G20 India
G20 India

India launches global biofuel alliance at G20

The alliance, with the US and Brazil as its founding members, would help accelerate global efforts to meet net-zero emissions targets by facilitating trade in biofuels derived from sources including plant and animal waste. Reuters
The alliance, with the US and Brazil as its founding members, would help accelerate global efforts to meet net-zero emissions targets by facilitating trade in biofuels derived from sources including plant and animal waste.
Updated 09 September 2023
Reuters

India launches global biofuel alliance at G20

India launches global biofuel alliance at G20
Updated 09 September 2023
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India announced on Saturday the launch of a global biofuel alliance at a G20 summit in New Delhi to boost the use of cleaner fuels.

The alliance, with the US and Brazil as its founding members, would help accelerate global efforts to meet net-zero emissions targets by facilitating trade in biofuels derived from sources including plant and animal waste.

“We are launching the Global Biofuel Alliance. India invites all of you to join this initiative,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his remarks to leaders from the G20 major economies at the summit.

The push for a biofuels alliance mirrors the International Solar Alliance launched by New Delhi and Paris in 2015 to bring clean and affordable solar energy within the reach of all.

The International Energy Agency estimates in a July report that global sustainable biofuels production would need to triple by 2030 to put the world’s energy system on track towards net zero emissions by 2050.

India, the world’s third-biggest oil importer and consumer, imports about 85 percent of its crude needs and is gradually building capacity to increase its output of biofuels.

India is targeting to become carbon neutral by 2070 and is expanding use of biofuel in its transport sector. It has advanced the deadline by 5 years to 2025 for doubling nationwide ethanol blending in gasoline to 20 percent.

The alliance will help by encouraging global biofuels trade, developing concrete policies on lesson-sharing and promoting provision of technical support for national biofuels programs worldwide, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in July.

The South Asian nation plans to build 12 bio-refineries to produce fuel from items including crop stubble, plant waste and municipal solid waste.

Topics: G20 India

Saudi Arabia signs MoU for economic corridor between India, Mideast and Europe

Saudi Arabia signs MoU for economic corridor between India, Mideast and Europe
Updated 09 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia signs MoU for economic corridor between India, Mideast and Europe

Saudi Arabia signs MoU for economic corridor between India, Mideast and Europe
  • The corridor will include pipelines for electricity and hydrogen
Updated 09 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding between India, the Middle East, and Europe for the construction of a new economic corridor, the Kingdom’s state TV reported.

The corridor will include pipelines for electricity and hydrogen.

Addressing the G20 Summit in New Delhi, the crown prince said the project seeks to achieve the common interests of “our countries by strengthening economic interdependence.”

He said it will contribute to developing and rehabilitating the infrastructure that includes railways, and ports and will help increase the exchange of goods and services.

The crown prince said the project will enhance trade exchange between the participating countries and boost the import of energy supplies including hydrogen to ensure energy security.

He noted that “the memorandum supports efforts to develop clean energy, and its implementation will contribute to generating new job opportunities and long-term gains along transit corridors for all parties.”

Topics: G20 India

EU commission chief asks G20 to join global carbon pricing 

EU commission chief asks G20 to join global carbon pricing 
Updated 09 September 2023
REUTERS 

EU commission chief asks G20 to join global carbon pricing 

EU commission chief asks G20 to join global carbon pricing 
Updated 09 September 2023
REUTERS 

NEW DELHI: The European Commission president asked G20 leaders on Saturday to join a proposal to set up global carbon pricing. 

Many countries are using a price on carbon to help meet their climate goals in the form of a tax or under an emissions trading, or cap-and-trade, system. 

According to a World Bank report, there are currently 73 carbon pricing instruments in operation, covering around 23 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. 

“Climate change is man-made. So it means we can address it. For this we need innovation, investments in green technologies, renewable energy capacity and energy efficiency ... At the G20 I invited leaders to join the call for global carbon pricing,” Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X social media, formerly known as Twitter. 

Leyen has been pushing the international community to introduce global carbon pricing to accelerate the transition to a lower-carbon economy. 

She had similarly advocated for this during a summit in Paris in June, where she termed the current percentage of emissions covered by a price “almost nothing.” 

