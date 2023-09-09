UAE President joins G20 leaders’ summit

DUBAI: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on Saturday participated in the 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit held in New Delhi, India.
Chaired by Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, the G20 Summit brings together world leaders, European Union officials, representatives of global organizations and UN bodies to discuss key global issues and opportunities for joint action.
“Today, I participated in the G20 summit in India, and held fruitful meetings with a number of participating leaders and officials, during which we discussed cooperation to confront common challenges and achieve sustainable development and prosperity for all. The UAE is a major supporter of international collective action to build a better future for humanity,” the UAE leader posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
“At the G20 Summit in India I engaged in constructive talks and reaffirmed the UAE’s belief that the world must unite to confront the challenges facing humanity. We will continue to support international efforts aimed at achieving a stable and sustainable future for all,” Sheikh Mohamed added.
This is the fourth year that the UAE is participating in the G20 process in reflection of the country’s efforts to strengthen international cooperation and joint action and achieve progress in fostering sustainable development and prosperity for all, state news agency WAM reported.
DUBAI: The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) confirmed in a statement on Friday, a member of the plane’s crew was dead as a result of the accident.
GCAA reported search and rescue operations are still underway to search for the crew members of the AeroGulf helicopter that fell in the sea off the coast of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain during a night training flight that took off Thursday evening from Al Maktoum International Airport.
The GCAA extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased and affirmed its commitment to publishing developments on the incident as soon as they become available, appealing to the public to obtain information from its official channels and to prevent any rumors and false information.
RABAT, Morocco: A powerful earthquake struck Morocco late Friday, damaging buildings in major cities and sending panicked people pouring into streets and alleyways from the capital Rabat to Marrakech, the county’s most visited tourist destination.
At least 296 people died and 153 were injured in an earthquake that struck Morocco on Friday, state TV said, citing the Ministry of the Interior. One official said many of those been killed were in hard-to-reach areas of the North African country.
The epicenter of Friday’s tremor was high in the Atlas Mountains roughly 70 kilometers (43.5 miles) south of Marrakech. It was also near Toubkal, the highest peak in North Africa and Oukaimeden, a popular Moroccan ski resort.
The USGS said the epicenter was 18 kilometers (11 miles) below the Earth’s surface, while Morocco’s seismic agency put it at 8 kilometers (5 miles) down.
The US Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 when it hit at 11:11 p.m. (2211 GMT), with shaking that lasted several seconds. Morocco’s National Seismic Monitoring and Alert Network measured it at 7 on the Richter scale. The US agency reported a magnitudue-4.9 aftershock hit 19 minutes later.
Moroccans posted videos showing some buildings turned to rubble and parts of the famous red walls that surround the old city in historic Marrakech damaged. Tourists and others posted videos of people evacuating restaurants in the city as throbbing club music played.
The temblor sent debris flying into narrow alleyways and items tumbling off shelves, according to video posted on social media.
The earthquake was also felt in the coastal cities of Rabat, Casablanca and Essaouira.
“There’s not too much damage, more panic. We heard screams at the time of the tremor,” a resident of Essaouira, 200 km west of Marrakech, told AFP by telephone.
“People are in the squares, in the cafes, preferring to sleep outside. Pieces of facades have fallen.”
USGS’s PAGER system, which provides preliminary assessments on the impact of earthquakes, issued an orange alert for economic losses, estimating significant damage is likely, and a yellow alert for shaking-related fatalities, indicating some casualties are possible.
USGS said that “the population in this region lives in structures that are highly vulnerable to earthquake shaking.”
Variations in early measurements are common, although either reading would be Morocco’s strongest in years. Though earthquakes are relatively rare in North Africa, a magnitude 5.8 tremor struck near Agadir and caused thousands of deaths in 1960.
There were no immediate official reports of casualties.
Internet connectivity was disrupted in Marrakesh due to power cuts in the region, according to global Internet monitor NetBlocks.
Morocco experiences frequent earthquakes in its northern region due to its position between the African and Eurasian plates.
In 2004, at least 628 people were killed and 926 injured when a quake hit Al Hoceima in northeastern Morocco.
The 1980, the 7.3-magnitude El Asnam earthquake in neighboring Algeria was one of the largest and most destructive earthquakes in recent history. It killed 2,500 people and left at least 300,000 homeless.
RIYADH/WARSAW: As India welcomed world leaders in New Delhi on Friday, it set a precedent in G20 history by inviting the most Middle Eastern countries ever to take part as guests in the group’s key summit.
The Group of 20 largest economies, as a forum, has been important for the Middle East since its inception in 1999, especially as Saudi Arabia and Turkiye are among its members.
However, it was only in 2008, when the group began to organize its annual leaders’ summit, that non-member countries from the Middle East became involved.
Host nations, and those holding the group’s rotating presidency, can invite non-member countries to their ministerial, sherpa and working meetings, as well as the leaders’ summit.
The invitations aim to strengthen the legitimacy of the G20 and promote global outreach. While there are permanent invitees such as Spain, other non-members usually differ from year to year.
