US announces new $600 million aid package for Ukraine to boost counteroffensive

Latest package include non-arms-related aid to Ukraine, including for law enforcement, humanitarian aid, for removal of land mines and anti-corruption measures
WASHINGTON: The US Defense Department announced a new $600 million package of long-term aid to Ukraine on Thursday, providing funding for an array of weapons and other equipment just a day after Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited the country and pledged $1 billion in new military and humanitarian aid.
The department said the latest package will come through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which provides money for long-term contracts for weapons systems that need to be built or modified by defense companies.
Included in the aid is funding for equipment to sustain and integrate Ukraine’s air defense systems, ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), artillery rounds, electronic warfare and counter-electronic warfare equipment, demolition munitions and mine-clearing equipment, as well as for training and maintenance.
The aid comes as the Biden administration works to show its continued support for Ukraine’s three-month-old counteroffensive, as troops try to break through Russian defenses and clear vast mine fields. Some allies have quietly expressed concerns about the slow-moving offensive, while others say Ukraine has made some progress and has successfully used air defenses to knock down Russian missiles.
Blinken, on a trip to Kyiv on Wednesday, announced that the Pentagon will provide about $175 million for weapons that will be pulled from Pentagon stocks and an additional $100 million in grants to allow the Ukrainians to purchase arms and equipment.
In addition, he announced the US will send nearly $805 million in non-arms-related aid to Ukraine, including $300 million for law enforcement, $206 million in humanitarian aid, $203 million to combat corruption and $90.5 million for removing mines, the State Department said. That package also included a previously announced $5.4 million transfer to Ukraine of frozen assets from Russian oligarchs.
The aid announced this week comes from money previously approved by Congress. President Joe Biden has requested $21 billion more in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine for the final months of 2023, but it’s not clear how much — if any — will be approved by Congress.
Zelensky-Netanyahu discuss Israeli support
Also on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed ways in which Israel can support Kyiv in its conflict with Russia, the Ukrainian leader’s office said.
Zelensky has previously urged Israel to provide more open support for Kyiv and criticized its attempts to maintain an even-handed approach in the 18-month-old war.
“The president noted the importance of Israel’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” read the account of the conversation on the Ukrainian presidential website.
“The two sides discussed possible paths of Israeli support for Ukraine in opposing Russia’s invasion.”
Israel has provided Ukraine with humanitarian and diplomatic assistance but not arms, mindful of the need to coordinate Israeli air strikes against Iranian targets in neighboring Syria with Moscow given Russia’s clout with Damascus.
Netanyahu’s office said the two leaders discussed “the continuation of Israeli assistance to Ukraine, including to Ukrainian refugees in Israel, as well as the advancement of development assistance of civilian air defense systems.”
Netanyahu also asked Zelensky to ensure safe conditions for the annual pilgrimmage this month by Hasidic Jews from around the world to Uman in central Ukraine, burial place of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, who revived the Hasidic movement and died in 1810.
Zelensky, who is of Jewish descent, said Ukraine was happy to welcome the pilgrims but noted that there was capacity in air raid shelters for only 11,000 people and Israel estimates up to 50,000 could attend.
“This is a security challenge which will require an emergency joint response,” the website quoted him as saying.
US repositioning forces in Niger after military junta tells French troops to leave
Washington's 1,100 military personnel in Niamey have largely remained on bases after the Niger military takeover
Niger has been a key base for both American and French anti-jihadist operations
Updated 08 September 2023
AFP
WASHINGTON: The United States is moving some of its troops from a base in Niger’s capital Niamey — where rebel officers seized power in a July coup — to another in the Agadez area, the Pentagon said Thursday.
Washington has some 1,100 military personnel in the country, but the Defense Department says they have largely remained on bases while curtailing activities such as joint training after the military takeover in Niger.
The United States “is repositioning some of our personnel and some of our assets from Air Base 101 in Niamey to Air Base 201 in Agadez,” Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told journalists.
“There’s no immediate threat to US personnel or violence on the ground,” she said, describing the move as a “precautionary measure.”
A “small group” of personnel will remain at Air Base 101 following the move, which is currently ongoing, Singh said.
She also said “some non-essential personnel and contractors” had previously departed the country.
Niger has been a key base for both American and French anti-jihadist operations, and the repositioning of US troops comes after a French defense ministry source said Paris was holding holds talks with Niger on withdrawing “elements” of its presence there.
There have been days of rallies calling for Niger’s former colonial ruler to remove its forces, and military-appointed Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine said earlier this week that “contacts” were under way about a “very swift” departure for Paris’ troops.
