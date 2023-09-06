You are here

  • Home
  • Blinken visits Kyiv amid challenging Ukrainian counteroffensive
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Blinken visits Kyiv amid challenging Ukrainian counteroffensive

Blinken visits Kyiv amid challenging Ukrainian counteroffensive
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pays the first trip to Kyiv by a top US official since the Ukrainian counteroffensive began. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rvc8c

Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Blinken visits Kyiv amid challenging Ukrainian counteroffensive

Blinken visits Kyiv amid challenging Ukrainian counteroffensive
  • Blinken likely to announce new package of US assistance worth more than $1 billion
  • Ukraine is in fourth month of counteroffensive
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

KYIV: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Kyiv on Wednesday in a gesture of support for Ukraine as its three-month-old counteroffensive against Russian forces grinds on with only small gains.
During his two-day visit, Blinken is likely to announce a new package of US wartime assistance worth more than $1 billion, a senior State Department official told reporters on the trip.
Blinken, the first top US official to visit Kyiv since the counteroffensive began in early June, began talks with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and was due to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky, the official said.
“We want to make sure that Ukraine has what it needs, not only to succeed in the counteroffensive, but has what it needs for the long term, to make sure that it has a strong deterrent,” Blinken said standing alongside Kuleba.
“We’re also determined to continue to work with our partners as they build and rebuild a strong economy, strong democracy.”
Media reports have cited unidentified US officials as saying the Ukrainian counteroffensive has been too slow and hindered by poor tactics — criticism that angered Ukrainian officials and prompted Kuleba to tell critics to “shut up.”
Ukraine has retaken more than a dozen villages and small settlements in its offensive. But its push into Russian-held territory has been slowed by minefields and trenches, and Russian air strikes have continued across Ukraine, with Kyiv coming under attack only hours before Blinken’s arrival.
US officials have not publicly criticized Ukraine’s military tactics, and last week said they had seen notable Ukrainian progress in the previous 72 hours of its push in the southeast.
The State Department official said Washington wanted to discuss how the counteroffensive was going and assess battlefield needs as well as any steps that might be required to shore up Ukraine’s energy security before winter.
“I think what’s most important is that we get a real assessment from the Ukrainians themselves,” the official said. “We want to see, hear how they intend to push forward in the coming weeks.”
Asked about Blinken’s visit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow believed Washington planned to continue funding Ukraine’s military “to wage this war to the last Ukrainian.” He said US aid to Kyiv would not affect the course of Russia’s ‘special military operation’.

RISING OPPOSITION TO UKRAINE AID
Blinken’s visit follows the dismissal this week of Oleksii Reznikov who, as Ukraine’s defense minister, had lobbied Washington and its allies for arms to fight the Russian invaders. Parliament was expected to confirm former lawmaker Rustem Umerov as his successor.
During his train ride to Kyiv, Blinken also held talks with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen — coincidentally visiting the same day. Blinken thanked Frederiksen for “Denmark’s leadership in the F-16 coalition of partner nations to train Ukrainian pilots, and for its decision to donate F-16 jets to Ukraine,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.
Denmark and the Netherlands announced last month they would supply more than 60 US-made F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine as soon as pilots are trained to fly them, the first countries to offer the jets after winning US approval to send them.
Despite staunch US support for Ukraine so far since Russia’s invasion in February last year, several Republican presidential hopefuls have questioned US aid, fueling concerns over whether Washington will still back Ukraine at the same level once the US 2024 election campaign intensifies.
The US government has so far provided more than $43 billion in weaponry and other military aid to Ukraine. A new package of security assistance is set to be announced this week, Reuters reported on Friday.
US President Joe Biden asked Congress in August to approve about $40 billion in additional spending, including $24 billion for Ukraine and other international needs.
The request could face opposition in Congress, where some far-right Republicans — especially those with close ties to former President Donald Trump — want to pare back the billions in assistance Washington has sent to Ukraine.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Over 900 cluster munition casualties in Ukraine in 2022: monitor
World
Over 900 cluster munition casualties in Ukraine in 2022: monitor
Ukraine’s defense minister submits resignation letter
World
Ukraine’s defense minister submits resignation letter

