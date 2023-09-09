Biden and Modi to announce rail and shipping project to link India to Middle East and Europe 

You are here

The proposed memorandum of understanding for a shipping and rail transportation corridor would include the US, India, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the EU and other countries in the G20. Photo/Shutterstock
Updated 8 sec ago
AP 

NEW DELHI: President Joe Biden and his allies plan to roll out plans on Saturday for a shipping corridor that would connect India with the Middle East and ultimately Europe — a possible game changer for global trade to be announced at the G20 summit. 

The proposed memorandum of understanding for a shipping and rail transportation corridor would include the US, India, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the EU and other countries in the G20, said Jon Finer, the president’s deputy national security adviser. 

Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi plan to announce the project as part of the Partnership for Global Infrastructure Investment. The rail and shipping corridor would enable greater trade among the countries, including energy products. It could also be one of the more ambitious counters to China’s own Belt and Road Initiative that sought to connect more of the world to that country’s economy. 

Finer laid out three big rationales for the project in a call with reporters. He said first that the corridor would increase prosperity among the countries involved by increasing the flow of energy and digital communications. Second, the project would help to address the lack of infrastructure needed for growth in lower- and middle-income nations. And third, Finer said it could help “turn the temperature down” on “turbulence and insecurity” coming out of the Middle East. 

“We see this as having a high appeal to the countries involved, and also globally, because it is transparent, because it is a high standard, because it is not coercive,” Finer said. 

Finer also laid out Biden’s agenda at the G20. The first section of the summit revolves around the theme of “One Earth.” The US president plans to draw on the theme to push for more investments to address climate change, such as his own domestic incentives to encourage the use of renewable energy. Biden also wants to make the case that Russia’s war in Ukraine is hurting many other nations, which have had to cope with greater food and energy costs as well as higher interest rate costs on their debt. 

The second section of the summit is about “One Family.” Biden plans to use this portion to discuss his request to Congress for additional funding for the World Bank that could generate more than $25 billion in new lending for economic development. 

The White House more broadly is trying to strengthen the G20 as an international forum, while Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin have chosen not to attend. Still, China and Russia are represented at the summit and that could make it difficult for the G20 to produce a joint statement on the war in Ukraine, Finer said. 

Updated 09 September 2023

  • Business community says the development has opened the entire Middle Eastern market to Pakistani products
  • Pakistan registered the third highest number of companies with the DCC after India and the United Arab Emirates
Updated 09 September 2023
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Over 3,300 Pakistani companies joined the Dubai Chamber of Commerce (DCC) in the first quarter of 2023, confirmed the country’s top diplomat in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday, adding the development reflected the dynamism of Pakistani businesses and the increasing attractiveness of the UAE as an investment destination.
A total of 30,146 new companies joined the DCC during the first quarter, the chamber said in a statement issued this week. India topped the list with 6,717 new companies, followed by the UAE which registered 4,445 firms. Pakistan ranked third with 3,395 new business entities securing the DCC membership, showing a 59 percent increase from the first quarter of the last year. Overall, the number of Pakistani companies with the DCC has reached 40,315.
A statement quoted Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, the DCC president and CEO, as saying that the diversity of nationalities represented among the new companies highlighted the vibrancy of Dubai’s dynamic business environment.
“It is indeed a positive development that underscores the resilience and entrepreneurial potential of the Pakistani business community and diaspora,” Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi told Arab News over the phone from Abu Dhabi.
He said the development also underscored the strong economic fundamentals of UAE’s economy.
“UAE, under its able leadership, is focused on diversifying its economy through global economic partnerships and will present profitable business opportunities in different sectors in the medium term,” the envoy continued, adding that Dubai was an ideal place from where Pakistan could do business with other Gulf states and the rest of the Middle East.
“During the last year, the number of Pakistani expatriates increased from around 1.6 million to 1.8 million in the Emirates,” he informed while pointing out that Pakistanis were participating in every sector of UAE’s economy.
Tirmizi mentioned that many of those who had arrived in the Gulf country were entrepreneurs, doctors, engineers, bankers, and laborers.
Pakistan’s diplomatic mission facilitated the country’s businesses by maintaining an active liaison with the DCC and sharing new opportunities with the chambers in back home along with members of the Pakistani diaspora.
“In recent years, our trade linkages with the UAE have further expanded, which has encouraged entrepreneurs and businesses based in Pakistan to establish local offices and also register themselves with local chambers,” the ambassador said.
He noted the mission had played its due role in facilitating trade by addressing issues such as the non-tariff barriers.
The embassy also brought several Pakistani firms, belonging to healthcare, food, information technology, tourism and other sectors, to attend trade fairs.
“These events provide entrepreneurs with much needed exposure to markets in the UAE, and many businesses have subsequently established their presence in Dubai,” he added.
Tirmizi said the Pakistani mission had also played its role in fast-tracking a bilateral economic partnership agreement with the UAE which would be signed by the end of September.
“This agreement presents potential opportunities in both goods and services sectors,” he informed. “Businesses, it seems, are positioning themselves to take full advantage of this partnership.”
Speaking to Arab News, Fakhruddin Diwan, chairman of the Pakistan-UAE business council at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), agreed the inclusion of more Pakistani companies in the DCC was a huge achievement.
“With this opening of the UAE market for Pakistani products, we will automatically be able to strengthen our foreign reserves due to an increase in exports,” he told Arab News.
He maintained that Dubai was a hub of international activities and tourism, adding it would also increase the exposure of Pakistani companies to a much wider consumer base across the globe.

