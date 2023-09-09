You are here

Saudi Insurance Authority set to foster local and international sector growth

Saudi Insurance Authority set to foster local and international sector growth
The Saudi Insurance Authority will safeguard the Kingdom’s insurance industry by ensuring it meets global standards and is best placed to respond to the changes and challenges of a rapidly evolving global market. (Shutterstock)
Rebecca Anne Proctor

Saudi Insurance Authority set to foster local and international sector growth

Saudi Insurance Authority set to foster local and international sector growth
  Unified and independent regulator pivotal and necessary for development of the Saudi financial sector
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s insurance sector is preparing itself for a game-changing new regulatory body that is set to grow the market and encourage new players in line with the rapid pace of change taking place in the Kingdom.

In August, the Saudi Cabinet, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, approved the establishment of a new unified and independent regulator for the insurance sector, the Insurance Authority.

Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan described the new measure as a pivotal and necessary one in the development of the Saudi financial sector — a major component of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 agenda. The IA is designed to boost the role of the insurance sector in the Kingdom which in turn will grow and enhance the market for Saudi, regional and global businesses operating in the Kingdom.

“The Cabinet’s decision to establish the Saudi Insurance Authority underlines the Kingdom’s commitment to building and developing a world class insurance sector — one set apart by established best practices and international standards,” Adel Al-Eisa, media spokesperson for Insurance Companies in Saudi Arabia told Arab News. “The launch of the Authority marks the latest step taken by the Kingdom to regulate, supervise, control, support and enhance the Saudi insurance sector, and enhancing its effectiveness.”

The new entity will commence operations 90 days after the Cabinet resolution, which, while it has not yet been announced or published, authorities anticipate will be soon. 

Before the IA was set up, the responsibilities in regulating and supervising the insurance sector rested with the Central Bank of Saudi Arabia, also known as SAMA, and the Council of Health Insurance. Both entities will continue to function as regulators until the insurance-related competencies are fully transferred to IA by the end of the 90-day transition period.

IA will then have the existing insurance mandate vested in SAMA and CHI according to the transition plan. Several changes are anticipated. These include the unification of regulatory procedures for the insurance sector within IA, and the transfer of communication channels related to regulation and compliance in the insurance sector to IA.

According to SAMA, for the establishment of the IA, the current laws, regulations, rules and instructions issued by SAMA or CHI in the insurance sector will continue to be enforced and stay unchanged, until other overriding instructions are issued. This includes the current complaint handling processes of the Committee for Resolution of Insurance Disputes and Violations. The rights and responsibilities between the insurers, policyholders and beneficiaries will also remain unchanged.

The new IA serves to further provide impetus for the growth of the Saudi market, both domestically and internationally. 

The Saudi Insurance Authority aims to build and implement a comprehensive national strategy that will bolster the Kingdom’s insurance sector.

Adel Al-Eisa, Media spokesperson for Insurance Companies in Saudi Arabia

“The establishment of the Saudi Insurance Authority will serve the greater purpose of enhancing the Kingdom’s insurance sector, bolstering local infrastructure and creating an advanced, thriving ecosystem that empowers both Saudi-based, regional and global businesses — and, of course, the people, communities and businesses they serve,” Al-Eisa told Arab News.

The Authority, he continued, will safeguard the industry by ensuring it meets global standards and is best placed to respond to the changes and challenges of a rapidly evolving global market.

“In doing so, the Authority will place an even greater onus on technical and digital development, aiding the industry’s transformation,” he emphasized.

Mustafa Melhem, group business development manager for insurance at Eastnets, says that the new authority will serve to enhance the development of the Saudi market for both local and global players.

“The importance of the IA for me or for insurance experts in the region is the same: it is one of the most important entities in the development of the insurance sector,” Melhem told Arab News. “There are a lot of gray areas in the insurance policies (benefits, terms, conditions, exclusion etc.), so an independent authority aids to raise better awareness about credible insurance products and most importantly is protecting the rights of the policyholders and beneficiaries.” 

BACKGROUND

Before the IA was set up, the responsibilities in regulating and supervising the insurance sector rested with the Central Bank of Saudi Arabia, also known as SAMA, and the Council of Health Insurance. Both entities will continue to function as regulators until the insurance-related competencies are fully transferred to IA by the end of the 90-day transition period.

Eastnets is a global leader in providing services to financial institutions, including insurance companies, aiding them to combat financial fraud and crime, and ensuring that they are compliant with new regulations.

This initiative represents an important step in building a strong and stable insurance market in the Kingdom. The Cabinet’s decision reflects the Kingdom’s commitment under Vision 2030 to support the developments of the insurance sector, a key pillar that supports all other economic activities and transformation programs in theKingdom.

“Crucially, the Authority aims to build and implement a comprehensive national strategy that will bolster the Kingdom’s insurance sector, modernizing its systems and regulations, accelerating digital transformation, attracting more national talent and investment,” said Al-Eisa.

