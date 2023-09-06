You are here

  • Home
  • Oil Updates — crude edges lower as markets shrug off supply jitters

Oil Updates — crude edges lower as markets shrug off supply jitters

Oil Updates — crude edges lower as markets shrug off supply jitters
Brent crude futures were down by 9 cents to $89.95 a barrel at 9:57 a.m. Saudi time. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w6p6p

Updated 06 September 2023
Reuters

Oil Updates — crude edges lower as markets shrug off supply jitters

Oil Updates — crude edges lower as markets shrug off supply jitters
Updated 06 September 2023
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Oil prices reversed course on Wednesday after rising over 1 percent in the previous session, as investors shrugged off jitters arising from supply cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia and a firm dollar capped the upside, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures were down by 9 cents to $89.95 a barrel at 9:57 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures traded at $86.60 a barrel, also down 9 cents.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was at 104.69, not far off the six-month high of 104.90 touched overnight. A stronger dollar can weigh on oil demand by making the fuel more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Analysts at Rystad Energy and ING Economics said the output cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, will leave the market with a deeper-than-expected deficit over the fourth quarter of 2023, which should continue to support prices.

However, ING Economics was reluctant to revise price forecasts higher, as it expected demand concerns to continue to linger amid a rise in Iranian supply.

“Iran is producing close to 3.1 million barrels per day and plans to pump around 3.4 million bpd. Meanwhile, our oil balance shows a small surplus in the first quarter of 2024, which should limit prices moving significantly higher,” ING Economics analysts said in a note.

Reflecting supply concerns in the near term, the front-month Brent futures traded near 9-month highs at $4.13 a barrel above prices in six months.

For US WTI futures, the spread between front-month and the six-month contract widened to as much as $4.5 a barrel on Wednesday, also hovering near 9-month highs.

Saudi Arabia will extend its voluntary oil output cut of 1 million barrels per day for another three months until the end of December 2023, state news agency SPA said on Tuesday, citing an energy ministry official.

Russia extended its decision to reduce its oil exports by 300,000 bpd to the end of this year, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Saudi and Russian cuts are on top of the April cut agreed by several OPEC+ producers, which extends to the end of 2024.

Both countries will review their decisions monthly to consider deepening cuts or raising output depending on market conditions, SPA and Novak said.

“The decision to prolong output cuts underscores their dedication to price stability in a challenging market environment,” Sugandha Sachdeva, executive director and chief strategist at Acme Investment Advisers, said.

Sachdeva, however, added that the annual refinery maintenance period in the US from September to October could limit demand for crude and potentially act as a restraining factor on rising oil prices.

Topics: Oil Updates  OPEC+

Related

Oil Updates — crude prices mixed as China’s economic woes offset expected supply cuts
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — crude prices mixed as China’s economic woes offset expected supply cuts

Closing bell: TASI ends day in red closing at 11,298 

Closing bell: TASI ends day in red closing at 11,298 
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Closing bell: TASI ends day in red closing at 11,298 

Closing bell: TASI ends day in red closing at 11,298 
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Wednesday, as it shed 112.82 points, or 0.99 percent, to close at 11,298.16.  

Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu decreased, as it lost 217.47 points to close the day’s trading session at 23,328.28.  

The MSCI Tadawul Index also lost 15.45 points to finish at 1,459.06.   

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.18 billion ($1.65 billion) as 56 of the stocks advanced, while 163 declined.   

Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. was the best-performing stock of the day. The company’s share price soared by 9.95 percent to SR19.30.  

Other top gainers include Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. and Saudi Chemical Co. whose share prices surged by 9.88 percent and 8.91 percent, respectively.   

The worst performer of the day was The Co. for Cooperative Insurance, also known as Tawuniya, as its share price edged down 4.48 percent to SR134.  

Paper Home Co. was the top gainer on the parallel market, with its value going up by 29.86 percent to SR164.40 per share. 

On Nomu, the worst performer was Jahez International Co. for Information System Technology, whose share price dropped by 7.02 percent to SR498.   

Meanwhile, Al-Jouf Agricultural Development Co. announced a recommendation by the board of directors to reduce the nominal value of a share from SR10 to SR1. 

