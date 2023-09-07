French president wants Russian flag banned at Paris Olympics, citing Moscow’s ‘war crimes’

You are here

French President Emmanuel Macron says he has no objection to Russian athletes taking part in the 2024 Paris Olympics so long as they have not actively supported Russia's war against Ukraine. (AFP/File photo)
  • “There is no place for Russia as a country at a time when it has committed war crimes, when it has deported children,” says Macron
  • But he said the IOC has to "differentiate between Russian athletes who are accomplices and those who are victims of the regime"
PARIS: French president Emmanuel Macron insisted Wednesday that “the Russian flag cannot be at the Paris Olympic Games... at a time when Russia is committing war crimes.”

Quizzed on the possible presence of Russian athletes in Paris competing as neutrals, Macron added: “I hope that this is a decision of conscience in the Olympic world. It is not the host state which must decide what the International Olympic Committee (IOC) should do.”
He added to sports daily L’Equipe: “I have total confidence in Thomas Bach (the IOC president).”
Athletes from Russia and Belarus have faced sanctions from a multitude of sports since Russia invaded Ukraine in February of 2022.
Despite the ongoing war, the IOC has recommended allowing athletes from Russia and Moscow ally Belarus to compete as individual neutrals in international competitions.




The Russian flag (center) flutters along with the Greek (left) and Olympic flags on September 29, 2013 during the lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia, the sanctuary where the Olympic Games were born in 776 BC. (AFP/File Photo)

Those allowed to reintegrate into world sport must satisfy certain conditions.
These include competing under a neutral flag and proving that they have not actively supported the war in Ukraine.
“Obviously, there cannot be the Russian flag at the Paris Games, I think there is consensus,” Macron added in his interview with L’Equipe.
“There is no place for Russia as a country at a time when it has committed war crimes, when it has deported children.”
“The real question that the Olympic world will have to decide is what place to give to these Russian athletes who sometimes have prepared for a lifetime, and can also be the victims of this regime.”
However, Macron pondered how to differentiate between those Russian athletes who are accomplices and those who are victims of the regime.
“This is the real question,” he added.
The IOC must, he said, make a decision that is fair and understood by Ukrainians.
“This is the balancing act that we will have to carry out.”

Nigerian appeals court dismisses challenges against President Bola Tinubu’s election win

Nigerian appeals court dismisses challenges against President Bola Tinubu’s election win
Updated 12 sec ago
AP

Nigerian appeals court dismisses challenges against President Bola Tinubu’s election win

Nigerian appeals court dismisses challenges against President Bola Tinubu’s election win
  • 3 opposing parties challenged the election results claiming Tinubu was not qualified to run for president because he was a citizen of Guinea
  • Court also ruled that petitioners failed to prove claim that Tinubu was once indicted on drug charges in the US, thereby disqualifying him from running for president
Updated 12 sec ago
AP

3 opposing parties challenged the election results claiming Tinubu was not qualified to run for president because he was a citizen of Guinea

Court also ruled that petitioners failed to prove claim that Tinubu was once indicted on drug charges in the US, thereby disqualifying him from running for president

 

