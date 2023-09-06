You are here

  • Home
  • ADCB issues $650m green bond to support UAE’s net-zero economy 

ADCB issues $650m green bond to support UAE’s net-zero economy 

ADCB issues $650m green bond to support UAE’s net-zero economy 
This marks ADCB’s second environmental issuance, following its inaugural $500 million green bond in September 2022. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/chztd

Updated 06 September 2023
ARAB NEWS  

ADCB issues $650m green bond to support UAE’s net-zero economy 

ADCB issues $650m green bond to support UAE’s net-zero economy 
Updated 06 September 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: In a significant step to support the UAE’s net-zero goal, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank said it has successfully priced a $650 million green bond, with the proceeds designated for financing eligible sustainable assets. 

The issuance, which was priced with a 5.50 percent coupon rate, featuring a spread of 125 basis points above US treasuries, aligns with ADCB’s Green Bond Framework. 

It was oversubscribed by 2.9 times, drawing interest from local, regional, and international investors, with total orders exceeding $1.9 billion.  

The demand underscores the market’s confidence in ADCB’s creditworthiness and the attractiveness of the bank’s sustainability initiatives, according to a statement. 

This marks ADCB’s second environmental issuance, following its inaugural $500 million green bond in September 2022. 

“ADCB’s second green bond issuance is a significant development in the delivery of our climate strategy, which is aimed at financing solutions to tackle climate change in support of the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative,” Ala’a Eraiqat, group CEO said. 

“As the UAE prepares to host COP28, ADCB stands ready to support customers on their path to success in a net zero economy,” he continued. 

The Bank's solid credit ratings of A/Stable/A-1 from S&P and A+/Stable/F1 from Fitch, as well as its strong ESG ratings with a "AA" rating from MSCI and a "Medium risk" categorization by Sustainalytics, support the green bond’s competitive pricing. 

“We were very pleased with the pricing achieved for our second green bond – this is a strong endorsement of our increasingly ambitious climate strategy and our credit quality,” Robbert Muller, group treasurer of ADCB commented. 

“It is also encouraging to see orders from a diverse group of global investors, reflecting confidence in ADCB and its approach to managing ESG risks and opportunities,” Muller added. 

The bank has pledged to offer 35 billion dirhams ($9.53 billion) in green financing by 2030, which is tied to this issuance. 

According to the ADCB’s Green Bond Framework, the funds will be utilized to finance approved green projects. 

The qualifying green credit portfolio of ADCB had grown noticeably year over year by 61 percent as of June 30, 2023, reaching $1.65 billion. 

Green buildings make up 55 percent of the portfolio’s components, with renewable energy accounting for 26 percent. 

Topics: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank 

Related

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank planning $1bn bad debt sale 
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank planning $1bn bad debt sale 

Saudi Aramco hikes October Arab light crude prices to Asia

Saudi Aramco hikes October Arab light crude prices to Asia
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi Aramco hikes October Arab light crude prices to Asia

Saudi Aramco hikes October Arab light crude prices to Asia
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco raised the October official selling prices for the flagship Arab light crude it sells to Asia to plus $3.60 a barrel versus the Oman/Dubai average, the oil company announced on Wednesday.

The top oil exporter set its Arab Light OSP to Northwest Europe at $5.70 a barrel against ICE Brent for October and to the US at $7.45 versus ASCI.

Saudi Arabia and Russia on Tuesday extended their voluntary oil cuts to the end of the year, the former to the tune of 1 million barrels per day and the latter by 300,000 bpd. These are on top of the April cut agreed by several OPEC+ producers running to the end of 2024.

Both countries will review their decisions monthly to consider deepening cuts or raising output, depending on market conditions.

With the new decision, Saudi Arabia’s oil output for October, November, and December will be approximately 9 million barrels per day.

Reflecting near-term supply concerns, front-month Brent futures had traded on Wednesday near 9-month highs at $4.13 a barrel above prices in six months. US West Texas Intermediate futures’ equivalent spread was as much as $4.88 a barrel, also hovering near nine-month highs.

