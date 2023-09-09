You are here

G20 India
G20 India

Saudi Arabia keen to stimulate investments at G20 summit: Al-Falih

Saudi Arabia keen to stimulate investments at G20 summit: Al-Falih
Saudi Arabia’s investment minister Khalid Al-Falih highlighted importance of technological transformation and digital infrastructure in progress and prosperity of nations. (File/AFP)
Updated 14 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Arabia keen to stimulate investments at G20 summit: Al-Falih

Saudi Arabia keen to stimulate investments at G20 summit: Al-Falih
  Saudi Arabia is an important member of the G20 due to its "political and economic influence," says Al-Falih
Updated 14 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s investment minister said his ministry’s participation in the G20 summit in India “highlights the Kingdom’s interest in stimulating mutual investments” worldwide and “showcasing its unique investment environment,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Khalid Al-Falih added that a “large governmental delegation” is participating in the summit, which takes place on Sept. 9-10.
The delegation is led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, “who is spearheading an agenda with international economic and developmental dimensions.”
Saudi Arabia is an important member of the G20 due to its “political and economic influence,” its “ability to impact global economic policymaking,” and “its pivotal role when it comes to ensuring the stability of global energy markets,” Al-Falih said.
He highlighted the importance of technological transformation and digital infrastructure when it comes to the progress and prosperity of nations.
“The Kingdom has secured high rankings in global indicators related to digital transformation, quality of life, and the quality of digital infrastructure,” he said.
“Additionally, it has advanced ranks globally in the field of digital government, and achieved historic results in the e-government development indicator, as it ranked 31st in 2022, which is 12 ranks higher than in 2020.
“The Kingdom also ranked 27th out of 193 states in the 2022 Telecommunications Infrastructure Indicator.
“This was all made possible through the efforts that are being exerted to make the Kingdom a leading model when it comes to the provision of digital services.”
Al-Falih added: “Saudi Arabia ranked sixth in the 2023 Global Competitiveness Index for economic performance, and 13th in the IMD World Competitiveness Ranking for business efficiency.
“Therefore, the Kingdom became one of the best countries in the world when it comes to global competitiveness strategies.”
Since joining the G20, “the Kingdom has proven itself through effective contributions when it comes to promoting cooperation and working with all member states in order to implement the reforms needed by the global financial system, ensure the stability of financial markets, strengthen control measures, promote risk management measures, apply integrity and transparency standards, support future investment processes and promote partnerships in the field of investment,” he said.
“This stemmed from Saudi Arabia’s keenness to ensure the stability of the global economy and its growth.”

Topics: G20 India Saudi Arabia Khalid Al-Falih Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih

SAMA governor: Kingdom has exerted significant efforts to achieve G20 summit objectives

SAMA governor: Kingdom has exerted significant efforts to achieve G20 summit objectives
Updated 14 sec ago
SPA

SAMA governor: Kingdom has exerted significant efforts to achieve G20 summit objectives

SAMA governor: Kingdom has exerted significant efforts to achieve G20 summit objectives
  Saudi Arabia's participation in G20 summit consolidates the Kingdom's position as an effective and influential member, says Al-Sayari
Updated 14 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Ayman bin Mohammed Al-Sayari, governor of the Saudi Central Bank, or SAMA, said in a statement on the eve of the G20 summit in New Delhi, India, that “the Kingdom is playing an important role when it comes to supporting the continued recovery of the global economy and maintaining financial stability, in addition to the significant efforts it is exerting to ensure the achievement of the G20 summit objectives and support multilateralism in international economic and financial cooperation.”

In the statement to the Saudi Press Agency, Al-Sayari said that “the participation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the G20 summit in India consolidates Saudi Arabia’s position among the group’s member states as an effective and influential member when it comes to supporting the international efforts aimed at achieving global economic stability.

“The Kingdom, through its G20 membership, has worked hard to achieve the objectives that serve its interests, sovereignty and regional interests in particular, and the interests of Arab and Islamic states in general, as it is the only Arab member state of the group. The role that the Kingdom played during its presidency of the G20 in 2020 focused on supporting the recovery of the global economy, promoting financial inclusion, maintaining financial stability, reducing the negative economic impacts and supporting the poorest countries in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” Al-Sayari said.