ABUJA, Nigeria: An appeals court in Nigeria on Wednesday rejected petitions filed by the opposition challenging the legitimacy of President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February election after ruling that the political parties were not able to prove their cases alleging voting irregularities and questioning Tinubu’s qualifications.
Three opposing parties challenged the election results which they said was illegally announced and argued that Tinubu was not qualified to run for president because he was a citizen of Guinea and allegedly did not have the required academic credentials.
The opposition, which had hinted at possible protests if the court upheld Tinubu’s election, rejected the court’s ruling but did not immediately say if they will appeal it. The verdict can be appealed at Nigeria’s Supreme Court within 60 days.
In the Court of Appeal in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, a five-member justice panel, dismissed most of the grounds of the petitions filed by the Peoples Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president who came second in the election, the third-place finisher Peter Obi with Labour Party as well as the Allied Peoples Movement.
The panel ruled that Obi was not able to prove his claims that the Nigerian election commission did not follow due process in announcing the results of the vote nor that the voting was marred by irregularities and that he — not Tinubu — won the election with a majority of votes. The court also ruled that he failed to prove his claim that Tinubu was once indicted on drug charges in the United States, thereby disqualifying him from running for president.
“It is clearly evident that the petitioners have failed to discharge the burden of proof placed on them by law,” said Haruna Tsammani, head of the panel. “They have not been able to leave any cogent, credible and acceptable evidence.”
It also rejected a petition by the Allied Peoples Movement which sought to nullify Tinubu’s victory on the ground that his running mate — Vice President Kashim Shettima— was not legally nominated to contest. It said Shettima met the minimum constitutional provisions allowing him to run.
Abubakar’s claims that Tinubu is a citizen of Guinea and was therefore not qualified to contest in the election was also rejected by the court which ruled that the Peoples Democratic Party candidate could not prove his argument.
Tinubu, who is currently attending the G20 summit in India, has denied all the allegations made by the petitioners.
Amid tight security in Abuja, various support groups chanted songs near the court premises to show solidarity with their political parties and to urge the judiciary to “do the right thing.”
A protester, James Mike, said they stood by the court to let the judiciary know “the last hope of the common man depends on” them.
The tribunal is empowered to either uphold Tinubu’s election win, declare someone else the winner, annul the vote, or to order a new election. It would have been a first in Nigeria’s history if the judges upheld the petitions and annulled the presidential election.
A presidential election can be annulled only on the basis of evidence that the Independent National Electoral Commission did not follow the law and acted in ways that might have affected an election’s outcome.
Since Nigeria returned to democracy in 1999, all presidential elections but one have been contested in court. None were overturned.
Police in Abuja issued a statement Tuesday warning citizens “to be cautious in their actions and statements,” saying security forces would not “condone activities capable of inciting violence or causing a descent into anarchy.”
The 71-year-old Tinubu won the election with less than 50 percent of the vote, also a first in Nigeria’s history. The election was largely described by observers as an improvement from the 2019 election, although critics also said the delays in uploading — and announcing — election results could have given room for ballot tampering, critics say.
Since taking office in May, Tinubu introduced measures that he said would reform the country’s ailing economy but which have further squeezed millions of poor and hungry Nigerians during his first 100 days in office. Most of the Nigerian leader’s reforms, though well-intentioned, have been poorly implemented, critics have said.
On Tuesday, Nigeria Labor Congress workers launched a two-day “warning strike” to protest the growing cost of living due to the removal of gas subsidies, threatening to “shut down” Africa’s largest economy if their demands for improved welfare are not met. It was their second strike in over a month.
The Nigerian government urged citizens to be patient with Tinubu. Mohammed Idris, Nigeria’s minister of information, said though steps taken by the government “to save the country from hitting the rocks brought momentary discomfort to Nigerians,” the president has “never failed in his appeal to Nigerians to see the current inconveniences as a price we must all pay to save our country from disappearing.”

UK’s Muslim Panto unveils cast for upcoming production ‘Beauty and the Balaah’

UK’s Muslim Panto unveils cast for upcoming production ‘Beauty and the Balaah’
Updated 48 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

UK’s Muslim Panto unveils cast for upcoming production ‘Beauty and the Balaah’

UK’s Muslim Panto unveils cast for upcoming production ‘Beauty and the Balaah’
  • Performances of “Beauty and the Balaah” are in aid of Penny Appeal’s Winter Aid
  • The work takes its inspiration from the beloved Disney classic
Updated 48 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UK’s Muslim Panto has announced its new production for the 2023/24 season, a mesmerizing adaptation of the timeless classic “Beauty and the Beast.”
Called “Beauty and the Balaah,” this humorous and enchanting tale reimagines the original story with a touch of cultural richness and symbolism that promises to resonate with audiences of all ages and backgrounds.
Performances of “Beauty and the Balaah” are in aid of Penny Appeal’s Winter Aid, a charitable initiative aimed at providing essential support to those in need, in areas including Pakistan and Afghanistan.
The work takes its inspiration from the beloved Disney classic, seamlessly integrating cultural nuances from the Muslim world while creating a unique blend of past and present.
Set in a picturesque village where the threads of tradition and modernity meet, the story introduces audiences to a spirited young girl named Aisha, played by Iman Akhtar from Glasgow.
The storyline follows a young prince, Balaah, who is transformed into a hideous creature by the benevolent Fairy Noor after succumbing to cruelty and greed under the influence of an evil wizard.
To break the curse and regain his human form, Balaah must learn to love and be loved in return. When Aisha courageously enters his enchanted castle, she discovers the goodness that lies beneath his monstrous exterior.
Joining Akhtar are Sabrina Nabi from Birmingham; Shehzad Ali Hussain from Luton; Noor Waheed from Staffordshire; Usman Farooqi from Manchester; and comedian Prince Abdi from Brixton.
The production is written and produced by the renowned actor and writer Abdullah Afzal, known for his work on the BBC’s “Citizen Khan.”
The pantomime embarks on a nationwide tour starting in early December, with up to 60 performances across the UK through January.
Following the success of the previous production “Cinder’aliyah,” which sold out within 48 hours of tickets going on sale, the new show is poised to captivate audiences with its unique blend of comedy and cultural resonance.