Topics: Saudi Aramco Oil OPEC+

Related

Oil Updates — crude edges lower as markets shrug off supply jitters
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — crude edges lower as markets shrug off supply jitters

Saudi Arabia’s economic and fiscal position strong due to Vision 2030: IMF 

Saudi Arabia’s economic and fiscal position strong due to Vision 2030: IMF 
Updated 06 September 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Arabia’s economic and fiscal position strong due to Vision 2030: IMF 

Saudi Arabia’s economic and fiscal position strong due to Vision 2030: IMF 
Updated 06 September 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s fiscal prospects are solid in the near term, primarily driven by Vision 2030 which has been steadily diversifying the Kingdom’s economy since its launch in 2016, according to the International Monetary Fund.  

In a press statement, the IMF noted that Saudi Arabia was the fastest-growing economy among G20 countries, achieving an overall growth rate of 8.7 percent. 

According to the UN financial agency, the Kingdom has sufficient precautionary reserves and the peg of the exchange rate to the US dollar is serving the Saudi economy well.  

While much of the world has suffered from inflationary pressures, Saudi Arabia succeeded in maintaining its average consumer price index, the IMF said.  

“Despite an uptick in early 2023 to 3.4 percent year on year, headline inflation is back at 2.8 percent year on year in May 2023, as declining contributions from transport and food prices offset the substantial increase in rent,” said the IMF.  

In line with its economic diversification goals, the Kingdom is spearheading the energy transition journey in the region through various initiatives such as the Saudi Green Initiative, and the wider Middle East Green Initiative.  

Affirming the progress of Saudi Arabia’s sustainability journey, the IMF lauded the Kingdom’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions, in line with its target to achieve net zero by 2060.  

The executive board of the IMF also welcomed the non-oil revenue mobilization efforts undertaken by the Saudi government as a part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.  

In 2022, Saudi Arabia’s non-oil gross domestic product witnessed a growth of 4.8 percent driven by robust private consumption and investments in various sectors like wholesale, retail trade, constriction and transport, the IMF added.  

It also predicted that the non-oil GDP of Saudi Arabia will further grow by 4.9 percent in 2023 fueled by strong consumption spending.  

Earlier in August, a report released by the General Authority for Statistics revealed that Saudi Arabia’s inflation rate further fell to 2.3 percent in July from 2.7 percent in June.  

The IMF also lauded Saudi Arabia’s success in reducing the unemployment rate to historical lows, reaching 8 percent in 2022, increasing the female workforce and strengthening the Kingdom’s banking sector.  

The efforts taken by the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA to promote the Kingdom as a fintech hub was also welcomed.  

Topics: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Vision 2030

Related

Saudi Arabia topped G20 in energy subsidy spending: IMF  
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia topped G20 in energy subsidy spending: IMF  

Closing bell: TASI ends day in red closing at 11,298 

Closing bell: TASI ends day in red closing at 11,298 
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: TASI ends day in red closing at 11,298 

Closing bell: TASI ends day in red closing at 11,298 
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Wednesday, as it shed 112.82 points, or 0.99 percent, to close at 11,298.16.  

Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu decreased, as it lost 217.47 points to close the day’s trading session at 23,328.28.  

The MSCI Tadawul Index also lost 15.45 points to finish at 1,459.06.   

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.18 billion ($1.65 billion) as 56 of the stocks advanced, while 163 declined.   

Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. was the best-performing stock of the day. The company’s share price soared by 9.95 percent to SR19.30.  

Other top gainers include Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. and Saudi Chemical Co. whose share prices surged by 9.88 percent and 8.91 percent, respectively.   

The worst performer of the day was The Co. for Cooperative Insurance, also known as Tawuniya, as its share price edged down 4.48 percent to SR134.  

Paper Home Co. was the top gainer on the parallel market, with its value going up by 29.86 percent to SR164.40 per share. 

On Nomu, the worst performer was Jahez International Co. for Information System Technology, whose share price dropped by 7.02 percent to SR498.   

Meanwhile, Al-Jouf Agricultural Development Co. announced a recommendation by the board of directors to reduce the nominal value of a share from SR10 to SR1. 

According to a Tadawul statement, after the adjustment, the number of company shares will increase to 300 million from 30 million. 

The company promises to complete all essential procedures and says any developments will be reported when they are ready.

