Morocco earthquake: A tragic toll and a trail of devastation

CASABLANCA: Morocco has experienced one of the greatest natural tragedies in its recent history. An earthquake of magnitude 7 on the Richter scale struck the country on September 9, 2023, killing at least 820 people and leaving more than 672 injured, according to a provisional toll. The earthquake hit mainly Al-Haouzprovince and caused tremor in several cities in the country.
According to the National Center for Scientific and Technical Research, the epicenter of the earthquake was located in the province of Al-Haouz, not far from Marrakech. This earthquake is one of the most devastating to hit Morocco, surpassing previous earthquakes in terms of magnitude and casualties.
Reactions from the authorities
The Ministry of Interior immediately issued a statement announcing that all necessary means had been mobilized to provide emergency assistance to the affected areas. Rescue operations are ongoing, aimed at finding survivors and providing medical care to the injured.
The tremors were felt in several other Moroccan cities, such as Rabat, Casablanca, Agadir and Essaouira. Panicked residents poured into streets, fearing aftershocks or the collapse of buildings.
Collapsing
Images circulating on social media show considerable damage. Homes were destroyed, cars crushed by debris and even part of a minaret collapsed on the famous Jemaa el-Fna square in Marrakech, causing injuries
The local population was clearly petrified by the extent of the damage. “It was total chaos, a real catastrophe,” says a resident of Marrakech, highlighting the general state of distress. Children were crying and adults were in shock, not knowing how to react to such a situation.
The toll is heavy, and so are the damages
This is not the first time that Morocco has been hit by a devastating earthquake. In February 2004, an earthquake shook the province of Al Hoceima, killing 628 people. In 1960, the city of Agadir was completely destroyed by an earthquake, causing more than 12,000 deaths.
The September 9 disaster marks a tragic turning point in Morocco’s recent history. As the country begins to assess the extent of the damage and bind its wounds, it is clear that this tragedy will leave permanent marks on the collective memory. Considerable efforts will therefore be needed for reconstruction and to help the victims recover from this tragedy.
Two dead as renewed clashes hit Lebanon Palestinian camp
Public hospital adjacent to camp transferred all patients to other facilities due to the danger
Updated 1 min 57 sec ago
AFP
SIDON: Two people were killed Saturday in clashes that erupted again after a relatively calm night at Ain Al-Helweh, a restive Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon’s south, official media reported.
Fresh violence broke out late Thursday in Ain Al-Helweh, on the outskirts of the coastal city of Sidon, just weeks after deadly clashes pitted members of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas’s Fatah movement against Islamist militants.
Ongoing fighting inside the camp on Saturday killed one person and wounded seven others, Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA) said.
A source in the camp’s Palestinian leadership told AFP on condition of anonymity that the man killed was an Islamist militant.
The NNA said a second person was killed and several others wounded outside Ain Al-Helweh by stray bullets.
While calm had largely prevailed overnight, heavy clashes broke out on Saturday morning, an AFP correspondent in Sidon said, reporting the sound of automatic weapons and rocket propelled grenades.
A public hospital directly adjacent to the camp transferred all its patients to other facilities due to the danger, its director Ahmad Al-Samadi told AFP.
Ain Al-Helweh is home to more than 54,000 registered refugees and thousands of Palestinians who joined them in recent years from Syria, fleeing war in the neighboring country.
The camp, Lebanon’s largest, was created for Palestinians who were driven out or fled during the 1948 war that coincided with Israel’s creation.
In the worst outbreak of violence in the camp in years, five days of clashes that began in late July left 13 people dead and dozens wounded.
Those clashes erupted after the death of an Islamist militant, followed by an ambush that killed five Fatah members including a military leader.
The United Nations’ resident coordinator in Lebanon, Imran Riza, on Friday urged “armed groups to stop the fighting in the camp” and to “immediately” vacate schools belonging to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA.
“The use of armed groups of schools amounts to gross violations” of international law, Riza said in a statement.
Lebanon hosts an estimated 250,000 Palestinian refugees, according to UNRWA.
Most live in one of Lebanon’s 12 official camps, and face a variety of legal restrictions including on employment.
By long-standing convention, the army does not enter Palestinian camps — now bustling but impoverished urban districts — leaving the factions themselves to handle security.
DUBAI: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on Saturday participated in the 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit held in New Delhi, India.
Chaired by Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, the G20 Summit brings together world leaders, European Union officials, representatives of global organizations and UN bodies to discuss key global issues and opportunities for joint action.