Troops clash with ‘hundreds’ of Pakistan Taliban near Afghan border

Troops clash with ‘hundreds’ of Pakistan Taliban near Afghan border
Updated 06 September 2023
AFP

Troops clash with ‘hundreds’ of Pakistan Taliban near Afghan border

Troops clash with ‘hundreds’ of Pakistan Taliban near Afghan border
  • “They were in hundreds and were armed with light and heavy weapons,” Mohammad Ali, deputy commissioner of Chitral district, told AFP
  • He said four Pakistan troops were killed, along with nine militants, in hours-long battles that began before dawn
Updated 06 September 2023
AFP
PESHAWAR: Pakistan troops repelled a deadly cross-border raid from Afghanistan by “hundreds” of Pakistan Taliban militants on Wednesday, a senior official said, with extra forces rushed to the rugged frontier region.
“They were in hundreds and were armed with light and heavy weapons. We were ready to face the attack and exchange of fire continued for some four hours,” Mohammad Ali, deputy commissioner of Chitral district, told AFP.
Pakistan’s home-grown Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) movement has been emboldened by the return to power of the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2021, and Islamabad regularly accuses its neighbor of harboring militants — a charge they deny.
Ali said four Pakistan troops were killed, along with nine militants, in hours-long battles that began before dawn.
“We were monitoring their movements in areas close to the border for two or three days... Informers have also sent us information about the militant group movement, so we were ready to face them,” Ali said.
In a statement, the TTP claimed to have seized two military posts in the Bomburit area of Chitral.

UK police launch urgent appeal after terrorism suspect escapes prison

A photo issued by the Metropolitan Police shows Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, who went missing from HMP Wandsworth on Sept. 6, 2023.
A photo issued by the Metropolitan Police shows Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, who went missing from HMP Wandsworth on Sept. 6, 2023.
Updated 06 September 2023
Reuters

UK police launch urgent appeal after terrorism suspect escapes prison

A photo issued by the Metropolitan Police shows Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, who went missing from HMP Wandsworth on Sept. 6, 2023.
  • The Sun newspaper cited a prison source as saying he had got out through the kitchens and then by clinging onto the bottom of a delivery van
  • Police advised the public not to approach Khalife
Updated 06 September 2023
Reuters

LONDON: British police said they had issued an urgent appeal after a former soldier suspected of terrorism offenses escaped from a London prison on Wednesday.
Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, who was awaiting trial on charges relating to terrorism and the Official Secrets Act, is believed to have escaped from HMP Wandsworth shortly before 8 a.m. (0700 GMT), London police said in a statement.
The Sun newspaper cited a prison source as saying he had got out through the kitchens and then by clinging onto the bottom of a delivery van.
Police advised the public not to approach Khalife, who is 6ft 2ins tall (1.88m) and was wearing a white T-shirt, red and white chequered trousers, and brown steel toe cap boots.
“We have a team of officers who are making extensive and urgent enquiries in order to locate and detain Khalife as quickly as possible,” said Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the London police’s Counter Terrorism Command.
“I also want to reassure the public that we have no information which indicates, nor any reason to believe that Khalife poses a threat to the wider public.”
At a previous court appearance in February, Khalife, who was based at barracks in central England at the time of the alleged offenses, was accused of eliciting or trying to elicit information “likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.”
He was also charged with making a bomb hoax by placing three cannisters with wires on a desk “with the intention of inducing in another a belief that the said article was likely to explode or ignite.”

Man drowns after trying to board departing ferry in Greece’s Piraeus port

Man drowns after trying to board departing ferry in Greece’s Piraeus port
Updated 06 September 2023
Reuters

Man drowns after trying to board departing ferry in Greece’s Piraeus port

Man drowns after trying to board departing ferry in Greece’s Piraeus port
  • Video footage released on social media showed crew members arguing with the man on the stern ramp just as the ferry was leaving Piraeus for the island of Crete
  • Varvitsiotis said on social media platform X that “there is no doubt that the crime was homicide”
Updated 06 September 2023
Reuters

ATHENS: A 36-year-old man who tried to board a passenger ship as it sailed from Greece’s Piraeus port on Tuesday drowned after being pushed back by crew members off the vessel’s stern ramp, the country’s shipping minister said on Wednesday.
The incident has shocked the country. Video footage released on social media showed crew members arguing with the man on the stern ramp just as the ferry was leaving Piraeus for the island of Crete.
Shipping Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis said on Wednesday that the man, who had bought a ticket, had boarded the ship before disembarking for unknown reasons and then tried to board again, which was when he was pushed back by crew members and fell into the sea just as the ship departed.
“I feel shock and horror for what has happened,” Varvitsiotis told Parapolitika radio station. “The images are revealing and shocking. I also feel great sadness for the loss of the 36-year-old man.”
Varvitsiotis said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that “there is no doubt that the crime was homicide.” He added that four people have been detained over the incident, which is being investigated by a prosecutor.
In two separate statements on Wednesday, the ship’s owner Attica Group said that its management was “shocked by the tragic incident” and that it was cooperating with authorities to help shed light on the case.
“The scenes we all witnessed last night are unthinkable and do not conform with the group’s values,” it said, adding that the group was also investigating internally why “clear, defined procedures which must be strictly followed by the crews of all our ships were not followed.”

