Saudi minister of human resources: Kingdom’s role pivotal in supporting G20 approach to labor and employment

Saudi Arabia is considered one of the first states that organized and automated self-employment procedures, flexible work and work through platforms.
RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi has stressed the importance of the Kingdom’s role in the G20 in boosting multilateral cooperation to build strong global economies.

This approach addressed global economic challenges and focused on the main courses of action to build a prosperous economy that achieves the goals and aspirations of member states, along with the prosperity of their people, he said.

In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency on the Kingdom’s participation in the G20 summit in India, Al-Rajhi said: “The ministry took part in the work undertaken by the G20 employment working group. This came as a continuation of our efforts aimed at supporting the achievement of the G20’s objectives related to addressing the labor and employment issues that are considered a priority, and the joint efforts being exerted by the member states in order to promote employment and improve working conditions.”

Al-Rajhi highlighted the Kingdom’s support of the priorities of the Indian presidency in bridging the global skills gap, and in the participatory economy and social protection platforms as well as the sustainable social security funding. This comes within the main axis of the G20’s work, titled “One Earth, One Family, One Future.”

“During its participation, the ministry showcased Saudi Arabia’s experience in order to enrich the outcomes of the employment working group, as the Kingdom is considered one of the first states that organized and automated self-employment procedures, flexible work and work through platforms,” he said. “It also significantly strengthened the participatory economy, in a pioneering experience as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

“It did so by adopting a highly flexible approach as well as ambitious goals and achievements that keep pace with the constant changes taking place in the labor markets. It also sought to implement a labor market strategy that focuses on skills through a series of different initiatives, particularly the initiative through which it seeks to establish 12 sectoral councils for skills.

“The ministry is currently working on preparing and adopting the national skills strategy, which is fully aligned with the G20’s 2022 skills strategy,” Al-Rajhi said.

“This year, the employment working group approved the outcome documents of the G20 policy priorities on strategies to address skill gaps globally, the G20 policy priorities on adequate and sustainable social protection and decent work for gig and platform workers, along with the G20 policy options for sustainable financing of social protection. These documents were adopted during the labor and employment ministers’ meeting, which was held in India last July, with the active participation of member states, invited states and international organizations,” he said.

Topics: G20 India Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The Saudi Minister of Education, Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan, stressed the importance of the Kingdom’s participation in the G20 2023 summit in India, as it is a prominent and very important international forum with the world’s biggest economies as its members. He also commended the efforts being exerted by the Kingdom, under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to support the achievement of the G20’s objectives when it comes to addressing global challenges.

In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency in light of this year's G20 summit being held in India, Al-Benyan praised the successes that were achieved and the priorities that were adopted through the group’s work under the Indian presidency. The issues that were addressed by the G20 included digital infrastructure, climate change mitigation, global food security, clean energy, women empowerment, the macroeconomy and accelerating the achievement of the 2030 sustainable development goals.

He then commended the efforts that were exerted by the G20 Education Working Group during this year under the Indian presidency, which included meetings and discussions about promoting basic digital and reading skills in the context of hybrid learning, ensuring the comprehensiveness and quality of technology-based education at all levels of education, capacity building, promoting lifelong learning opportunities, promoting research and innovation, and activating cooperation between higher education and scientific research institutions in the G20 countries.

Al-Benyan stressed the importance of keeping the issue of education on the G20’s main agenda, pointing out that “significant attention was given to education during the Kingdom’s presidency of the G20. Saudi Arabia brought back the Education Working Group as a main working group in 2020 after it was absent in 2019. This move stemmed from the Kingdom’s belief in the importance of education as a basic human right, a main driver to achieving the sustainable development goals and a foundation for building human capabilities and promoting them.”

“The Kingdom’s education sector, which constitutes one of the main pillars of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, receives unlimited support from the wise government through the comprehensive development of the education system as well as the educational policies, programs and projects that are adopted in various fields and at all levels.”

“This contributes to developing our citizens’ skills and raising generations that possess great knowledge and significant skills, while also being able to compete internationally,” he said, noting that “the Kingdom’s Vision has set ambitious and comprehensive goals that support the educational process and make all opportunities available. This ensures just and fair education for all and supports the efforts that aim at teaching people with disabilities and creating the proper and effective education environment in order to achieve a comprehensive and sustainable economic development.”

