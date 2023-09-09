You are here

Saudi Arabia signs MoU for economic corridor between India, Mideast and Europe

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden attend a session as part of the G20 Leaders' Summit at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Saturday. AFP
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden attend a session as part of the G20 Leaders’ Summit at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Saturday. AFP
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding between India, the Middle East and Europe for the construction of a new economic corridor, the Kingdom’s state TV reported.

The corridor will include pipelines for electricity and hydrogen.

RIYADH: The fourth Film Criticism Forum, organized by Saudi Arabia’s Film Commission in collaboration with the University of Tabuk, has drawn to a close.

The forum, with the theme “Technology and the Film Viewing Experience,” received significant participation from experts and film enthusiasts.

An esteemed group of critics, academics, and film artists were also present at the forum, which included workshops, screenings, and panel discussions that provided a platform for direct communication between film enthusiasts and local and international film critics and academics.

Abdullah Al-Ayyaf, CEO of the Film Commission, said: “This edition has successfully continued the tradition of previous film criticism forums. We aim to inspire critics and filmmakers to engage in critical activities that align with the growth in the field of film production within the Kingdom.”

The forum kicked off with a workshop titled “Introduction to the World of VFX,” exploring the vast field of visual effects. It also highlighted the achievements of Saudi filmmakers and producers, showcasing their cinematic experiences.

A comprehensive presentation centered on three films that have made significant advancements in technical expertise in creating digital images. The presentation showcased how computer-generated graphics are used in environmental media and documentaries, and also discussed the various purposes for which they have been used, including depicting historical events, documenting environmental systems, portraying environmental disasters, representing natural phenomena, and forecasting their application in future climate crises.

The presentation highlighted the important role of films in raising awareness about environmental issues, as well as their contribution to planning for future challenges.

The presentation, titled “Speculative Forms: Visual Futurisms and the Life of Images,” also touched on the importance of equipping cinema enthusiasts with a comprehensive understanding of the relationship between images and reality. This is especially crucial in light of the proliferation of new media technologies, ranging from traditional film to post-cinema, as well as the content generated by digital media users and similar sources.

The forum included a discussion on the multifaceted dimensions of reality, influenced by human identity. It also explored how art critics interpret contemporary artistic practices and how artists utilize advancements in artistic techniques in the age of technology to enhance their work.

This edition of the forum is part of the ongoing tour, which began in Jeddah in March, followed by stops in Dhahran in May and Abha in July.

The spotlight will now shift to the fifth stop in Buraidah, scheduled for October. The tour will culminate in Riyadh with an international conference in November.

The Film Commission supports the national cultural system by hosting the Film Criticism Forum and Riyadh Film Criticism Conference. These events aim to strengthen the Kingdom’s intellectual position globally, provide opportunities for emerging film critics to showcase their work, and facilitate interaction with international experiences.

Additionally, they aim to solidify the concept of film criticism and analysis, as well as artistic, cultural, and intellectual analysis in general.

This effort helps gain acceptance for film criticism among specialized and general audiences in the national film landscape. It also establishes an annual platform for the growth and sustainability of film criticism, while facilitating connections between Saudi and international specialists.a

LONDON: “There is a lot of hard work” to do before the UK strikes a trade deal with India, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Saturday at the G20 leaders’ summit in New Delhi.
“There is a desire on both of our parts to see a successful trade deal concluded,” Sunak told UK media at the event.
“The opportunities are there for both countries, but there is a lot of hard work that is still to go,” he added.
The two countries have been negotiating a post-Brexit trade pact for more than two years, but missed previously hoped-for deadlines to conclude it.
The agreement is important for Britain as it seeks alternative markets after leaving the European Union in 2020. However, talks have reportedly previously snagged over fears among the ruling Conservatives that it would lead to an increase in immigration.
Sunak’s parents were born into the Indian diaspora in east Africa, and trace their heritage back to pre-independence Punjab in northern British India.
He is married to Indian-born Akshata Murty, whose father co-founded IT giant Infosys.

