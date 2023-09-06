You are here

  • Home
  • Man drowns after trying to board departing ferry in Greece’s Piraeus port

Man drowns after trying to board departing ferry in Greece’s Piraeus port

Man drowns after trying to board departing ferry in Greece’s Piraeus port
A Greek island ferry captain and three of his crew faced homicide charges on Sept. 6, 2023, over the death of a late passenger who was pushed by crew members into the sea as he tried to force his way onto the departing Blue Horizon in the country’s main port of Piraeus. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wruz5

Updated 41 sec ago
Reuters

Man drowns after trying to board departing ferry in Greece’s Piraeus port

Man drowns after trying to board departing ferry in Greece’s Piraeus port
  • Video footage released on social media showed crew members arguing with the man on the stern ramp just as the ferry was leaving Piraeus for the island of Crete
  • Varvitsiotis said on social media platform X that “there is no doubt that the crime was homicide”
Updated 41 sec ago
Reuters

ATHENS: A 36-year-old man who tried to board a passenger ship as it sailed from Greece’s Piraeus port on Tuesday drowned after being pushed back by crew members off the vessel’s stern ramp, the country’s shipping minister said on Wednesday.
The incident has shocked the country. Video footage released on social media showed crew members arguing with the man on the stern ramp just as the ferry was leaving Piraeus for the island of Crete.
Shipping Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis said on Wednesday that the man, who had bought a ticket, had boarded the ship before disembarking for unknown reasons and then tried to board again, which was when he was pushed back by crew members and fell into the sea just as the ship departed.
“I feel shock and horror for what has happened,” Varvitsiotis told Parapolitika radio station. “The images are revealing and shocking. I also feel great sadness for the loss of the 36-year-old man.”
Varvitsiotis said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that “there is no doubt that the crime was homicide.” He added that four people have been detained over the incident, which is being investigated by a prosecutor.
In two separate statements on Wednesday, the ship’s owner Attica Group said that its management was “shocked by the tragic incident” and that it was cooperating with authorities to help shed light on the case.
“The scenes we all witnessed last night are unthinkable and do not conform with the group’s values,” it said, adding that the group was also investigating internally why “clear, defined procedures which must be strictly followed by the crews of all our ships were not followed.”

Topics: Greece Ferry passenger drowning homicide

Related

61 migrants rescued by freighter off Malta reach Crete
Middle-East
61 migrants rescued by freighter off Malta reach Crete
Iranian-flagged tanker in Greece tugged to Piraeus port
Middle-East
Iranian-flagged tanker in Greece tugged to Piraeus port

Romania says parts of possible Russian drone fell on its territory

Romania says parts of possible Russian drone fell on its territory
Updated 58 min 14 sec ago
Reuters

Romania says parts of possible Russian drone fell on its territory

Romania says parts of possible Russian drone fell on its territory
  • On Wednesday, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said confirmation of the discovered parts belonging to a Russian drone would be a serious violation
  • At the start of a summit of the presidents of Three Seas Initiative countries, Iohannis said the attacks were war crimes happening a “small distance” from Romania’s border
Updated 58 min 14 sec ago
Reuters

