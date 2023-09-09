You are here

G20: Saudi Arabia builds on its decade of economic diplomacy 

Saudi Arabia has consistently pursued economic decisions that have contributed to the balanced growth of its banking system. Shutterstock
Saudi Arabia has consistently pursued economic decisions that have contributed to the balanced growth of its banking system. Shutterstock
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s consistent commitment to prudent economic policies has firmly positioned it as a prominent member in the G20 top world economies.  

During a decade of active participation, the Kingdom has wielded its influence to shape global economic stability and promote a more equitable international economic order. 

Saudi Arabia has consistently pursued economic decisions that have contributed to the balanced growth of its banking system, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The Kingdom's participation in the G20 summit, with its rich history, serves as a confirmation of its standing in the global economic forum. 

Moreover, Saudi Arabia’s participation cements its commitment to actively and positively contribute to the attainment of global economic stability. 

It also underscores its role in shaping a global economic system that fosters balanced and sustainable global economic growth while safeguarding the interests of both developed and developing nations. 

In 2008, during the inaugural summit held in Washington, King Salman spearheaded Saudi Arabia’s maiden G20 delegation, marking the beginning of a crucial era. 

At this gathering, world leaders pledged to enhance collaboration and enact essential reforms aimed at safeguarding the global financial system against potential future crises. 

In the subsequent years, including the 2009 London Summit, Saudi Arabia maintained its active role in discussions pertaining to global economic growth and financial governance. 

In 2012, under the leadership of former finance minister Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Al-Assaf, Saudi Arabia made substantial contributions to dialogues concerning global economic development, financial stability, and governance. The Kingdom placed a strong emphasis on addressing the issue of tax evasion as part of these deliberations. 

In 2013, the G20 Summit held in Russia centered its discussions on global economic developments and the establishment of a framework for robust, equitable, and sustainable growth. Concurrently, the summit explored strategies to reinforce global financial resources. 

The following year, in 2014, King Salman led the Kingdom’s delegation to the Australian city of Brisbane. During this summit, King Salman underscored Saudi Arabia’s eagerness to enhance its active role within the G20, emphasizing the Kingdom's keen interest in the proposals and discussions taking place during the meeting. 

In 2015, the G20 summit convened in Turkey, and King Salman once again led the Kingdom’s delegation. During his address at the summit, he stressed the imperative for the international community to intensify their endeavors in eradicating the dangers of terrorism. 

The subsequent year, in 2016, the G20 summit was hosted in China, with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the helm of the Kingdom’s delegation. During this summit, the crown prince engaged in discussions concerning bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and several other nations, including Indonesia, the UK, the US, India, and Russia, on the sidelines of the event. 

In 2017, at the G20 summit held in Germany, Saudi Arabia affirmed that terrorism has no religion and is a crime that targets the entire world without differentiating between religions and races. 

Subsequently, Saudi Arabia continued its active participation in the G20 summit in the years that followed, maintaining its commitment to global economic stability and cooperation. 

  • Saudi Arabia is an important member of the G20 due to its “political and economic influence,” says Al-Falih
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s investment minister said his ministry’s participation in the G20 summit in India “highlights the Kingdom’s interest in stimulating mutual investments” worldwide and “showcasing its unique investment environment,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Khalid Al-Falih added that a “large governmental delegation” is participating in the summit, which takes place on Sept. 9-10.
The delegation is led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, “who is spearheading an agenda with international economic and developmental dimensions.”
Saudi Arabia is an important member of the G20 due to its “political and economic influence,” its “ability to impact global economic policymaking,” and “its pivotal role when it comes to ensuring the stability of global energy markets,” Al-Falih said.
He highlighted the importance of technological transformation and digital infrastructure when it comes to the progress and prosperity of nations.
“The Kingdom has secured high rankings in global indicators related to digital transformation, quality of life, and the quality of digital infrastructure,” he said.
“Additionally, it has advanced ranks globally in the field of digital government, and achieved historic results in the e-government development indicator, as it ranked 31st in 2022, which is 12 ranks higher than in 2020.
“The Kingdom also ranked 27th out of 193 states in the 2022 Telecommunications Infrastructure Indicator.
“This was all made possible through the efforts that are being exerted to make the Kingdom a leading model when it comes to the provision of digital services.”
Al-Falih added: “Saudi Arabia ranked sixth in the 2023 Global Competitiveness Index for economic performance, and 13th in the IMD World Competitiveness Ranking for business efficiency.
“Therefore, the Kingdom became one of the best countries in the world when it comes to global competitiveness strategies.”
Since joining the G20, “the Kingdom has proven itself through effective contributions when it comes to promoting cooperation and working with all member states in order to implement the reforms needed by the global financial system, ensure the stability of financial markets, strengthen control measures, promote risk management measures, apply integrity and transparency standards, support future investment processes and promote partnerships in the field of investment,” he said.
“This stemmed from Saudi Arabia’s keenness to ensure the stability of the global economy and its growth.”

