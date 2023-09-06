You are here

Saudi SMEs at the forefront of the 4th industrial revolution: report 

Saudi SMEs at the forefront of the 4th industrial revolution: report 
The report shed light on the Kingdom’s Future Factories program, dedicated to adopting the best global practices of the fourth industrial revolution. (Shutterstock)
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi SMEs at the forefront of the 4th industrial revolution: report 

Saudi SMEs at the forefront of the 4th industrial revolution: report 
RIYADH: Small and medium enterprises in Saudi Arabia are poised to lead the industrial sector into a new era driven by advanced digital technologies, as outlined by the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in the Kingdom. 

A report from the think tank underscored the pivotal role SMEs play in the sector and highlights key initiatives currently fostering digital transformation. 

It noted how cutting-edge digital technologies are revolutionizing advanced manufacturing, facilitating connectivity, automation, and artificial intelligence, which, in turn, are boosting production efficiency, productivity, and business resilience. 

Moreover, the report shed light on the Kingdom’s Future Factories program, dedicated to adopting the best global practices of the fourth industrial revolution, as a major driver behind the sector’s digital transformation.  

It also recognized the Knowledge-based Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Network program and the National Productivity program as game-changing strategies currently in place. 

Saudi Arabia to become a top global construction hub thanks to $1.25tn investment, says Knight Frank 

Saudi Arabia to become a top global construction hub thanks to $1.25tn investment, says Knight Frank 
Saudi Arabia to become a top global construction hub thanks to $1.25tn investment, says Knight Frank 

Saudi Arabia to become a top global construction hub thanks to $1.25tn investment, says Knight Frank 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to become one of the world’s largest construction hubs thanks to more than $1.25 trillion of infrastructure and real estate projects in the pipeline, according to real estate consultancy firm Knight Frank.

The firm’s annual Saudi Giga Projects report noted the combined value of commissioned infrastructure and real estate developments has already reached $250 billion, with the remaining figure made up of projects yet to be fully approved or given a construction start date.

With the Vision 2030 deadline drawing nearer, Saudi Arabia’s real estate developments, considered the largest globally, are gaining momentum, said Faisal Durrani, partner and head of research for the Middle East and North Africa at Knight Frank.  

Durrani also added that the number of planned residential units has surged by 30 percent to 660,000 units over the past year, which is likely to be a positive development for house hunters who have been prevented by the recent surge in property prices.  

Oman's tourism industry sees 47.3% surge to hit $4.93bn

Oman’s tourism industry sees 47.3% surge to hit $4.93bn
Oman’s tourism industry sees 47.3% surge to hit $4.93bn

Oman’s tourism industry sees 47.3% surge to hit $4.93bn
RIYADH: Amid attempts to diversify its economy, Oman’s tourism industry recorded a 47.3 percent year-on-year surge at the end of 2022 to stand at 1.9 billion Omani rials ($4.93 billion).  

This figure reflects an increase of 600 million rials compared to 1.3 billion rials recorded toward the end of 2021, as reported by the Oman News Agency.  

This falls in line with the country’s goal of further opening up tourism and encouraging international travelers to visit the country.  

Global sukuk issuance set to fall in 2023: Moody's  

Global sukuk issuance set to fall in 2023: Moody’s  
Global sukuk issuance set to fall in 2023: Moody’s  

Global sukuk issuance set to fall in 2023: Moody’s  
RIYADH: Global sukuk issuances are expected to decline in 2023 to come in between $150 billion and $160 billion, from $178 billion in 2022, driven by improving fiscal positions of sovereign issuers in the Gulf Cooperation Council region and Southeast Asia, according to Moody’s Investors Service.

A report from the firm noted the issuing of the Shariah-compliant bonds in the first half of 2023 declined by 28 percent to $66 billion, compared to $92 billion in the same period of the previous year.  

This fall is due to muted activities in key countries including Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and Turkiye, amid robust commodity prices.  

“In the GCC and Southeast Asia, robust commodity prices associated with sustained economic growth have translated into stronger fiscal positions and lower issuance needs,” said Moody’s in the report.  

The firm added that it expects issuance of $80- $90 billion in the second half of the year, supported by a partial rebound in Southeast Asia and Turkiye, as well as sustained strong volumes from corporates and financial institutions.  

The report, however, noted that the long-term prospects of sukuk are positive as it provides an excellent alternative to conventional financing and is highly compatible with environmental, social and governance principles.  

“New issuers and green agendas will buoy sukuk market growth in the coming years, supporting a long-term positive trend. Green sukuk issuance is gaining pace as sustainability becomes a key requirement for a number of public and private investors and governments, including oil-producing GCC countries, are putting sustainability at the heart of their development agendas,” added Moody’s.  