“Today, I participated in the G20 summit in India, and held fruitful meetings with a number of participating leaders and officials, during which we discussed cooperation to confront common challenges and achieve sustainable development and prosperity for all. The UAE is a major supporter of international collective action to build a better future for humanity,” the UAE leader posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
“At the G20 Summit in India I engaged in constructive talks and reaffirmed the UAE’s belief that the world must unite to confront the challenges facing humanity. We will continue to support international efforts aimed at achieving a stable and sustainable future for all,” Sheikh Mohamed added.
This is the fourth year that the UAE is participating in the G20 process in reflection of the country’s efforts to strengthen international cooperation and joint action and achieve progress in fostering sustainable development and prosperity for all, state news agency WAM reported.
One crew member dead in helicopter crash in UAE coast
The helicopter had taken off from Al Maktoum International Airport for a night training exercise
Updated 09 September 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) confirmed in a statement on Friday, a member of the plane’s crew was dead as a result of the accident.
GCAA reported search and rescue operations are still underway to search for the crew members of the AeroGulf helicopter that fell in the sea off the coast of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain during a night training flight that took off Thursday evening from Al Maktoum International Airport.
The GCAA extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased and affirmed its commitment to publishing developments on the incident as soon as they become available, appealing to the public to obtain information from its official channels and to prevent any rumors and false information.
At least 296 dead, 153 injured in Morocco quake — state TV
The magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck at 11:11 p.m. (2211 GMT), according to the several earthquake monitoring centers
The US Geological Survey said the tremor's epicenter was high in the Atlas Mountains roughly 70 kilometers south of Marrakech
Updated 09 September 2023
Agencies
RABAT, Morocco: A powerful earthquake struck Morocco late Friday, damaging buildings in major cities and sending panicked people pouring into streets and alleyways from the capital Rabat to Marrakech, the county’s most visited tourist destination.
At least 296 people died and 153 were injured in an earthquake that struck Morocco on Friday, state TV said, citing the Ministry of the Interior. One official said many of those been killed were in hard-to-reach areas of the North African country.
The epicenter of Friday’s tremor was high in the Atlas Mountains roughly 70 kilometers (43.5 miles) south of Marrakech. It was also near Toubkal, the highest peak in North Africa and Oukaimeden, a popular Moroccan ski resort.
The USGS said the epicenter was 18 kilometers (11 miles) below the Earth’s surface, while Morocco’s seismic agency put it at 8 kilometers (5 miles) down.
The US Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 when it hit at 11:11 p.m. (2211 GMT), with shaking that lasted several seconds. Morocco’s National Seismic Monitoring and Alert Network measured it at 7 on the Richter scale. The US agency reported a magnitudue-4.9 aftershock hit 19 minutes later.
Moroccans posted videos showing some buildings turned to rubble and parts of the famous red walls that surround the old city in historic Marrakech damaged. Tourists and others posted videos of people evacuating restaurants in the city as throbbing club music played.
The temblor sent debris flying into narrow alleyways and items tumbling off shelves, according to video posted on social media.
The earthquake was also felt in the coastal cities of Rabat, Casablanca and Essaouira.
“There’s not too much damage, more panic. We heard screams at the time of the tremor,” a resident of Essaouira, 200 km west of Marrakech, told AFP by telephone.
“People are in the squares, in the cafes, preferring to sleep outside. Pieces of facades have fallen.”
USGS’s PAGER system, which provides preliminary assessments on the impact of earthquakes, issued an orange alert for economic losses, estimating significant damage is likely, and a yellow alert for shaking-related fatalities, indicating some casualties are possible.
USGS said that “the population in this region lives in structures that are highly vulnerable to earthquake shaking.”
Variations in early measurements are common, although either reading would be Morocco’s strongest in years. Though earthquakes are relatively rare in North Africa, a magnitude 5.8 tremor struck near Agadir and caused thousands of deaths in 1960.
There were no immediate official reports of casualties.
Internet connectivity was disrupted in Marrakesh due to power cuts in the region, according to global Internet monitor NetBlocks.
Morocco experiences frequent earthquakes in its northern region due to its position between the African and Eurasian plates.
In 2004, at least 628 people were killed and 926 injured when a quake hit Al Hoceima in northeastern Morocco.
The 1980, the 7.3-magnitude El Asnam earthquake in neighboring Algeria was one of the largest and most destructive earthquakes in recent history. It killed 2,500 people and left at least 300,000 homeless.