2023 likely to be hottest year on record: EU monitor

2023 likely to be hottest year on record: EU monitor
Updated 06 September 2023
AFP

2023 likely to be hottest year on record: EU monitor

2023 likely to be hottest year on record: EU monitor
  • Heatwaves, droughts and wildfires struck Asia, Africa, Europe and North America
  • Hottest August on record and warmer than all other months except July 2023
Updated 06 September 2023
AFP

PARIS: 2023 is likely to be the hottest year in human history, and global temperatures during the Northern Hemisphere summer were the warmest on record, the EU climate monitor said on Wednesday.
Heatwaves, droughts and wildfires struck Asia, Africa, Europe and North America over the last three months, with dramatic impact on economies, ecosystems and human health.
The average global temperature in June, July and August was 16.77 degrees Celsius (62.19 degrees Fahrenheit), smashing the previous 2019 record of 16.48C, the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said in a report.
“The three months that we’ve just had are the warmest in approximately 120,000 years, so effectively human history,” C3S deputy director Samantha Burgess told AFP.
Last month was the hottest August on record and warmer than all other months except July 2023.
Climate breakdown has begun,” said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.
“Scientists have long warned what our fossil fuel addiction will unleash,” he added. “Our climate is imploding faster than we can cope, with extreme weather events hitting every corner of the planet.”
Record-high global sea surface temperatures played a major role in stoking heat throughout the summer, with marine heatwaves hitting the North Atlantic and the Mediterranean Sea.
“Looking at the additional heat we have in the surface ocean, the probability is that 2023 will end up being the warmest year on record,” Burgess said.
The average global temperature through the first eight months of 2023 is the second-warmest on record, only 0.01C below the benchmark 2016 level, the report added.
If the Northern Hemisphere has a “normal” winter, “we can almost virtually say that 2023 will be the warmest year that humanity has experienced,” Burgess said.
Oceans have absorbed 90 percent of the excess heat produced by human activity since the dawn of the industrial age, according to scientists.
This excess heat continues to accumulate as greenhouse gases — mainly from burning oil, gas and coal — build up in the Earth’s atmosphere.
Excluding the polar regions, global average sea surface temperatures exceeded the previous March 2016 record every day this summer from July 31 to August 31.
The average ocean temperature has been topping seasonal heat records on a regular basis since April.
Warmer oceans are also less capable of absorbing carbon dioxide (CO2), exacerbating the vicious cycle of global warming as well as disrupting fragile ecosystems.
Antarctic sea ice remained at a record low for the time of year with a monthly value 12 percent below average, “by far the largest negative anomaly for August since satellite observations began” in the 1970s, C3S said.
Higher temperatures are likely to come: the El Nino weather phenomenon — which warms waters in the southern Pacific and beyond — has only just begun.
Scientists expect the worst effects of the current El Nino to be felt at the end of 2023 and into next year.
At the 2015 Paris climate summit, countries agreed to keep global temperature increases to “well below” 2C above pre-industrial levels, with an aspirational target of 1.5C.
A report by UN experts due this week will assess the world’s progress in meeting the goal and will inform leaders ahead of a high-stakes climate summit in Dubai starting on November 30.
The so-called “Global Stocktake” is expected to show that countries are well behind meeting their commitments.
“Surging temperatures demand a surge in action. Leaders must turn up the heat now for climate solutions,” said Guterres.
The C3S findings came from computer-generated analyzes using billions of measurements from satellites, ships, aircraft and weather stations around the world.
Proxy data such as tree rings and ice cores allow scientists to compare modern temperatures with figures before records began in the mid-19th century.

