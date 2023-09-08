You are here

  • Home
  • Journalists barred as India’s Modi welcomes Biden
G20 India
G20 India

Journalists barred as India’s Modi welcomes Biden

Journalists barred as India’s Modi welcomes Biden
US President Joe Biden is welcomed by India's Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Vijay Kumar Singh and Vani Sarraju Rao, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, as he arrives ahead of G20 Summit, in New Delhi on Sept. 8, 2023. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8nqez

Updated 10 sec ago

Journalists barred as India’s Modi welcomes Biden

Journalists barred as India’s Modi welcomes Biden
  • Media access to such bilateral encounters on the sidelines of major summits like the G20 is always tightly controlled, but it is rarely blocked entirely
  • After landing, Biden headed to the Indian leader’s residence, but journalists traveling with him were told to remain outside
Updated 10 sec ago

NEW DELHI: US President Joe Biden was welcomed warmly by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday ahead of a G20 summit in New Delhi, but journalists were blocked from covering the key meeting.
Media access to such bilateral encounters on the sidelines of major summits like the G20 is always tightly controlled, but it is rarely blocked entirely.
The incident comes after protracted negotiations were needed before Indian officials agreed to Modi taking one question from US reporters at a press briefing when he made a state visit to Washington in June — the Indian leader rarely if ever takes questions from foreign media.
The White House “pool” of journalists accompanying Biden usually attends the start of face-to-face meetings such as Friday’s, hearing preliminary statements, taking a few photographs — and asking some questions.
“The President believes the free press is the pillar of our democracy,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told journalists on board the airplane taking Biden to India, saying they were doing all they could to secure media access.
After landing, Biden headed to the Indian leader’s residence, but journalists traveling with him were told to remain outside.
“We in the US government work hard to ensure and obtain access for US journalists to everything the President does,” National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan had said on board Air Force One.
“What we can pledge to you is what’s in our control — which is ensuring that we are transparent and comprehensive in our readout of what the two leaders discussed.”
At the Washington press conference with Biden in June, the one question to Modi came from Wall Street Journal reporter Sabrina Siddiqui, who asked the Hindu nationalist about accusations of repression of Muslims in India and the country’s record on human rights.
“In India’s democratic values, there is absolutely no discrimination, neither on basis of caste, creed, or age or any kind of geographic location,” Modi replied.
Siddiqui was subsequently subjected to “intense online harassment,” the White House Correspondents’ Association said in a statement, “including from people with ties to the prime minister’s political party.”

Topics: G20 India G20 2023 G20 Joe Biden Narendra Modi Journalists

Related

G20 gathers in India with Xi absent
World
G20 gathers in India with Xi absent
US President Biden arrives in Delhi for G20 summit
World
US President Biden arrives in Delhi for G20 summit

US President Biden arrives in Delhi for G20 summit

US President Biden arrives in Delhi for G20 summit
Updated 08 September 2023
Agencies

US President Biden arrives in Delhi for G20 summit

US President Biden arrives in Delhi for G20 summit
  • Biden is expected to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shortly after arrival
Updated 08 September 2023
Agencies

NEW DELHI: US President Joe Biden arrived Friday for the G20 summit in India, where he hopes to seize on no-shows by Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin to boost Washington’s influence.

The US president received a Bollywood-style greeting after Air Force One landed, with dancers in flowing purple outfits gyrating to American pop music.

Biden is expected to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shortly after arrival, and would speak with other leaders on the “margins,” the White House said.

“This meeting will be taking place at the prime minister’s residence — so it is unusual in that respect,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters Thursday aboard Air Force One.

“This is not your typical bilateral visit to India with meetings taking place in the prime minister’s office.”

* With AFP and AP

Topics: G20 India G20 2023 G20 India US US President Joe Biden

Related

G20 gathers in India with Xi absent
World
G20 gathers in India with Xi absent
Yellen to work with India at G20 Summit to aid successful communique crafting
World
Yellen to work with India at G20 Summit to aid successful communique crafting

UK police say explosive experts called to vehicle at Channel Tunnel terminal

UK police say explosive experts called to vehicle at Channel Tunnel terminal
Updated 08 September 2023
Reuters

UK police say explosive experts called to vehicle at Channel Tunnel terminal

UK police say explosive experts called to vehicle at Channel Tunnel terminal
  • Security services are carrying out enhanced checks at UK departure points as part of their efforts to find the escaped prisoner
Updated 08 September 2023
Reuters