But Singh said there is “no tie” between the US move and “what the French military is doing right now.”
Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum was toppled on July 26 by some members of his guard and was detained along with his family.
The West African bloc ECOWAS has taken a hard line on Niger following a cascade of coups in the region, threatening to use force to restore civilian rule.
Troops took power in Mali and Burkina Faso, where like Niger, losses among the armed forces are surging in the face of a long-running jihadist insurgency.
A putsch also took place in Guinea in 2021 after the country’s octogenarian president, Alpha Conde, ran for a third term in office, a move that opponents said breached constitutional limits.
Echoing past US comments, Singh expressed hope for a negotiated solution to the situation in Niger.
“We are hopeful that diplomatic talks will continue and that the situation in Niger will be resolved diplomatically,” she said.
Ukraine reports some successes in counteroffensive against Russian forces
Ukraine’s armed forces says troops were making gradual progress in their southward advance to the Sea of Azov
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hailed “very, very encouraging progress” during talks in Kyiv on Wednesday
Updated 08 September 2023
Reuters
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday singled out military units in the east and south for their actions against Russian troops and other officials reported some breakthroughs in a counteroffensive to reclaim Russian-occupied territory.
The general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces described a “partial success” near the eastern city of Bakhmut, long a focal point of fighting. And it said Ukrainian troops were making gradual progress in their southward advance to the Sea of Azov.
Russian accounts of the fighting said their troops had beaten back Ukrainian attacks near Bakhmut.
Reuters was not able to verify battlefield reports of either side.
Ukraine began its counteroffensive in June and has focused on retaking Bakhmut, seized by Russian troops in May, and capturing clusters of villages in the south. They face Russian troops that are well dug in and have benefited from extensive mining operations.
Ukraine has bristled at what critics in the Western media have described as the campaign’s slow pace and questionable tactics. But US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hailed “very, very encouraging progress” during talks in Kyiv on Wednesday.
Zelensky, in his nightly video address on Thursday, provided few details of operations.
“Thank you soldiers for very, very effective results in destroying the occupiers,” Zelensky said. “And results are precisely what Ukraine needs now from everyone.”
One national guard unit fighting in the east and two in the south he mentioned included the 12th brigade, which has soldiers of the Azov brigade who last year defended the Azovstal steel works in the city of Mariupol. Military analysts said they had been holding Ukrainian positions in the northeast.
The general staff report said: “As a result of its assault operations, the defense forces have achieved a partial success south of Bakhmut, pushing the enemy out of and reinforcing their own positions.”
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar told national television that Ukrainian forces were pressing their drive near southward from the village of Robotyne, captured last week.
Maliar said that on the southern front, where Ukrainian forces are trying to sever a land bridge established by Russia between the Crimean peninsula Russia annexed in 2014, and the occupied east, “events are developing rapidly.”
Russia’s Defense Ministry, in its reports on the fighting, said Moscow’s forces had repelled nine attempted Ukrainian advances near Klishchiivka, a village on heights south of Bakhmut seen as critical to securing control of the city.
Hong Kong’s heaviest rain in at least 140 years floods city streets, metro
Hong Kong Observatory reported rainfall of 158.1 millimeters between 11 p.m. HKT on Thursday and midnight on Friday
Videos circulating on social media showed streets turning into raging rivers
Updated 08 September 2023
Reuters
HONG KONG: Torrential rain deluged Hong Kong on Friday leading to widespread flooding across the densely packed city, submerging streets, shopping malls and metro stations, as authorities shut schools and asked workers to stay at home.
The Chinese special administrative region saw the highest hourly rainfall since records began 140 years ago.
Hong Kong Observatory reported rainfall of 158.1 millimeters (6.2 inches) between 11 p.m. HKT on Thursday and midnight on Friday (1500 to 1600 GMT on Thursday).
The weather bureau issued the highest “black” rainstorm warning and said more than 200 mm of rainfall was recorded on Hong Kong’s main island, Kowloon and the northeastern part of the city’s New Territories since Thursday night.
The trough of low pressure associated with the remnant of Typhoon Haikui has brought torrential rain to the coast of Guangdong since Thursday, the weather bureau said. Extreme conditions are expected to last until at least noon on Friday.
Hong Kong’s stock exchange will not open on Friday morning if the black rainstorm warning is still in place at 9 a.m., the exchange said.
City leader John Lee said he was very concerned about the severe flooding in most parts of the territory and had instructed all departments to respond with “all-out efforts.”
