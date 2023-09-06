You are here

  • Home
  • Sara Sharif’s body left unrecognizable by injuries, mother claims

Sara Sharif’s body left unrecognizable by injuries, mother claims

Sara Sharif’s body left unrecognizable by injuries, mother claims
Sara Sharif was found dead at her home in Woking, Surrey, after police were called from Pakistan by her father (Social Media)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5zb3h

Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

Sara Sharif’s body left unrecognizable by injuries, mother claims

Sara Sharif’s body left unrecognizable by injuries, mother claims
  • Death of 10-year-old being treated as murder by Surrey police
  • Sara’s missing father and stepmother release video claiming schoolgirl’s death was ‘an incident,’ say they will co-operate with authorities
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

London: The mother and grandmother of British schoolgirl Sara Sharif have said they barely recognized her body at a mortuary due to the severity of her injuries.

The 10-year-old was found at her home in Woking, Surrey, where she lived with her father, Urfan Sharif, her stepmother Beinash Batool, and five siblings, all of whom fled to Pakistan along with her uncle, Faisal Malik on Aug. 9, the day before her body was found following a phone call from her father to police in the UK from Islamabad. 

The three adults are wanted for questioning in connection with the death, which is being treated as murder after a postmortem found Sara suffered “multiple and extensive injuries” over a “sustained and extended” period of time.

Urfan, 41, Batool, 29, currently in hiding in the country, sent a video to broadcasters including the BBC and Sky News this week in which they offered to cooperate with authorities and claimed Sara’s death was “an incident.” 

Batool, contradicting an earlier claim by another of Urfan’s brothers that Sara had fallen down the stairs and broken her neck, said in the video: “Sara’s death was an incident. Our family in Pakistan are severely affected by all that is going on.

“All of our family members have gone into hiding as everyone is scared for their safety. The kids are unable to attend school as they’re afraid to leave the house,” she said. 

“No one is leaving the house, the groceries have run out and there is no food for the kids as the adults are unable to leave their homes out of fear of safety.”

She added: “That is why we have gone into hiding. Lastly, we are willing to cooperate with the UK authorities and fight our case in court.”

Urfan, Batool and Malik are currently at the center of an international manhunt, involving police in the UK, Pakistan and organizations including Interpol.

Urfan’s father, Muhammad Sharif, previously told the BBC that his granddaughter’s death was an “accident” and that while the family had left the UK out of “fear,” all would eventually return and cooperate with police.

In an interview with Polish broadcaster TVN’s “Uwaga!” program, Olga Sharif, Sara’s mother, said she had difficulty recognizing her daughter. 

“One of her cheeks was swollen and the other side was bruised. Even now, when I close my eyes, I can see what my baby looked like,” she said.

Olga, a Polish national now living in the UK, added that she separated from Urfan in 2015, but a family court decided in 2019 that Sara and her older brother should live with their father. After a period of contact, Batool prevented her from visiting them.

“Their stepmother wrote to me not to come anymore because the children did not want to see me,” she told TVN. “It’s not normal that once the children were happy and arguing about who would talk to mum first, and then the kids don’t even want to talk to me on the phone and are calling me the worst names.”

She previously criticized claims Sara’s death could have been an accident, adding that “life will never be the same” without her daughter.

Sara’s grandmother, Sylwia Kurz, told the BBC separately that Olga now wanted to be reunited with her son.

“Olga would very much like to have him so that he can be with her. She would like to get her son back, as we all would,” she said. “My grandson is 13 years old, after all, so he must have known why Sara didn’t fly with them.”

Topics: UK London

Related

Relative of Sara Sharif’s stepmother urges her to hand herself in
World
Relative of Sara Sharif’s stepmother urges her to hand herself in
Death of 10-year-old Sara Sharif in UK was ‘an accident,’ grandfather claims
World
Death of 10-year-old Sara Sharif in UK was ‘an accident,’ grandfather claims

Troops clash with ‘hundreds’ of Pakistan Taliban near Afghan border

Updated 6 sec ago

Troops clash with ‘hundreds’ of Pakistan Taliban near Afghan border

Troops clash with ‘hundreds’ of Pakistan Taliban near Afghan border
Updated 6 sec ago
PESHAWAR: Pakistan troops repelled a deadly cross-border raid from Afghanistan by “hundreds” of Pakistan Taliban militants on Wednesday, a senior official said, with extra forces rushed to the rugged frontier region.
“They were in hundreds and were armed with light and heavy weapons. We were ready to face the attack and exchange of fire continued for some four hours,” Mohammad Ali, deputy commissioner of Chitral district, told AFP.
Pakistan’s home-grown Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) movement has been emboldened by the return to power of the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2021, and Islamabad regularly accuses its neighbor of harboring militants — a charge they deny.
Ali said four Pakistan troops were killed, along with nine militants, in hours-long battles that began before dawn.
“We were monitoring their movements in areas close to the border for two or three days... Informers have also sent us information about the militant group movement, so we were ready to face them,” Ali said.
In a statement, the TTP claimed to have seized two military posts in the Bomburit area of Chitral.

