UK police catch terrorism suspect who escaped from a London prison

LONDON: A former soldier who escaped from a London prison while awaiting trial on terrorism charges was captured Saturday, police said.
Daniel Abed Khalife was on the run four days before a massive search managed to nab him in the Chiswick, west of London.
Khalife escaped on the bottom of a food delivery truck from Wandsworth Prison on Wednesday. The breakout ignited a storm of criticism as political opponents blamed the ruling Conservative party for incompetence.
Khalife, 21, is accused of planting fake bombs at a military base and of violating Britain’s Official Secrets Act by gathering information “that could be useful to an enemy.” He was discharged from the British army after his arrest earlier this year and had denied the allegations. His trial is set for November.
London counter-terror police had offered a 20,000 pound ($25,000) reward for information leading to his arrest.
Pakistani police detain relatives of man wanted in death probe of his daughter in UK
Urfan Sharif and his wife Beinash Batool were in hiding and 10 close relatives have been taken into custody
LAHORE, Pakistan: Police in central Pakistan detained for interrogation close relatives of a couple wanted by UK police in connection with last month’s death of their 10-year-old daughter in the outskirts of London, an official said Saturday.
A police spokesman in Jehlum, 175 kilometers (108 miles) northwest of Lahore, said that Urfan Sharif and his wife Beinash Batool, the couple sought by UK police, were in hiding and 10 close relatives have been taken into custody for questioning and an investigation.
Among them was Mohammad Sharif, the father of Urfan, his brothers and cousins. Police spokesman Khan Mudassir said detaining close relatives might force the wanted person to surrender.
Pakistani police often detain close relatives of wanted suspects. Suspects’ relatives are not kept in jail, however, to avoid any intervention by the court.
Last week Sharif appealed to his son and daughter in-law to surrender and help police in the investigation, after authorities widened their search for Urfan Sharif. He fled to Pakistan after his daughter, Sara Sharif, was found dead at their home in Woking, on the southwestern outskirts of London, on Aug. 10.
The London police believed the couple was hiding in Pakistan. The British police were also seeking the arrest of Urfan’s brother, Faisal Malik, as part of the investigation.
An autopsy of the girl didn’t establish a cause of death, but did show that she had suffered “multiple and extensive injuries, which are likely to have been caused over a sustained and extended period of time,” the police statement said.
Urfan Sharif traveled to the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, with Batool and Malik on Aug. 9, according to local authorities. They traveled with five children, ranging in ages from 1 to 13, the UK police and local officials have said.
Local investigators have said police found evidence that Urfan briefly returned to Jhelum before going into hiding.
NEW DELHI/WARSAW: Leaders of the world’s most important economies are converging on New Delhi for the annual G20 Summit beginning on Saturday.
The Indian capital has had a makeover, with colorful decorative plants, green posts, fountains, sculptures, new streetlights and illuminated logos of India’s G20 presidency visible all the way from the international airport to the city’s center and around the main meeting venues.
Parts of the metropolis of 33 million people also went quiet as some of the main roads were shut and 130,000 security personnel were deployed to guard the event.
But what is the G20, why is this year’s summit important, and what should we expect from it?
The group of the world’s 20 major economies was established in the late 1990s, in the wake of the Asian financial crisis to address such events collectively.
Over the years, it has morphed into a forum for addressing urgent global problems such as food security, climate change and, since the 2021 Russian invasion of Ukraine, the global repercussions of the conflict.
Together, members of the G20 account for 85 percent of global economic output, 75 percent of international trade, and about 60 percent of the world’s population.
The group’s members are 19 countries — Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the UK, and the US — plus the European Union.
Every year, the group is led by a different member, which hosts its policy meetings and their culmination — the leaders’ summit. India took over the G20 presidency from Indonesia last year and will hand it over to Brazil.
FASTFACTS
The G20 was founded in 1999 in the wake of the 1997 Asian financial crisis as a forum for ministers and central bank governors to discuss global economic issues.
It was upgraded to the level of heads of state and government after the 2007/08 global financial crisis, becoming the premier forum for international economic cooperation.
In recent years, the bloc has faced divisions over trade, climate change and the war in Ukraine.