Videos circulating on social media showed streets turning into raging rivers, while one clip showed water gushing down an escalator into a swamped subway station.
The city’s cross harbor tunnel, one of main arteries connecting Hong Kong island to Kowloon, was also inundated with water, while photos showed a waterlogged shopping center in the Chai Wan district.
Hong Kong’s MTR Corp. which operates the city’s rail network said at least one line was shut while others were operating at delayed intervals.
All schools have been suspended on Friday due to “extreme conditions caused by extensive flooding and serious traffic disruption,” the government said.
It appealed to employers to observe work arrangements normally used for the strong wind signal 8, which brings the city to an effective standstill with offices and stores shut. (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Jamie Freed)
Twin attacks by Islamist militants in Mali leave 49 civilians and 15 soldiers dead
Passenger boat on Niger River near Timbuktu and a Mali army position in Gao region were targeted
An Islamist extremist insurgent umbrella group called GSIM claimed responsibility for the attacks
Updated 08 September 2023
AFP
BAMAKO, Mali: Attacks on an army base and a passenger boat on the Niger River in northern Mali on Thursday by suspected jihadists killed 64 people, a Malian official said.
The two separate attacks targeted the Timbuktu boat on the Niger river and an army position at Bamba, in the northern Gao region with “a provisional toll of 49 civilians and 15 soldiers killed,” according to a government statement.
It did not specify how many died in each assault, but the assaults were “claimed” by a group affiliated to Al-Qaeda.
Earlier the Malian army said on social media that the boat was attacked around 1100 GMT by “armed terrorist groups.”
The vessel, plying an established route between cities along the river, was targeted by “at least three rockets” which aimed at its engines, the operator Comanav said separately.
The vessel was immobilized on the river and the army are evacuating passengers, a Comanav official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Images on social media showed a cloud of black smoke rising above the river. The incident took place in a remote area and the images could not be verified independently.
The Niger is a vital transport link in a region where road infrastructure is poor and railways absent.
The attack comes after an Al-Qaeda-linked alliance, the Support Group for Islam and Muslims (GSIM), announced last month that it was blockading Timbuktu, the historic crossroads city of northern Mali.
The impoverished state has been struggling with insecurity since 2012, when a revolt led by ethnic Tuaregs erupted in the troubled north.
The insurgency was fanned by jihadists, who three years later took their own campaign into central Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, sending shockwaves across the Sahel.
In northern Mali, the regional rebellion was formally ended by a peace agreement signed between the rebels and the Malian government in 2015.
However, the fragile deal came under strain after the civilian government was toppled in 2020 and replaced by a junta.
Tensions in the region have revived in recent weeks after the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali, which has been told to leave by year’s end, handed over two bases near Timbuktu to the armed forces.
The handover triggered clashes between the army and the jihadists and led to an angry showdown with the former rebels, stoking fears for the 2015 peace agreement.
RIYADH/NEW DELHI: Relations with Saudi Arabia have been steadily gaining prominence on India’s foreign policy agenda over the past three decades. But their full potential has only lately been realized thanks to cooperation around the G20 platform.
Saudi-Indian ties began to see a new level of engagement in 2019 following Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to New Delhi and the establishment of a strategic cooperation council.
During Saudi Arabia’s presidency of the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations in 2020, the two countries started to forge new partnerships and programs and these developed further when India took over the presidency this year.
“Relations between the two nations were already growing and G20 has provided them another platform where new possibilities emerge for engagement on a range of issues,” Dr. Harsh V. Pant, vice president for studies and foreign policy at the Observer Research Foundation in Delhi, told Arab News.
“The relations have gained momentum. I think the relations have acquired greater depth with the G20 process.”
When the working group meetings began in January, Saudi Arabia was engaged from the beginning, sending multiple high-level delegations, and also serving as patron and co-organizer of some key meetings — especially those contributing to policy related to sustainable development, food security, health, entrepreneurship, startups and technology.
All of these sectors are central to both Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 diversification and transformation plan and India’s development strategy, making further cooperation not only promising but possibly also long term.
“While one can look at energy, trade, defense relationship and security relationship, where the two sides have been cooperating, given the commonality of challenges … the G20 platform expands the area of operation for India and Saudi Arabia and allows new possibilities to emerge,” Pant said.
“This lays the foundation for a much more productive and broad-based engagement beyond the G20 … perhaps you will see a lot of activity on the range of fronts, because certainly groundwork has been laid.”
FASTFACTS
India holds the presidency of this year’s Group of 20 advanced economies, previously held by Saudi Arabia in 2020.