BUCHAREST: Parts of what could be a Russian drone fell on Romanian territory, Romania’s Defense Minister Angel Tilvar said on Wednesday, two days after Ukraine said Russian drones had detonated on the NATO member’s land.
Romanian officials had earlier denied reports of drones falling on Romanian territory and said Russian attacks in neighboring Ukraine did not cause a direct threat.
On Wednesday, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said confirmation of the discovered parts belonging to a Russian drone would be a serious violation.
“I confirm that pieces which might be the elements of a drone were found,” Tilvar told Antenna 3 CNN broadcaster.
He said the area had not been evacuated because there was nothing to suggest that the parts posed a threat and said the pieces would be analyzed to confirm their origin.
Kyiv had said on Monday that drones detonated in Romania during an overnight Russian air strike on a Ukrainian port across the Danube River, where attacks have increased since July, when Moscow abandoned a deal that lifted a de facto Russian blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.
Speaking in Bucharest on Wednesday at the start of a summit of the presidents of Three Seas Initiative countries, Iohannis said the attacks were war crimes happening a “small distance” from Romania’s border.
“If it is confirmed that the components (found) belong to a Russian drone, such a situation would be inadmissible and a serious violation of Romania’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said.
“We are on alert and in constant contact with our NATO allies,” he added.
Tilvar reiterated there was no direct threat and told Agerpres it was possible the drone did not explode upon impact but rather it simply fell or pieces landed on Romanian territory.
“(That) does not make us happy, (...) but I don’t think that we can talk about an attack and, as I said before, I think we need to know how to distinguish between an act of aggression and an incident,” Agerpres quoted him as saying.
A ministry spokesperson said search teams had been in the area for several days while the minister and other defense officials talked to residents.
Moscow has conducted long-range air strikes on targets in Ukraine since the start of the war last year, and Ukraine has reported suspected Russian weapons flying over or crashing into neighbors several times.
In the most serious incident, two people were killed in Poland by a missile that fell near the border last November; Poland and NATO allies later said it was a misfired Ukrainian air defense missile.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Romania drone President Klaus Iohannis NATO

Related

At least 2 killed in Kyiv as Russia accuses Ukraine of biggest drone attack on its soil since fighting began
World
At least 2 killed in Kyiv as Russia accuses Ukraine of biggest drone attack on its soil since fighting began
Russia destroys Ukranian drones in Moscow, Black Sea
World
Russia destroys Ukranian drones in Moscow, Black Sea

Pro-Palestine protesters urge London mayor to cancel arms fair

Pro-Palestine protesters urge London mayor to cancel arms fair
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

Pro-Palestine protesters urge London mayor to cancel arms fair

Pro-Palestine protesters urge London mayor to cancel arms fair
  • Vigil held to oppose DSEI, one of the world’s biggest defense-sector events
  • ‘We call on the British government to end the arms trade between the UK and Israel’
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A vigil organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign has been held in London against the Defense & Security Equipment International arms fair, one of the biggest defense-sector events in the world.
The vigil called on London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who has previously voiced opposition to DSEI, to cancel the event.
DSEI, a biennial fair due to begin on Sept. 12, will be attended by hundreds of arms manufacturers and dealers, including firms based in or doing business with Israel.
PSC said in a statement that the fair promotes the use of lethal equipment against “indigenous and marginalized communities across the world,” including the Palestinians.
It added that Israeli companies and the Israel Defense Forces use weapons and equipment exhibited at DSEI against the Palestinians, and then advertise and sell them to other customers as “battle-tested.”
Ben Jamal, PSC director, said DSEI “provides a venue to Israel’s apartheid regime to buy weapons, and allows Israeli arms companies to sell their lethal weapons developed through Israel’s attacks on Palestinians to other repressive states. The arms fair must be shut down.
“In addition, we call on the British government to end the arms trade between the UK and Israel through the introduction of a comprehensive military embargo, as Palestinian civil society has repeatedly demanded.”

Topics: London Palestine Solidarity Campaign Vigil Defence & Security Equipment International

Related

Palestinian protests held in London to mark 70 years of Nakba
World
Palestinian protests held in London to mark 70 years of Nakba
Pro-Palestinian activists in London hold ‘emergency protest’ against Israel attacks
World
Pro-Palestinian activists in London hold ‘emergency protest’ against Israel attacks

EU tells Turkiye to ‘address democracy’ before membership

EU tells Turkiye to ‘address democracy’ before membership
Updated 06 September 2023
AFP

EU tells Turkiye to ‘address democracy’ before membership

EU tells Turkiye to ‘address democracy’ before membership
  • Ankara secured pledge from Brussels to resurrect stalled membership negotiations
Updated 06 September 2023
AFP