Topics: heatwave climate change

Related

Warming world ‘brutalizes’ women as heatwaves deepen gender divide
World
Warming world ‘brutalizes’ women as heatwaves deepen gender divide
UN: World must prepare for more intense heatwaves
World
UN: World must prepare for more intense heatwaves

Canadian man accused of running over and killing a Muslim family pleads not guilty

Nathaniel Veltman is escorted while leaving trial outside Ontario Superior Court in Windsor, Ontario, Tuesday, Sept.5, 2023. (AP
Nathaniel Veltman is escorted while leaving trial outside Ontario Superior Court in Windsor, Ontario, Tuesday, Sept.5, 2023. (AP
Updated 06 September 2023
AP

Canadian man accused of running over and killing a Muslim family pleads not guilty

Nathaniel Veltman is escorted while leaving trial outside Ontario Superior Court in Windsor, Ontario, Tuesday, Sept.5, 2023. (AP
  • Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumnah and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed in the attack
Updated 06 September 2023
AP

WINDSOR, Ontario: A Canadian man accused of deliberately running over and killing four members of a Muslim family in London, Ontario pleaded not guilty on Tuesday, as jury selection for his trial started.
Nathaniel Veltman is accused of deliberately hitting the Afzaal family members with his truck as they were out for a walk on the evening of June 6, 2021. He has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.
Standing next to the accused as the court registrar read the charges, defense lawyer Christopher Hicks entered not guilty pleas on Veltman’s behalf.
Veltman, who wore a long-sleeve white shirt and black pants in court, was sitting quietly between his defense lawyers Hicks and Peter Ketcheson during the jury selection process.
Jury selection was set to continue on Wednesday for the trial that is expected to last 12 weeks.
Superior Court Justice Renee Pomerance ruled last year that a change of venue is warranted in the case, moving the trial from London to Windsor, Ontario.
The reasons for that decision, as well as the evidence and arguments presented in court, cannot be disclosed due to a publication ban.
Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumnah and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed in the attack. The couple’s 9-year-old son was also seriously hurt but survived.
Pomerance said the prosecution is alleging that Veltman, who was 20 at the time of his arrest, was motivated by extremist right-wing views associated with white supremacy when he intentionally drove his truck over a curb to strike the Muslim family members.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.
The attack on the Afzaal family sent waves of shock, grief and fear across Canada and spurred ongoing calls for measures to combat Islamophobia in the country.
The City of London dedicated a garden to the Afzaal family.

 

Topics: Canada Nathaniel Veltman Afzal

Related

'Stand against hate': Pakistan-origin Canadian Muslim family loses three generations in attack
Pakistan
'Stand against hate': Pakistan-origin Canadian Muslim family loses three generations in attack
Biden says action needed against ‘hate-fueled violence’ after racist shooting in Florida
World
Biden says action needed against ‘hate-fueled violence’ after racist shooting in Florida

UK to ban Russia’s Wagner Group as ‘terrorist’ organization: reports

UK to ban Russia’s Wagner Group as ‘terrorist’ organization: reports
Updated 06 September 2023
AFP

UK to ban Russia’s Wagner Group as ‘terrorist’ organization: reports

UK to ban Russia’s Wagner Group as ‘terrorist’ organization: reports
  • “Wagner is a violent and destructive organization which has acted as a military tool of Vladimir Putin’s Russia overseas,” the newspaper quoted Braverman as saying
Updated 06 September 2023
AFP

LONDON: Britain is to ban Russian mercenary outfit the Wagner Group as a terrorist organization, media reports said on Tuesday, quoting Home Secretary Suella Braverman.
The UK was set to make the Wagner Group a “proscribed” organization under anti-terror laws, putting it on a par with Islamic State and Al-Qaeda, a report in the Daily Mail said.
“Wagner is a violent and destructive organization which has acted as a military tool of Vladimir Putin’s Russia overseas,” the newspaper quoted Braverman as saying.
“While Putin’s regime decides what to do with the monster it created, Wagner’s continuing destabilising activities only continue to serve the Kremlin’s political goals.”
Under the Terrorism Act 2000 the home secretary has the power to proscribe an organization if they believe it is involved in terrorism.
A proscription order makes it a criminal offense to support the group.
“They are terrorists, plain and simple — and this proscription order makes that clear in UK law,” a BBC report added, quoting the minister.
“Wagner has been involved in looting, torture and barbarous murders,” Braverman added in the Daily Mail.
The group’s operations in Ukraine, the Middle East and Africa “are a threat to global security,” she said.
“That is why we are proscribing this terrorist organization and continuing to aid Ukraine wherever we can in its fight against Russia.”
Draft measures to ban the Wagner Group under the act will be laid in Parliament on Wednesday, the reports said.
In July, Britain announced sanctions against 13 individuals and businesses it said had links to the Russian group in Africa, accusing it of crimes there including killings and torture.
The people and entities targeted — which are no longer able to deal with UK citizens, companies and banks, and have any UK assets frozen — were allegedly involved in Wagner’s activities in Mali, Central African Republic (CAR) and Sudan.
They included the purported head of Wagner in Mali, Ivan Aleksandrovitch Maslov; its chief in CAR, Vitalii Viktorovitch Perfilev; and the group’s operations head there, Konstantin Aleksandrovitch Pikalov.
Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin, who died last month in a plane crash, had already been sanctioned by Britain alongside several of his key commanders who had participated in Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Prigozhin — a Kremlin confidant turned “traitor” — died two months after ordering his troops to topple Russia’s military leadership.
 

