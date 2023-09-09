You are here

Syrian American CEO says Arab heritage is an asset, not a hinderance

RAY HANANIA

  • Rania Succar, who heads Intuit Mailchimp, plays up importance of Syrian family in her personal journey
  • She said her Arab heritage has been an asset in a world that today recognizes diversity as a component of corporate and business success.
CHICAGO: Rania Succar, who was named CEO of Intuit Mailchimp in 2022, said her Syrian heritage is an inspiration for success, rather than a hinderance.
Diverse opinions, perspectives, experiences and backgrounds fuel progress in today’s business world, Succar said, stressing that her family is a critical foundation of her own career rise.
A co-founder of Jusoor, a non-profit that has helped nearly 15,000 young Syrians pursue university education, Succar said her Arab heritage has been an asset in a world that today recognizes diversity as a component of corporate and business success.
Speaking to “The Ray Hanna Radio Show,” Succar said: “Earlier on in my career, there certainly was a stigma with being associated with Arab American descent, and I certainly held it back. It certainly wasn’t something I promoted. I remember applying for my first job and scrubbing every reference to ‘Arab American’ off of my resume. Which was interesting because a lot of the work I had done in college was being part of that community and organizing things.
“But I chose to say ‘I want people to understand me and recognize my value and the impact I am having’ without any preconceived notions of who I was or what my background was. That was very early in my career. I would say the environment today is quite different. It is celebrated to have strong identity and a diverse identity and background, and (it is) a strength, because we are in the corporate structure, and especially, I would say, it is even stronger in the tech community.”
Succar credits the corporate atmosphere at Intuit, a Fortune 500 corporation where she worked as senior vice president of Intuit QuickBooks Money Platform before heading up Intuit Mailchimp, one of the nation’s leading eNewsletter delivery systems, in August 2022.
Intuit is the global technology platform that helps consumers and small businesses overcome their most important financial challenges, serving more than 100 million customers worldwide with products that also include TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, and Credit Karma.
Succar said the core principle of the firm was believing that “everyone should have the opportunity to prosper.”
She continued: “Intuit are certainly a champion of this. We are trying to have a very broad workforce that comes in with all forms of representation and diverse backgrounds and we celebrate those things, because it brings in diversity of thought and experience that makes us stronger.
“So, today, it (diversity) is celebrated as opposed to being something that is more negative, so I certainly speak very openly about my background and all of that to help others to speak openly about their background and their identity and to help promote others wanting to join and see themselves in leadership.”
On Sept. 22 Succar will receive the Outstanding Arab American Philanthropist of the Year Award at the Center for Arab American Philanthropy’s Threads of Giving Gala for her work at Jusoor, which was founded in 2011.
Jusoor has directed more than $20 million in support to help Syrian students, offering them education, international scholarships, entrepreneurial programs and career development opportunities.
Succar said her strong family life, and pride in being Arab and Syrian, fueled Jusoor’s success.
“My family is originally from Syria. My parents got married and moved over to the US and I was born in the US, but stayed very connected to Syria and the people in Syria,” she said. “I became very passionate as a result of that connection to help close the opportunity gap and help young people in Syria have hope — the type of hope that we had growing up here in the US.
“And so, several friends and I co-founded an organization back in 2011 called Jusoor, which means ‘bridges’ in Arabic. We are focused on closing that opportunity gap with Syrian youth — basically educating Syrian youth and focusing on a brighter tomorrow — and we have educated more than 10,000 young people through that journey. So, that is another huge part of my life that takes up a lot of focus and a lot of time, but gives me tremendous meaning and purpose.”
Succar said that she had a traditional family life and upbringing, stressing that Arab culture is founded on the pursuit of education.
“My parents immigrated from Syria in the early ‘70s, and my dad is a doctor — and so he certainly had that path — (and) my mom studied computer science. But, we grew up really appreciating the values that both parts of our culture provided. We used to spend every summer in Damascus as many families with Arab American heritage did, spending time back home in the region, and those were absolutely pivotal moments for me growing up,” Succar said.
I saw the beauty of the culture and came to realize it in a big way and it became a big part of my identity — the beauty of the history, the rich history of that part of the world — when we would go to Palmyra and see parts of Damascus as the oldest continuously inhabited city in the world. Or we would experience the love of family. You know, there was never a moment where we would be climbing up the stairs to our unit at the top of the building and doors wouldn’t open up from relatives who would welcome us in for a spontaneous breakfast or lunch. There was never a moment where the family wasn’t overflowing wherever we were, so we got to experience that.”
However, she noted that despite similar early dispositions and drive, the limitations of life the Middle East at the time curbed the ambitions of many, including her own family.
“The most pivotal part of that experience was the relationships I formed with my cousins, and at very young ages, nothing separated us in this world. Everything we had, our dreams were the same. Our energy was the same,” she said.
“By the time we hit our teenage years my cousins, I started to notice, we diverged in quite a big way. I dreamt of going to Harvard and (to) study amazing things, and all the things I would do with my career and the way I would change the world, and their dreams started getting smaller. They started getting married — the girls at very young ages — because there was no other goal in life than to get married. The economy was prohibitive in terms of what they could do,” Succar said.
“And earlier, the boys were going to college, and by the time the second or third son would get to college age they would stop because there was no point. They were all ending up in their dad’s business, splitting the business — the family business — into four so that each son could maintain their household. And that stayed with me, and I became very focused on the power of a strong economy and what it could do for young people.”
Succar graduated from Harvard with a bachelor’s degree, Harvard Business School with a master’s, and then from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. Her career skyrocketed through experiences at Merrill Lynch, McKinsey and at Google. She spent more than seven years at Intuit Quickbooks, where her team launched several game-changing funding solutions that helped small businesses, while she was also a member of the Society of Arab Students at Harvard and helped co-found the Harvard Arab Alumni Association.
Her father was a co-founder of the Arab American Medical Association, which funded scholarships to promote education not just for the boys but for girls, too. Arab women, Succar said, are playing stronger and more impactful roles in advancing the community at the corporate and business level, as well as in broader society.
Succar made her comments during an interview on Wednesday, Sept. 6 with “The Ray Hanania Radio Show,” which is broadcast every Wednesday on the US Arab Radio Network