  • The financial policies adopted by the Kingdom have a wide impact at the global level
The Kingdom’s membership of the G20 is a result of its increasing importance in exporting and pricing of global energy as well as the increase in the volume of its international trade and worldwide impact, the Saudi Press Agency reports.

It has also come about as a result of the increase in its financial resources, which are projected to rise in the future, thus increasing the importance of Saudi Arabia in the global economy.

The financial policies adopted by the Kingdom have a wide impact at the global level, affecting the activity of the economy and global trade through remittances abroad and the policy of investing in global securities. The expansion of the circle of influence of the Saudi economic role in the region also contributed to the classification of the Kingdom among the best emerging economies in the world alongside other emerging countries such as China, India and Turkiye, given the economic weight the Kingdom has in the Arab Gulf region, the Middle East and Arab countries.

Among the positive results of the Kingdom’s membership of the G20 group is the provision of regular communication channels with senior global financial and economic policy makers, which enhances bilateral cooperation with major countries. The Kingdom’s membership in this group has raised the importance of providing more transparency, as well as financial and economic data related to the Kingdom, similar to the countries of the developed world. It is expected that the Kingdom’s membership of the group will lead to coordination and reform of some policies in a number of financial and economic fields, which will lead to further development of the financial and economic sectors and ultimately serve the best interests of Saudi Arabia and its economy.

The establishment of multiple economic cities is a culmination of the Kingdom’s global economic potential. Saudi Arabia has also initiated the construction of the King Abdullah Financial Center project in Riyadh on an area of ​​1.6 million sq m, forming one of the major financial hubs in the world due to its presence in one of the largest economies in the region. It is the first of its kind in the Middle East region in size, organization, technical specifications and equipment.

Saudi Arabia has carried out a record number of reforms in recent years in the regulation and supervision of the banking sector. These were highly commended by a World Bank report, placing it 12th globally out of 183 countries. According to the report, the Kingdom, through its membership in the G20 and in coordination with the countries of this group, is exerting strong efforts to achieve stability and support developing countries, in addition to its contribution to regional and international development institutions.

The economic decisions and policies adopted by Saudi Arabia during the years of comprehensive development were marked out by their moderation, as the Kingdom is committed to playing an active and positive role to achieve global economic stability and formulate a global economic system that achieves balanced and sustainable global economic growth that preserves the interests of all developed and developing countries. The OECD announced in its annual report, “OECD Global Economic Prospects,” for the years 2022 and 2023, that the Saudi GDP achieved the highest growth rate among the G20 countries.

The Saudi economy achieved 8.7 percent growth in its GDP, the highest rate among the G20 countries in 2022. It exceeded the international organization’s expectations, which was set at 8.3 percent as a maximum, while the current growth rate stands as the highest annual rate in the past decade.

Saudi Arabia secured first place among the G20 countries in the rate of worker productivity growth in 2022, according to a series of modeled readings issued annually by the International Labor Organization.

This 4.9 percent increase represents the highest productivity growth rate achieved by the Kingdom, which was lagging at -6.3 percent in 2019. Following that, in 2021, the productivity growth rate rose to 4.4 percent, before reaching its highest level in 2022.