Saudi delegations have been in India attending summits on finance, health, youth and other fields of cooperation.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made reciprocal official visits in 2019.
1.88 million people of Indian origin live and work in Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Health Minister Fahad bin Abdurrahman Al-Jalajel told Arab News he was expecting new developments in the health sector.
“This year’s health ministers’ meeting and the joint finance meeting, which were held on Aug. 18 and 19, reaffirmed previous health initiatives that were announced during the Saudi G20 presidency,” he said.
“The launching of the Global Initiative on Digital Health in cooperation with the World Health Organization on Aug. 19 was a highlight.”
he Kingdom’s experience in digital health solutions garnered particular interest.
“During the meetings, I met with several ministers including the Indian minister of health. Investment in Saudi public health is a much sought-after topic,” Al-Jalajel said.
“I deeply appreciated the invitation by the Indian presidency to speak at the launching ceremony about our experience in digital health transformation and the implementation of cutting-edge technologies such as the Seha Virtual Hospital.”
Launched in February 2022, this is the world’s largest virtual hospital and one of the priority initiatives of Saudi Arabia’s health sector transformation program.
The G20 platform has also provided room for Indian tech entrepreneurs to contribute to these initiatives and for the exchange of knowledge and experience between the two countries.
Dr. Huda Alfardus, CEO of Riyadh-based HealthGena and a member of several Saudi delegations to G20 meetings, told Arab News there was “a positive momentum” in relations and cooperation in the field of investment and technology transfer.
“HeathGena is actively working with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh to create cross-country economic opportunities,” she said.
“Now we are running a joint program to take 15 Saudi startups to India and bring a delegation of companies from India next week to Riyadh to help them localize in Saudi Arabia.”
Meetings throughout the year have resulted not only in tangible economic results but also included initiatives to bring the two nations closer together. Some of the Saudi delegates, who like Alfardus took part in the G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance Summit, have already signed agreements with Indian educational institutions.
“Promoting people-to-people connections through cultural and educational exchanges can foster mutual understanding and friendship,” she said.
“Encouraging student exchanges, cultural events, and collaborations between universities can contribute to long-term relationship building.”
At the YEA summit, which was held in Delhi in July, Prince Fahad bin Mansour, the chair of the board of directors of Entrepreneurship Vision and president of the Saudi G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance, told Arab News that new joint projects were expected soon.
“We have some entities from the private sector as investors that are looking for opportunities over here and we found a lot of investors from India that are planning to invest in Saudi,” he said.
“I think what we have is a huge opportunity and we’re going to capitalize on that as we move forward."
The two countries are already capitalizing on what they have achieved, as they had come to the “forefront of steps toward sustainable development, inclusive growth and energy transition,” Muddassir Quamar, associate professor at the Center for West Asian Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi, told Arab News.
“The enthusiastic Saudi participation in G20 meetings in India underlines the confidence the two countries have in each other’s leadership and G20 agenda. India, too, had taken a proactive approach in participating in G20 events under the Saudi presidency in 2020,” he said.
“India’s G20 presidency focus includes sustainable development goals, inclusive growth, digital public goods, just energy transition, health, education and employment, as well as international peace and harmony. This fits well within the priorities of Saudi Arabia’s developmental agenda and the Vision 2030 program as well as within the scope of Indo-Saudi ties.”
For Quamar, the fact that relations had gained momentum was reflected in how “vibrant” they had become and with a “significant strategic component encompassing political, economic, cultural and security ties.”
He expects a further boost will come from the G20 leaders’ summit on Saturday and Sunday.
“G20 can become a platform for greater Indo-Saudi cooperation at multilateral forums and through multilateral organizations,” he said.
“Saudi Arabia and India can further strengthen their cooperation and partnership in areas such as sustainable development and inclusive growth with sensitivity to environmental and climate change concerns.
“The theme of India’s G20 presidency is ‘One Family, One Earth, One Future,’ and this gives a universal message for humanity to work together toward a sustainable and harmonious future for the world, and this can prove to be the new glue in strengthening Saudi-India ties.”
Mohammed Soliman, strategic technologies director at the Middle East Institute in Washington, agreed that Saudi-Indian engagement had gained more global significance and attention in recent months.
Saudi Arabia and India knew well how to use the G20 platform to their international advantage, he told Arab News.
“Both nations perceive opportunities in the emerging multipolar world and view the G20 as an effective platform for addressing global challenges and showcasing their economic and political influence.
“The most significant development or change in Saudi-Indian ties, attributable to the G20, is the elevation of their engagement on the global stage.”