Updated 08 September 2023
Arab News

  • Initiative urges firms to adopt universal principles on issues like human rights, fighting corruption
  • Property firm’s CEO says it has ‘answered the call’
Updated 08 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s leading real estate developer, ROSHN, has become a member of the United Nations Global Compact, reiterating its commitment to the use of sustainable practices and the well-being of its workers.

According to its own definition, the UN initiative was set up as a call to companies to “align strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and take actions that advance societal goals.”

“ROSHN has answered the UN Global Compact’s call,” Group CEO David Grover said.

“Our human-centric, people-first priorities are well stated, and by joining the Global Compact we cement our leadership position in the Kingdom and internationally as a PIF-backed giga-project mandated to set new standards as we work to enable the Saudi Vision 2030.

“I look forward to updating the UN regularly on how we are incorporating these principles as we work to improve the quality of life for the people of Saudi Arabia.”

Having joined the initiative, ROSHN is required to submit annual reports detailing its work to implement the compact’s 10 guiding principles.

The UN Global Compact was set up in 2000 and is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 15,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories from over 160 countries.

Updated 08 September 2023
Arab News

Updated 08 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Small businesses in Oman are set to benefit from a $53.33 million finance agreement signed by the country’s development bank and the Saudi Fund for Development.

The funding is part of a larger $150 million support program for Oman provided by the Kingdom through the SFD, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The agreement was signed by the co-chairs of the Saudi-Omani joint committee, with Saeed Al-Qahtani from the SFD, and Zahir Al-Abri and Acting CEO of the Oman Development Bank Hamad Al Harthy representing the Omani side.

The deal aims to support the initiatives of the bank in the financing activities of small and medium enterprises, enhance social and economic growth, and create jobs in various states and governorates of Oman. 

HIGHLIGHT

The deal aims to support the initiatives of the bank in the financing activities of small and medium enterprises, enhance social and economic growth, and create jobs in various states and governorates of Oman.

The agreement is the latest by the SFD, which has been contributing to developmental projects across the globe since its inception in 1974.

In August, the organization laid the foundation stone to mark the beginning of the construction of the Mangoky Bridge in Madagascar.

The SFD contributed $20 million as a soft loan to the project, which is expected to reduce the travel time between  the Atsimo-Andrefana and Menabe regions, home to the island nation’s most vital agricultural and tourism assets. 

Also in August, the fund inaugurated the King Abdullah Campus of Azad Jammu and Kashmir University in Pakistan by allocating a grant of $90 million for the project.

More than 10,000 students, faculty members, and employees are expected to benefit from the new facility, which aims to provide research opportunities and contribute to the sustainable socio-economic development of Pakistan.

The project was inaugurated by the Saudi Fund for Development’s director general of Asia operations, Saud bin Ayed Al-Shammari, who was also accompanied by AJK President Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry.

Other recent initiatives from the SFD include six loans to finance development projects in Madagascar worth $69 million.

In January, the fund signed a deal with Pakistan’s Economic Affairs Ministry to finance oil derivatives amounting to $1 billion. 