Speaking at the opening session of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, Leyen said that the EU’s ‘Emissions Trading System’ has helped reduce emissions by 35 percent since 2005, while generating more than 152 billion euros ($162.6 billion) of revenues. 

“But more revenues will be needed,” she said. 

Japan, the world’s fifth-biggest carbon dioxide emitter, is among the G20 countries that have recently adopted carbon pricing. The Tokyo Stock Exchange plans to open its carbon credit market and begin trading around October. 

Climate talks in the G20 grouping, responsible for 80 percent of global emissions, are being keenly watched by the world ahead of a crucial global stocktake COP28 meeting in the UAE later this year. 

So far, however, there does not seem to be a great deal of movement on climate change. The draft of the leaders’ declaration circulated among delegates and reviewed by Reuters also does not set down concrete emission reduction targets for fossil fuels. 

However, it does reiterate “the importance of a policy mix consisting of fiscal, market and regulatory mechanisms, including, as appropriate, the use of carbon pricing and non-pricing mechanisms and incentives toward carbon neutrality and net zero.” 

Topics: G20 India

Saudi Arabia keen to stimulate investments at G20 summit: Al-Falih

Saudi Arabia keen to stimulate investments at G20 summit: Al-Falih
Updated 09 September 2023
SPA

Saudi Arabia keen to stimulate investments at G20 summit: Al-Falih

Saudi Arabia keen to stimulate investments at G20 summit: Al-Falih
  • Saudi Arabia is an important member of the G20 due to its "political and economic influence," says Al-Falih
Updated 09 September 2023
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s investment minister said his ministry’s participation in the G20 summit in India “highlights the Kingdom’s interest in stimulating mutual investments” worldwide and “showcasing its unique investment environment,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Khalid Al-Falih added that a “large governmental delegation” is participating in the summit, which takes place on Sept. 9-10.
The delegation is led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, “who is spearheading an agenda with international economic and developmental dimensions.”
Saudi Arabia is an important member of the G20 due to its “political and economic influence,” its “ability to impact global economic policymaking,” and “its pivotal role when it comes to ensuring the stability of global energy markets,” Al-Falih said.
He highlighted the importance of technological transformation and digital infrastructure when it comes to the progress and prosperity of nations.
“The Kingdom has secured high rankings in global indicators related to digital transformation, quality of life, and the quality of digital infrastructure,” he said.
“Additionally, it has advanced ranks globally in the field of digital government, and achieved historic results in the e-government development indicator, as it ranked 31st in 2022, which is 12 ranks higher than in 2020.
“The Kingdom also ranked 27th out of 193 states in the 2022 Telecommunications Infrastructure Indicator.
“This was all made possible through the efforts that are being exerted to make the Kingdom a leading model when it comes to the provision of digital services.”
Al-Falih added: “Saudi Arabia ranked sixth in the 2023 Global Competitiveness Index for economic performance, and 13th in the IMD World Competitiveness Ranking for business efficiency.
“Therefore, the Kingdom became one of the best countries in the world when it comes to global competitiveness strategies.”
Since joining the G20, “the Kingdom has proven itself through effective contributions when it comes to promoting cooperation and working with all member states in order to implement the reforms needed by the global financial system, ensure the stability of financial markets, strengthen control measures, promote risk management measures, apply integrity and transparency standards, support future investment processes and promote partnerships in the field of investment,” he said.
“This stemmed from Saudi Arabia’s keenness to ensure the stability of the global economy and its growth.”

Topics: G20 India Saudi Arabia Khalid Al-Falih Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih

Saudi Arabia is ‘fastest growing nation among G20 countries’

Saudi Arabia is ‘fastest growing nation among G20 countries’
Updated 09 September 2023
SPA

Saudi Arabia is 'fastest growing nation among G20 countries'

Saudi Arabia is ‘fastest growing nation among G20 countries’
  • The financial policies adopted by the Kingdom have a wide impact at the global level
Updated 09 September 2023
SPA

The Kingdom’s membership of the G20 is a result of its increasing importance in exporting and pricing of global energy as well as the increase in the volume of its international trade and worldwide impact, the Saudi Press Agency reports.

It has also come about as a result of the increase in its financial resources, which are projected to rise in the future, thus increasing the importance of Saudi Arabia in the global economy.