“The Central Bank participated, alongside the Ministry of Finance, in three G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors’ Meetings under the Indian presidency this year. We cooperated with the presiding member state and the rest of the G20 countries to agree on the most important measures and outcomes related to the financial path, which include measures related to central banks, particularly financial sector legislations and the international partnership for financial inclusion and sustainable finance.

“Experts from SAMA also took part in a number of committees and working groups that discuss topics in detail and then raise them to the Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors’ Meetings,” he continued.

“One of the main issues being discussed by the G20 member states is the sluggish global economic growth compared to its historical growth levels, in addition to the high inflation rates, increasing global debt and disparities in economic policies among different states. Additionally, G20 member states look into the global reports that are issued by international standard-setting organizations and bodies, which present economic solutions that alleviate the repercussions of economic challenges by coordinating the efforts exerted by monetary and financial authorities,” Al-Sayari said.

“Many of the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 are aligned with those of the G20, especially in terms of achieving financial stability and sustainable development by developing the financial markets, mitigating the risks and looking into the best practices that promote the stability of the sector and support the diversification of its services and products in order to shift towards sustainable economies, an outcome that goes in line with the national circumstances, needs and priorities,” he added.

“Another one of these objectives is the development of financial technologies by updating the regulatory frameworks and improving the existing rules, in addition to raising the level of financial inclusion and awareness by providing individuals and facilities with access to the licensed financial services and products, integrating them in the financial system, ensuring the clients’ protection and monitoring the fairness and transparency of transactions.”

Topics: G20 India Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is 'fastest growing nation among G20 countries'

Saudi Arabia is ‘fastest growing nation among G20 countries’
Updated 7 min 32 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Arabia is ‘fastest growing nation among G20 countries’

Saudi Arabia is ‘fastest growing nation among G20 countries’
  The financial policies adopted by the Kingdom have a wide impact at the global level
Updated 7 min 32 sec ago
SPA

The Kingdom’s membership of the G20 is a result of its increasing importance in exporting and pricing of global energy as well as the increase in the volume of its international trade and worldwide impact, the Saudi Press Agency reports.

It has also come about as a result of the increase in its financial resources, which are projected to rise in the future, thus increasing the importance of Saudi Arabia in the global economy.

The financial policies adopted by the Kingdom have a wide impact at the global level, affecting the activity of the economy and global trade through remittances abroad and the policy of investing in global securities. The expansion of the circle of influence of the Saudi economic role in the region also contributed to the classification of the Kingdom among the best emerging economies in the world alongside other emerging countries such as China, India and Turkiye, given the economic weight the Kingdom has in the Arab Gulf region, the Middle East and Arab countries.

Among the positive results of the Kingdom’s membership of the G20 group is the provision of regular communication channels with senior global financial and economic policy makers, which enhances bilateral cooperation with major countries. The Kingdom’s membership in this group has raised the importance of providing more transparency, as well as financial and economic data related to the Kingdom, similar to the countries of the developed world. It is expected that the Kingdom’s membership of the group will lead to coordination and reform of some policies in a number of financial and economic fields, which will lead to further development of the financial and economic sectors and ultimately serve the best interests of Saudi Arabia and its economy.

The establishment of multiple economic cities is a culmination of the Kingdom’s global economic potential. Saudi Arabia has also initiated the construction of the King Abdullah Financial Center project in Riyadh on an area of ​​1.6 million sq m, forming one of the major financial hubs in the world due to its presence in one of the largest economies in the region. It is the first of its kind in the Middle East region in size, organization, technical specifications and equipment.

Saudi Arabia has carried out a record number of reforms in recent years in the regulation and supervision of the banking sector. These were highly commended by a World Bank report, placing it 12th globally out of 183 countries. According to the report, the Kingdom, through its membership in the G20 and in coordination with the countries of this group, is exerting strong efforts to achieve stability and support developing countries, in addition to its contribution to regional and international development institutions.