The report further noted that Saudi Arabia will remain the largest issuer in the region, but government activity is likely to be limited to refinancing maturing sukuk.  

Earlier this month, Ayman Al-Sayari, governor of the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, revealed that Saudi Arabia is the largest Islamic finance market in the world with total assets exceeding SR3.1 trillion.  

The SAMA chief also added that the Kingdom is the largest sovereign sukuk issuer in the world. 

In August, Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center took a strategic step to restructure SR35.7 billion of debt instruments into four new sukuk tranches featuring longer-term maturities in 2024, 2025 and 2026. 

This initiative aims to strengthen the domestic money market and keep up with its developments, a press release said. 

Oil Updates — crude edges lower as markets shrug off supply jitters

Oil Updates — crude edges lower as markets shrug off supply jitters
Oil Updates — crude edges lower as markets shrug off supply jitters

Oil Updates — crude edges lower as markets shrug off supply jitters
NEW DELHI: Oil prices reversed course on Wednesday after rising over 1 percent in the previous session, as investors shrugged off jitters arising from supply cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia and a firm dollar capped the upside, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures were down by 9 cents to $89.95 a barrel at 9:57 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures traded at $86.60 a barrel, also down 9 cents.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was at 104.69, not far off the six-month high of 104.90 touched overnight. A stronger dollar can weigh on oil demand by making the fuel more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Analysts at Rystad Energy and ING Economics said the output cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, will leave the market with a deeper-than-expected deficit over the fourth quarter of 2023, which should continue to support prices.

However, ING Economics was reluctant to revise price forecasts higher, as it expected demand concerns to continue to linger amid a rise in Iranian supply.

“Iran is producing close to 3.1 million barrels per day and plans to pump around 3.4 million bpd. Meanwhile, our oil balance shows a small surplus in the first quarter of 2024, which should limit prices moving significantly higher,” ING Economics analysts said in a note.

Reflecting supply concerns in the near term, the front-month Brent futures traded near 9-month highs at $4.13 a barrel above prices in six months.

For US WTI futures, the spread between front-month and the six-month contract widened to as much as $4.5 a barrel on Wednesday, also hovering near 9-month highs.

Saudi Arabia will extend its voluntary oil output cut of 1 million barrels per day for another three months until the end of December 2023, state news agency SPA said on Tuesday, citing an energy ministry official.

Russia extended its decision to reduce its oil exports by 300,000 bpd to the end of this year, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Saudi and Russian cuts are on top of the April cut agreed by several OPEC+ producers, which extends to the end of 2024.

Both countries will review their decisions monthly to consider deepening cuts or raising output depending on market conditions, SPA and Novak said.

“The decision to prolong output cuts underscores their dedication to price stability in a challenging market environment,” Sugandha Sachdeva, executive director and chief strategist at Acme Investment Advisers, said.

Sachdeva, however, added that the annual refinery maintenance period in the US from September to October could limit demand for crude and potentially act as a restraining factor on rising oil prices.

UAE's ADNOC to proceed with Habshan carbon capture project

UAE’s ADNOC to proceed with Habshan carbon capture project
UAE’s ADNOC to proceed with Habshan carbon capture project

UAE’s ADNOC to proceed with Habshan carbon capture project
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. said on Wednesday it had reached a final investment decision to develop the Habshan carbon capture project.

The carbon capture, utilization and storage project will have the capacity to capture and permanently store 1.5 million tons of carbon dioxide a year, ADNOC said in a statement.

ADNOC brought forward its net zero carbon emissions target by five years to 2045 in July as the UAE prepares to host a major UN climate conference in December.

The Habshan project will triple the state oil giant’s carbon capture capacity to 2.3 million tons per year.

The project will be built, operated and maintained by ADNOC Gas on behalf of ADNOC, the statement said.

“This landmark project is one of many tangible initiatives that ADNOC is delivering as we accelerate our decarbonization plan to meet our net zero by 2045 ambition,” Musabbeh Al-Kaabi, ADNOC executive director of low carbon solutions and international growth, said.

It will include carbon capture units at the Habshan gas processing plant, pipeline infrastructure and a network of wells for carbon dioxide injection.

The UAE is hosting the UN COP28 climate summit, whose incoming president is ADNOC CEO Sultan Al-Jaber, at the end of the year.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries producer supplies nearly 3 percent of global oil, which is a major source of greenhouse gases.

ADNOC said in January it would allocate $15 billion to decarbonization projects by 2030.