You can listen to the radio show’s podcast by visiting ArabNews.com/rayradioshow 

Topics: Ray Radio Show Rania Succar Intuit Mailchimp Syrian American

Armenia denies Azerbaijan’s charge its troops opened fire as tensions flare

Armenia denies Azerbaijan’s charge its troops opened fire as tensions flare
Updated 09 September 2023
Reuters

Armenia denies Azerbaijan’s charge its troops opened fire as tensions flare

Armenia denies Azerbaijan’s charge its troops opened fire as tensions flare
  • The claim and counter-claim came against the background of rising tensions between the two countries
  • Azerbaijan’s defense ministry said Armenian units opened small arms fire on Azerbaijani soldiers in Sadarak
Updated 09 September 2023
Reuters

TBILISI: Azerbaijan said on Saturday that Armenian forces had fired on its troops overnight, and that Azerbaijan army units took “retaliatory measures,” in an incident denied by Armenia.
The claim and counter-claim came against the background of rising tensions between the two countries, which have fought two wars over the Armenian-populated enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh in the past three decades, and a flurry of calls to foreign leaders by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Azerbaijan’s defense ministry said Armenian units opened small arms fire on Azerbaijani soldiers in Sadarak in the north of Nakhchivan, an exclave of Azerbaijan that borders Armenia, Turkiye and Iran.
The ministry’s statement did not say if there had been any casualties. Armenia’s defense ministry denied that its forces had opened fire on Azerbaijani positions.
The Armenian government and state media said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held phone conversations on Saturday with the leaders of France, Germany, neighboring Iran and Georgia, and with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Azerbaijan said its foreign minister discussed the situation with a senior US State Department official, Yuri Kim.
The Armenian government said Pashinyan told Blinken and President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran, Armenia’s traditional ally, that tensions were rising on the border and Azerbaijan was concentrating troops around Karabakh. Baku has denied this.
The government said Pashinyan told Blinken and Raisi he was ready to hold an urgent meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to defuse tensions. State news agency Armenpress said Pashinyan had similar conversations with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Hikmet Hajjiyev, foreign policy adviser to Aliyev, told Reuters that Baku had received no such offer.
Azerbaijan meanwhile denounced the holding on Saturday of a presidential election in Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory that is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but is populated by about 120,000 ethnic Armenians.
Nagorno-Karabakh established de facto independence in a war in the early 1990s after the collapse of the Soviet Union, but Azerbaijan recaptured significant amounts of territory in its most recent war with Armenia, in 2020.
The territory has been largely cut off from the outside world since December, when Azerbaijani civilians blockaded the only road linking it to Armenia. Baku’s troops later installed a checkpoint on the road, in what Yerevan has called a violation of the Russian-brokered cease-fire that ended the 2020 war.
On Saturday, Karabakh’s separatist parliament elected Samvel Shahramanyan, a military officer and former head of the territory’s security service, as its new president, after the previous incumbent resigned earlier this month, saying his presence was an obstacle to talks with Azerbaijan.
In a speech to parliament, Shahramanyan called for direct negotiations with Azerbaijan, and for transport links to Armenia to be restored.
In a statement, Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry called the ethnic Armenian leadership of Karabakh a “puppet separatist regime” and said the vote was illegal.
“The Republic of Azerbaijan will resolutely counter threats to its sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders,” the statement said.
“The only way to achieve peace and stability in the region is the unconditional and complete withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and the disbandment of the puppet regime.”
Russia has had peacekeepers in the region since 2020 but Armenia has voiced increasing frustration with what it sees as their ineffectiveness.
On Friday Russia summoned Yerevan’s ambassador in Moscow to protest against what it called a series of “unfriendly actions.”
Relations between Russia and Armenia have sharply deteriorated in recent weeks, as Yerevan has courted Western countries while accusing Russia of “absolute indifference” toward Armenia, with which it is formally allied.