The economic decisions and policies adopted by Saudi Arabia during the years of comprehensive development were marked out by their moderation, as the Kingdom is committed to playing an active and positive role to achieve global economic stability and formulate a global economic system that achieves balanced and sustainable global economic growth that preserves the interests of all developed and developing countries. The OECD announced in its annual report, “OECD Global Economic Prospects,” for the years 2022 and 2023, that the Saudi GDP achieved the highest growth rate among the G20 countries.

The Saudi economy achieved 8.7 percent growth in its GDP, the highest rate among the G20 countries in 2022. It exceeded the international organization’s expectations, which was set at 8.3 percent as a maximum, while the current growth rate stands as the highest annual rate in the past decade.

Saudi Arabia secured first place among the G20 countries in the rate of worker productivity growth in 2022, according to a series of modeled readings issued annually by the International Labor Organization.

This 4.9 percent increase represents the highest productivity growth rate achieved by the Kingdom, which was lagging at -6.3 percent in 2019. Following that, in 2021, the productivity growth rate rose to 4.4 percent, before reaching its highest level in 2022.

Saudi Arabia has scored 94.4 percent in a security audit carried out by the International Civil Aviation Organization. The audit revealed that the Kingdom secured seventh rank among the G20 countries in aviation security. ICAO carries out this exercise with the aim of ensuring that its member states are complying with international standards.

The International Telecommunication Union showed that the Kingdom ranked second among the G20 countries and fourth globally in the readiness of its digital systems. The ranking follows the Kingdom’s success in building a sustainable regulatory framework and shifting toward digital collaborative regulation to empower the digital economy,

As one of the leading countries in the field of communications and information technology at the level of the G20 countries, and based on its cumulative achievements, the Kingdom was able to transform the digital economy working group into a permanent working group, leading the countries of the group to adopt a roadmap toward a common framework on defining and measuring the digital economy, in addition to adopting the principles of reliable human-centered artificial intelligence. These developments led to the consolidation of Saudi Arabia’s position at the regional and global level as a leading technology hub.

The Kingdom has led international efforts in investments and innovations to bridge the digital gap by piloting fifth-generation networks via high-altitude platform systems, covering nearly half a million sq km in remote areas.

These steps, procedures, developments and qualitative leaps achieved by the telecommunications sector and its accelerated steps to keep pace with technical developments have enhanced the Kingdom’s progress in the relevant indicators and reports. The Kingdom has been ranked second in digital competitiveness among the G20 countries according to the European Center for Digital Competitiveness. It has been ranked third globally for its digital government transformation by the World Bank’s GovTech Maturity Index for 2022. Saudi Arabia presented a pioneering model in bridging the digital gap, as it succeeded in connecting 99 percent of its population to digital infrastructure.

The Kingdom has provided the first-of-its-kind experience in connecting the offline world through non-terrestrial networks program and land networks, considered the ideal solution to accelerate bridging the digital gap. The Kingdom has also launched the world’s largest virtual hospital, which uses artificial intelligence to provide advanced medical services.

In youth and women’s empowerment, the Kingdom has achieved in a short time a qualitative leap in the empowerment of women in the technology sector, with the growth of Saudi women in the technology sector jumping from 7 percent to 33 percent, exceeding the average of the G20 countries and the EU.

In the financial markets, the Kingdom was placed third in IPO and corporate boards indices within the G20 countries, ranking among the top three in 6 out of 12 indices related to the financial market at the G20 level.

Saudi Arabia was ranked 17th globally out of 64 countries that are the most competitive in the world, to become one of the top 20 countries for the first time in the World Competitiveness Yearbook 2023. The yearbook is published by the World Competitiveness Center of International Institute for Management Development. It is one of the major competitiveness reports that the National Competitiveness Center follows up on and analyzes in collaboration with relevant government entities.

Supported by its strong economic and financial performance in 2022 and its improved business legislation, the Kingdom advanced seven places in the 2023 edition, which ranked it third among the G20 countries for the first time, surpassing countries with advanced global economies such as South Korea, Germany, France, Japan, Italy, India, the UK, China, Mexico, Brazil and Turkiye in accordance with methodology of the report that covers different aspects of competitiveness.

The Kingdom’s access to the international G20, which includes the 20 most powerful economies in the world, represents an increase in the influential role it plays in the global economy as it is based on a solid industrial economic foundation and has an important role in formulating global economic policy, and is a safe hub for investments from around the world.