The financial policies adopted by the Kingdom have a wide impact at the global level, affecting the activity of the economy and global trade through remittances abroad and the policy of investing in global securities. The expansion of the circle of influence of the Saudi economic role in the region also contributed to the classification of the Kingdom among the best emerging economies in the world alongside other emerging countries such as China, India and Turkiye, given the economic weight the Kingdom has in the Arab Gulf region, the Middle East and Arab countries.

Among the positive results of the Kingdom’s membership of the G20 group is the provision of regular communication channels with senior global financial and economic policy makers, which enhances bilateral cooperation with major countries. The Kingdom’s membership in this group has raised the importance of providing more transparency, as well as financial and economic data related to the Kingdom, similar to the countries of the developed world. It is expected that the Kingdom’s membership of the group will lead to coordination and reform of some policies in a number of financial and economic fields, which will lead to further development of the financial and economic sectors and ultimately serve the best interests of Saudi Arabia and its economy.

The establishment of multiple economic cities is a culmination of the Kingdom’s global economic potential. Saudi Arabia has also initiated the construction of the King Abdullah Financial Center project in Riyadh on an area of ​​1.6 million sq m, forming one of the major financial hubs in the world due to its presence in one of the largest economies in the region. It is the first of its kind in the Middle East region in size, organization, technical specifications and equipment.

Saudi Arabia has carried out a record number of reforms in recent years in the regulation and supervision of the banking sector. These were highly commended by a World Bank report, placing it 12th globally out of 183 countries. According to the report, the Kingdom, through its membership in the G20 and in coordination with the countries of this group, is exerting strong efforts to achieve stability and support developing countries, in addition to its contribution to regional and international development institutions.

The economic decisions and policies adopted by Saudi Arabia during the years of comprehensive development were marked out by their moderation, as the Kingdom is committed to playing an active and positive role to achieve global economic stability and formulate a global economic system that achieves balanced and sustainable global economic growth that preserves the interests of all developed and developing countries. The OECD announced in its annual report, “OECD Global Economic Prospects,” for the years 2022 and 2023, that the Saudi GDP achieved the highest growth rate among the G20 countries.

The Saudi economy achieved 8.7 percent growth in its GDP, the highest rate among the G20 countries in 2022. It exceeded the international organization’s expectations, which was set at 8.3 percent as a maximum, while the current growth rate stands as the highest annual rate in the past decade.

Saudi Arabia secured first place among the G20 countries in the rate of worker productivity growth in 2022, according to a series of modeled readings issued annually by the International Labor Organization.

This 4.9 percent increase represents the highest productivity growth rate achieved by the Kingdom, which was lagging at -6.3 percent in 2019. Following that, in 2021, the productivity growth rate rose to 4.4 percent, before reaching its highest level in 2022.

Saudi Arabia has scored 94.4 percent in a security audit carried out by the International Civil Aviation Organization. The audit revealed that the Kingdom secured seventh rank among the G20 countries in aviation security. ICAO carries out this exercise with the aim of ensuring that its member states are complying with international standards.

The International Telecommunication Union showed that the Kingdom ranked second among the G20 countries and fourth globally in the readiness of its digital systems. The ranking follows the Kingdom’s success in building a sustainable regulatory framework and shifting toward digital collaborative regulation to empower the digital economy,

As one of the leading countries in the field of communications and information technology at the level of the G20 countries, and based on its cumulative achievements, the Kingdom was able to transform the digital economy working group into a permanent working group, leading the countries of the group to adopt a roadmap toward a common framework on defining and measuring the digital economy, in addition to adopting the principles of reliable human-centered artificial intelligence. These developments led to the consolidation of Saudi Arabia’s position at the regional and global level as a leading technology hub.

The Kingdom has led international efforts in investments and innovations to bridge the digital gap by piloting fifth-generation networks via high-altitude platform systems, covering nearly half a million sq km in remote areas.

These steps, procedures, developments and qualitative leaps achieved by the telecommunications sector and its accelerated steps to keep pace with technical developments have enhanced the Kingdom’s progress in the relevant indicators and reports. The Kingdom has been ranked second in digital competitiveness among the G20 countries according to the European Center for Digital Competitiveness. It has been ranked third globally for its digital government transformation by the World Bank’s GovTech Maturity Index for 2022. Saudi Arabia presented a pioneering model in bridging the digital gap, as it succeeded in connecting 99 percent of its population to digital infrastructure.