Al-Benyan highlighted the importance of international cooperation and partnerships in the field of education between the G20 member states and the rest of the world, especially when faced with global crises, along with the importance of exchanging knowledge and best practices in the field of education, promoting means of future cooperation to study the impact of disasters and crises as well as investing in innovation, entrepreneurship and global research.

He also stressed the importance of joint work when it comes to developing modern international trends and policies, which consider education as a main driver of development and a basic right for all, in order to ensure a sustainable future for all.

Topics: G20 India Saudi Arabia Education

NEW DELHI: The African Union was made a permanent member of the G20, comprising the world’s richest and most powerful countries, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the bloc’s summit in New Delhi on Saturday. 

The African Union, a continental body of 55 member states, now has the same status as the EU — the only regional bloc with a full membership. Its previous designation was “invited international organization.” 

Modi, in his opening remarks at the summit, invited the AU, represented by Chairperson Azali Assoumani, to take a seat at the table of G20 leaders as a permanent member. 

“We welcome the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 and strongly believe that inclusion of the African Union into the G20 will significantly contribute to addressing the global challenges of our time,” a draft declaration reviewed by Reuters showed earlier. 

The move was proposed by Modi in June. 

Other issues being decided on at the summit include more loans to developing nations by multilateral institutions, reform of international debt architecture, regulations on cryptocurrency and the impact of geopolitics on food and energy security. 

The 38-page draft which was circulated among members left the “geopolitical situation” paragraph blank — reflecting deep division over the war in Ukraine — but 75 other paragraphs indicated broad agreement on issues such as cryptocurrencies and reforms in multilateral development banks. 

The G20 previously comprised 19 countries and the EU, with the members representing around 85 percent of global gross domestic product, more than 75 percent of global trade and about two-thirds of the world population. 

Topics: G20 India Africa India

NEW DELHI: President Joe Biden and his allies plan to roll out plans on Saturday for a shipping corridor that would connect India with the Middle East and ultimately Europe — a possible game changer for global trade to be announced at the G20 summit. 

The proposed memorandum of understanding for a shipping and rail transportation corridor would include the US, India, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the EU and other countries in the G20, said Jon Finer, the president’s deputy national security adviser. 

Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi plan to announce the project as part of the Partnership for Global Infrastructure Investment. The rail and shipping corridor would enable greater trade among the countries, including energy products. It could also be one of the more ambitious counters to China’s own Belt and Road Initiative that sought to connect more of the world to that country’s economy. 

Finer laid out three big rationales for the project in a call with reporters. He said first that the corridor would increase prosperity among the countries involved by increasing the flow of energy and digital communications. Second, the project would help to address the lack of infrastructure needed for growth in lower- and middle-income nations. And third, Finer said it could help “turn the temperature down” on “turbulence and insecurity” coming out of the Middle East. 

“We see this as having a high appeal to the countries involved, and also globally, because it is transparent, because it is a high standard, because it is not coercive,” Finer said. 

Finer also laid out Biden’s agenda at the G20. The first section of the summit revolves around the theme of “One Earth.” The US president plans to draw on the theme to push for more investments to address climate change, such as his own domestic incentives to encourage the use of renewable energy. Biden also wants to make the case that Russia’s war in Ukraine is hurting many other nations, which have had to cope with greater food and energy costs as well as higher interest rate costs on their debt. 

The second section of the summit is about “One Family.” Biden plans to use this portion to discuss his request to Congress for additional funding for the World Bank that could generate more than $25 billion in new lending for economic development. 

The White House more broadly is trying to strengthen the G20 as an international forum, while Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin have chosen not to attend. Still, China and Russia are represented at the summit and that could make it difficult for the G20 to produce a joint statement on the war in Ukraine, Finer said. 