This year’s G20 Summit is the group’s 18th and India’s first as the host. It is the culmination of more than 200 meetings of G20 ministers, sherpas, and engagement groups, as well as side events and workshops that have taken place in more than two dozen cities across India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet made sure that G20 meetings were visible, resonated across the country and were widely followed at home and abroad, in what became a campaign to establish India’s image as a global power.
“India has lavished more attention on the G20 than any other host country in the past. This obviously means that all the main events are more high profile and are likely to generate good press for India,” Aditya Ramanathan, a research analyst at the public policy center Takshashila Institution in Bangalore, told Arab News.
The summit — coming right after India’s successful moon landing and last week’s launch of its first solar mission — would be expected to crown all the branding efforts, but how successful it is going to be does not depend on India alone.
“The G20 is much more divided today than it was a few years ago,” Ramanathan said.
“Global politics has changed dramatically since 2020 because of three factors: the pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, and China’s worsening ties with several countries.”
China’s relations are frosty not only with the US, but also with India, with which tensions have flared sporadically along their Himalayan border for the past three years.
After Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping was the second head of state to signal his absence at the summit. But while Putin also skipped the G20 Summit in Indonesia last year — in the wake of tensions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine — this will be the first time a Chinese leader has missed a summit since the first meeting in 2008.
“I don’t think that Xi Jinping’s decision to not attend is about the G20 per se,” said Manoj Kewalramani, a fellow in China studies at Takshashila Institution.
“It’s not like Beijing does not see value in the grouping. However, it does not want to be seen endorsing India as a leader of the Global South, which is how the Indian government has pitched its G20 presidency.”
India and China, the world’s two most populous nations, have been competing to position themselves as the principal voice for the emerging economies of the Global South — that is, countries mostly in the Southern Hemisphere, and largely in Africa, Asia and Latin America, which until recently have often been described as developing or less developed.
India has used the world’s premier forum for economic cooperation to present itself as playing a bridging role between these countries and the West.
During last month’s summit of the B20 — the official G20 dialogue forum for the global business community — India’s Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said that “the core mandate of the G20 is to promote economic growth and development and that cannot advance if the crucial concerns of the Global South are not addressed.”
Under India’s presidency, many meetings revolved around problems that plague the global south, like reform of the international debt architecture and the impact of geopolitical uncertainties on access to food and energy.
India has also pledged that as G20 chair it would prioritize addressing the climate crisis, including the financing of response to climate change, developing green technologies, and a just energy transition.
During the G20 summit, world leaders will address what in general is referred to as key problems affecting the stability of the global market.
Some of the other issues up for agreement are green development, which includes climate finance, accessible digital public infrastructure, and augmenting renewable energy sources, as well as a global plan to improve sustainable agriculture and food security.
But will they achieve consensus?
The ultimate goal of the G20 forum is to formulate a joint statement and the ongoing war in Ukraine is likely to affect that. In the communique, the leaders will have to explain, for example, why the world is facing food and energy insecurity and high inflation.
However, during the ministerial meetings held throughout the year, G20 countries could not reach an agreement on what has caused this situation.
Western countries blame the crisis on Russia’s invasion of the world’s breadbasket, Ukraine, and some, including the US, France and Canada, have signaled that they would refuse to sign any joint declaration that does not condemn it.
If the leaders fail to achieve consensus, it would be the first time since the bloc’s founding that a summit would end without a joint communique. In that case, India, as the host country, will have to produce a statement summarizing the points the countries agreed on as well as the divergences.
“The G20 summit is taking place at a time when the world is impacted by the Ukraine war, and India represents the bridge between two extreme views,” said Sanjay Kapoor, analyst and chief editor of the political magazine Hard News.
“It’s a difficult summit to hold at this juncture. Though it has possibilities, the challenge would be to build a consensus around the core issues. The ministerial meetings haven’t yielded much in that direction.”
World facing ‘unprecedented climate emergency’: Brazil’s Lula
NEW DELHI: Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva told world leaders Saturday the planet was facing an “unprecedented climate emergency” while addressing the G20 Summit in India.