UK police launch urgent appeal after terrorism suspect escapes prison

UK police launch urgent appeal after terrorism suspect escapes prison
Updated 16 min 33 sec ago
Reuters

UK police launch urgent appeal after terrorism suspect escapes prison

UK police launch urgent appeal after terrorism suspect escapes prison
  • The Sun newspaper cited a prison source as saying he had got out through the kitchens and then by clinging onto the bottom of a delivery van
  • Police advised the public not to approach Khalife
Updated 16 min 33 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: British police said they had issued an urgent appeal after a former soldier suspected of terrorism offenses escaped from a London prison on Wednesday.
Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, who was awaiting trial on charges relating to terrorism and the Official Secrets Act, is believed to have escaped from HMP Wandsworth shortly before 8 a.m. (0700 GMT), London police said in a statement.
The Sun newspaper cited a prison source as saying he had got out through the kitchens and then by clinging onto the bottom of a delivery van.
Police advised the public not to approach Khalife, who is 6ft 2ins tall (1.88m) and was wearing a white T-shirt, red and white chequered trousers, and brown steel toe cap boots.
“We have a team of officers who are making extensive and urgent enquiries in order to locate and detain Khalife as quickly as possible,” said Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the London police’s Counter Terrorism Command.
“I also want to reassure the public that we have no information which indicates, nor any reason to believe that Khalife poses a threat to the wider public.”
At a previous court appearance in February, Khalife, who was based at barracks in central England at the time of the alleged offenses, was accused of eliciting or trying to elicit information “likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.”
He was also charged with making a bomb hoax by placing three cannisters with wires on a desk “with the intention of inducing in another a belief that the said article was likely to explode or ignite.”

Topics: British Police terrorism London prison Daniel Abed Khalife

Related

UK police arrest teenage boys for arson at Essex mosque
World
UK police arrest teenage boys for arson at Essex mosque
Armed police responding to an incident at Central Middlesex Hospital in west London. (Screengrab)
World
Man arrested after two stabbed at London hospital — UK police

Man drowns after trying to board departing ferry in Greece’s Piraeus port

Man drowns after trying to board departing ferry in Greece’s Piraeus port
Updated 26 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

Man drowns after trying to board departing ferry in Greece’s Piraeus port

Man drowns after trying to board departing ferry in Greece’s Piraeus port
  • Video footage released on social media showed crew members arguing with the man on the stern ramp just as the ferry was leaving Piraeus for the island of Crete
  • Varvitsiotis said on social media platform X that “there is no doubt that the crime was homicide”
Updated 26 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

ATHENS: A 36-year-old man who tried to board a passenger ship as it sailed from Greece’s Piraeus port on Tuesday drowned after being pushed back by crew members off the vessel’s stern ramp, the country’s shipping minister said on Wednesday.
The incident has shocked the country. Video footage released on social media showed crew members arguing with the man on the stern ramp just as the ferry was leaving Piraeus for the island of Crete.
Shipping Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis said on Wednesday that the man, who had bought a ticket, had boarded the ship before disembarking for unknown reasons and then tried to board again, which was when he was pushed back by crew members and fell into the sea just as the ship departed.
“I feel shock and horror for what has happened,” Varvitsiotis told Parapolitika radio station. “The images are revealing and shocking. I also feel great sadness for the loss of the 36-year-old man.”
Varvitsiotis said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that “there is no doubt that the crime was homicide.” He added that four people have been detained over the incident, which is being investigated by a prosecutor.
In two separate statements on Wednesday, the ship’s owner Attica Group said that its management was “shocked by the tragic incident” and that it was cooperating with authorities to help shed light on the case.
“The scenes we all witnessed last night are unthinkable and do not conform with the group’s values,” it said, adding that the group was also investigating internally why “clear, defined procedures which must be strictly followed by the crews of all our ships were not followed.”

Topics: Greece Ferry passenger drowning homicide

Related

61 migrants rescued by freighter off Malta reach Crete
Middle-East
61 migrants rescued by freighter off Malta reach Crete
Iranian-flagged tanker in Greece tugged to Piraeus port
Middle-East
Iranian-flagged tanker in Greece tugged to Piraeus port

Romania says parts of possible Russian drone fell on its territory

Romania says parts of possible Russian drone fell on its territory
Updated 06 September 2023
Reuters

Romania says parts of possible Russian drone fell on its territory

Romania says parts of possible Russian drone fell on its territory
  • On Wednesday, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said confirmation of the discovered parts belonging to a Russian drone would be a serious violation
  • At the start of a summit of the presidents of Three Seas Initiative countries, Iohannis said the attacks were war crimes happening a “small distance” from Romania’s border
Updated 06 September 2023
Reuters

