Pakistani police raid 20 houses in search for missing family of Sara Sharif

  • Authorities focusing on cities of Jhelum and Mirpur, where Urfan Sharif and Beinash Batool’s families live
  • Duo released a video claiming they will cooperate over ‘incident’ that caused schoolgirl’s death in UK
LONDON: At least 20 houses have been raided by police in Pakistan in the hunt for the missing family of British schoolgirl Sara Sharif.

Authorities searched properties mainly in the cities of Jhelum and Mirpur, where the extended families of Sara’s father Urfan Sharif and stepmother Beinash Batool are from, according to Sky News.

Urfan, his brother Faisal Malik, Batool and five of Urfan’s children are currently in hiding in Pakistan having fled the UK on Aug. 9, the day before Sara’s body was found at the family home in Woking, Sussex.

All three adults are wanted for questioning over the death, which is being treated as murder. A postmortem exam said the 10-year-old suffered “multiple and extensive injuries” over a “sustained and extended” period of time.

On Wednesday, Batool said in a video sent to broadcasters including the BBC and Sky that Sara’s death was “an incident” while offering to cooperate with authorities and “fight our case in court.”

Denying earlier claims by another of Urfan’s brothers, Imran Sharif, that Sara had died after falling down a flight of stairs, Batool said: “Sara’s death was an incident. Our family in Pakistan are severely affected by all that is going on.”

She added: “All the media have been giving wrong statements and making up lies. Imran did not give a statement that Sara fell down the stairs and broke her neck. This was spread through a Pakistani media outlet.

“All of our family members have gone into hiding as everyone is scared for their safety. The kids are unable to attend school as they are afraid to leave the house. No one is leaving the house. 

“The groceries have run out and there is no food for the kids as the adults are unable to leave their homes out of fear of safety. That is why we have gone into hiding.

“Lastly, we are willing to cooperate with the UK authorities and fight our case in court.”

On Wednesday, Sara’s mother, Olga Sharif, who separated from Urfan in 2015 and held custody of her daughter and another child from the marriage until 2019, told Polish television program “Uwaga!” she had been unable to recognize her daughter at a mortuary due to the severity of her injuries.

“One of her cheeks was swollen and the other side was bruised. Even now, when I close my eyes, I can see what my baby looked like,” she said.

“They dressed her in Mickey Mouse pajamas and she had a quilt over her. No mother should have to see something like that.”

Olga added that after a court reversed custody of the children in 2019, she was initially able to visit them but had eventually been stopped from seeing Sara or her older brother by Batool.

In a statement, Surrey Police said: “We remain absolutely committed to conducting a thorough investigation into Sara’s death.”

Topics: UK

The death toll from fierce storms and flooding in Greece, Turkiye and Bulgaria has risen to 14

The death toll from fierce storms and flooding in Greece, Turkiye and Bulgaria has risen to 14
The death toll from fierce storms and flooding in Greece, Turkiye and Bulgaria has risen to 14

