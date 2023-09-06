You are here

Roman-era swords, likely Jewish rebel booty, unearthed in Israel

Ancient swords, believed by the Israel Antiquities Authority to be from the Roman era dating back 1,900 years (REUTERS)
Reuters

  • The desert location, overlooking the Dead Sea, was a hideout for Jewish rebels against the Romans
  • A coin from the time of the Bar Kokhba revolt of 132-135 AD was found at the entrance to the cave
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Four 1,900-year-old swords, complete with wooden and leather scabbards, have been discovered in a remote cave in an Israeli desert, leading archaeologists to believe they were the booty of Jews who rose up against Roman rule.
The fashioning of three of the blades recalls Roman “spatha” swords, and the fourth has a ring-pommel handle consistent with the period, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) said. The rare find included a shafted Roman “pilum” spear.
The desert location, overlooking the Dead Sea, was a hideout for Jewish rebels against the Romans, who controlled what was then Judea between the first century BC and second century AD.
A coin from the time of the Bar Kokhba revolt of 132-135 AD was found at the entrance to the cave.
“The hiding of the swords and the pilum in deep cracks in the isolated cave ... hints that the weapons were taken as booty from Roman soldiers or from the battlefield,” IAA archaeologist Eitan Klein said in a statement.
“Obviously, the rebels did not want to be caught by the Roman authorities carrying these weapons.”

Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

  • Kuwait lodged a protest over the attack during racist-motivated violence in Limassol on Friday evening
  • Anti-migrant sentiment has grown in recent years as the government highlighted its struggles against irregular migration
AFP
Nicosia: Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos met Kuwait’s ambassador on Wednesday to condemn an attack on Kuwaiti tourists during anti-migrant violence in the island’s second city, Limassol.
He met Kuwait ambassador Abdullah Al-Kharafi after the Gulf emirate lodged a protest over the attack during racist-motivated violence in Limassol on Friday evening.
Kombos posted on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that the two diplomats had a “warm and comprehensive meeting, reaffirming the excellent level of the bilateral relations.”
The ministry said: “FM Kombos took the opportunity to condemn the recent deplorable incident against tourists. The minister relayed his wish to visit Kuwait very soon.”
There was no mention of whether there was a formal apology to Kuwait over the attack.
On Sunday, Cyprus said it received a diplomatic protest from an unspecified Gulf Arab state.
Wednesday’s post confirmed that the country was Kuwait and that Cyprus was trying to repair any damage to its ties.
Senior diplomat Kyriakos Kouros posted on the X platform Sunday that a group of tourists left Cyprus soon after being attacked.
“They cut short the holidays to leave in a hurry, scared! I doubt they will ever come back.”
Kouros, the foreign ministry permanent secretary, posted a photograph of a group at the airport. One sat in a wheelchair and had a bandaged forearm. Another was dressed in a suit.
Police in the Mediterranean island have been heavily criticized for not doing more to stop Friday’s violence.
They said they had arrested 13 people after protesters wounded five foreigners and smashed some foreign-owned shops on the Limassol seafront.
During the unrest some black-hooded protesters held a banner that read: “Refugees not welcome.”
Kouros said that in all his years as a diplomat, he had never felt so “embarrassed” about an incident in Cyprus.
“We should not have allowed it to develop into something so hideous,” he said.
Authorities said a Vietnamese mother whose shop was vandalized on Friday will receive state support to repair her property. A post on social media had shown her in tears after the attack.
Anti-migrant sentiment has grown in recent years as the government highlighted its struggles against irregular migration.
European Union member Cyprus says it is a “front-line country” on the Mediterranean migrant route, struggling to cope with an influx of undocumented migrants and refugees.
The latest EU data shows Cyprus has the highest number of first-time asylum applications relative to population in the 27-member bloc.
With almost four million annual visitors, tourism is a key economic driver, contributing around 15 percent of GDP to the Cypriot economy.