 

Topics: Wagner group The United Kingdom

Related

Wagner ‘skull’ flag flies over empty Prigozhin plane crash site in Russia
World
Wagner ‘skull’ flag flies over empty Prigozhin plane crash site in Russia
This undated photograph provided by the French military shows three Russian mercenaries in northern Mali. (AP)
World
After Wagner chief death, Russia vows to keep helping Mali

Proud Boys’ Enrique Tarrio gets record 22 years in prison for Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy

Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Ore., Aug. 17, 2019. (AP)
Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Ore., Aug. 17, 2019. (AP)
Updated 06 September 2023
AP

Proud Boys’ Enrique Tarrio gets record 22 years in prison for Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy

Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Ore., Aug. 17, 2019. (AP)
  • Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio says Jan 6 riots were national embarrassment
  • Sentence is longest so far among more than 1,100 Capitol riot cases
Updated 06 September 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was sentenced Tuesday to 22 years in prison for orchestrating his far-right extremist group’s attack on the US Capitol in a failed bid to stop the transfer of presidential power after Donald Trump lost the 2020 election.
Tarrio’s sentence is the longest so far among more than 1,100 Capitol riot cases, topping the 18-year sentences that Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and one-time Proud Boys leader Ethan Nordean each received after juries convicted them of seditious conspiracy and other charges.
It comes as the Justice Department prepares to put Trump on trial at the same courthouse in Washington on charges that the then-president illegally schemed to cling to power that he knew had been stripped away by voters.
The Tarrio case — and hundreds of others like it — function as a vivid reminder of the violent chaos fueled by Trump’s lies around the election and the extent to which his false claims helped inspire right-wing extremists who ultimately stormed the Capitol to thwart the peaceful transfer of power.
Rising to speak before the sentence was handed down, Tarrio pleaded for leniency, describing Jan. 6 as a “national embarrassment,” and apologizing to the police officers who defended the Capitol and the lawmakers who fled in fear. His voice cracked as he expressed remorse for letting down his family and vowed that he is done with politics.
“I am not a political zealot. Inflicting harm or changing the results of the election was not my goal,” Tarrio said.
“Please show me mercy,” he said, adding, “I ask you that you not take my 40s from me.”
US District Judge Timothy Kelly, who was appointed to the bench by Trump, said Tarrio was motivated by “revolutionary zeal” to lead the conspiracy that resulted in “200 men, amped up for battle, encircling the Capitol.” Noting that Tarrio had not previously shown any public remorse for his crimes, the judge said a stiff punishment was necessary to deter future political violence.
“It can’t happen again. It can’t happen again,” the judge repeated.
Standing before the judge in orange jail garb, Tarrio lowered his head after the sentence was read, then squared his shoulders and put his hands before his back.
Prosecutors had sought 33 years behind bars for Tarrio, describing him as the ringleader of a plot to use violence to shatter the cornerstone of American democracy and overturn the election victory by Joe Biden, a Democrat, over Trump, the Republican incumbent.
Prosecutor Conor Mulroe told the judge that the Proud Boys came dangerously close to succeeding in their plot to stop the transfer of presidential power — and noted that “it didn’t take rifles or explosives.”
“There was a very real possibility we were going to wake up on Jan. 7 in a full-blown constitutional crisis,” Mulroe said, with “300 million Americans having no idea who the next president would be or how it would be decided.”
The prosecutor urged the judge to ensure that “consequences are abundantly clear to anyone who might be unhappy with the results of 2024, 2028, 2032 or any future election for as long as this case is remembered.”
Tarrio wasn’t in Washington, D.C, when Proud Boys members joined thousands of Trump supporters, who smashed windows, beat police officers and poured into the House and Senate chambers as lawmakers met to certify Biden’s victory. But prosecutors say the 39-year-old Miami resident organized and led the Proud Boys’ assault from afar, inspiring followers with his charisma and penchant for propaganda.
Tarrio had been arrested two days before the Capitol riot on charges that he defaced a Black Lives Matter banner during an earlier rally in the nation’s capital, and he had complied with a judge’s order to leave the city after his arrest.
The judge agreed with prosecutors that the Proud Boys’ crimes could be punished as “terrorism” — increasing the recommended sentence under federal guidelines. But he ultimately sentenced the Proud Boys to prison terms shorter than what prosecutors were seeking.
The backbone of the government’s case was hundreds of messages exchanged by Proud Boys in the days leading up to Jan. 6 that prosecutors say showed how the extremists saw themselves as revolutionaries and celebrated the Capitol attack, which sent lawmakers running into hiding.
As Proud Boys swarmed the Capitol, Tarrio cheered them on from afar, writing on social media, “Do what must be done.” In a Proud Boys encrypted group chat later that day someone asked what they should do next. Tarrio responded, “Do it again.”
“Make no mistake,” Tarrio wrote in another message. “We did this.”
Tarrio’s lawyers denied the Proud Boys had any plan to attack the Capitol or stop the certification of Biden’s victory. They argued that prosecutors used Tarrio as a scapegoat for Trump, who spoke at the “Stop the Steal” rally near the White House on Jan. 6 and urged his supporters to “fight like hell.”
Tarrio is the final Proud Boys leader convicted of seditious conspiracy to receive his punishment. Three fellow Proud Boys found guilty by a Washington jury of the rarely used sedition charge were sentenced to prison terms ranging from 15 to 18 years.
The Justice Department is appealing the 18-year prison sentence of Rhodes, the Oath Keepers founder, who was convicted of seditious conspiracy in a separate case, as well as the sentences of other members of his antigovernment militia group that were lighter than what prosecutors had sought. Prosecutors had requested 25 years in prison for Rhodes.

