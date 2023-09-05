You are here

PIF finalizes sale of National Gas and Industrialization Co. stake for $131m

PIF finalizes sale of National Gas and Industrialization Co. stake for $131m
Updated 18 sec ago

PIF finalizes sale of National Gas and Industrialization Co. stake for $131m
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has finalzied the sale of its 10.92 percent stake in the National Gas and Industrialization Co. for SR491 million ($131 million) to Jadwa Investment Co.

Eyas Al-Dossari, head of investment advisory in the MENA Investments Division at PIF, said: “This transaction comes as part of PIF’s strategy to recycle its capital by selling stakes in mature companies and reinvesting such proceeds in developing new and promising sectors in the local economy. 

“The transaction structure demonstrates the depth of the local institutional investor base in the Saudi capital market.”

Jadwa Investment Co. acted in its capacity as a manager and bought the stake for its managed investment funds and its clients’ portfolios.

Oil rises as Riyadh, Moscow extend supply cuts until year end

Oil rises as Riyadh, Moscow extend supply cuts until year end
Updated 44 min 25 sec ago

Oil rises as Riyadh, Moscow extend supply cuts until year end
LONDON: Oil prices jumped about 2 percent on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia and Russia announced a fresh extension to their voluntary supply cuts, stretching a combined 1.3 million barrel per day reduction for another three months through December.

Brent crude futures for November were up $1.44, or about 1.6 percent, to $90.44 a barrel by 1334 GMT, eclipsing the $90 level for the first time since last November.

Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate crude October futures rose $1.85, or about 2 percent, to $87.4.

Riyadh’s decision to extend its 1 million bpd voluntary cut will be reviewed monthly to consider whether to deepen the cut or increase production, state news agency SPA said on Tuesday.

Fellow OPEC+ member Russia also prolonged its voluntary cuts through the end of the year “to maintain stability and balance” in oil markets, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

The world’s second-largest oil exporter is reducing exports by 300,000 bpd for the period.

Russia had said it would cut oil exports voluntarily by 500,000 bpd, about 5 percent of its output, in August and by 300,000 bpd in September. Russia is also reducing its oil production by 500,000 bpd until the end of 2024.

Saudi Arabia extends 1 mbpd oil output cut through December

Saudi Arabia extends 1 mbpd oil output cut through December
Updated 05 September 2023

Saudi Arabia extends 1 mbpd oil output cut through December
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will extend its voluntary oil production cut of 1 million barrels per day until the end of the year, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday quoting an official source in the Energy Ministry.

The cut which first took effect in July will continue “for another three months until the end of December 2023,” the report said.

With the new decision, Saudi Arabia’s oil output for October, November, and December will be approximately 9 million barrels per day.

The SPA report quoted the source as saying that the decision will be reviewed monthly to consider “deepening the cut or increasing production.”

The source also noted that this cut is in addition to the voluntary cut previously announced by the Kingdom in April 2023, which extends until the end of December 2024. The report said this additional voluntary aims to reinforce the precautionary efforts made by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, called OPEC+, to support the stability of oil markets.

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia's benchmark index slips slightly to 11,411 

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index slips slightly to 11,411 
Updated 05 September 2023 

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index slips slightly to 11,411 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index continued its downward trend for the third consecutive day, as it slipped slightly on Tuesday by 19.89 points, or 0.17 percent, to close at 11,410.98.  

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.79 billion ($1.54 billion) as 79 of the listed stocks advanced, while 132 declined.  

Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu also shed 37.84 points or 0.16 percent to 23,545.75, while the MSCI Tadawul Index edged down by 0.78 percent to 1,474.51.  

Maharah Human Resources Co. was the best-performing stock of the day, as the firm’s share price rose by 9.63 percent to SR68.30.  

Other positive performers were Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. and Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. whose share prices soared by 6.67 percent and 6.64 percent, respectively.  

The worst performer of the day was Scientific and Medical Equipment House Co. The company’s share price dipped by 2.78 percent to SR47.75.  

The share price of Nama Chemicals Co. also dropped by 2.47 percent to SR31.65.  