Topics: G20 India

  • Business community says the development has opened the entire Middle Eastern market to Pakistani products
  • Pakistan registered the third highest number of companies with the DCC after India and the United Arab Emirates
SAIMA SHABBIR
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Over 3,300 Pakistani companies joined the Dubai Chamber of Commerce (DCC) in the first quarter of 2023, confirmed the country’s top diplomat in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday, adding the development reflected the dynamism of Pakistani businesses and the increasing attractiveness of the UAE as an investment destination.
A total of 30,146 new companies joined the DCC during the first quarter, the chamber said in a statement issued this week. India topped the list with 6,717 new companies, followed by the UAE which registered 4,445 firms. Pakistan ranked third with 3,395 new business entities securing the DCC membership, showing a 59 percent increase from the first quarter of the last year. Overall, the number of Pakistani companies with the DCC has reached 40,315.
A statement quoted Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, the DCC president and CEO, as saying that the diversity of nationalities represented among the new companies highlighted the vibrancy of Dubai’s dynamic business environment.
“It is indeed a positive development that underscores the resilience and entrepreneurial potential of the Pakistani business community and diaspora,” Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi told Arab News over the phone from Abu Dhabi.
He said the development also underscored the strong economic fundamentals of UAE’s economy.
“UAE, under its able leadership, is focused on diversifying its economy through global economic partnerships and will present profitable business opportunities in different sectors in the medium term,” the envoy continued, adding that Dubai was an ideal place from where Pakistan could do business with other Gulf states and the rest of the Middle East.
“During the last year, the number of Pakistani expatriates increased from around 1.6 million to 1.8 million in the Emirates,” he informed while pointing out that Pakistanis were participating in every sector of UAE’s economy.
Tirmizi mentioned that many of those who had arrived in the Gulf country were entrepreneurs, doctors, engineers, bankers, and laborers.
Pakistan’s diplomatic mission facilitated the country’s businesses by maintaining an active liaison with the DCC and sharing new opportunities with the chambers in back home along with members of the Pakistani diaspora.
“In recent years, our trade linkages with the UAE have further expanded, which has encouraged entrepreneurs and businesses based in Pakistan to establish local offices and also register themselves with local chambers,” the ambassador said.
He noted the mission had played its due role in facilitating trade by addressing issues such as the non-tariff barriers.
The embassy also brought several Pakistani firms, belonging to healthcare, food, information technology, tourism and other sectors, to attend trade fairs.
“These events provide entrepreneurs with much needed exposure to markets in the UAE, and many businesses have subsequently established their presence in Dubai,” he added.
Tirmizi said the Pakistani mission had also played its role in fast-tracking a bilateral economic partnership agreement with the UAE which would be signed by the end of September.
“This agreement presents potential opportunities in both goods and services sectors,” he informed. “Businesses, it seems, are positioning themselves to take full advantage of this partnership.”
Speaking to Arab News, Fakhruddin Diwan, chairman of the Pakistan-UAE business council at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), agreed the inclusion of more Pakistani companies in the DCC was a huge achievement.
“With this opening of the UAE market for Pakistani products, we will automatically be able to strengthen our foreign reserves due to an increase in exports,” he told Arab News.
He maintained that Dubai was a hub of international activities and tourism, adding it would also increase the exposure of Pakistani companies to a much wider consumer base across the globe.

Topics: Pakistan Dubai UAE

Saudi real estate developer ROSHN joins UN Global Compact

Saudi real estate developer ROSHN joins UN Global Compact
Arab News
Arab News

Saudi real estate developer ROSHN joins UN Global Compact

Saudi real estate developer ROSHN joins UN Global Compact
  • Initiative urges firms to adopt universal principles on issues like human rights, fighting corruption
  • Property firm’s CEO says it has ‘answered the call’
Updated 08 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s leading real estate developer, ROSHN, has become a member of the United Nations Global Compact, reiterating its commitment to the use of sustainable practices and the well-being of its workers.

According to its own definition, the UN initiative was set up as a call to companies to “align strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and take actions that advance societal goals.”

“ROSHN has answered the UN Global Compact’s call,” Group CEO David Grover said.

“Our human-centric, people-first priorities are well stated, and by joining the Global Compact we cement our leadership position in the Kingdom and internationally as a PIF-backed giga-project mandated to set new standards as we work to enable the Saudi Vision 2030.

“I look forward to updating the UN regularly on how we are incorporating these principles as we work to improve the quality of life for the people of Saudi Arabia.”

Having joined the initiative, ROSHN is required to submit annual reports detailing its work to implement the compact’s 10 guiding principles.

The UN Global Compact was set up in 2000 and is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 15,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories from over 160 countries.

Topics: Saudi Arabia ROSHN UN