BUCHAREST: Parts of what could be a Russian drone fell on Romanian territory, Romania’s Defense Minister Angel Tilvar said on Wednesday, two days after Ukraine said Russian drones had detonated on the NATO member’s land.
Romanian officials had earlier denied reports of drones falling on Romanian territory and said Russian attacks in neighboring Ukraine did not cause a direct threat.
On Wednesday, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said confirmation of the discovered parts belonging to a Russian drone would be a serious violation.
“I confirm that pieces which might be the elements of a drone were found,” Tilvar told Antenna 3 CNN broadcaster.
He said the area had not been evacuated because there was nothing to suggest that the parts posed a threat and said the pieces would be analyzed to confirm their origin.
Kyiv had said on Monday that drones detonated in Romania during an overnight Russian air strike on a Ukrainian port across the Danube River, where attacks have increased since July, when Moscow abandoned a deal that lifted a de facto Russian blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.
Speaking in Bucharest on Wednesday at the start of a summit of the presidents of Three Seas Initiative countries, Iohannis said the attacks were war crimes happening a “small distance” from Romania’s border.
“If it is confirmed that the components (found) belong to a Russian drone, such a situation would be inadmissible and a serious violation of Romania’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said.
“We are on alert and in constant contact with our NATO allies,” he added.
Tilvar reiterated there was no direct threat and told Agerpres it was possible the drone did not explode upon impact but rather it simply fell or pieces landed on Romanian territory.
“(That) does not make us happy, (...) but I don’t think that we can talk about an attack and, as I said before, I think we need to know how to distinguish between an act of aggression and an incident,” Agerpres quoted him as saying.
A ministry spokesperson said search teams had been in the area for several days while the minister and other defense officials talked to residents.
Moscow has conducted long-range air strikes on targets in Ukraine since the start of the war last year, and Ukraine has reported suspected Russian weapons flying over or crashing into neighbors several times.
In the most serious incident, two people were killed in Poland by a missile that fell near the border last November; Poland and NATO allies later said it was a misfired Ukrainian air defense missile.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Romania drone President Klaus Iohannis NATO

Related

At least 2 killed in Kyiv as Russia accuses Ukraine of biggest drone attack on its soil since fighting began
World
At least 2 killed in Kyiv as Russia accuses Ukraine of biggest drone attack on its soil since fighting began
Russia destroys Ukranian drones in Moscow, Black Sea
World
Russia destroys Ukranian drones in Moscow, Black Sea

Pro-Palestine protesters urge London mayor to cancel arms fair

Pro-Palestine protesters urge London mayor to cancel arms fair
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

Pro-Palestine protesters urge London mayor to cancel arms fair

Pro-Palestine protesters urge London mayor to cancel arms fair
  • Vigil held to oppose DSEI, one of the world’s biggest defense-sector events
  • ‘We call on the British government to end the arms trade between the UK and Israel’
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A vigil organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign has been held in London against the Defense & Security Equipment International arms fair, one of the biggest defense-sector events in the world.
The vigil called on London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who has previously voiced opposition to DSEI, to cancel the event.
DSEI, a biennial fair due to begin on Sept. 12, will be attended by hundreds of arms manufacturers and dealers, including firms based in or doing business with Israel.
PSC said in a statement that the fair promotes the use of lethal equipment against “indigenous and marginalized communities across the world,” including the Palestinians.
It added that Israeli companies and the Israel Defense Forces use weapons and equipment exhibited at DSEI against the Palestinians, and then advertise and sell them to other customers as “battle-tested.”
Ben Jamal, PSC director, said DSEI “provides a venue to Israel’s apartheid regime to buy weapons, and allows Israeli arms companies to sell their lethal weapons developed through Israel’s attacks on Palestinians to other repressive states. The arms fair must be shut down.
“In addition, we call on the British government to end the arms trade between the UK and Israel through the introduction of a comprehensive military embargo, as Palestinian civil society has repeatedly demanded.”

Topics: London Palestine Solidarity Campaign Vigil Defence & Security Equipment International

Related

Palestinian protests held in London to mark 70 years of Nakba
World
Palestinian protests held in London to mark 70 years of Nakba
Pro-Palestinian activists in London hold ‘emergency protest’ against Israel attacks
World
Pro-Palestinian activists in London hold ‘emergency protest’ against Israel attacks

Latest updates

Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle over 300,000 pills
Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle over 300,000 pills
Troops clash with ‘hundreds’ of Pakistan Taliban near Afghan border
Troops clash with ‘hundreds’ of Pakistan Taliban near Afghan border
Saudi deputy FM expresses concern at termination of Sudanese talks
Saudi deputy FM expresses concern at termination of Sudanese talks
UK police launch urgent appeal after terrorism suspect escapes prison
A photo issued by the Metropolitan Police shows Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, who went missing from HMP Wandsworth on Sept. 6, 2023.
Basketball legend LeBron James spotted in Riyadh
American basketball legend LeBron James. Credit: KSAbasket

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.