The death toll from fierce storms and flooding in Greece, Turkiye and Bulgaria has risen to 14
  • he storm that hit a campsite in northwestern Turkiye near the border with Bulgaria late Tuesday also flooded streets and hundreds of homes and workplaces in several neighborhoods in Istanbul
ISTANBUL: The death toll from severe rainstorms that lashed parts of Greece, Turkiye and Bulgaria increased to 14 on Wednesday after rescue teams in the three neighboring countries recovered seven more bodies.
A flash flood at a campsite in northwestern Turkiye near the border with Bulgaria killed at least five people — with three found dead on Wednesday — and carried away bungalow homes. Rescuers were still searching for one person reported missing at the campsite.
Another two people died in Istanbul, Turkiye’s largest city, where Tuesday’s storms inundated hundreds of homes and workplaces in several neighborhoods.
The victims in Istanbul included a 32-year-old Guinean citizen who was trapped inside his basement apartment in the low-income Kucukcekmece district, Turkish broadcaster HaberTurk TV reported. The other was a 57-year-old woman who died after being swept away by the floods in another neighborhood, the private DHA news agency reported.
The surging floodwaters affected more than 1,750 homes and businesses in the city, according to the Istanbul governor’s office. They included a line of shops in the Ikitelli district, where the deluge dragged parked vehicles and mud into furniture stores, destroying the merchandise, DHA reported.
The floods also engulfed a parking area for containers and trucks on the city’s outskirts where people found safety by climbing on top of the roof of a restaurant, Turkish media reports said.
In Greece, record rainfall caused at least three deaths near the central city of Volos and in Karditsa, further to the west, according to the fire service. Three people were reported missing.
Authorities banned traffic in Volos, the nearby mountain region of Pilion and the resort island of Skiathos, where many households remained without electricity and running water on Wednesday. Traffic was also banned in another two regions of central Greece near Volos, while the storms were forecast to continue until at least Thursday afternoon.
In Bulgaria, a storm caused floods on the country’s southern Black Sea coast. The bodies of two missing people were recovered from the sea on Wednesday, raising the overall death toll to four.
Video showed cars and camper vans being swept out to sea in the southern resort town of Tsarevo, where authorities declared a state of emergency.
Most of the rivers in the region burst their banks and several bridges were destroyed, causing serious traffic problems.
Tourism Minister Zaritsa Dinkova said that about 4,000 people were affected by the disaster along the entire southern stretch of Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast.
“There is a problem transporting tourists because it is dangerous to go by coach on the roads affected by the floods,” she added.

G20 agrees membership for African Union on par with EU

G20 agrees membership for African Union on par with EU
G20 agrees membership for African Union on par with EU

G20 agrees membership for African Union on par with EU
  • The grouping currently comprises 19 countries and the European Union
  • The G20 leaders are expected to announce the decision during the summit
The G20 grouping of nations has agreed to grant permanent membership to the African Union, Bloomberg News said on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The move would give the African Union, a continental body of 55 member states, the same status as the EU, from its current designation of "invited international organization," it added.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote to the leaders of the G20 nations in June proposing the African Union be given full, permanent membership of the bloc at the upcoming summit in the Indian capital.
The grouping currently comprises 19 countries and the European Union.
The G20 this year has also invited nine non-member countries, including Bangladesh, Singapore, Spain and Nigeria, besides international organisations such as the United Nations, World Health Organization, the World Bank and the IMF to the weekend summit in New Delhi.
The G20 leaders are expected to announce the decision during the summit, the Bloomberg report said.
Countries like Germany, Brazil, and Canada have also expressed their support for African Union membership to the G20.
The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. The members represent around 85% of global GDP, over 75% of global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

Topics: G20 India G20 African Union European Union

Is India changing its name to Bharat? G20 invite controversy explained

Is India changing its name to Bharat? G20 invite controversy explained
Is India changing its name to Bharat? G20 invite controversy explained

Is India changing its name to Bharat? G20 invite controversy explained
  • Modi government has changed colonial names of towns and cities claiming to move India past ‘slave’ mentality
  • Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, ideological parent of Modi’s BJP, has always insisted on calling India Bharat
NEW DELHI: Invites sent by Indian President Droupadi Murmu calling herself “President of Bharat” for a dinner on the sidelines of the G20 summit have stirred speculation that the government may be about to change the country’s name.

WHAT IS THE CONTROVERSY ABOUT INDIA’S NAME?
By convention, invitations issued by Indian constitutional bodies have always mentioned the name India when the text is in English, and the name Bharat when the text is in Hindi.
However, the invites — in English — for the G20 dinner called Murmu the President of Bharat.
An official at the president’s office said they didn’t want to comment on the issue when asked by Reuters.
Given the Hindu-nationalist ideology of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government and its push for increased use of Hindi, critics responded to the use of Bharat in the invites by suggesting the government was pushing for the name to be officially changed.
Over the years, Modi’s nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has been changing colonial names of towns and cities claiming to help India move past what it has termed a mentality of slavery.