Saudi Arabia has scored 94.4 percent in a security audit carried out by the International Civil Aviation Organization. The audit revealed that the Kingdom secured seventh rank among the G20 countries in aviation security. ICAO carries out this exercise with the aim of ensuring that its member states are complying with international standards.

The International Telecommunication Union showed that the Kingdom ranked second among the G20 countries and fourth globally in the readiness of its digital systems. The ranking follows the Kingdom’s success in building a sustainable regulatory framework and shifting toward digital collaborative regulation to empower the digital economy,

As one of the leading countries in the field of communications and information technology at the level of the G20 countries, and based on its cumulative achievements, the Kingdom was able to transform the digital economy working group into a permanent working group, leading the countries of the group to adopt a roadmap toward a common framework on defining and measuring the digital economy, in addition to adopting the principles of reliable human-centered artificial intelligence. These developments led to the consolidation of Saudi Arabia’s position at the regional and global level as a leading technology hub.

The Kingdom has led international efforts in investments and innovations to bridge the digital gap by piloting fifth-generation networks via high-altitude platform systems, covering nearly half a million sq km in remote areas.

These steps, procedures, developments and qualitative leaps achieved by the telecommunications sector and its accelerated steps to keep pace with technical developments have enhanced the Kingdom’s progress in the relevant indicators and reports. The Kingdom has been ranked second in digital competitiveness among the G20 countries according to the European Center for Digital Competitiveness. It has been ranked third globally for its digital government transformation by the World Bank’s GovTech Maturity Index for 2022. Saudi Arabia presented a pioneering model in bridging the digital gap, as it succeeded in connecting 99 percent of its population to digital infrastructure.

The Kingdom has provided the first-of-its-kind experience in connecting the offline world through non-terrestrial networks program and land networks, considered the ideal solution to accelerate bridging the digital gap. The Kingdom has also launched the world’s largest virtual hospital, which uses artificial intelligence to provide advanced medical services.

In youth and women’s empowerment, the Kingdom has achieved in a short time a qualitative leap in the empowerment of women in the technology sector, with the growth of Saudi women in the technology sector jumping from 7 percent to 33 percent, exceeding the average of the G20 countries and the EU.

In the financial markets, the Kingdom was placed third in IPO and corporate boards indices within the G20 countries, ranking among the top three in 6 out of 12 indices related to the financial market at the G20 level.

Saudi Arabia was ranked 17th globally out of 64 countries that are the most competitive in the world, to become one of the top 20 countries for the first time in the World Competitiveness Yearbook 2023. The yearbook is published by the World Competitiveness Center of International Institute for Management Development. It is one of the major competitiveness reports that the National Competitiveness Center follows up on and analyzes in collaboration with relevant government entities.

Supported by its strong economic and financial performance in 2022 and its improved business legislation, the Kingdom advanced seven places in the 2023 edition, which ranked it third among the G20 countries for the first time, surpassing countries with advanced global economies such as South Korea, Germany, France, Japan, Italy, India, the UK, China, Mexico, Brazil and Turkiye in accordance with methodology of the report that covers different aspects of competitiveness.

The Kingdom’s access to the international G20, which includes the 20 most powerful economies in the world, represents an increase in the influential role it plays in the global economy as it is based on a solid industrial economic foundation and has an important role in formulating global economic policy, and is a safe hub for investments from around the world.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has reiterated its commitment to bolstering the global economy, with the governor of the Kingdom’s central bank, Ayman Al-Sayari, highlighting the nation’s pivotal role as a catalyst for financial stability. 

Speaking at the G20 Summit in India, Gov. Al-Sayari underscored Saudi Arabia’s position as an active and influential member dedicated to supporting international efforts aimed at ensuring global economic stability. 

He also emphasized that Saudi Arabia extends its support to both regional and Islamic countries, given its unique status as the sole Arab state within the G20 group. 

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi has stressed the importance of the Kingdom’s role in the G20 in boosting multilateral cooperation to build strong global economies.

This approach addressed global economic challenges and focused on the main courses of action to build a prosperous economy that achieves the goals and aspirations of member states, along with the prosperity of their people, he said.