Topics: Azerbaijan Armenia Nagorno-Karabakh

UN, Iran urge cooperation to battle sandstorm threat

UN, Iran urge cooperation to battle sandstorm threat
Updated 09 September 2023
AFP

UN, Iran urge cooperation to battle sandstorm threat

UN, Iran urge cooperation to battle sandstorm threat
  • According to meteorologists, sand and dust storms are expected to increase in the countries most vulnerable to climate change
Updated 09 September 2023
AFP

TEHRAN: Countries in the Middle East, Africa and Asia must work together to combat sand and dust storms made increasingly severe by climate change, the United Nations and Iran said Saturday.
“Cooperation is key. I urge you to use your time in Tehran to build partnerships, increase cooperation and commit to practical action,” UN chief Antonio Guterres said in a video broadcast to representatives of around 50 states and 15 organizations.
Opening the International Conference on Combating Sand and Dust Storms, Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi called on countries in the region to create “a fund” to pursue common solutions.
According to meteorologists, sand and dust storms are expected to increase in the countries most vulnerable to climate change.
“About two billion tons of dust enters the atmosphere each year, affecting more than 350 million people,” Food and Agriculture Organization Assistant Director-General AbdulHakim Elwaer told the meeting.
The people most affected are “farmers and those whose income depends directly on natural resources,” he said.
Iran, co-organizer of the two-day gathering, is one country where such storms are increasingly numerous, particularly in the southeast desert region of Sistan-Baluchistan where rare wetlands are drying up at an alarming rate.
This has caused diplomatic tensions with neighboring Afghanistan, which Tehran accuses of considerably reducing the volume of water in the Helmand River which flows through both countries.
To its west, Iran is also cooperating with neighboring Iraq to combat the effects of sand and dust storms.
“Fortunately, we have reached some very good operational stages with Iraq,” Ali Salajegheh, head of Iran’s department of the environment, said at the conference.
He added that “ground and field operations” were due to start in six provinces in both countries.
In his opening address, President Raisi blamed industrialized countries “for many problems, for not taking environmental issues into account and favoring their own economic interests and military development.”

Topics: UN Iran

‘Lot of hard work’ before UK-India trade deal: Sunak

‘Lot of hard work’ before UK-India trade deal: Sunak
Updated 09 September 2023
AFP

‘Lot of hard work’ before UK-India trade deal: Sunak

‘Lot of hard work’ before UK-India trade deal: Sunak
  • “There is a desire on both of our parts to see a successful trade deal concluded,” Sunak told UK media at the event
  • The two countries have been negotiating a post-Brexit trade pact for more than two years
Updated 09 September 2023
AFP

LONDON: “There is a lot of hard work” to do before the UK strikes a trade deal with India, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Saturday at the G20 leaders’ summit in New Delhi.
“There is a desire on both of our parts to see a successful trade deal concluded,” Sunak told UK media at the event.
“The opportunities are there for both countries, but there is a lot of hard work that is still to go,” he added.
The two countries have been negotiating a post-Brexit trade pact for more than two years, but missed previously hoped-for deadlines to conclude it.
The agreement is important for Britain as it seeks alternative markets after leaving the European Union in 2020. However, talks have reportedly previously snagged over fears among the ruling Conservatives that it would lead to an increase in immigration.
Sunak’s parents were born into the Indian diaspora in east Africa, and trace their heritage back to pre-independence Punjab in northern British India.
He is married to Indian-born Akshata Murty, whose father co-founded IT giant Infosys.

Topics: G20 India G20 2023 G20 British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

G20 leaders adopt declaration on first day of summit

G20 leaders adopt declaration on first day of summit
Updated 09 September 2023
Reuters

G20 leaders adopt declaration on first day of summit

G20 leaders adopt declaration on first day of summit
  • Consensus comes as a surprise as the group is deeply divided over the war in Ukraine
Updated 09 September 2023
Reuters

NEW DELHI: The Group of 20 nations adopted a consensus declaration on the opening day of a summit on Saturday that avoided condemnation of Russia for the war in Ukraine but called on all states to refrain from the use of force to seize territory.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of host India announced that the declaration had been adopted on the first day of the weekend summit.