WHAT IS THE OFFICIAL NAME OF THE COUNTRY?
In English, the South Asian giant is called India, while in Indian languages it is also called Bharat, Bharata and Hindustan.
The preamble to the English version of the constitution starts with the words “We, the people of India…,” and then in Part One of the document it states “India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States.”
In Hindi, the constitution replaces India with Bharat everywhere, except the part defining the country’s names, which says in Hindi, “Bharat, that is India, shall be a Union of States.”
Changing India’s name to only Bharat would require an amendment to the constitution which would need to be passed by a two-thirds majority in both houses of parliament.

WILL THE GOVERNMENT OFFICIALLY CHANGE THE NAME?
For some, the timing of the controversy is suggestive.
The incident comes just days after the government announced a surprise five-day special session of parliament later this month, without disclosing any agenda. The move prompted unconfirmed reports that a change of name could be discussed and passed during the session.
There has been no confirmation that such a move is in the works, but members of the government and the ruling BJP have suggested that the name Bharat should take primacy over India.
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological parent of the BJP, has always insisted on calling the country Bharat.
A government spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

WHAT IS THE HISTORY OF BOTH THE NAMES?
Both names have existed for more than two millennia.
While some supporters of the name Bharat say “India” was given by British colonizers, historians say the name predates colonial rule by centuries.
India comes from the river Indus, which was called Sindhu in Sanskrit. Travelers from as far away as Greece would identify the region southeast of the Indus River as India even before Alexander the Great’s Indian campaign in 3rd century BCE.
The name Bharat is even older, occurring in ancient Indian scriptures. But according to some experts it was used as a term of socio-cultural identity rather than geography.

Topics: India bharat

Southeast Asia summit offers chance of direct diplomacy for sparring world powers

Southeast Asia summit offers chance of direct diplomacy for sparring world powers
Southeast Asia summit offers chance of direct diplomacy for sparring world powers

Southeast Asia summit offers chance of direct diplomacy for sparring world powers
  • China's top diplomat earlier urged major powers to manage their differences to avoid a “new Cold War” 
  • Big powers used earlier talks in Jakarta to shore up alliances and lobby the Southeast Asian bloc
JAKARTA: US Vice President Kamala Harris, China’s premier and Russia’s foreign minister will gather at a Southeast Asia summit in Indonesia on Thursday, offering a rare chance of direct, top-level diplomacy between their sparring nations.
The 18-nation meeting will bring Washington and Beijing into contact a day after Premier Li Qiang warned major powers must manage their differences to avoid a “new Cold War,” ahead of the G20 summit this week where President Xi Jinping will be absent.
Interactions between the officials from the world’s top two economies will be closely watched as they seek to control tensions that risk flaring anew over issues ranging from Taiwan to ties with Moscow and a competition for influence in the Pacific.
“To keep differences under control, what is essential now is to oppose picking sides, to oppose bloc confrontation and to oppose a new Cold War,” Li told regional leaders on Tuesday.
Harris held her own talks with Southeast Asian leaders on “the importance of upholding international law in the South China Sea,” according to a statement from her office.
Thursday’s summit will be the first time top US and Russian officials have sat around the same table in almost two months, after American and European officials condemned Moscow’s top diplomat at a July ministerial meeting over its ongoing Ukraine invasion.
Joining them will be Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Canada’s Justin Trudeau and Australian PM Anthony Albanese, as well as leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc.
The talks come several months after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Beijing, the first visit by the most senior US diplomat in nearly five years, where he met Xi as well as former foreign minister Qin Gang.

While the gathering can bring major players together, its ability to help resolve a range of regional and global disputes is limited, experts say.
“It’s a sign of the Asean convening power but lately we can say that the East Asia summit is broken. It has been turned into a forum for talking points,” said Aaron Connelly, senior fellow at Singapore-based think tank IISS.
While Thursday’s meeting will be more geopolitical in scope, big powers used earlier talks in Jakarta to shore up alliances and lobby the Southeast Asian bloc.
Li traveled on a Chinese-funded high-speed train project between capital Jakarta and the Javan city of Bandung with a senior Indonesian minister on Wednesday.
Harris held separate meetings with Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr — both ASEAN members — on the sidelines of the summit.
“The Vice President reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad alliance commitment to the Philippines, and highlighted the role the US-Philippines alliance plays in ensuring a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” her office said in a statement.
South Korea’s Yoon reportedly pushed for the bloc to counter North Korea’s nuclear threats, calling for any military cooperation with the country to stop.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will also address the summit later on Thursday.