“The lack of commitment to the environment has led us to an unprecedented climate emergency,” said Lula at the two-day meeting in New Delhi. “Droughts, floods, storms and fires are becoming more frequent.”
G20 leaders meet this weekend during what is likely the hottest year in human history, but hopes are slim that the divided grouping can agree ambitious action on the crisis.
Any failure to do so could lower expectations ahead of crucial COP28 climate talks that begin in November in the United Arab Emirates.
In July, G20 energy ministers failed to even mention coal in their final statement, let alone agree a phase down roadmap, and there was no progress on the renewables goal.
G20 countries account for 85 percent of global GDP and a similar amount of global climate warming emissions, making action in the forum crucial to real progress.
17 arrested in Cuba for scamming citizens to fight for Russia in Ukraine
Interior Ministry's chief crime investigator says some the arrested recruiters had previous criminal records
Cuba and Russia are political allies but the Foreign Ministry said “Cuba is not part of the war in Ukraine”
HAVANA: Cuban authorities have arrested 17 people in connection with what they described as a network to recruit Cuban nationals to fight for Russia in Ukraine.
The head of criminal investigations for Cuba’s Interior Ministry, César Rodríguez, said late Thursday on state media that at least three of the 17 arrested are part of recruitment efforts inside the island country.
He did not identify the alleged members of the network but said they had previous criminal records. Some families started speaking up about the case on Friday, and at least one mother said that her son was promised a job in construction in Russia.
Cuba’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that the government had detected a network operating from Russia to recruit Cuban citizens living both in Russia and in Cuba to fight in Ukraine. It said authorities were working “to neutralize and dismantle” the network but gave no details.
“Cuba is not part of the war in Ukraine,” the Foreign Ministry said in a news release.
Cuba and Russia are political allies and Cubans do not require a visa to travel to Russia. Many go there to study or to work.
In May 2023, a newspaper in the Russian region of Ryazan, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southeast of Moscow, reported from a military enlistment office there that “several citizens of the Cuba Republic” signed up to join the army. The Ryazanskiye Vedomosti newspaper quoted some Cubans as saying they were there to help Russia “complete tasks in the special military operation zone.” It also said “some of them in the future would like to become Russian citizens.”
In Havana, prosecutor José Luis Reyes told state TV that suspects are being investigated for crimes, including being a mercenary or recruiting mercenaries, and could face sentences of up to 30 years or life in prison, or even the death penalty.
Marilin Vinent, 60, said Friday that her son Dannys Castillo, 27, is one of the Cubans recruited in Russia.
At her home in Havana, she said her son and other Cubans traveled at the end of July to Russia after being promised work in a construction job. “They were all deceived,” she said.
Vinent showed reporters photos of her son in her cellphone, including some of him dressed in military fatigues.
She said that her son told her he had accepted the offer to go to Russia because he wanted to economically help the family, as the island is suffering an economic crisis, with people facing shortages of some products.
“I don’t know if my son is alive. We don’t know anything,” she said. “What I would like is to talk to him.”
The US State Department said in a statement that it’s aware of the reports. “We are deeply concerned that young Cubans may have been deceived and recruited to fight for Russia in its brutal full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and we continue to monitor this situation closely,” it said.
Russian law allows foreign nationals to enlist in its army, after signing a contract with the Defense Ministry.
Since September 2022, foreigners who have served in the Russian army for at least one year are allowed to apply for Russian citizenship in a simplified procedure, without obtaining a residency permit first.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said earlier in September that the city was setting up “infrastructure to assist the Russian Defense Ministry in facilitating the enlistment of foreign nationals” in the capital’s main government office for migrants.
Last month, Russian media reported cases of authorities refusing to accept citizenship applications from Tajik nationals until they sign a contract with the Defense Ministry and enlist in the army. And in an online statement last week, the British Defense Ministry said there are “at least six million migrants from Central Asia in Russia, which the Kremlin likely sees as potential recruits.”
The ministry said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that “exploiting foreign nationals allows the Kremlin to acquire additional personnel for its war effort in the face of mounting casualties.”
It also noted that there have been online adds seeking recruits for the Russian army in Armenia and Kazakhstan.