Topics: G20 India

Saudi Arabia reaffirms its role as global financial stability driver, says SAMA chief 

Saudi Arabia reaffirms its role as global financial stability driver, says SAMA chief 
Updated 48 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reaffirms its role as global financial stability driver, says SAMA chief 

Saudi Arabia reaffirms its role as global financial stability driver, says SAMA chief 
Updated 48 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has reiterated its commitment to bolstering the global economy, with the governor of the Kingdom’s central bank, Ayman Al-Sayari, highlighting the nation’s pivotal role as a catalyst for financial stability. 

Speaking at the G20 Summit in India, Gov. Al-Sayari underscored Saudi Arabia’s position as an active and influential member dedicated to supporting international efforts aimed at ensuring global economic stability. 

He also emphasized that Saudi Arabia extends its support to both regional and Islamic countries, given its unique status as the sole Arab state within the G20 group. 

Topics: G20 India

G20: Saudi Arabia builds on its decade of economic diplomacy 

Updated 54 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

G20: Saudi Arabia builds on its decade of economic diplomacy 

G20: Saudi Arabia builds on its decade of economic diplomacy 
Updated 54 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s consistent commitment to prudent economic policies has firmly positioned it as a prominent member in the G20 top world economies. 

During a decade of active participation, the Kingdom has wielded its influence to shape global economic stability and promote a more equitable international economic order.

Saudi Arabia has consistently pursued economic decisions that have contributed to the balanced growth of its banking system, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Kingdom’s enduring participation in the G20 summit underscores its prominent position in the global economic forum. 

Topics: G20 India

Saudi minister of human resources: Kingdom's role pivotal in supporting G20 approach to labor and employment

Saudi minister of human resources: Kingdom’s role pivotal in supporting G20 approach to labor and employment
Updated 09 September 2023
SPA

Saudi minister of human resources: Kingdom’s role pivotal in supporting G20 approach to labor and employment

Saudi minister of human resources: Kingdom’s role pivotal in supporting G20 approach to labor and employment
Updated 09 September 2023
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi has stressed the importance of the Kingdom’s role in the G20 in boosting multilateral cooperation to build strong global economies.

This approach addressed global economic challenges and focused on the main courses of action to build a prosperous economy that achieves the goals and aspirations of member states, along with the prosperity of their people, he said.

In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency on the Kingdom’s participation in the G20 summit in India, Al-Rajhi said: “The ministry took part in the work undertaken by the G20 employment working group. This came as a continuation of our efforts aimed at supporting the achievement of the G20’s objectives related to addressing the labor and employment issues that are considered a priority, and the joint efforts being exerted by the member states in order to promote employment and improve working conditions.”

Al-Rajhi highlighted the Kingdom’s support of the priorities of the Indian presidency in bridging the global skills gap, and in the participatory economy and social protection platforms as well as the sustainable social security funding. This comes within the main axis of the G20’s work, titled “One Earth, One Family, One Future.”

“During its participation, the ministry showcased Saudi Arabia’s experience in order to enrich the outcomes of the employment working group, as the Kingdom is considered one of the first states that organized and automated self-employment procedures, flexible work and work through platforms,” he said. “It also significantly strengthened the participatory economy, in a pioneering experience as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

“It did so by adopting a highly flexible approach as well as ambitious goals and achievements that keep pace with the constant changes taking place in the labor markets. It also sought to implement a labor market strategy that focuses on skills through a series of different initiatives, particularly the initiative through which it seeks to establish 12 sectoral councils for skills.

“The ministry is currently working on preparing and adopting the national skills strategy, which is fully aligned with the G20’s 2022 skills strategy,” Al-Rajhi said.

“This year, the employment working group approved the outcome documents of the G20 policy priorities on strategies to address skill gaps globally, the G20 policy priorities on adequate and sustainable social protection and decent work for gig and platform workers, along with the G20 policy options for sustainable financing of social protection. These documents were adopted during the labor and employment ministers’ meeting, which was held in India last July, with the active participation of member states, invited states and international organizations,” he said.

Topics: G20 India Saudi Arabia