This time around, under India’s presidency, non-member Arab countries have enjoyed greater representation than ever, with three of them joining ministerial, sherpa and working group meetings since the beginning of the year.
They will also be part of the leaders’ summit on Saturday and Sunday.
India has extended invitations to nine non-member countries, including Egypt, Oman and the UAE.
“The UAE, Oman and Egypt are, alongside Saudi Arabia, India’s closest economic and defense partners in the Middle East, so it’s unsurprising that New Delhi chose to invite them to attend the G20 summit among a handful of other nations,” Dr. Hasan T. Alhasan, a research fellow for Middle East policy at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, told Arab News.
“India is using its hosting of the G20 to showcase its global influence to its Middle Eastern partners, and to demonstrate the breadth of its partnerships to other G20 member states.”
India’s ties with the Middle East are particularly strong with Saudi Arabia, but Delhi’s decision to engage its three other major Middle Eastern partners shows how important it deems the relationship, and not only to India’s foreign policy.
Relations, especially with Gulf Cooperation Council countries, have been a priority for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration for the past nine years.
“Since Modi assumed office in 2014, India has expanded its security and defense cooperation in the Gulf with Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Oman. It holds increasingly regular military exercises and high-level defense consultations with its three Gulf partners,” Alhasan said.
This cooperation extends to energy security. India is the GCC’s third-largest oil market and sources about a third of its oil from the six states of the bloc. At the same time, half of its liquefied natural gas comes from Qatar, the UAE and Oman.
“Since India is expected to account for a large share of growth in global oil demand by 2045, GCC oil exporters are keen to secure a long-term share of the Indian oil market,” Alhasan said.
“Similarly, India has cemented its political relations with GCC oil and gas exporters to hedge against geopolitical shocks and ensure a stable supply of energy.”
India has vital interests in the Middle East. While its foreign policy focus on the region has been evident under Modi’s rule, it started some three decades ago, reflected in the number of Indian nationals moving to live and work in Gulf countries.
Currently, about 9 million Indians live in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain.
For Dr. Krzysztof Iwanek, head of the Asia Research Center at War Studies University in Warsaw, Poland, the “massive Indian workforce” is, besides energy one of the pillars of India’s cooperation with Arab states.
“There is scope for even greater cooperation in other areas such as food security, attracting more investment from the Gulf countries to India. Thus, Indian foreign policy over the past decades was rather effective in engaging and not antagonizing Middle Eastern Muslim countries,” he said.
“For instance, India declined to take part in the American attack on Iraq (in 2003), knowing this would have been seen unfavorably by many Arab states.”
There is also a sense of competition with India’s regional rival, China, as relations between Delhi and Beijing have been increasingly tense, not only over their border dispute, which has recently seen an outbreak of violence, but also in attempts to position themselves as superpowers.
The G20 platform has given India an opportunity to significantly increase its Middle Eastern engagements vis-a-vis China.
“India seems to have an undeniable national interest in cementing relations with its partners there,” Marita Kassis, a Beirut-based political analyst and media expert on the Middle East, told Arab News.
“For the past few months, India has been using the G20 momentum to build its geopolitical framework. Following the 2020 border clashes, India and China’s relations grew tense. Both countries have been locked in a competitive security strategy of openness with the Middle East.”
Delhi’s approach is focused also on increased cooperation with traditional US partners in the region, which Kassis said was a “direct line of competition” with Beijing.
“The emphasis is on geoeconomics by spearheading regional connections, science-based projects, economic collaboration and the military through an entente with the US Central Command in Bahrain via the Indian Navy,” she said.
“The interest in strengthening Middle Eastern-Indo relations is always a significant plan as the region tries to venture into new projects, lead new economic opportunities and technologies, and build new political orbits around the world.”
MARRAKESH: Death toll from powerful earthquake that shook Morocco late Friday has risen to 632 and 329 injuries reported, according to Moroccan TV, with terrified residents fleeing their homes in the middle of the night.
The 6.8-magnitude quake struck 72 kilometers (45 miles) southwest of tourist hotspot Marrakesh at 11:11 p.m. (2211 GMT), the US Geological Survey reported.
Strong tremors were also felt in the coastal cities of Rabat, Casablanca and Essaouira.
“We felt a very violent tremor, and I realized it was an earthquake,” Abdelhak El Amrani, a 33-year-old in Marrakesh, said by telephone.
“I could see buildings moving. We don’t necessarily have the reflexes for this type of situation. Then I went outside and there were a lot of people there. People were all in shock and panic. The children were crying and the parents were distraught.”
“The power went out for 10 minutes, and so did the (telephone) network, but then it came back on,” he added. “Everyone decided to stay outside.”
The quake “killed 296 people in the provinces and municipalities of Al-Haouz, Marrakesh, Ouarzazate, Azilal, Chichaoua and Taroudant,” Morocco’s interior ministry said in a statement, citing a provisional report.
Faisal Baddour, an engineer, said he felt the earthquake three times in his building.
“People went out into the street just after this total panic, and there are families who are still sleeping outside because we were so scared of the force of this earthquake,” he said. “It was as if a train was passing close to our houses.”