AFP

  • The rains followed a particularly dry summer that saw the water reservoirs of the city of 16 million people fall to nine-year lows
AFP
Istanbul: Five people died on Tuesday in flash floods from torrential rains that turned the streets of Istanbul and parts of northwestern Turkiye into rushing rivers, officials said.
The nighttime storm partially flooded an Istanbul subway station and forced the evacuation of dozens of people from a city library, media reports said.
Television and social media images showed rushing waters sweeping away cars and city market stalls.
The Istanbul governor’s office said two people died.
The rains followed a particularly dry summer that saw the water reservoirs of the city of 16 million people fall to nine-year lows.
Turkiye’s emergency service said three people also died on Tuesday and three were missing in floods that hit the northwestern city of Kirklareli.

Updated 06 September 2023
Reuters

US envoy in Chad to spotlight Sudan atrocities she calls ‘reminiscent’ of Darfur 2004

US envoy in Chad to spotlight Sudan atrocities she calls ‘reminiscent’ of Darfur 2004
  • In the early 2000s the UN estimated 300,000 people were killed in Darfur
Reuters

N’DJAMENA: The United States envoy to the United Nations arrived in Chad on Wednesday to meet Sudanese refugees who have fled ethnic and sexual violence in Darfur, which she described as “reminiscent” of atrocities 20 years ago that Washington declared a genocide.
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who is a member of President Joe Biden’s cabinet, is due to visit Chad’s border with Darfur in western Sudan to highlight the worsening conflict and growing humanitarian crisis.
War broke out in Sudan on April 15 — four years after former President Omar Al-Bashir was ousted by a popular uprising. Tensions between the army (SAF) and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which jointly staged a coup in 2021, erupted into fighting over a plan to transition to civilian rule.
“We certainly have reached a level of serious atrocities being committed and it is very reminiscent of what we saw happening in 2004 that led to the genocide determination,” said Thomas-Greenfield before arriving in Chad.
“We’re hearing from women who are being brutally gang raped over and over again, villages being raided, there are aerial photos showing mass graves. Signs are there,” she said.
In the early 2000s the UN estimates some 300,000 people were killed in Darfur when “Janjaweed” militias — from which the RSF formed — helped the army crush a rebellion by mainly non-Arab groups. Sudanese leaders are wanted by the International Criminal Court for genocide and crimes against humanity.
“Once again, Darfur is descending into an abyss without mercy or hope,” UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said in a statement. “Civilians have been trapped, targeted, raped and murdered. It is unlawful and it is outrageous.”
Thomas-Greenfield first visited Chad’s border with Darfur in 2004 as a senior State Department official — the same year Washington described the violence there as a genocide.
“I went before the genocide was declared, but saw all of the evidence that a genocide was happening,” she said. “I had witnessed that before, having gone into the refugee camps in Goma (Democratic Republic of Congo) after Rwanda and seeing the tortured look on people’s faces, the terror on their faces.”
A genocide was committed in Rwanda in 1994 when ruling Hutu majority extremists killed more than 800,000 minority Tutsis and Hutu moderates in 100 days.

’RACE AGAINST THE CLOCK’
The United Nations says that since the start of the Sudan war in April some 380,000 refugees — mostly women and children — have fled to Chad. Hundreds of thousands more have escaped to Central African Republic, Egypt, Ethiopia and South Sudan.
The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has appealed for $1 billion to help provide aid and protection to more than 1.8 million people who are expected to flee Sudan this year. Nearly 7.1 million people are displaced inside the country, according to the International Organization for Migration.
Griffiths said that those inside Sudan who had managed to escape the violence now face starvation.
“More than 60 percent of people in West Darfur are highly food insecure, as is over half the population in East and South Darfur,” Griffiths said. “We’re in a race against the clock.”
In recent weeks the United Nations has been able to deliver aid into West Darfur from Chad and has aid trucks ready to reach other parts of the region, but said “unrelenting clashes” were stopping them from reaching the people in need.
“Darfur’s people are caught in a state of near total deprivation. Our message is urgent: Stop the fighting and let us through,” Griffiths said.
In Sudan the UN says half the country’s 49 million people need help and has appealed for $2.6 billion — so far, it has secured only 26 percent of this amount. Washington is the top donor, followed by the European Commission, Germany and Canada.
The fighting throughout Sudan has caused a “humanitarian catastrophe,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council last week in a report seen by Reuters.
“The growing ethnic mobilization and the increase in ethnically motivated attacks could spark a full blown civil war, with potentially an even more devastating impact on the Sudanese people, the region and beyond,” Guterres wrote.