TEHRAN: Authorities in Iran’s southwest have arrested six people accused of “organizing riots” on the first anniversary of Mahsa Amini’s death in custody which triggered nationwide protests, state media reported Saturday.
Amini, an Iranian Kurd, died on September 16, 2022, after her arrest in Tehran for alleged breach of the Islamic republic’s strict dress rules for women.
The intelligence organization of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Kohgiluyeh and Boyerahmad province suspended five social media pages and arrested the six individuals behind them, it said according to official news agency IRNA.
IRGC accused them of “organizing riots and driving insecurity on the Internet,” the statement said without identifying the suspects.
“The individuals were active during last year’s riots and have criminal records,” it added.
“Concurrent with attempts of the enemies to create chaos on the anniversary of last year’s riots, the administrators of these five social media pages were planning gatherings to create disturbances in the coming days.”
Demonstrations across Iran in the months that followed Amini’s death saw hundreds of people killed, including dozens of security personnel, and thousands arrested in connection with what officials labeled as foreign-instigated “riots.”
The latest arrests came days after the IRGC’s intelligence body and Tehran’s intelligence ministry announced they had “identified and dealt a blow” to a “riot-organizing network that was being financially supported by the US State Department.”
Members of the alleged network were accused of attempts “to prepare and present an agenda for rioters to revive the atmosphere of tension and disturbance,” according to a joint statement issued on Wednesday.

Pakistan Customs seizes $73.2 million worth of essential goods in nationwide smuggling crackdown

Pakistan Customs seizes $73.2 million worth of essential goods in nationwide smuggling crackdown
Updated 22 min 56 sec ago

Pakistan Customs seizes $73.2 million worth of essential goods in nationwide smuggling crackdown

Pakistan Customs seizes $73.2 million worth of essential goods in nationwide smuggling crackdown
  • Sugar and urea are smuggled out of Pakistan while petroleum products illegally enter the country from Iran, Afghanistan
  • Customs department has intensified crackdown on smuggling, targeting essential goods, POL, currency, and illicit items
Updated 22 min 56 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Customs announced on Saturday it had launched a crackdown on smuggling operations across several parts of the country, resulting in the confiscation of essential commodities valued at Rs2.25 billion ($73.2 million).

Essential commodities, such as sugar and urea, are usually transported out of Pakistan illicitly, while products like petroleum, oil, and lubricants (POL) are smuggled into the country through less-traveled routes along the Afghan and Iran borders. These contraband items are then further distributed using trucks and, in the case of passenger vehicles, smaller quantities are transported to major urban centers.

In light of this growing concern, the customs department said in a statement it had intensified efforts to combat smuggling in Pakistan.

“During the last fortnight, Pakistan Customs seized large quantities of essential commodities worth approximately Rs2.25 billion in various operations across the country, including in Quetta, D.I. [Dera Ismail] Khan, Multan, Karachi, Sargodha, and Lahore regions,” the statement said.

“The major seized essential commodities included sugar, urea, POL, currency as well as tires, black tea, betel nuts, vehicles, iron, steel, and other goods,” it continued.

The statement added that in the southwestern Balochistan province on September 2, the Customs Enforcement-Quetta seized 1,637 tons of sugar worth approximately Rs1 billion ($32.5 million) from smugglers in a convoy of 15 trucks.

Following this incident, there was a “massive seizure” of smuggled goods and vehicles, totaling Rs519 million ($1.7 million), on Daraban-Darazinda Road in D.I. Khan on September 3. This operation was carried out in collaboration with the local police.

Additionally, Customs Enforcement-D.I. Khan confiscated around 218,000 liters of smuggled POL/diesel, valued at approximately Rs137.6 million ($448,000).

During the past week, Customs Enforcement-Karachi intervened to halt the illegal transportation of smuggled POL, apprehending 115,000 liters of diesel and 30,000 liters of petrol of Iranian origin.

Strict instructions to the anti-smuggling formations, including mobile squads of the collectorates and airports, have been issued to keep vigilance on the illicit movement of essential goods/commodities, Iranian POL, and currency, the statement said.