ISTANBUL: The European Union’s enlargement commissioner told Turkiye on Wednesday to address issues around democracy and the rule of law if it wants to boost its drive to join the bloc.
Ankara secured a pledge from Brussels to resurrect stalled membership negotiations in exchange for lifting its blockade of Sweden’s drive to join the NATO military alliance.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made mending torn ties with Western allies one of his priorities after winning a difficult election in May.
The EU’s enlargement chief Oliver Varhelyi came to Ankara to try and gauge where the sides could find common ground.
Varhelyi told reporters that he hoped to come up with “something tangible and something positive” for the bloc’s leaders to discuss at a European Council summit in December.
“I think this partnership has huge potential,” he said.
But Varhelyi noted that negotiations were currently at a “standstill” and needed action by Turkiye on human rights issues to move on.
“For this to remobilize, there are very clear criteria to set out ... (that include) democracy and the rule of law,” he said.
Turkiye first applied to be a member of the European Economic Community — a predecessor to the EU — in 1987.
It became an EU candidate country in 1999 and formally launched membership negotiations with the bloc in 2005.
The talks stalled over European concerns about human rights violations that came in the midst of a sweeping crackdown Erdogan launched after surviving a failed 2016 military coup.
But Ankara accuses Brussels of never seriously considering membership for what would be the largest majority-Muslim nation of the 27-nation bloc.
Erdogan has publically raised problems Turks have reported getting European tourist visas and accused Brussels of trying to turn Turkiye into a “warehouse” for migrants.
Turkiye helped stem Europe’s migrant crisis by agreeing to temporarily house millions of Syrians and other people fleeing war zones in exchange for billions of euros in aid in 2016.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan accused Brussels on Wednesday of putting “political” obstacles to the accession talks.
“We expect the EU to demonstrate the will needed to improve relations and to act more brave,” Fidan said.
EU chief Charles Michel said last month that the bloc should get ready to admit new members from eastern Europe and the Balkans by 2030.
Turkiye’s membership is not currently on the agenda of the expansion wave.

Topics: European Union (EU) Turkey

Related

Iraq-Turkiye oil flows not expected to resume before October
Business & Economy
Iraq-Turkiye oil flows not expected to resume before October
Turkiye’s Erdogan to discuss grain deal with UN’s Guterres this month
Middle-East
Turkiye’s Erdogan to discuss grain deal with UN’s Guterres this month

Philippine central bank promotes Islamic finance, invites Saudi investors

Philippine central bank promotes Islamic finance, invites Saudi investors
Updated 06 September 2023
Ellie Aben

Philippine central bank promotes Islamic finance, invites Saudi investors

Philippine central bank promotes Islamic finance, invites Saudi investors
  • Central bank assistant governor briefs stakeholders in Riyadh on opportunities in Philippines
  • Last month, Philippine regulator approved first Islamic banking unit license for a traditional bank
Updated 06 September 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines’ central bank said on Wednesday it has been promoting Islamic banking and finance initiatives in the country and held consultations in Saudi Arabia to expand the sector.
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has been actively promoting Islamic finance in the country, and the possibilities for its development have been growing since last month, when the country’s monetary board approved the first Islamic banking unit license for a traditional bank.
The decision expanded the possibility for foreign and private banks to tap into the market. Earlier, it was limited to the state-owned Al-Amanah Islamic Investment Bank of the Philippines.
“The BSP’s strategy of promoting Islamic banking and finance supports the BSP’s financial stability mandate as (the) Islamic banking and finance business model emphasizes Shariah governance and risk sharing principles to foster equity, justice and transparency,” the central bank said in a statement.
To expand the sector further, Arifa A. Ala, the bank’s assistant governor who is a lead advocate on Islamic banking and finance and chairs the Islamic Finance Coordination Forum, held a briefing for Saudi and Filipino stakeholders at the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh on Aug. 17.
Themed “Islamic Banking and Finance in the Philippines,” the session highlighted investment opportunities and the potential to expand financial inclusion in the Catholic-majority Philippines and for Filipinos abroad.
“The business model of Islamic banking is beneficial to all types of banking clients regardless of religion,” Ala said.
“The goal is to provide the public, in general, whether Muslims or non-Muslims, with appropriate financial choices that suit their risk appetite and financial needs and make the Philippines aligned with global developments.”
Ala has briefed investors in Riyadh on the initiatives undertaken in the Philippines to expand the sector.
“Assistant Gov. Ala shared the major milestones in the development of the Philippines’ Islamic banking and finance ecosystem,” the BSP said. “(She) emphasized the vast opportunities for investments and potential benefits in terms of wider reach.”