Topics: TASI NOMU

Related

Closing bell: TASI slightly drops to close at 11,431 with total trade volume at $1.4bn  
Business & Economy
Closing bell: TASI slightly drops to close at 11,431 with total trade volume at $1.4bn  

Saudi fashion’s future shines bright with opportunity

Saudi fashion’s future shines bright with opportunity
Updated 06 September 2023
Nada Alturki

Saudi fashion’s future shines bright with opportunity

Saudi fashion’s future shines bright with opportunity
  • ‘Entrepreneurial ambition of Saudis’ driving economic growth, fashion commission CEO tells Arab News
Updated 06 September 2023
Nada Alturki

 

RIYADH: The Saudi Fashion Commission has revealed that the local fashion industry has the largest projected growth rates of any other large, high-income market.

This follows the commission’s “The State of Fashion in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia” report, which was released in June and recently showcased at a forum in Riyadh.

The forum delved into the significance of the report’s data and findings. For example, in 2022 the Kingdom’s fashion sector made a substantial impact on the domestic economy, contributing a noteworthy 1.4 percent to the nation’s gross domestic product. This amounted to an impressive $12.5 billion, highlighting the industry’s integral role in driving economic growth and diversification.

From 2021 to 2025, fashion sales in Saudi Arabia are expected to surge by 48 percent, representing an annual growth rate of 13 percent, according to the report.

“The young generation, their excitement about creativity, and the positive outlook on economic growth in the country is driving more and more businesses to be creative,” Burak Cakmak, CEO of the commission, told Arab News.

“We also already see a big interest from international brands to be part of this growth and their drive, also to open more stores, hire more executives, and create a lot more buzz and interest in the country.” 

The report was launched in the form of a book in which the pages can be stitched into an elegant evening gown. The sustainable and innovative creation was designed by Saudi fashion house Atelier Hekayat, which said it wanted “a book that can be worn and a dress that can be read.”

Before the report, existing data was generalized across all sectors, such as consumer goods or overall spending, but specific fashion categories did not exist. While the industry’s potential was there, it was not officially documented in numbers. This drove the commission to initiate an annual report to showcase the local industry as a resource for domestic and international investors and businesses.

To compile the report, the commission relied on existing governmental systems.

“The beauty of being in the fashion commission is that we have access to our network, through the Ministry (of Culture), to this information, and also qualitative to quantitative data that we’re already collecting, because we’re engaged with the whole industry across the value chain,” Cakmak said.

“We’re working not only with small brands, but also retailers (to be) able to work across that full value chain to get both quantitative data and information through focus groups and research that really enabled us to put this together this year. We’re looking forward to building on it and making it even more detailed and interesting.” 

Of the significance of the sector’s projected growth, Cakmak added: “The most surprising (thing), although I knew that there was growth expected, is that we’re looking at a 13 percent growth by 2026. This is an up to $32 billion turnover in terms of the size of the sector, which was quite unexpected.”

Shedding light on the sector’s impressive contribution to job creation, the report highlights that in 2022, employees engaged in fashion-related roles reached 230,000. This included 90,000 jobs in core fashion occupations dedicated to supporting the industry, and an additional 140,000 jobs in non-core and ancillary roles that contributed to the sector’s vitality.

At the heart of Saudi fashion’s growth was the commission’s resolute inclusivity push, seen in a dedicated program boosting women’s employment. This resulted in women making up 52 percent of employees in Saudi Arabia’s fashion sector, which aligns with the broader goal of promoting gender equality. 

“The number of spaces that are opening up, the number of people who are going to be working in the sector, and the local brands’ desire to rebuild much larger businesses are going to drive a lot of growth,” Cakmak said, adding that roles such as retail sales workers, managers and designers would enjoy particular growth.

The report suggests that the development of new malls and shopping plazas across the country indicates the prosperity of physical store locations.

As e-commerce also proves to be valuable, sitting at 9 percent of total retail sales across the country, it also paves the way for emerging designers to significantly disrupt the market.

The report also documents fundamental insights across various factors, such as the fashion industry’s top import sourcing, the growth of various fashion categories, government expenditure and manufacturing.

The Kingdom’s initiatives towards sustainability practices do not end at fashion.

Prospects of greener ecosystems, innovations in garment manufacturing and fabric production, and integration of material advancement technologies were also highlighted in the report.