RIYADH/WARSAW: As India welcomed world leaders in New Delhi on Friday, it set a precedent in G20 history by inviting the most Middle Eastern countries ever to take part as guests in the group’s key summit.
The Group of 20 largest economies, as a forum, has been important for the Middle East since its inception in 1999, especially as Saudi Arabia and Turkiye are among its members.
However, it was only in 2008, when the group began to organize its annual leaders’ summit, that non-member countries from the Middle East became involved.
Host nations, and those holding the group’s rotating presidency, can invite non-member countries to their ministerial, sherpa and working meetings, as well as the leaders’ summit.
The invitations aim to strengthen the legitimacy of the G20 and promote global outreach. While there are permanent invitees such as Spain, other non-members usually differ from year to year.
This time around, under India’s presidency, non-member Arab countries have enjoyed greater representation than ever, with three of them joining ministerial, sherpa and working group meetings since the beginning of the year.
They will also be part of the leaders’ summit on Saturday and Sunday.
India has extended invitations to nine non-member countries, including Egypt, Oman and the UAE.
“The UAE, Oman and Egypt are, alongside Saudi Arabia, India’s closest economic and defense partners in the Middle East, so it’s unsurprising that New Delhi chose to invite them to attend the G20 summit among a handful of other nations,” Dr. Hasan T. Alhasan, a research fellow for Middle East policy at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, told Arab News.
“India is using its hosting of the G20 to showcase its global influence to its Middle Eastern partners, and to demonstrate the breadth of its partnerships to other G20 member states.”
India’s ties with the Middle East are particularly strong with Saudi Arabia, but Delhi’s decision to engage its three other major Middle Eastern partners shows how important it deems the relationship, and not only to India’s foreign policy.
Relations, especially with Gulf Cooperation Council countries, have been a priority for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration for the past nine years.
“Since Modi assumed office in 2014, India has expanded its security and defense cooperation in the Gulf with Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Oman. It holds increasingly regular military exercises and high-level defense consultations with its three Gulf partners,” Alhasan said.
This cooperation extends to energy security. India is the GCC’s third-largest oil market and sources about a third of its oil from the six states of the bloc. At the same time, half of its liquefied natural gas comes from Qatar, the UAE and Oman.
“Since India is expected to account for a large share of growth in global oil demand by 2045, GCC oil exporters are keen to secure a long-term share of the Indian oil market,” Alhasan said.
“Similarly, India has cemented its political relations with GCC oil and gas exporters to hedge against geopolitical shocks and ensure a stable supply of energy.”
India has vital interests in the Middle East. While its foreign policy focus on the region has been evident under Modi’s rule, it started some three decades ago, reflected in the number of Indian nationals moving to live and work in Gulf countries.
Currently, about 9 million Indians live in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain.
For Dr. Krzysztof Iwanek, head of the Asia Research Center at War Studies University in Warsaw, Poland, the “massive Indian workforce” is, besides energy one of the pillars of India’s cooperation with Arab states.
“There is scope for even greater cooperation in other areas such as food security, attracting more investment from the Gulf countries to India. Thus, Indian foreign policy over the past decades was rather effective in engaging and not antagonizing Middle Eastern Muslim countries,” he said.
“For instance, India declined to take part in the American attack on Iraq (in 2003), knowing this would have been seen unfavorably by many Arab states.”
There is also a sense of competition with India’s regional rival, China, as relations between Delhi and Beijing have been increasingly tense, not only over their border dispute, which has recently seen an outbreak of violence, but also in attempts to position themselves as superpowers.
The G20 platform has given India an opportunity to significantly increase its Middle Eastern engagements vis-a-vis China.
“India seems to have an undeniable national interest in cementing relations with its partners there,” Marita Kassis, a Beirut-based political analyst and media expert on the Middle East, told Arab News.
“For the past few months, India has been using the G20 momentum to build its geopolitical framework. Following the 2020 border clashes, India and China’s relations grew tense. Both countries have been locked in a competitive security strategy of openness with the Middle East.”
Delhi’s approach is focused also on increased cooperation with traditional US partners in the region, which Kassis said was a “direct line of competition” with Beijing.
“The emphasis is on geoeconomics by spearheading regional connections, science-based projects, economic collaboration and the military through an entente with the US Central Command in Bahrain via the Indian Navy,” she said.
“The interest in strengthening Middle Eastern-Indo relations is always a significant plan as the region tries to venture into new projects, lead new economic opportunities and technologies, and build new political orbits around the world.”