Topics: Philippines Islamic banking Saudi Arabia Saudi investors

Related

Philippines takes command of counter-piracy task force in Bahrain
World
Philippines takes command of counter-piracy task force in Bahrain
Philippines’ president to forge stronger relations with US during visit
World
Philippines’ president to forge stronger relations with US during visit

Russian strike on a market in an eastern Ukrainian city kills 17 and wounds dozens, officials say

Russian strike on a market in an eastern Ukrainian city kills 17 and wounds dozens, officials say
Updated 10 min 10 sec ago
AP

Russian strike on a market in an eastern Ukrainian city kills 17 and wounds dozens, officials say

Russian strike on a market in an eastern Ukrainian city kills 17 and wounds dozens, officials say
  • Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said 17 people were killed, and another 32 were wounded
  • The Defense Ministry said the market was hit by a ballistic missile
Updated 10 min 10 sec ago
AP

KYIV: A Russian missile struck an outdoor market in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday, killing 17 people and wounding dozens, officials said.
The deadly attack came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv and was expected to announce more than $1 billion in new American funding for Ukraine in the 18-month-old war.
Associated Press journalists at the site of the attack in the city of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region saw covered bodies on the ground and emergency workers extinguishing fires at market stalls, with blackened and mangled cars nearby.
Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said 17 people were killed, and another 32 were wounded. The Defense Ministry said the market was hit by a ballistic missile.
Firefighters extinguished blazes that burned about 30 pavilions at the market, he added.
Twenty shops, power lines, an administrative building and the floor of an apartment building were damaged, according to the prosecutor general’s office.
The attack was another grim reminder of the war’s civilian toll. “A regular market. Shops. A pharmacy. People who did nothing wrong,” Zelensky said on his official Telegram channel.
“Those who know this place are well aware that it is a civilian area,” Zelensky said later at a news conference with visiting Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. “There aren’t any military units nearby. The strike was deliberate.”
Blinken’s visit was aimed at assessing Ukraine’s 3-month-old counteroffensive and signaling continued US backing as some Western allies express worries about Kyiv’s slow progress in driving out Russian forces, according to US officials.
“We want to make sure that Ukraine has what it needs, not only to succeed in the counteroffensive but has what it needs for the long-term, to make sure that it has a strong deterrent,” Blinken said. “We’re also determined to continue to work with our partners as they build and rebuild a strong economy, strong democracy.”
Blinken was set to pledge more than $1 billion in new US funding, a senior State Department official said, speaking on condition of anonymity in order to discuss the announcement before it was made.
The money would be for “a range” of investments, the official said, without elaborating.
Roughly $275 million will be military aid, including depleted uranium tank rounds that had been a subject of internal administration debate until Tuesday, according to another US official.
About $175 million of the total will be in the form of weaponry to be provided from Pentagon stockpiles, the official said. Another $100 million will be in the form of grants to allow the Ukrainians to purchase additional arms and equipment, the official said, also on condition of anonymity.
In addition to the military assistance, Blinken is expected to announce nearly $805 million in non-arms-related aid for Ukraine, according to another administration official. That will include $300 million for law enforcement, $206 million in humanitarian aid, $203 million to combat corruption and $90.5 million for demining, the official said.
The package will also include an already-announced $5.4 million transfer to Ukraine of frozen Russian oligarch assets, according to the official, who like the others spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of the formal announcement.
The aid announced by Blinken comes from money previously approved by Congress. President Joe Biden has requested another $21 billion in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine for the final months of 2023, but it’s not clear how much — if any — will be approved. Many Republican lawmakers are wary of providing more aid and the party’s presidential front-runner, former President Donald Trump, has criticized US financial support. Opinion polls also have shown a decline in support for the war by the American public.