In the same month, the SFD also forayed into Caribbean countries by signing an $80 million financing agreement for the University of the West Indies expansion project at Five Islands in Antigua and Barbuda. 

The financing deal aimed to reach sustainable development goals in the Caribbean, promote scientific innovation and add additional educational facilities to the university.

Updated 08 September 2023
Reuters

Updated 08 September 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices hovered above $90 a barrel on Friday, on track to end the week higher as investors chose to focus on tighter supply, despite broader macroeconomic uncertainty.

Both oil benchmarks hit 10-month highs earlier this week after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended their voluntary supply cuts of a combined 1.3 million barrels per day to the end of the year.

However, both benchmarks ended Thursday slightly lower amid volatile trade on multiple signals warning of weaker demand in the coming months.

Traders who took some profit on Thursday were back as they believe that the path of least resistance is certainly skewed to the upside, and oil prices are well on track to close another week in positive territory, said Naeem Aslam of Zaye Capital Markets.

BACKGROUND

Brent crude futures were up 53 cents to $90.45 a barrel by 16:08 Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 39 cents at $87.26 a barrel.

Brent crude futures were up 53 cents to $90.45 a barrel by 16:08 Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 39 cents at $87.26 a barrel.

Both benchmarks closed up about 2 percent last week — at $88.49 a barrel for Brent and $85.02 a barrel for WTI — in anticipation of the cut announcements.

On the demand side, a key concern is China, the world’s largest oil importer. The country has frustrated markets due to its sluggish post-pandemic recovery, while stimulus pledges have fallen short of expectations.

Data on Thursday showed overall Chinese exports and imports fell in August, as sagging overseas demand and weak consumer spending squeezed businesses.

However, even in times of lacklustre economic activity, China tends to bolster its storage capacity, particularly with the availability of cheap Russian crude. Last month, Chinese crude imports rose nearly 31 percent.

Demand for crude could also benefit from workers going on strike at projects in Australia which produce about 5 percent of the world’s supply of liquefied natural gas.

Meanwhile, questions remain about whether central banks in the US and Europe will continue their aggressive interest rate hike campaigns to tame persistent inflation.

On the global stocks markets, prices were subdued on Friday after prolonged pressure, with investors watching the contrasting fortunes of the dollar and yuan, and mulling central bank meetings and US data on the horizon.

US stock index futures were little changed.

The tech sector was in focus after about $200 billion was wiped from Apple’s market capitalization in two days on reports of China curbing iPhone use by state employees and on Friday protectionism fears were weighing on shares of suppliers.

Apple shares were flat in pre-market trading on Friday.

The dollar was set to clock up its best winning streak since 2014, bolstered by a resilient run of US economic data.

In contrast, the yuan fell to its weakest level since 2007 on worries about China’s slowing economy.

Investors were focused in upcoming central bank meetings this month and next batch of US data.

“Everything is geared toward the next couple of weeks, with European Central Bank, Federal Reserve and Bank of England meeting. I think they will all sit on their hands,” said Mike Hewson, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.

Robust economic data in the US this week have left some investors worried that even if the Fed leaves rates unchanged this month, they could remain high for longer than anticipated.

The US Consumer Price Index reading for August is due on Sept. 13 ahead of the Fed’s next meeting in the following week.

Stocks sought to stabilize after a week of easing, with the MSCI All Country stock index slightly weaker at 676.83 points, and down about 1.5 percent for the week so far, though still up nearly 12 percent for the year.

In Europe, the STOXX index of 600 companies eased 0.3 percent and heading for a loss of about 1 percent for the week, and on course for its longest run of losses since November 2016.

Patrick Spencer, vice chair of equities at Baird, said investors were trying to guess at what pace the Fed could begin cutting interest rates next year.

“Maybe you are going to see slightly higher for longer rates and they may not come down as quickly next year, and that in itself will slow consumption and consumer confidence,” Spencer said, adding that a US government shutdown is also a worry.
 

Updated 07 September 2023
Arab News

Updated 07 September 2023
Arab News

KUWAIT: Operation of the joint Saudi-Kuwaiti oilfield Al-Khafji started its first phase of resuming production on Sept. 5, it announced on social media platform X on Thursday.

The step comes after the completion of maintenance operations for onshore production facilities, and “ensuring their readiness.”

Al-Khafji is operated by AGOC, a subsidiary of Aramco, and Kuwait’s Gulf Oil Company.