In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency on the Kingdom’s participation in the G20 summit in India, Al-Rajhi said: “The ministry took part in the work undertaken by the G20 employment working group. This came as a continuation of our efforts aimed at supporting the achievement of the G20’s objectives related to addressing the labor and employment issues that are considered a priority, and the joint efforts being exerted by the member states in order to promote employment and improve working conditions.”

Al-Rajhi highlighted the Kingdom’s support of the priorities of the Indian presidency in bridging the global skills gap, and in the participatory economy and social protection platforms as well as the sustainable social security funding. This comes within the main axis of the G20’s work, titled “One Earth, One Family, One Future.”

“During its participation, the ministry showcased Saudi Arabia’s experience in order to enrich the outcomes of the employment working group, as the Kingdom is considered one of the first states that organized and automated self-employment procedures, flexible work and work through platforms,” he said. “It also significantly strengthened the participatory economy, in a pioneering experience as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

“It did so by adopting a highly flexible approach as well as ambitious goals and achievements that keep pace with the constant changes taking place in the labor markets. It also sought to implement a labor market strategy that focuses on skills through a series of different initiatives, particularly the initiative through which it seeks to establish 12 sectoral councils for skills.

“The ministry is currently working on preparing and adopting the national skills strategy, which is fully aligned with the G20’s 2022 skills strategy,” Al-Rajhi said.

“This year, the employment working group approved the outcome documents of the G20 policy priorities on strategies to address skill gaps globally, the G20 policy priorities on adequate and sustainable social protection and decent work for gig and platform workers, along with the G20 policy options for sustainable financing of social protection. These documents were adopted during the labor and employment ministers’ meeting, which was held in India last July, with the active participation of member states, invited states and international organizations,” he said.

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s participation in the G20 2023 summit is key as it is a prominent and important international forum with the world’s biggest economies as its members, Saudi Minister of Education Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan said.

Al-Benyan commended the efforts made by the Kingdom, under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to support the achievement of the G20’s objectives in addressing global challenges.

In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency, Al-Benyan highlighted the successes achieved and the priorities adopted through the group’s work under the Indian presidency. Issues addressed by the G20 included digital infrastructure, climate change mitigation, global food security, clean energy, women’s empowerment, the macroeconomy and accelerating the achievement of the 2030 sustainable development goals.

He praised the efforts of the G20 education working group this year, which included meetings and discussions about promoting basic digital and reading skills in the context of hybrid learning, ensuring the comprehensiveness and quality of technology-based education at all levels of education, capacity building, promoting lifelong learning opportunities, promoting research and innovation, and activating cooperation between higher education and scientific research institutions in the G20 countries.

Al-Benyan stressed the importance of keeping education on the G20’s main agenda. “Significant attention was given to education during the Kingdom’s presidency of the G20,” he said. “Saudi Arabia brought back the education working group as a main working group in 2020 after it was absent in 2019. This move stemmed from the Kingdom’s belief in the importance of education as a basic human right, a main driver to achieving the sustainable development goals and a foundation for building human capabilities and promoting them.

“The Kingdom’s education sector, which constitutes one of the main pillars of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, receives unlimited support from the wise government through the comprehensive development of the education system as well as the educational policies, programs and projects that are adopted in various fields and at all levels,” Al-Benyan said.

“This contributes to developing our citizens’ skills and raising generations that possess great knowledge and significant skills, while also being able to compete internationally,” he said. “The Kingdom’s Vision has set ambitious and comprehensive goals that support the educational process and make all opportunities available. This ensures just and fair education for all and supports the efforts that aim at teaching people with disabilities and creating the proper and effective education environment in order to achieve a comprehensive and sustainable economic development.”

Al-Benyan highlighted the importance of international cooperation and partnerships between the G20 member states and the rest of the world, especially when faced with global crises, along with the importance of exchanging knowledge and best practices in education, promoting means of future cooperation to study the impact of disasters and crises as well as investing in innovation, entrepreneurship and global research.

He stressed the benefits of joint work in developing modern international trends and policies, which consider education as a main driver of development and a basic right for all, to ensure a sustainable future for all.