The consensus came as a surprise as the group is deeply divided over the war in Ukraine, with Western nations earlier pushing for strong condemnation of Russia in the Leaders’ Declaration, while other countries demanded a focus on broader economic issues.

“We call on all states to uphold the principles of international law including territorial integrity and sovereignty, international humanitarian law, and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability,” the declaration said.

“We ... welcome all relevant and constructive initiatives that support a comprehensive, just, and durable peace in Ukraine.

“The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible,” the statement added.

The declaration also called for the implementation of the Black Sea initiative for the safe flow of grain, food and fertilizer from Ukraine and Russia. Moscow pulled out of the agreement in July over what it called a failure to meet its demands to implement a parallel agreement easing rules for its own food and fertilizer exports.

“On the back of the hard work of all the teams, we have received consensus on the G20 Leaders Summit Declaration. I announce the adoption of this declaration,” Modi told the leaders in New Delhi, including US President Joe Biden and heads of government and state from across the world.

The differing views on the war had prevented agreement on even a single communique at ministerial meetings during India’s G20 presidency so far this year.

The declaration said the group agreed to address debt vulnerabilities in low and middle-income countries “in an effective, comprehensive and systematic manner,” but did not make any fresh action plan.

It said countries pledged to strengthen and reform multilateral development banks, while it accepted the proposal for tighter regulations of cryptocurrencies.

It also agreed that the world needs a total of $4 trillion of low-cost financing annually for the energy transition, with a high share of renewable energy in the primary energy mix.

The statement called for accelerating efforts toward a phasedown of unabated coal power, but said this had to be done “in line with national circumstances and recognizing the need for support toward just transitions.”

DESERTED STREETS

At the start of the day, Biden and other leaders were driven through deserted streets to a new, $300 million conch-shaped convention center called Bharat Mandapam, opposite a 16th-century stone fort, for the summit.

Many businesses, offices and schools have been closed in the city and traffic restricted as part of security measures to ensure the smooth running of the most high-powered meeting to be hosted by the country. Slums have been demolished and monkeys and stray dogs removed from the streets.

Earlier in the day, Modi inaugurated the meeting by calling on members to end a “global trust deficit” and announced that the bloc was granting permanent membership to the African Union in an effort to make it more representative.

“Today, as the president of G20, India calls upon the entire world to first convert this global trust deficit into one trust and one confidence,” he said. “It is time for all of us to move together.”

Despite the compromise over the Leaders’ Declaration, the summit had been expected to be dominated by the West and its allies. Chinese President Xi Jinping is skipping the meeting and has sent Premier Li Qiang instead, while Russia’s Vladimir Putin will also be absent.

Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Bin Salman and Japan’s Fumio Kishida, among others, are attending.

“It’s incumbent upon the Chinese government to explain” why its leader would or would not participate, Jon Finer, the US deputy national security adviser, told reporters in Delhi.

He said there was speculation that China is “giving up on G20” in favor of groupings like BRICS, where it is dominant.

BRICS includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, and has agreed to add another six new members — Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina and the United Arab Emirates — accelerating its push to reshuffle a world order it sees as outdated.

Russia is being represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who had said he would block the final declaration unless it reflected Moscow’s position on Ukraine and other crises.

Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine has left tens of thousands of dead, displaced millions and sown economic turmoil across the world. Moscow denies committing atrocities during its conflict with Ukraine, which it terms a “special operation” to “demilitarize” its neighbor.

In the absence of an agreement on the declaration, India would have had to issue a chair statement, which would mean that G20 for the first time in 20 years of summits would not have had a declaration.

Topics: G20 India

UK police catch terrorism suspect who escaped from a London prison

UK police catch terrorism suspect who escaped from a London prison
Updated 09 September 2023
AP

UK police catch terrorism suspect who escaped from a London prison

UK police catch terrorism suspect who escaped from a London prison
  • Daniel Abed Khalife was on the run four days before a massive search managed to nab him
  • London counter-terror police had offered $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest
Updated 09 September 2023
AP

LONDON: A former soldier who escaped from a London prison while awaiting trial on terrorism charges was captured Saturday, police said.
Daniel Abed Khalife was on the run four days before a massive search managed to nab him in the Chiswick, west of London.
Khalife escaped on the bottom of a food delivery truck from Wandsworth Prison on Wednesday. The breakout ignited a storm of criticism as political opponents blamed the ruling Conservative party for incompetence.
Khalife, 21, is accused of planting fake bombs at a military base and of violating Britain’s Official Secrets Act by gathering information “that could be useful to an enemy.” He was discharged from the British army after his arrest earlier this year and had denied the allegations. His trial is set for November.
London counter-terror police had offered a 20,000 pound ($25,000) reward for information leading to his arrest.

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) London

