  Arab economies set to grow by 3.4% in 2023, says director general of AMF 

Arab economies set to grow by 3.4% in 2023, says director general of AMF 

Arab economies set to grow by 3.4% in 2023, says director general of AMF 
Growth in the region could rise to 4 percent by 2024. (Shutterstock)
Updated 13 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Arab economies set to grow by 3.4% in 2023, says director general of AMF 

Arab economies set to grow by 3.4% in 2023, says director general of AMF 
Updated 13 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: In a significant announcement at the Arab Banking Conference 2023 held in Riyadh, Abdulrahman Al-Hamidy, the director general and chairman of the Arab Monetary Fund, projected a growth rate of 3.4 percent for Arab economies this year.    

Speaking at the conference, held under the theme “Arab Economic Outlook in Light of International Changes,” he went on to forecast that growth could rise to 4 percent by 2024, indicating an optimistic outlook for the region.    

Highlighting the need to accelerate the shift towards digitalization, Al-Hamidy noted the Arab nations that quickly recovered from the COVID-19 fallout were those with higher levels of digital readiness.    

He also underscored the importance of intensifying efforts in financial and banking sector reforms across Arab countries.    

Furthermore, Al-Hamidy advocated for broader access to financing and financial services, a strengthening of domestic capital markets, and promoting regional financial integration to bolster economic stability and growth.    

Al-Hamidy pointed out that the Arab banking industry has fortified its resilience against financial turbulence and economic uncertainties.   

This robustness is attributed to heightened liquidity and solvency measures, stringent adherence to Basel III regulations, and compliance with International Financial Reporting Standard 9, he explained.  

Furthermore, the chairman noted that the supervisory mechanisms governing the sector have been upgraded to meet top-tier international standards.  

Expanding on the pivotal role of banks in Arab economies, Al-Hamidy revealed that the sector’s assets have swelled to an impressive $4.1 trillion. This figure represents a 124 percent of the collective gross domestic product of Arab nations, he stated.  

Despite global economic volatility, the Arab banking sector has demonstrated remarkable stability, largely due to strong fundamentals in capital reserves, asset quality, and overall profitability, Al-Hamidy explained.   

He went on to credit the proactive governance of Arab central banks in sustaining financial stability across the region.   

The chairman emphasized that the sector’s capital adequacy ratio stood at an above-average 17.4 percent by the close of 2022, exemplifying its high level of solvency. 

Topics: Arab Banking Conference Abdulrahman Al-Hamidy Arab Monetary Fund

Saudi Tadawul Group, Shanghai Stock Exchange sign agreement to boost cooperation  

Saudi Tadawul Group, Shanghai Stock Exchange sign agreement to boost cooperation  
Updated 14 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Tadawul Group, Shanghai Stock Exchange sign agreement to boost cooperation  

Saudi Tadawul Group, Shanghai Stock Exchange sign agreement to boost cooperation  
Updated 14 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In an effort to bolster cooperation and promote mutual development, the Saudi Tadawul Group and the Shanghai Stock Exchange have signed a memorandum of understanding. 

The agreement includes a focus on dual listings of exchange-traded funds, initiatives related to investor relations and infrastructure development, as well as fintech, environmental and social practices

There’s also support for family businesses and small-medium enterprises, corporate governance, and data and research, according to a press release. 

The agreement was signed by Khalid Abdullah Al-Hussan, CEO of STG, and Cai Jianchun, president of the SSE, during a visit by a high-level delegation from the SSE to Saudi Arabia. 

Topics: Saudi Tadawul Group Shanghai Stock Exchange

ACWA Power signs agreement with Bank of China

ACWA Power signs agreement with Bank of China
Updated 24 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

ACWA Power signs agreement with Bank of China

ACWA Power signs agreement with Bank of China
Updated 24 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: ACWA Power has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Bank of China, the Saudi-listed company has announced.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the power generation and desalination firm said the move represents a “deepening (of) our strategic partnership and strengthening (of) our long-term cooperation with the Chinese entity.”

Topics: ACWA Power Bank of China

Saudi NIDLP partners with Maritime Industry Sustainability Conference 

Saudi NIDLP partners with Maritime Industry Sustainability Conference 
Updated 34 min 5 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

Saudi NIDLP partners with Maritime Industry Sustainability Conference 

Saudi NIDLP partners with Maritime Industry Sustainability Conference 
Updated 34 min 5 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: In a move to promote the maritime sector, Saudi Arabia’s National Industrial Development and Logistics Program has partnered with the Maritime Industry Sustainability Conference taking place in Jeddah as a strategic sponsor.

Organized by the Transport General Authority, this two-day event is scheduled to run until Sept. 6 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency. 

NIDLP’s participation foreshadows new and promising horizons for solutions, ideas, and initiatives aimed at further developing sector growth opportunities.