Melhem also stressed that the aim of the Authority is to empower the Saudi insurance market in such a way that will lead to growth.

“Revenue will increase from the insurance sector by having a special entity focused on it,” he said. “Crucially, though, it is important to create local insurance talents and experts rather than just attract them from outside.” 

 This way, emphasizes Melhem, the Saudi insurance market can grow at home. Also, the IA will encourage mergers among small companies to strengthen the solvency of these companies. 

Revenue will increase from the insurance sector by having a special entity focused on it.

Mustafa Melhem, Group business development manager for insurance at Eastnets

“A strong and stable insurance authority in the Kingdom will empower the local insurance market,” says Melhem. “And building partnerships and attracting the global reinsurance companies and re-insurance brokers to have their physical presence in the Saudi market, is one of the biggest benefits that can be achieved. “Also, in addition of protecting the policy holders and beneficiary rights, the IA will protect any third parties’ rights such as healthcare providers and other insurance providers.”

As Al-Eisa underlines: “We recognize that there is an urgent need for the Saudi insurance sector’s rules, regulations and policies to be outlined, implemented and overseen by one entity. This is paramount to growing and developing the Saudi insurance space.”

The Arab world has only a handful of reinsurance companies, which provide insurance to insurance companies. One is Saudi Re, a Saudi joint stock company founded in Riyadh in 2008 as the first reinsurance company established in the Kingdom.

Ultimately, he adds, the AI improves the Saudi Arabian insurance industry’s profile and standing on a global stage.

“It will provide a consistent, singular presence at global engagements and gatherings, such as the G20 and World Economic Forum,” added Al-Eisa.

The new authority is a chance to change the game, grow the Saudi insurance market and encourage new players all in line with the rapid pace of change taking place in the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia signs MoU for economic corridor between India, Mideast and Europe

Saudi Arabia signs MoU for economic corridor between India, Mideast and Europe
  • The corridor will include pipelines for electricity and hydrogen
  • The project will boost import of energy supplies to ensure energy security
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding between India, the Middle East, and Europe for the construction of a new economic corridor, the Kingdom’s state TV reported.

The corridor will include pipelines for electricity and hydrogen.

Addressing the G20 Summit in New Delhi, the crown prince said the project seeks to achieve the common interests of “our countries by strengthening economic interdependence.”

He said it will contribute to developing and rehabilitating the infrastructure that includes railways, and ports and will help increase the exchange of goods and services.

The crown prince said the project will enhance trade exchange between the participating countries and boost the import of energy supplies including hydrogen to ensure energy security.

He noted that “the memorandum supports efforts to develop clean energy, and its implementation will contribute to generating new job opportunities and long-term gains along transit corridors for all parties.”

Fintech, health tech, and AI capture this week’s venture focus

Fintech, health tech, and AI capture this week’s venture focus
Fintech, health tech, and AI capture this week’s venture focus

Fintech, health tech, and AI capture this week’s venture focus
  • Egypt’s health insurance tech startup Sehatech raises $850k in funding
CAIRO: Venture activity is on the rise in the Middle East and North Africa, particularly in sectors like fintech and health tech, as well as government-driven initiatives to accelerate artificial intelligence.  

UAE-based fintech firm myZoi recently raised $14 million in a funding round led by SC Ventures and SBI Holdings. 

The investment coincides with myZoi obtaining two regulatory licenses from the Central Bank of the UAE – the Stored Value Facilities and the Retail Payment Services and Card Schemes Category II.

According to a press release, the awarding of the licenses means myZoi is poised to “significantly simplify and digitize access to essential financial services for over 5 million low-income migrant workers in the UAE.” 

Syed Ali, co-founder and CEO of myZoi, emphasized the company’s alignment with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals for 2030. Specifically, myZoi aims to reduce the transaction cost of migrant remittances to less than 3 percent.  

“As a tech-led, digital-native company, our drive is to make a meaningful difference not just in the lives of the underbanked, but their lifeline, which is their support network of families as well,” Ali said. 

Gautam Jain, a member of SC Ventures, highlighted that there are over 1.4 billion unbanked individuals globally.  

He noted: “We believe that fintech innovations such as myZoi are emerging as the catalyst for change. They are building an ecosystem that delivers simple yet meaningful solutions to low-income migrant workers while offering a commercially viable and socially impactful proposition.” 

The funds raised will be used to expand myZoi’s inclusive and differentiated services, and the company is gearing up for its full commercial launch by the end of 2023.  

“We wholeheartedly believe in myZoi’s vision to enable financial inclusion and secure an equitable future for every individual, regardless of their background or social status. Therefore, we are happy to invest in this impactful fintech. Our partnership with myZoi goes beyond mere financial investment and extends to support a more empowered future for all,” said Yoshitaka Kitao, CEO at SBI Holdings. 

Egypt's healthtech Sehatech raises $850k 

Egypt-based health insurance tech startup Sehatech has secured $850,000 in funding from A15, a leading venture capital firm, and Beltone Venture Capital, a subsidiary of Beltone Holding Co.  