LONDON: British Army explosive experts have been called to inspect a suspicious vehicle at the Channel Tunnel terminal in Kent, southeast England, local police said on Friday, leading to further travel delays as a manhunt for an escaped prisoner continues.
The police said the suspicious vehicle was not linked to the ongoing search for Daniel Khalife, a former army soldier suspected of terrorism offenses who escaped from a prison on Wednesday.
Security services are carrying out enhanced checks at UK departure points as part of their efforts to find the escaped prisoner.
There were already delays at the Channel Tunnel terminal, where cars and lorries wishing to travel to France board trains, because of the search for Khalife.
Police said in a separate statement that two junctions on the motorway which leads to the terminal had been closed as a result of the enhanced checks.

Topics: UK police British army explosive Channel Tunnel

Related

A photo issued by the Metropolitan Police shows Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, who went missing from HMP Wandsworth on Sept. 6, 2023.
World
UK police launch urgent appeal after terrorism suspect escapes prison
UK police have new expanded powers to crack down on protests
World
UK police have new expanded powers to crack down on protests

G20 gathers in India with Xi absent

G20 gathers in India with Xi absent
The G20 was conceived in the throes of the 2008 financial crisis as a way of managing the global economy. (AFP)
Updated 08 September 2023
AFP

G20 gathers in India with Xi absent

G20 gathers in India with Xi absent
  • The G20 was conceived in the throes of the 2008 financial crisis as a way of managing the global economy
Updated 08 September 2023
AFP

NEW DELHI: G20 leaders began to descend on New Delhi Friday, hoping to make progress on trade, climate and a host of other global problems despite the Chinese and Russian president’s skipping the summit.
The G20 was conceived in the throes of the 2008 financial crisis as a way of managing the global economy.
But as presidential and prime ministerial jets began landing in the Indian capital, the pointed absence of China’s Xi Jinping raised questions about what, if anything, the disparate bloc can still agree on.
As the summit was set to begin, officials had yet to achieve the normally routine task of smoothing over disagreements and finalizing a joint communique for leaders to sign off on.
No official reason has been given for Xi’s no-show, but China has been open about its desire to upend traditionally US-led groupings such as the G20 and replace them with something more amenable to Beijing’s interests.
Xi will instead host the leaders of Venezuela and Zambia in Beijing.
Diplomatic opprobrium and war crimes charges are also keeping Russian leader Vladimir Putin away, although Moscow continues to press allies to water down international condemnation of its invasion of Ukraine.
“Once again, Vladimir Putin is failing to show his face at the G20,” said British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
“He is the architect of his own diplomatic exile, isolating himself in his presidential palace and blocking out criticism and reality.”
“The rest of the G20, meanwhile, are demonstrating that we will turn up and work together to pick up the pieces of Putin’s destruction.”
Heading to the summit, US President Joe Biden also insisted that the meeting would still “deliver”, even as markets fretted that a trade war between the world’s two largest economies was poised to escalate.
Rumours have swirled that China may be poised to ban Apple’s ubiquitous iPhone.
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, speaking on Air Force One bound for the summit, parried queries about those rumors.
Questions such as “what’s motivating them, what the scope of this will be, and what they think the net effect of that will be” were for Beijing to answer, he said.
Many G20 leaders fear their economies are already at risk of being collateral damage as the big beasts of world trade lock horns.
Economists say US restrictions on the transfer of sensitive technologies to China have deepened a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.
They also point, however, to serious structural problems in China such as a shrinking labor force, slower productivity and an overheated real estate market.
Speaking in Delhi on Friday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned a Chinese slowdown carried risks for the entire globe.
“China faces a variety of both short- and longer-term global challenges, economic challenges that we’ve been monitoring carefully,” she said.
“That said, China has quite a bit of policy space to address these challenges”.
The summit’s host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi — sensing an opportunity to burnish his credentials as a statesman ahead of a re-election tilt early next year — has thrust himself into the political void.
Motorcades roaring in from New Delhi’s international airport — named after the once all-powerful ever-present prime minister Indira Gandhi — can be in no doubt who is in charge today.
From posters, placards and billboards, Modi’s image gazes down as the very public face of the two-day summit.
In some, Modi simply welcomes delegates. In others, he delivers domestically bankable slogans about development, jobs and “giving voice to the global south”.
Sumedha Dasgupta, senior Asia analyst with the Economist Intelligence Unit, believes that “India will try to be a credible voice that can facilitate dialogue between the global north and south”.
Modi looks set to secure at least one concrete step in that direction — with several leaders expressing support for expanding the bloc into the “G21” and including the African Union as a permanent member.
Modi’s efforts to get the G20 to tackle global debt restructuring and commodity price shocks following Russia’s Ukraine invasion have been less successful.
A G20 energy ministers’ meeting in July also failed to agree on a roadmap to phase down the use of fossil fuels — or even mention coal, the dirty fuel that remains a key energy source for economies like India and China.