Topics: ASEAN Summit Kamala Harris Premier Li Qiang Fumio Kishida Sergei Lavrov UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Greek shipper pleads guilty to smuggling Iranian crude oil and will pay $2.4 million fine

Greek shipper pleads guilty to smuggling Iranian crude oil and will pay $2.4 million fine
Greek shipper pleads guilty to smuggling Iranian crude oil and will pay $2.4 million fine

Greek shipper pleads guilty to smuggling Iranian crude oil and will pay $2.4 million fine
  • Iran has been trying to evade sanctions and continue selling its oil abroad, while the US and its allies have been seizing cargoes since 2019 after the country’s nuclear deal allowing the trade collapsed
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: A Greek shipper has pleaded guilty to a charge over it smuggling sanctioned Iranian crude oil and agreed to pay a $2.4 million fine, US federal court papers seen Thursday by The Associated Press show.
Empire Navigation agreed to be put on corporate probation under the plea agreement, according to the federal court filings.
The charge stems from the saga over the oil tanker Suez Rajan, which has become mired in the wider tensions between the US and the Islamic Republic even as Tehran and Washington work toward a trade of billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets in South Korea for the release of five Iranian Americans held in Tehran. Iran has been trying to evade sanctions and continue selling its oil abroad, while the US and its allies have been seizing cargoes since 2019 after the country’s nuclear deal allowing the trade collapsed.
The saga over the Suez Rajan began in February 2022, when the group United Against Nuclear Iran said it suspected the tanker carried oil from Iran’s Khargh Island, its main oil distribution terminal in the Arabian Gulf.
For months, the ship sat in the South China Sea off the northeast coast of Singapore before suddenly sailing for the Gulf of Mexico without explanation. The vessel discharged its cargo to another tanker, which released its oil in Houston, Texas, in recent days. The court documents seen Thursday confirm the US government seized the oil.
A lawyer for Empire Navigation, Apostolos Tourkantonis, pleaded guilty to a single charge of violating the sanctions on Iran. Empire, based in Athens, Greece, did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Thursday.
Since the Suez Rajan headed for America, Iran has seized two tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, including one with cargo for US oil major Chevron Corp. In July, the top commander of the Revolutionary Guard’s naval arm threatened further action against anyone offloading the Suez Rajan, with state media linking the recent seizures to the cargo’s fate.
Iran has continued to make threats over the seizure and summoned a Swiss diplomat in Tehran to express its anger. Switzerland has looked after US interests in Iran since the 1979 US Embassy takeover and hostage crisis.
Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, Iran regained the ability to sell oil openly on the international market. But in 2018, then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the accord and reimposed American sanctions. That slammed the door on much of Iran’s lucrative crude oil trade, a major engine for its economy and its government. It also began a cat-and-mouse hunt for Iranian oil cargo — as well as series of escalating attacks attributed to Iran since 2019.
The delay in offloading the Suez Rajan’s cargo had become a political issue as well for the Biden administration as the ship had sat for months in the Gulf of Mexico, possibly due to companies being worried about the threat from Iran.
The US Navy has increased its presence steadily in recent weeks in the Mideast, sending the troop-and-aircraft-carrying USS Bataan through the Strait of Hormuz and considering putting armed personnel on commercial ships traveling through the strait to stop Iran from seizing additional ships.
Late Wednesday, the US put out an updated warning to shippers traveling through the Mideast, warning: “Commercial vessels transiting through the Arabian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman continue to be illegally boarded and detained or seized by Iranian forces.”

Topics: Suez Rajan Iranian oil Greek