Topics: National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP) Maritime Industry Sustainability Conference  Transport General Authority (TGA)

Luxury airline Beond selects Riyadh, Munich, and Zurich as launch cities for Maldives  

Luxury airline Beond selects Riyadh, Munich, and Zurich as launch cities for Maldives  
Updated 42 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

Luxury airline Beond selects Riyadh, Munich, and Zurich as launch cities for Maldives  

Luxury airline Beond selects Riyadh, Munich, and Zurich as launch cities for Maldives  
Updated 42 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Beond, a newly established luxury airline with its primary hub in the Maldives, has announced Riyadh, Munich, and Zurich as the inaugural origin cities for its flights to Malé. 

Scheduled to commence on Nov. 9, Beond’s first flight will depart from Riyadh to the Maldives, the company said in a press release. Munich and Zurich will follow with flights on Nov. 15 and Nov. 17, respectively. 

Sascha Feuerherd, Beond’s chief commercial officer, said: “We are thrilled to announce Riyadh, Munich and Zurich as launch cities for Beond. Our customers there will enjoy an incredible premium leisure experience on their way to Maldives, a beautiful destination.”   

He added: “Our team is hard at work preparing for service launch with a goal to exceed every expectation of our first customers from the moment they book with us.” 

Founded by Feuerherd, along with aviation veterans Max Nilov and Tero Taskila in January 2022, Beond is a joint venture formed by the investment firm Arabesque and the Maldivian hospitality company SIMDI Group. 

The airline plans to operate to over 50 destinations in more than 25 countries with a fleet of over 30 aircraft in the next five years. 

Beond recently received its Air Operator’s Certificate in Maldives from the Maldives Civil Aviation Authority, the press statement added. 

Beond is focusing exclusively on premium travel in the leisure sector, with no economy-class seats, as it aims to distinguish itself from other airlines that typically cater to the business travel market. 

The Maldives, located in the Indian Ocean, is one of Asia’s most sought-after tourism destinations. It has received accolades, including “Best Long-Haul Destination of the Year”  at the UK’s Food and Travel Magazine Reader Awards 2022, and the title of the “World’s Leading Destination”  for the third consecutive year in 2022 at the World Travel Awards. 

Topics: Beond Riyadh aviation tourism

Oil Updates — crude prices mixed as China’s economic woes offset expected supply cuts

Oil Updates — crude prices mixed as China’s economic woes offset expected supply cuts
Updated 05 September 2023
Reuters

Oil Updates — crude prices mixed as China’s economic woes offset expected supply cuts

Oil Updates — crude prices mixed as China’s economic woes offset expected supply cuts
Updated 05 September 2023
Reuters

RIYADH: Oil prices were mixed on Tuesday as data showing China’s economy was still struggling with a post-pandemic recovery offset expectations of an extension in supply cuts by the members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and its allies, including Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Brent crude futures for November fell 26 cents, or 0.29 percent, to $88.74 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude October futures meanwhile rose 21 cents, or 0.25 percent, to $85.76 at 9:20 a.m. Saudi time.

Saudi Arabia is widely expected to extend voluntary oil cuts into October and Russia will unveil a new OPEC+ supply cut deal this week, according to its deputy prime minister.

Moscow has already announced it will cut exports by 300,000 barrels per day in September, following a 500,000 bpd cut in August. Riyadh is also expected to roll over a voluntary 1 million bpd cut into October.

“Given market expectations, it is unlikely that the two producers would stray away from an extension and so risk a sell-off in the market,” analysts from ING said in a client note.

On the downside, a private-sector survey showed on Tuesday that China’s services activity expanded at the slowest pace in eight months in August as weak demand continued to dog the world’s second-largest economy and stimulus failed to meaningfully revive consumption.

Analysts said the markets had priced in China’s recent effort to boost the economy, offsetting support from the expected oil supply cuts.

In Japan, the world’s third-biggest economy, household spending in July fell 5.0 percent from a year earlier, deeper than a forecast decline of 2.5 percent and continuing into a fifth month of falls.

Topics: oil updates OPEC OPEC+

Chinese solar supplier GCL Technology in talks with Saudi Arabia to develop first overseas plant 
Chinese solar supplier GCL Technology in talks with Saudi Arabia to develop first overseas plant 
Turkiye’s Erdogan to discuss grain deal with UN’s Guterres this month
Turkiye’s Erdogan to discuss grain deal with UN’s Guterres this month
Saudi Tadawul Group, Shanghai Stock Exchange sign agreement to boost cooperation  
Saudi Tadawul Group, Shanghai Stock Exchange sign agreement to boost cooperation  
Egypt resumes commercial flights to Sudan for the first time since the war
Egypt resumes commercial flights to Sudan for the first time since the war
ACWA Power signs agreement with Bank of China
ACWA Power signs agreement with Bank of China