As the country is attracting international investors and interest, the report aims to be an essential document for key stakeholders in Saudi fashion. It also aims to help them to review and assess their operations in the country.

“It’s a way to benchmark and measure their progress,” Cakmak said. “Beyond that, also to be able to highlight opportunities for investment and partnerships in the country for international companies and brands (is vital). Because until now, they didn’t have the data; they’re only relying on their existing customer data most of the time through licensing and franchising deals. It’s not necessarily giving the full picture to some of the international players.”

The commission has also helped showcase local creatives and designers to the rest of the world through the Saudi 100 Brands initiative. Its participants have gained opportunities to show internationally at Paris and Milan fashion weeks.

“The fact that we’re showing this kind of growth already is a high-level indicator of how fashion contributes to the overall economy of the country, which actually is a topic that’s relevant to everybody who is living in Saudi Arabia,” Cakmak said.

“There’s a lot of interest, especially from the young generation, to building businesses. The entrepreneurial ambition of Saudis, and confidence in the future of the country’s growth, is driving people to take a piece of that economic growth, and contribute to it, and also build their businesses.”

Topics: Saudi Fashion Commission fashion Saudi Vision 2030

Related

Special Saudi fashion industry seen as a catalyst for economic diversification as it eyes global recognition photos
Lifestyle
Saudi fashion industry seen as a catalyst for economic diversification as it eyes global recognition
Saudi Fashion Commission holds meeting with academic experts
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Fashion Commission holds meeting with academic experts

Saudi industry ministry launches program to implement basic digitization solutions

Saudi industry ministry launches program to implement basic digitization solutions
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi industry ministry launches program to implement basic digitization solutions

Saudi industry ministry launches program to implement basic digitization solutions
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to push digitization efforts in Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has launched a program to implement basic digitization solutions in the industrial sector   

Part of the Factories of the Future program, it falls under the umbrella of the “Stimulating Local Industry” initiative, which is aimed at enhancing investment in the industrial sector, raising the percentage of local content, and increasing the operational efficiency and production capacity of local factories, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.   

According to Jarrah bin Muhammad Al-Jarrah, the official spokesman of the ministry, the “track of applying basic digitization solutions” aims to monitor the performance of factories by providing communication systems and offering operational data.   

The program will also monitor performances by boosting the level of digital maturity, competitiveness and operational efficiency of national factories in addition to creating job opportunities that can attract national talent, Al-Jarrah explained. 

Furthermore, he pointed out that the path also includes providing digital solutions in communication systems as well as controlling production lines and material handling such as cranes and warehouse management systems. 

In addition to software and Internet of Things sensors, the new program will also offer other products that contribute to enhancing the basic digitization of industrial facilities, Al-Jarrah highlighted. 

“The Stimulating Local Industry will be an umbrella for many initiatives, including the Future Factories and Promising Factories launched today, in addition to other initiatives that will be announced later,” Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef said in a press note in December.   

At the time, the ministry clarified that the Factories of the Future program plans to transform 4,000 facilities into trailblazers of the fourth industrial revolution by using automation and modern technologies.

According to the ministry at the time, the program plans to finance up to 75 percent of the project cost and offer financial incentives for the rest.

These include a maximum of SR10 million ($2.66 million) granted when the factory is fully operational, the ministry revealed at the time. The other benefits of the scheme include a loan repayment of seven years and an application review process not exceeding eight weeks. 

Topics: Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources Digitization

Related

Digitalization to reform Kingdom’s maritime sector
Saudi Arabia
Digitalization to reform Kingdom’s maritime sector

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia chairs INTOSAI’s Policy, Finance and Administration Committee meeting in Washington
Saudi Arabia chairs INTOSAI’s Policy, Finance and Administration Committee meeting in Washington
UK’s Muslim Panto unveils cast for upcoming production ‘Beauty and the Balaah’
UK’s Muslim Panto unveils cast for upcoming production ‘Beauty and the Balaah’
What We Are Reading Today: The Summit Mindset
What We Are Reading Today: The Summit Mindset
What We Are Reading Today: Kings and Connoisseurs
What We Are Reading Today: Kings and Connoisseurs
Saudi motorists warned of costly vehicle damage caused by soaring temperatures
Saudi motorists warned of costly vehicle damage caused by soaring temperatures

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.