Topics: G20 India China

Related

EU’s Michel says it is hard to predict if G20 can agree on summit declaration
World
EU’s Michel says it is hard to predict if G20 can agree on summit declaration
Yellen to work with India at G20 Summit to aid successful communique crafting
World
Yellen to work with India at G20 Summit to aid successful communique crafting

North Korea unveils first tactical, nuclear-armed submarine

North Korea unveils first tactical, nuclear-armed submarine
Updated 08 September 2023
Reuters

North Korea unveils first tactical, nuclear-armed submarine

North Korea unveils first tactical, nuclear-armed submarine
  • Submarine No. 841 will be one of the main “underwater offensive means of the naval force” of North Korea
Updated 08 September 2023
Reuters

SEOUL: North Korea has launched its first operational “tactical nuclear attack submarine” and assigned it to the fleet that patrols the waters between the Korean peninsula and Japan, state media said on Friday.
Submarine No. 841 — named Hero Kim Kun Ok after a North Korea historical figure — will be one of the main “underwater offensive means of the naval force” of North Korea, leader Kim Jong Un said at the launch ceremony on Wednesday.
Analysts said the vessel appears to be a modified Soviet-era Romeo-class submarine, which North Korea acquired from China in the 1970s and began producing domestically. Its design, with 10 launch tube hatches, showed it was most likely armed with ballistic missiles and cruise missiles, analysts said.
But such weapons won’t add much value to the North’s more robust land-based nuclear forces, because the aging submarines used as the core of the new design are relatively noisy, slow and have limited range, meaning they may not survive as long during a war, said Vann Van Diepen, a former US government weapons expert who works with the 38 North project in Washington.
“When this thing is field deployed, it’s going to be quite vulnerable to allied anti-submarine warfare,” he said. “So I think from a sort of hard-headed military standpoint this doesn’t make a lot of sense.”
South Korea’s military said that the submarine didn’t appear ready for normal operations, and that there were signs North Korea was attempting to exaggerate its capabilities.
Shin Seung-ki, research Fellow at Korea Institute for Defense Analyzes (KIDA), cautioned that South Korea and the United States cannot be guaranteed to detect and destroy submerged submarines.
“It is evident that North Korea has significantly expanded and strengthened the operational capabilities of its naval forces compared to before,” he said.
At the launch ceremony, Kim said arming the navy with nuclear weapons was an urgent task and promised more underwater and surface vessels equipped with tactical nuclear weapons for the naval forces, news agency KCNA reported.
“The submarine-launching ceremony heralded the beginning of a new chapter for bolstering up the naval force of the DPRK,” KCNA said, using the initials of the North’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
North Korea plans to turn other existing submarines into nuclear armed vessels, and accelerate its push to eventually build nuclear-powered submarines, Kim said.
“Achieving a rapid development of our naval forces ... is a priority that cannot be delayed given ... the enemies’ recent aggressive moves and military acts,” the North Korean leader said in a speech, apparently referring to the United States and South Korea.
North Korea’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs are banned by United Nations Security Council resolutions, and the submarine launch drew condemnation from South Korea and Japan.
“North Korea’s military activity is posing graver and more imminent threat to our country’s security than before,” Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a briefing.
NUCLEAR ATTACK SUBMARINE
The designation as a “tactical” submarine suggests it does not carry submarine launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) that can reach the US mainland, but rather smaller, short-range SLBMs or submarine-launched cruise missiles (SLCM) capable of striking South Korea, Japan, or other regional targets, said Choi Il, a retired South Korean submarine captain.
The rear of the submarine’s sail — the tower that juts out of the top of the hull — was expanded and 10 vertical launch tubes, 4 large and 6 small, were installed, likely for SLBMs and SLCMs, he said.
North Korea has test-fired both SLBMs and SLCMs.
Shin said it can take a year or more to evaluate a new vessel at sea, so immediate deployment may be limited.
It is unclear whether North Korea has fully developed the miniaturised nuclear warheads needed for such missiles. Analysts say that perfecting smaller warheads would most likely be a key goal if the North resumes nuclear testing.
North Korea has about 20 Romeo-class submarines, which are powered by diesel-electric engines and are obsolete by modern standards, with most other countries operating them only as training vessels.
Analysts first spotted signs that at least one new submarine was being built in 2016, and in 2019 state media showed Kim inspecting a previously unreported submarine built under “his special attention” that would operate off the east coast.
North Korea has a large submarine fleet but only the experimental ballistic missile submarine 8.24 Yongung (August 24th Hero) is known to have fired a missile.
The launching ceremony comes as North Korea is set to mark the 75th anniversary of its founding day on Saturday and follows reports that Kim plans to travel to Russia this month to meet President Vladimir Putin to discuss weapons supplies to Moscow.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Jakarta, and asked Beijing to do more as a UN Security Council member to address North Korea’s nuclear threat.

