential.”

He said it was an “injustice” that around half of the population on the continent did not have access to electricity, despite the fact that Africa hosts 60 percent of the world’s best solar energy resources, with solar now the cheapest way to generate power.

Meanwhile, he said millions of people across Africa use open fires or basic stoves to cook, exacerbating respiratory illnesses, particularly among women.

Birol said both issues could be fixed with about $25 billion — the approximate cost of one new LNG terminal.

Singling out the oil and gas companies who have said access to energy is a key priority, he added that it would cost $4 billion — or roughly less than 0.1 percent of the revenues the major fossil fuel firms racked up last year — to help millions access clean cooking technologies.

“This is in my view a litmus test for them, how serious, how sincere they are,” he said.

Currently, only about three percent of energy investments worldwide are made in Africa.

African countries are also hamstrung by rising debt costs.

Pressure is mounting for a retooling of the international financial architecture to better align with climate goals and green development, particularly as the International Monetary Fund and World Bank prepare for their autumn meetings in October.

Birol said the two institutions had “failed the test,” calling for promising recent statements to turn into real action on boosting concessional finance and unblocking lending.

Globally, a particular worry is relatively new existing coal power plants, mainly in Asia, with decades left on their expected lifecycles.

They could counteract all other progress if they are not retired early, he said.

But despite this, Birol said energy transition was well under way and “moving much faster than many people realize.”

Topics: International Energy Agency (IEA) Fatih Birol African Climate Summit

NAIROBI: The UAE will give $4.5 billion to Africa’s clean energy initiatives, COP28 President-Designate Sultan Al Jaber said on Tuesday.

Topics: UAE COP28 clean energy

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector continued its growth momentum as the Kingdom’s Purchasing Managers’ Index hit 56.6 in August, a business tracker revealed.   

According to the latest Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia PMI report, compiled by S&P Global, the month of August witnessed an improvement in operating conditions across the Kingdom’s non-oil private sector.   

Saudi Arabia’s index, however, dipped slightly in August, as the Kingdom secured a PMI of 57.7 in July.   

Any PMI readings above the 50 mark show non-oil private sector growth, while those below 50 signal contraction.  

“The Kingdom’s non-oil activities have managed to expand despite the continuous challenges arising from input prices and the high interest rates,” said Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank.  

He added: “Tighter monetary policy dampens consumption and investment, reducing demand for consumer and business products. However, the non-oil economy has not displayed much of the tighter monetary policy symptoms. 

Topics: Saudi PMI Growth

RIYADH: The non-oil private sector in the UAE witnessed strong growth in August, with firms expressing increased confidence about the future outlook, an economy tracker showed.  

The latest S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index report revealed that the UAE’s PMI hit 55 in August, slightly down from 56 in July.  

Any PMI reading above 50 indicates growth of the non-oil sector, while readings below 50 signal contraction, according to S&P Global.  

According to the report, business confidence among firms in August was the highest since March 2020, a strong indication of the economy’s bounce back after the pandemic.  

“Strong demand conditions across the non-oil economy gave firms greater confidence about the path for future activity, according to the August PMI findings,” said David Owen, a senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.  

He added: “The findings suggest that the outlook for the non-oil sector is highly positive, with surveyed firms signaling that this was supported by rising new order inflows, greater tourism and increased investment.” 

Topics: UAE PMI

  • Egyptian president lauds Italian energy firm’s activities in the North African country
RIYADH: Egyptian presidential spokesman Ahmad Fahmi has said that Italian energy major Eni is planning to invest $7.7 billion in the country.  

The announcement was made after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Eni’s CEO Claudio Descalzi, where he lauded the firm’s activities in his country.  

The meeting was also attended by Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla and senior Eni officials.  

In August, El-Sisi revealed that Egypt will receive a $3.5 billion investment from UK multinational oil and gas company BP over the next three years.  

During the meeting with BP CEO Bernard Looney, the president highlighted Egypt’s desire to strengthen cooperation with the company, including in emissions reduction, energy transition and green hydrogen production.  

In August, a report from Knight Frank had suggested that sovereign wealth funds in the Middle East region could inject as much as $120 billion into Egypt over the next few years.  

In its report, Knight Frank noted that major global powers including Saudi Arabia, the US, the UK, the UAE, South Korea, and China have renewed their investment interests in the African continent, especially after the recovery from the pandemic.

Acquisition 

Affirming Egypt’s potential as a prospective investment destination, the UAE’s Global Investment Holding Co. has agreed to buy a 30 percent stake in tobacco manufacturer Eastern Co. for $625 million. 

According to a statement from Egypt’s Cabinet published on Facebook, Global Investment Holding will also provide Eastern Co. with $150 million for the purchase of raw materials for manufacturing.  

It is not clear whether this $150 million was an additional amount or was included in the $625 million purchase price. 

The Cabinet statement added that this deal is a part of the government’s efforts to increase private investments in various sectors.  

The Egyptian government had previously promised the International Monetary Fund that it would roll back the state’s involvement in the economy and allow private companies a much greater role as part of a $3 billion, 46-month financial support package, signed in December.

Wheat deal

Egypt’s state grains buyer bought about a half-a-million tons of Russian wheat in a private deal, four traders told Reuters, succeeding in negotiating lower prices than those offered in the more traditional tenders.

One of the world’s biggest importers of wheat, Egypt last year started shifting toward direct purchases instead of tenders after the war in Ukraine disrupted its buying.

The General Authority for Supply Commodities bought about 480,000 tons of Russian wheat from trading firm Solaris on Friday, at a price of about $270 a ton on a cost and freight basis, the traders said.

GASC was not immediately available for comment.

Traders have told Reuters the price could possibly be below an unofficial floor set by Russia’s government to control domestic wheat prices.

Other Russian wheat suppliers submitted offers on Friday at a free-on-board price of $265 per ton, believing it to be the set price floor, and a C&F price that exceeded $270 per ton.

Topics: Eni Egypt Italy