The Kingdom has provided the first-of-its-kind experience in connecting the offline world through non-terrestrial networks program and land networks, considered the ideal solution to accelerate bridging the digital gap. The Kingdom has also launched the world’s largest virtual hospital, which uses artificial intelligence to provide advanced medical services.

In youth and women’s empowerment, the Kingdom has achieved in a short time a qualitative leap in the empowerment of women in the technology sector, with the growth of Saudi women in the technology sector jumping from 7 percent to 33 percent, exceeding the average of the G20 countries and the EU.

In the financial markets, the Kingdom was placed third in IPO and corporate boards indices within the G20 countries, ranking among the top three in 6 out of 12 indices related to the financial market at the G20 level.

Saudi Arabia was ranked 17th globally out of 64 countries that are the most competitive in the world, to become one of the top 20 countries for the first time in the World Competitiveness Yearbook 2023. The yearbook is published by the World Competitiveness Center of International Institute for Management Development. It is one of the major competitiveness reports that the National Competitiveness Center follows up on and analyzes in collaboration with relevant government entities.

Supported by its strong economic and financial performance in 2022 and its improved business legislation, the Kingdom advanced seven places in the 2023 edition, which ranked it third among the G20 countries for the first time, surpassing countries with advanced global economies such as South Korea, Germany, France, Japan, Italy, India, the UK, China, Mexico, Brazil and Turkiye in accordance with methodology of the report that covers different aspects of competitiveness.

The Kingdom’s access to the international G20, which includes the 20 most powerful economies in the world, represents an increase in the influential role it plays in the global economy as it is based on a solid industrial economic foundation and has an important role in formulating global economic policy, and is a safe hub for investments from around the world.

Topics: G20 India

Saudi Arabia reaffirms its role as global financial stability driver, says SAMA chief 

Saudi Arabia reaffirms its role as global financial stability driver, says SAMA chief 
Updated 09 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reaffirms its role as global financial stability driver, says SAMA chief 

Saudi Arabia reaffirms its role as global financial stability driver, says SAMA chief 
Updated 09 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has reiterated its commitment to bolstering the global economy, with the governor of the Kingdom’s central bank, Ayman Al-Sayari, highlighting the nation’s pivotal role as a catalyst for financial stability.   

Speaking at the G20 Summit in India, Gov. Al-Sayari underscored Saudi Arabia’s position as an active and influential member dedicated to supporting international efforts aimed at ensuring global economic stability.   

In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency, the governor said: “The Kingdom is playing an important role when it comes to supporting the continued recovery of the global economy and maintaining financial stability, in addition to the significant efforts it is exerting to ensure the achievement of the G20 summit objectives and support multilateralism in international economic and financial cooperation.” 

He also emphasized that Saudi Arabia extends its support to both regional and Islamic countries, given its unique status as the sole Arab state within the G20 group.  

Al-Sayari said that “the participation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the G20 summit in India consolidates Saudi Arabia’s position among the group’s member states as an effective and influential member when it comes to supporting the international efforts aimed at achieving global economic stability.” 

The governor also made reference to Saudi Arabia’s chairmanship of the G20 in 2020, during which the Kingdom spearheaded initiatives aimed at global economic recovery, promoting financial inclusion, and providing support to the world’s most impoverished nations, especially in combatting the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The Saudi delegation, which includes representatives from SAMA and the Ministry of Finance, has actively taken part in three G20 meetings this year. These meetings have been centered around various pivotal initiatives, including financial sector legislation, sustainable financing, and the establishment of global partnerships to promote financial inclusion. 

Throughout the summit, discussions have been focused on the slowdown of global economic growth, rising inflation rates, surging global debt levels, and the varying economic policies pursued by nations. 

“We cooperated with the presiding member state and the rest of the G20 countries to agree on the most important measures and outcomes related to the financial path, which include measures related to central banks, particularly financial sector legislations and the international partnership for financial inclusion and sustainable finance,” he said. 

Al-Sayari further underscored that the G20’s goals and objectives, particularly regarding financial stability and sustainable development, closely align with the ambitions outlined in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. 

Topics: G20 India