Frenchman Michael Bizet, 43, who owns three traditional riad houses in Marrakesh’s old town, said that he had been in bed at the time of the quake.
“I thought my bed was going to fly away. I went out into the street half-naked and immediately went to see my riads. It was total chaos, a real catastrophe, madness,” he said.
The 43-year-old shared video of piles of rubble from collapsed walls in the streets.
Footage on social media also showed part of a minaret collapsed on Jemaa el-Fna square in the historic city.
An AFP correspondent saw hundreds of people flocking to the square to spend the night for fear of aftershocks, some with blankets while others slept on the ground.
Houda Outassaf, a local resident, said he was walking around the square when the ground began to shake.
“It was a truly staggering sensation. We’re safe and sound, but I’m still in shock,” he said.
“I have at least 10 members of my family who died... I can hardly believe it, as I was with them no more than two days ago.”
Fayssal Badour, another Marrakesh resident, said he was driving when the earthquake hit.
“I stopped and realized what a disaster it was... The screaming and crying was unbearable,” he said.
The interior ministry said authorities have “mobilized all the necessary resources to intervene and help the affected areas.”
The regional blood transfusion center in Marrakesh has called on residents to donate blood for those injured.
In the town of Al-Haouz, near the epicenter of the quake, a family was trapped in the rubble after their house collapsed, local media reported.
“We heard screams at the time of the tremor,” a resident of Essaouira, 200 kilometers west of Marrakesh, said
“People are in the squares, in the cafes, preferring to sleep outside. Pieces of facades have fallen.”
The USGS PAGER system, which provides preliminary assessments on the impact of earthquakes, issued a red alert for economic losses, saying extensive damage is probable and the disaster is likely widespread.
Past events with this alert level have required a national or international level response, according to the US government agency.
Internet connectivity was disrupted in Marrakesh due to power cuts, according to global Internet monitor NetBlocks.
Moroccan media reported it was the most powerful earthquake to hit the country to date.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz offered condolences, while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “pained” by news of the quake.
The earthquake was also felt in neighboring Algeria, where the Algerian Civil Defense said it had not caused any damage or casualties.
In 2004, at least 628 people were killed and 926 injured when a quake hit Al Hoceima in northeastern Morocco, and in 1960 a magnitude 6.7 quake in Agadir killed more than 12,000.
The 7.3-magnitude El-Asnam earthquake in neighboring Algeria in 1980 was regionally one of the most destructive earthquakes in recent history.
It killed 2,500 people and left at least 300,000 homeless.
BEIRUT: A US-backed Syrian force declared its operations in eastern Syria completed Friday after almost two weeks of fighting with local tribesmen left dozens of people dead.
The Syrian Democratic Forces said the fighting ended with its recapture of areas in Deir Ezzor province that the Kurdish-led force had lost during the battles triggered by the militia’s arrest of a rival US-backed commander.
The clashes were among the worst in recent years in the region along the border with Iraq where hundreds of US troops have been based since 2015 to help in the fight against the Daesh group.
Many feared the fighting between the rival Syrian militias that broke out on Aug. 27 would affect the efforts to combat Daesh. Earlier this week, the SDF took control of the areas it lost during the recent clashes.
The SDF said the fighting left 25 of its fighters dead in addition to 29 members of rival groups and tribal gunmen. It said nine civilians were also killed and accused government forces of helping to incite the violence. The Kurdish-led force said it captured 21 fighters.
Earlier Friday, the SDF said its fighters had detained a senior official with the Daesh group who was in charge of financing and arming sleeper cells.
Despite the Daesh group’s defeat in Syria in March 2019, Daesh sleeper cells still carry out deadly attacks in Syria and in neighboring Iraq. The extremists once controlled wide areas and declared a caliphate in the two countries.
The SDF said its militia members, with the support of the US-led coalition against the Daesh group and the Counter Terrorism Group in Iraq’s Kurdistan region, apprehended senior Daesh financier Abdul-Ghafour Taber Al-Diab, also known as Abu Amir.
He was detained Thursday in the northern Syrian city of Raqqa, which was once seen as the capital of the extremists, according to the SDF.
“He was responsible for financing the Daesh terrorist cells and their terrorist acts in the region, supplying them with weapons,” the militia said in a terse statement.
In other parts of Syria, hundreds of people took part in anti-government protests in the southern city of Sweida, tearing down pictures of President Bashar Assad from a state institution. The demonstrations were sparked by worsening living conditions and inflation that surged after Assad’s decision last month to double public sector wages and pensions.
The protests in Sweida province, where Druze people represent the majority of the population, are now in their third week. Surging inflation and the war-torn country’s spiraling economy initially drove the demonstrations but quickly shifted to marchers calling for the fall of Assad’s government.
Sweida province has largely avoided the fighting of Syria’s 12-year civil war, which has killed a half-million people, wounded hundreds of thousands and left parts of the country destroyed. The conflict has displaced half of Syria’s prewar population of 23 million, including more than 5 million who are refugees outside the country.
The Druze, followers of a 10th century offshoot of Shiite Islam, made up about 5 percent of Syria’s prewar population and are split between supporters and opponents of President Bashar Assad.