According to a Tadawul statement, after the adjustment, the number of company shares will increase to 300 million from 30 million. 

The company promises to complete all essential procedures and says any developments will be reported when they are ready.

Topics: TASI NOMU

Related

Closing bell: TASI slightly drops to close at 11,431 with total trade volume at $1.4bn  
Business & Economy
Closing bell: TASI slightly drops to close at 11,431 with total trade volume at $1.4bn  

Saudi fashion sector gears up for rapid growth driven by economic expansion: report

Saudi fashion sector gears up for rapid growth driven by economic expansion: report
Updated 5 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi fashion sector gears up for rapid growth driven by economic expansion: report

Saudi fashion sector gears up for rapid growth driven by economic expansion: report
Updated 5 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s fashion sector is set for substantial growth, with retail sales projected to surge by 48 percent from 2021 to 2025, according to a report from the Fashion Commission.  

This anticipated expansion is driven by the Kingdom’s economic development and population growth, with various segments including apparel, accessories, footwear, and luxury goods all poised for significant gains. 

The boom will create a robust annual growth rate of 13 percent.

“We are building the foundations for the future of fashion right now, here in Saudi Arabia,” Burak Cakmak, CEO of the Saudi Fashion Commission, is quoted as saying in the report. 

In 2022, Saudi Arabia’s fashion industry made a substantial contribution to the domestic economy, accounting for 1.4 percent of the country’s gross domestic product, totaling SR46.9 billion ($12.5 billion), as noted in the report titled “The State of Fashion in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.” 

The industry also played a pivotal role in job creation, with 230,000 individuals employed in fashion-related positions in 2022, equivalent to 1.8 percent of Saudi’s workforce. This included 140,000 jobs in non-core and ancillary roles supporting the fashion sector, in addition to 90,000 core fashion jobs. 

In 2022, the Commission’s analysis revealed that 52 percent of the industry’s workforce in the Kingdom consisted of female employees, with Saudi nationals accounting for 66 percent of all fashion jobs. 

The report highlighted promising opportunities for import substitution and the potential for local brands to export to wealthy Gulf Cooperation Council economies, particularly in competitive categories such as abayas, thobes, and jewelry. 

It noted that luxury goods maintained impressive performance in the GCC, with sales reaching $9.7 billion in 2021, marking a cumulative growth of around 23 percent from 2019 levels. 

Meanwhile, e-commerce, accounting for 9 percent of total retail sales in Saudi Arabia, is also poised to significantly increase its market share, the research showed. 

Furthermore, the Fashion Commission pointed out that Vision 2030 aims to elevate the non-oil GDP by up to 50 percent and boost the private sector’s contribution to the Kingdom’s output from 40 to 65 percent.  

Topics: Saudi Fashion Commission fashion Saudi Vision 2030

Related

Special Saudi fashion industry seen as a catalyst for economic diversification as it eyes global recognition photos
Lifestyle
Saudi fashion industry seen as a catalyst for economic diversification as it eyes global recognition

Saudi industry ministry launches program to implement basic digitization solutions

Saudi industry ministry launches program to implement basic digitization solutions
Updated 17 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi industry ministry launches program to implement basic digitization solutions

Saudi industry ministry launches program to implement basic digitization solutions
Updated 17 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to push digitization efforts in Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has launched a program to implement basic digitization solutions in the industrial sector 

Part of the Factories of the Future program, it falls under the umbrella of the “Stimulating Local Industry” initiative, which is aimed at enhancing investment in the industrial sector, raising the percentage of local content, and increasing the operational efficiency and production capacity of local factories, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency. 

According to Jarrah bin Muhammad Al-Jarrah, the official spokesman of the ministry, the “track of applying basic digitization solutions” aims to monitor the performance of factories by providing communication systems and offering operational data. 

Topics: Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources Digitization

Related

Digitalization to reform Kingdom’s maritime sector
Saudi Arabia
Digitalization to reform Kingdom’s maritime sector

Industry leaders set to gather in Dammam for Saudi Maritime Congress

Industry leaders set to gather in Dammam for Saudi Maritime Congress
Updated 25 min 11 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Industry leaders set to gather in Dammam for Saudi Maritime Congress

Industry leaders set to gather in Dammam for Saudi Maritime Congress
Updated 25 min 11 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s maritime sector will get a boost as visionaries and industry leaders are set to gather in Dammam on Sept. 20-21 for the Saudi Maritime Congress.   