 

Topics: Donald Trump Proud Boys Enrique Tarrio US Capitol riots

Related

4 men linked to neo-fascist Proud Boys charged in plot to attack Capitol
World
4 men linked to neo-fascist Proud Boys charged in plot to attack Capitol
New York attorney general seeks immediate verdict in fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump
World
New York attorney general seeks immediate verdict in fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump

New book details Biden-Obama frictions and says Harris sought roles ‘away from the spotlight’

President Joe Biden speaks during a Labor Day event in Philadelphia, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (AP)
President Joe Biden speaks during a Labor Day event in Philadelphia, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (AP)
Updated 06 September 2023
AP

New book details Biden-Obama frictions and says Harris sought roles ‘away from the spotlight’

President Joe Biden speaks during a Labor Day event in Philadelphia, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (AP)
  • Foer’s book says Biden tried to treat Harris more respectfully than he felt Obama often had treated him as vice president, calling her “the vice president” instead of “my vice president”
Updated 06 September 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: A new book about Joe Biden portrays the president as someone whose middle-class upbringing helped foster a resentment of intellectual elitism that shaped his political career and sometimes caused strain with his onetime boss, Harvard-educated Barack Obama.
Biden, who spent eight years as Obama’s vice president, told a friend that Obama couldn’t even curse properly, according to “The Last Politician: Inside Joe Biden’s White House and the Struggle for America’s Future.”
Released Tuesday and written by Franklin Foer, a staff writer for The Atlantic, the book says Biden said Obama was unable to deliver a “f— — you” with “the right elongation of vowels and the necessary hardness of consonants; it was how they must curse in the ivory tower.”
Now, as the president runs for reelection, the early frontrunner among Republicans is former President Donald Trump, whose supporters can sometimes resent the perceived elitism of Washington’s political class — suggesting some overlap with Biden.
The anecdote also may resonate with Democrats. Ardent supporters of both Biden and Obama fondly recall the then-vice president telling Obama in a private aside that was captured on a hot mic, “This is a big f— -ing deal,” during the signing ceremony for Obama’s signature health care law in 2010.
Foer’s book offers a deep examination of Biden’s first two years in office, which the author describes as encompassing a lot of “flailing” before the president began to cement his legacy through signature policy achievements and “creative diplomacy” that helped rally the world behind Ukraine in the face of Russia’s invasion.
The 80-year-old Biden continues to face questions about his age, and Foer calls it “striking” that Biden attends few meetings or public events before 10 a.m. In private, Biden would “occasionally admit to friends he felt tired,” the book says.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked last week by a reporter citing an early excerpt from Foer’s book if personal fatigue might help explain why Biden’s morning schedule was often light. She responded, “That’s a ridiculous assumption to make.”
Jean-Pierre referred back to that exchange during her briefing with reporters at the White House on Tuesday, and provided updated comment, saying that administration officials had now “seen the context of the excerpt.” She said the book was actually praising Biden for helping to push major legislation through Congress and unify global support around Ukraine.