Biden and the Pentagon, however, have said repeatedly they will support Ukraine for as long as it takes. As of Aug. 29, there was approximately $5.75 billion left in the already approved funding for weapons and equipment taken from existing Pentagon stocks.
Blinken was to discuss other issues, including support for Ukraine’s economy, building on his June announcement of $1.3 billion to help Kyiv rebuild, with a focus on modernizing its energy network, which was bombarded by Russia last winter.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that US assistance to Ukraine “can’t influence the course of the special military operation” — Moscow’s euphemism for the war.
Blinken arrived in Kyiv for an overnight visit hours after Russia launched a missile attack on the city.
On the train to Kyiv, Blinken met with Frederiksen, also on an official visit, and thanked her for Denmark’s leadership in training Ukrainian pilots on F-16s and for promising to donate the fighter jets to Ukraine, according to State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.
Washington officials said there will be discussions of alternative export routes for Ukrainian grain following Russia’s exit from the Black Sea Grain Initiative and its frequent attacks on port facilities in the Odesa region.
Those alternatives may include new overland routes, or ships hugging coastlines to keep out of international waters where they could be targeted by Russia’s navy.
After arriving in Kyiv, Blinken laid a wreath at the city’s Berkovetske cemetery to commemorate Ukrainian troops killed defending the country.
Blinken told Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba that the US has “seen good progress in the counteroffensive. It’s very heartening.”
Meeting with Shmyhal, Blinken said he was in Ukraine “to reaffirm our commitment to stand with you ... to help ensure that you succeed militarily in dealing with the aggression, but also to stand with you to make sure that your efforts to build a strong economy and a strong democracy succeed.”
Shmyhal said Ukraine is grateful the money is coming in the form of grants, not loans that would drive it into debt.
Overnight, Russia fired cruise missiles at Kyiv in its first aerial attack on the capital since Aug. 30, according to Serhii Popko, the head of Kyiv’s regional military administration. Debris from a downed missile caused a fire and damage but no casualties.
In the Odesa region, one person was killed in a Russian missile and drone attack on the port of Izmail that damaged grain elevators, administrative buildings and agricultural enterprises, authorities said.
The trip was Blinken’s fourth to Ukraine since the war began, including one brief excursion over the Polish-Ukrainian border in March 2022, just a month after the Russian invasion. But it will be the first time America’s top diplomat spends the night in Kyiv since January 2022, before the invasion, in what US officials called a signal of American support.
Blinken’s visit comes after some of Ukraine’s allies have privately expressed concern that Ukrainian troops may fail to reach their objectives.
While the US has been concerned by some day-to-day battlefield setbacks, US officials said, they are still generally encouraged by Ukraine’s handling of the military situation, particularly its air defense capabilities in knocking down Russian drones aimed at Kyiv.
Blinken aims to see how the counteroffensive is progressing and what kind of support is needed, including materials to break through Russian defenses with winter approaching. Air defense will also continue to be a priority, the official said.
Western analysts and military officials caution that the counteroffensive’s success is far from certain and that it could take years to rid Ukraine of entrenched, powerfully armed and skilled Russian troops.
Both sides will have to assess their supply shortages, with more battles of attrition likely over the winter. A long war could stretch deep into next year and beyond, according to experts.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Kostiantynivka Missile attack

Related

Update Seven killed, 90 wounded in Russian missile strike on Ukrainian city of Chernihiv
World
Seven killed, 90 wounded in Russian missile strike on Ukrainian city of Chernihiv
Ukraine downs waves of missiles, drones over Odesa
World
Ukraine downs waves of missiles, drones over Odesa

Latest updates

Man drowns after trying to board departing ferry in Greece’s Piraeus port
Man drowns after trying to board departing ferry in Greece’s Piraeus port
Saudi crown prince, Putin agree to continue efforts to stabilize global energy markets
Saudi crown prince, Putin agree to continue efforts to stabilize global energy markets
Nassr and Hilal fans clash on social media over rumors of stadium share
Nassr and Hilal fans clash on social media over rumors of stadium share
KSrelief chief meets with Saudi envoy to Jordan
KSrelief chief meets with Saudi envoy to Jordan
Saudi deputy FM leads delegation at Arab Japanese talks in Cairo
Saudi deputy FM leads delegation at Arab Japanese talks in Cairo

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.