The event will showcase the blueprint for the Kingdom’s maritime megaprojects and global integration while emphasizing the pivotal role of investments in technologies and digital initiatives.   

The congress will also unveil the proposed future of Saudi Arabia’s maritime and oilfield service markets which are forecast to be worth $12.08 billion in 2023, according to a press release.  

This marks the second edition of the event following its success in 2022 with 3,757 international visitors and leaders. 

Organized by Seatrade Maritime, it will highlight the Kingdom’s goals of quadrupling annual container rate to 40 million twenty-foot equivalent unit by 2030. 

“As the shipbuilding sector rapidly grows, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is preparing to establish a new body to oversee shipbuilding and ship maintenance and repair services, further diversifying the economy and fostering new industrial sectors,” the press release stated. 

Abdullah Al-Ahmari, president and CEO of International Maritime Industries, will set the stage with a keynote session on the first day of the event followed by a session on Saudi Arabia’s strategic alignment with the global maritime market. 

Other distinguished panelists include Hessa A-Malek, adviser to the UAE’s minister for maritime transport affairs at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Erik Jensby, head of business development and membership at BIMCO, Stuart Neil, director of strategy and communications at ICS, Khurram Ali, partner ME at Ince & Co, and Paul Holthus, founding president and CEO of World Ocean Council. 

Topics: Saudi Maritime Congress  maritime

Related

Saudi NIDLP partners with Sustainable Maritime Industry Conference 
Business & Economy
Saudi NIDLP partners with Sustainable Maritime Industry Conference 

Bank of China opens first branch in Saudi capital

Bank of China opens first branch in Saudi capital
Updated 52 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

Bank of China opens first branch in Saudi capital

Bank of China opens first branch in Saudi capital
Updated 52 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a sign of growing cooperation between Saudi Arabia and China, one of the Asian country’s four biggest state-owned banks began its operations in Riyadh.
Bank of China opened its first branch in the Saudi capital to expand the use of the yuan amid a flurry of trade deals between the two countries.
In June, the head of the bank’s team for the launch, Jun Tian, told a section of the press that the bank aims to introduce Chinese currency to the world and hoped yuan would be used in commercial financial transactions between China and Saudi Arabia as well as the entire Arab region.
The bank official said as many Chinese companies are entering the regional markets, using the yuan in their financial dealings with regional partners will further encourage them to invest in the region.
It is noteworthy that Saudi Arabia and China sealed 35 investment agreements worth around $30 billion during the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the Kingdom last December.
According to a Bank of China statement, Saudi Central Bank Gov. Ayman Al-Sayari and Deputy Investment Minister Saleh Ali-Khabti attended the opening ceremony.
The Saudi-listed ACWA Power, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment, Ajlan & Bros Holding Group, and Zhejiang Rongsheng Holding Group signed memorandums of understanding involving “internationalizing” the yuan and green financing with BoC during the opening ceremony, the statement added.

It is the second Chinese bank to open a branch in Saudi Arabia after the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China opened its first branch in Riyadh in 2015.

Topics: Saudi Arabia China yuan

Related

Bank of China to start operations in Riyadh this year, says official
Business & Economy
Bank of China to start operations in Riyadh this year, says official

Latest updates

Closing bell: TASI ends day in red closing at 11,298 
Closing bell: TASI ends day in red closing at 11,298 
Saudi fashion sector gears up for rapid growth driven by economic expansion: report
Saudi fashion sector gears up for rapid growth driven by economic expansion: report
Georgina Rodriguez swaps Riyadh for Venice red carpet  
Georgina Rodriguez swaps Riyadh for Venice red carpet  
Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso accuses Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for World Cup kiss
Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso accuses Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for World Cup kiss
Saudi industry ministry launches program to implement basic digitization solutions
Saudi industry ministry launches program to implement basic digitization solutions

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.