On parallel market Nomu, the share price of Paper Home Co. surged by 29.85 percent to SR126.60.  

The share price of Nofoth Food Products Co., also listed in Nomu, edged up by 7.60 percent to SR21.52.  

Meanwhile, the board of directors of Nofoth Food Products Co. recommended doubling the company’s capital to SR48 million through a one-for-one bonus-share distribution. Once approved, the number of shares of the company will be also increased to 48 million from 24 million.  

Saudi Arabia's agricultural fund launches new financing product   

Saudi Arabia’s agricultural fund launches new financing product   
Updated 05 September 2023   

Saudi Arabia’s agricultural fund launches new financing product   
RIYADH: In a move to bolster farming and promote sustainable practices, Saudi Arabia’s Agricultural Development Fund has launched a new financial product specifically designed to support rural farms.     

The initiative aims to develop farms by diversifying their income sources, ensuring long-term sustainability, and capitalizing on unique rural opportunities. It also aims to play a role in preserving local ecosystems, fostering environmental and rural tourism, according to a report by the Saudi Press Agency.   

The fund’s strategy involves providing financial support to existing and productive agricultural businesses, covering both their investment and operational expenses.  

Eligibility criteria include the possession of a property deed or advanced agricultural record and obtaining a license from the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture for this specific activity.  

Applicants are also required to submit a simplified technical study that outlines the required funding areas. The farm should be productive and have an area suitable for both agriculture and agricultural tourism.  

Through this new financial offering, the fund aims to enhance services provided to visitors, aiming to enrich the overall visitor experience and thereby promote agricultural and rural tourism.  

In June, farmers in Saudi Arabia attained SR1.5 billion ($400 million) after the fund signed off a tranche of development loans.  

According to a statement at the time, the payouts were approved for small farmers involved in greenhouse vegetable production, poultry breeding and fish and shrimp farming.  

The statement added that refrigeration warehouses, date manufacturing and marketing centers also received financial support.  

The approval of these loans underlines the fund’s objective to boost its developmental and financing role for agricultural activity.  

It is also in alignment with the policies of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture and the Kingdom’s food security strategy of supporting the farming sector and boosting the supply chain.  

Additionally, in the first three months of this year, the fund signed off on development and investment loans worth more than SR2.3 billion, compared to the SR861 million handed out in the same period of 2022.  

The fund sanctioned loans worth SR4.2 billion in 2022.  

Red Sea International among 13 firms receive M&A clearance

Red Sea International among 13 firms receive M&A clearance
Updated 20 min 39 sec ago

Red Sea International among 13 firms receive M&A clearance
RIYADH: Red Sea International Co., Methanol Chemicals Co., and Al-Maliki Holding Group were among several companies to receive approval for mergers and acquisitions from Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Competition in August.   

Among the deals to get rubber stamped was Red Sea International Co.’s acquisition of 51 percent of Fundamental Installation for Electric Work Co., according to a statement.   

Methanol Chemicals Co. expanded its presence by acquiring 84 percent of Aldar Chemicals, as well as gaining a 80 percent share of the International Co. for Chemical Industries. 

Additionally, a joint venture between Al-Maliki Holding Group and Technogym Co. was approved, focusing on marketing and retailing fitness equipment and gyms.   

In August, the authority approved a total of 13 merger and acquisition requests, a slight decrease from the 16 approved in July.   

Acquisitions accounted for 84.6 percent of the approvals in August, while joint ventures represented 15.4 percent, the statement added.   

The authority has this year approved 120 deals without conditions and two deals with conditions, said official spokesperson Saad Al-Masoud.  

During the first quarter of 2023, the authority received 83 requests including 43 acquisition requests, 11 joint venture requests and two merger requests, according to a report by the Economic Affairs Department.  

This represents a drop of 18 percent compared to the 101 requests submitted in the first quarter of 2022.   

International firms made up 54 percent of the total requests in the first three months of this year, while the remaining 46 percent were those from local firms, showed the report.   

The authority aims to adopt competition-stimulating policies, combat illegal monopolistic practices with a view to improving market performance to support the consumer and business sector confidence, and contribute to investment flow and enhance sustainable development. 