Topics: North Korea North Korea nuclear program

Related

US says North Korea’s Kim expects arms meeting with Putin
World
US says North Korea’s Kim expects arms meeting with Putin
North Korea launches a missile toward the sea after US flies bomber during drills with South Korea
World
North Korea launches a missile toward the sea after US flies bomber during drills with South Korea

EU’s Michel says it is hard to predict if G20 can agree on summit declaration

EU’s Michel says it is hard to predict if G20 can agree on summit declaration
Updated 08 September 2023
Reuters

EU’s Michel says it is hard to predict if G20 can agree on summit declaration

EU’s Michel says it is hard to predict if G20 can agree on summit declaration
  • Michel did not foresee the summit solving all “major” global problems
Updated 08 September 2023
Reuters

NEW DELHI: It is difficult to predict if leaders of the G20 grouping gathering for a summit in New Delhi this weekend can reach consensus on a declaration, European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday.
Analysts say deeper and more entrenched divisions over Russia’s war in Ukraine risk derailing progress on issues such as food security, debt distress and global cooperation on climate change when the world’s most powerful nations meet.
“It’s difficult to predict if it will be possible to have an agreement on the declaration,” Michel told a press conference in the Indian capital. “We are still negotiating.”
He added, “I don’t intend to say something that will make the efforts more difficult. We support the efforts made by the Indian presidency.”
India, which is chairing the grouping, wants the summit’s final communique to also accommodate the views of Russia and China, which have blocked Western nations’ efforts to include strong condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Neither Russian President Vladimir Putin nor Chinese President Xi Jinping is attending the summit, with Moscow sending instead Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov while Premier Li Qiang will represent Beijing.
Michel said the European Union wanted the G20 to focus on tackling global challenges to food and energy security, saying Russia was blocking Ukraine’s exports of grain through the Black Sea, one of the key issues to feature in the weekend’s talks.
“The EU will continue to strongly back Ukraine and pile pressure on Russia,” he said, adding that it was crystal clear that the bloc condemned the Russian aggression.
“By deliberately attacking Ukraine’s ports, the Kremlin is depriving people of food they desperately need.”
Russia withdrew from the UN-brokered Black Sea grain deal in July, citing a lack of progress on its own food and fertilizer exports.
Michel did not foresee the summit solving all “major” global problems, he said, but added that the EU wanted the bloc to hasten efforts on sustainable development, climate change and poverty reduction.

Topics: G20 India EU

Related

Yellen to work with India at G20 Summit to aid successful communique crafting
World
Yellen to work with India at G20 Summit to aid successful communique crafting
Climate gridlock feared at G20 summit
World
Climate gridlock feared at G20 summit

Latest updates

Journalists barred as India’s Modi welcomes Biden
Journalists barred as India’s Modi welcomes Biden
Saudi Arabia’s relief efforts in Sudan praised
Saudi Arabia’s relief efforts in Sudan praised
Nazaha, Interpol discuss strengthening cooperation to combat corruption-related, cross-border crimes
Nazaha, Interpol discuss strengthening cooperation to combat corruption-related, cross-border crimes
The 4th annual AlUla Dates Festival gets underway
The 4th annual AlUla Dates Festival gets underway
US President Biden arrives in Delhi for G20 summit
US President Biden arrives in Delhi for G20 summit

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.