It “seemed to be making the opposite overall point about how the value of his experience and wisdom resulted in rallying the free world against authoritarianism,” she said.
Jean-Pierre also said “there’s gonna be a range, always, a range of books that are about every administration” that would feature “a variety of claims.”
“That’s not unusual. That happens all the time,” she said. “And we’re not going to litigate here.”
Foer’s book also describes struggles by Vice President Kamala Harris to carve out a role for herself as Biden’s No. 2 that have been well-documented previously. But Foer suggests Harris may have hurt her own cause in that area, initially asking to be in charge of relations with Scandinavia because it was “away from the spotlight.”
The book reports that the vice president was initially excited about helping the administration tackle the root causes of immigration that have seen so many Central American migrants seeking asylum arrive at the US-Mexico border — but that she eventually began to accept conventional wisdom that it was a thankless assignment.
Foer’s book says Biden tried to treat Harris more respectfully than he felt Obama often had treated him as vice president, calling her “the vice president” instead of “my vice president.” But, during his early days in office, as Biden was convening his team to combat the coronavirus pandemic, Biden joked that the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, should sit in the vice president’s seat.
“The Last Politician” describes the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. It says that when Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, relayed to the president that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had fled the country, leaving Kabul to fall to the Taliban, Biden declared in frustration, “Give me a break!”
It also reports that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton personally intervened to help many women whose work in Afghanistan made them potential targets for the Taliban. She directed a group of them to wear white scarfs so they could be identified by US Marines guarding the Kabul airport, and unilaterally contacted world leaders to find places for their eventual evacuation flights to land.
The book says Clinton’s call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky drew a personal rebuke from Sullivan, former close adviser to Clinton, who told her “What are you doing calling the Ukrainian government?”
“I wouldn’t have to call if you guys would,” Clinton responded, according to Foer’s book.

 

Topics: Joe Biden Barak Obama

Related

Biden taps political veteran Lew as Israel envoy
Middle-East
Biden taps political veteran Lew as Israel envoy
Jill Biden positive for COVID, President Biden tests negative
World
Jill Biden positive for COVID, President Biden tests negative

Latest updates

Ma’aden secures exploration licenses for key mining sites 
Ma’aden secures exploration licenses for key mining sites 
Sara Sharif’s body left unrecognizable by injuries, mother claims
Sara Sharif’s body left unrecognizable by injuries, mother claims
EU states look to UK Rwanda scheme to stop migration flow
EU states look to UK Rwanda scheme to stop migration flow
A four-story apartment building collapses in Egypt’s capital and at least 4 are killed
A four-story apartment building collapses in Egypt’s capital and at least 4 are killed
Emirates, United expand partnership to include 9 new destinations in Mexico 
Emirates, United expand partnership to include 9 new destinations in Mexico 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.