Updated 06 September 2023
AP

Fighting between rival US-backed groups in Syria could undermine war against Daesh

Fighting between rival US-backed groups in Syria could undermine war against Daesh
  • The clashes involve the Syrian Democratic Forces and an allied faction, the Arab-led Deir Ezzor Military Council
  • Kurdish leaders accuse Iranian-backed militias and the Syrian government of fomenting the violence
AP

BEIRUT: The weeklong clashes between rival US-backed militias in eastern Syria, where hundreds of American troops are deployed, point to dangerous seams in the coalition that has kept a lid on the defeated Daesh group for years. That could be an opportunity for the radical group to reemerge.
The violence also points to rising tensions between Kurds who dominate the region and the mainly Arab population, opening the door for Syrian President Bashar Assad and his allies, Russia and Iran, to try to make inroads in an oil-rich territory where they seek to drive out US troops and restore Damascus’ rule.
Eastern Syria has largely been off the world’s radar, particularly in the United States. But the US has had some 900 troops stationed there alongside an unknown number of contractors ever since the defeat of the Daesh group in 2019. The troops, who first arrived eight years ago, work alongside the Syrian Democratic Forces, an umbrella group of militias dominated by Kurdish fighters.
At the same time, a US-supported Kurdish-led administration has governed parts of northern Syria and most of Syria east of the Euphrates River, including key oil fields, with government forces and Iranian-backed militias positioned just across the river on the western bank. The region’s Arabs have roles in both the SDF and the administration but have long resented the Kurdish control.
The clashes involve the Syrian Democratic Forces and an allied faction, the Arab-led Deir Ezzor Military Council. The trigger was the Aug. 27 arrest by the SDF of the council’s commander Ahmad Khbeil, better known as Abu Khawla. The SDF accused Khbeil of criminal activity, corruption and of opening up contacts with the Damascus government and Iranian-backed militias.
Fighting broke out between the SDF and Khbeil’s loyalists, who were then joined by hundreds of Arab tribesmen in battles that spread and left tribesmen in control of several villages outside the city of Deir Ezzor. At least 90 people have been killed and dozens wounded.
Kurdish leaders accuse Iranian-backed militias and the Syrian government of fomenting the violence. Speaking to The Associated Press, SDF spokesman Farhad Shami denied local Arab fighters joined the clashes, saying it was fighters loyal to Damascus who crossed the river.
“Iran and Assad regime want to depict this unrest as a result of an ethnic conflict between Arabs and Kurds,” Elham Ahmad, the leader of the Syrian Democratic Council, the political wing of the SDF, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Their ultimate aim, she said, was to force US troops to leave.
But some warn the violence reflects local Arab resentment of Kurdish domination. Opposition activists said contacts were underway with tribal leaders to reach a cease-fire.
“This is an unprecedented escalation between SDF and Deir Ezzor residents,” says Omar Abu Layla, a Europe-based activist who heads the Deir Ezzor 24 media outlet, which covers news in the region.
“This is an indication of the bad policy implemented by the SDF and wrong calculations by the Americans,” said Abu Layla. He said the solution could be to name a replacement for Khbeil and give Arabs more influence in local councils.
If the fighting endures, it could deepen Kurdish-Arab rifts. That could open the door for Daesh remnants to attempt a comeback.
The US military has called for an end to the fighting, warning that “distractions (from opposing Daesh) create instability and increase the risk of Daesh resurgence.”
Over the weekend, a meeting was held among SDF figures, tribal leaders and US officials, including Maj. Gen. Joel Vowell, the commander of Operation Inherent Resolve, which oversees US military operations against Daesh, the US Embassy announced. It said they agreed on the “importance of addressing the grievances of residents” in Deir Ezzor, avoiding civilian deaths and the need for de-escalation as soon as possible.
The SDF pushed ahead in their offensive over the weekend, capturing two villages and surrounding the main Arab tribesmen’s stronghold in Diban. SDF chief commander Mazloum Abdi told a local news agency that the US-led coalition helped with aerial support during the offensive, but the US military did not confirm or deny when contacted by The Associated Press.
Daesh once controlled large parts of Iraq and Syria but was defeated after a long, grueling war led by the US and allies including the SDF. The radical group lost its last sliver of land in eastern Syria in 2019, but its fugitive cells hiding in the region have continued low-level attacks, killing dozens over the years.
Myles B. Caggins III, senior fellow at the New Lines Institute, said the clashes “present an opportunity for Daesh cells that nest in the Euphrates River Valley to emerge.”
The violence also could give an opportunity for Damascus and Iran, pushing their demands for the Americans to leave.
The commander of the pro-government Baqir Brigade militia, Khaled Al-Hassan, told an Iranian media outlet that the violence “is a new uprising by Syrians against the American occupation and its militias,” referring to the SDF.
During a recent visit to Iran, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad warned that “American occupation forces should withdraw ... before they are forced to do so.”
In mid-July, dozens of Arab tribesmen and members of the pro-government National Defense Forces held a rally in Deir Ezzor province that was attended by a Russian general.
“The end of American forces will be at the hands of Arab tribesmen who stand behind the Syrian army,” an NDF commander said during the ceremony.
In March, a suspected Iranian-linked drone attack hit a US base, killing a contractor and wounding another, along with five American troops. American warplanes responded with airstrikes on sites used by groups affiliated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. President Joe Biden said the US would respond “forcefully” to protect its personnel.
“Iran, Russia, and the Syrian regime have a shared interest in the departure of US forces from Syria,” according to a report released last month by The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington think tank.
Crucial for Tehran, Iran has had a land corridor of allies linking it to the Mediterranean Sea ever since Syrian forces and Iranian-backed militias captured areas along the border with Iraq from Daesh in 2017.
Last week’s clashes came after Lebanese and Arab media outlets reflecting Iran’s point of view claimed that the Americans intended to sever that link by capturing the strategic border town of Boukamal.
The coalition’s commanding general, US Maj. Gen. Matthew McFarlane denied the reports. “The coalition is not preparing for military operations to cut off anybody except Daesh,” he said.
But Iran and its allies say any attempt to close the Iraq-Syria border is a red line.
“I see that closing the gate between Damascus and Baghdad as a declaration of war,” said Syrian political analyst Bassam Abu Abdullah, whose comments usually reflect the government’s point of view.

Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

Palestine refugees focus of discussion between Arab League, UNRWA chiefs’

Palestine refugees focus of discussion between Arab League, UNRWA chiefs’
  • Funding challenges of UNRWA on agenda at talks in Cairo
  • Donor countries urged to continue financial support for agency
Arab News

LONDON: The plight of Palestinian refugees was the focus of discussions on Tuesday between the chiefs of the Arab League and the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees.

The Arab League’s Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit met with the UNRWA’s Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini at the headquarters of the Arab League, where they also discussed the financial challenges facing the agency.

Aboul Gheit expressed his support for the UNRWA’s mission and urged donor countries to not reduce their funding commitments to the agency.

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry also met Lazzarini during his visit to Cairo. They discussed the UNRWA’s work in assisting Palestinian refugees in countries across the region.

The meeting comes as the UN announced on Tuesday that it was releasing $125 million from its emergency relief fund to boost underfunded humanitarian operations in 14 countries around the world, saying needs are skyrocketing.

The UN Central Emergency Relief Fund said it would also provide $6 million to the Palestinian territories.

The meeting comes as Israeli troops killed a Palestinian militant during an army raid in the West Bank on Tuesday, Palestinian health officials said. Elsewhere in the occupied territory an armed teenage Palestinian opened fire on Israeli soldiers, wounding one before being shot and killed.

With AP