Founded in 2022 by Mostafa Tarek, Mohamed El-Shabrawy, and Omar Shawky, Sehatech specializes in automating key aspects of the healthcare insurance sector, including medical approvals, claims processing, and billing cycles. 

The investment is seen as a crucial step for Sehatech to modernize the healthcare insurance landscape in Egypt by leveraging technology to streamline administrative procedures. 

The company aims to not only cut insurers’ operating costs but also minimize the chances of fraudulent practices. 

Our drive is to make a meaningful difference not just in the lives of the underbanked, but their lifeline, which is their support network of families as well.

Syed Ali, Co-founder and CEO of myZoi

The newly acquired capital will be used for expanding the Sehatech team and investing in further product development to enhance the user experience.  

“We are thrilled to have the support of A15 and Beltone Venture Capital in our mission to transform the healthcare industry in Egypt and the broader region,” El-Shabrawy said. 

According to a press release, Sehatech’s technology-driven solutions represent a timely innovation in Egypt’s insurance market, with the potential for broader applications in the Middle East and North Africa region. 

Dubai Centre for AI receives more than 600 applications for its startup accelerator program 

The Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence received 615 applicant startups from 55 countries for its AI accelerator program that was launched earlier this year. 

Out of the applicant pool, 30 startups have secured their spot in the program and will develop their AI solutions during an eight-week period. 

The program aims to support the development of innovative AI-based solutions to current and future challenges in two main sectors, government services and media communications. 

HIGHLIGHT

The investment coincides with myZoi obtaining two regulatory licenses from the Central Bank of the UAE.

“The launch of this program follows the inception of DCAI by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, chairman of the executive council, and chairman of the board of trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, with the aim of transforming Dubai into a global pioneer in deploying AI tools in the public sector,” Saeed Al-Falasi, director of DCAI, said. 

The DCAI Accelerator is split into two programs, the Future of Generative AI in Government Services, and the Future of Generative AI in Media and Communications.

Kuwait’s Kem raises $1m in a pre-seed round 

Kuwait-based fintech startup Kem secured $1 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Maqamees Holdings.  

Established in 2021 by Seth Sadeq, Zane Chichua, and George Chichua, Kem offers an innovative peer-to-peer instant payment solution.  

Through its platform, users can effortlessly transfer money to one another utilizing QR codes, eliminating the necessity for generating payment links or relying on traditional accounts. 

The fresh capital injection is poised to drive Kem’s growth ambitions. Specifically, the company plans to use the funds to enhance its app, aiming to improve the user experience and introduce new features.

Egypt’s Flat6Labs announces StartMashreq Growth program 

Egypt’s leading seed and early-stage venture capital firm Flat6Labs launched its StartMashreq Growth Track program that aims to nurture startups until December 2024. 

The program will also aim to help these startups raise $10 million collectively. The ventures are from Lebanon, Iraq, and Jordan and operate in education tech, energy tech, and property tech.

Saudi Arabia signs MoU for economic corridor between India, Mideast and Europe

Saudi Arabia signs MoU for economic corridor between India, Mideast and Europe
Saudi Arabia signs MoU for economic corridor between India, Mideast and Europe

Saudi Arabia signs MoU for economic corridor between India, Mideast and Europe
  • The corridor will include pipelines for electricity and hydrogen
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding between India, the Middle East, and Europe for the construction of a new economic corridor, the Kingdom’s state TV reported.

The corridor will include pipelines for electricity and hydrogen.

Addressing the G20 Summit in New Delhi, the crown prince said the project seeks to achieve the common interests of “our countries by strengthening economic interdependence.”

He said it will contribute to developing and rehabilitating the infrastructure that includes railways, and ports and will help increase the exchange of goods and services.

The crown prince said the project will enhance trade exchange between the participating countries and boost the import of energy supplies including hydrogen to ensure energy security.

He noted that “the memorandum supports efforts to develop clean energy, and its implementation will contribute to generating new job opportunities and long-term gains along transit corridors for all parties.”

India launches global biofuel alliance at G20

India launches global biofuel alliance at G20
India launches global biofuel alliance at G20

India launches global biofuel alliance at G20
NEW DELHI: India announced on Saturday the launch of a global biofuel alliance at a G20 summit in New Delhi to boost the use of cleaner fuels.

The alliance, with the US and Brazil as its founding members, would help accelerate global efforts to meet net-zero emissions targets by facilitating trade in biofuels derived from sources including plant and animal waste.

“We are launching the Global Biofuel Alliance. India invites all of you to join this initiative,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his remarks to leaders from the G20 major economies at the summit.

The push for a biofuels alliance mirrors the International Solar Alliance launched by New Delhi and Paris in 2015 to bring clean and affordable solar energy within the reach of all.

The International Energy Agency estimates in a July report that global sustainable biofuels production would need to triple by 2030 to put the world’s energy system on track towards net zero emissions by 2050.

India, the world’s third-biggest oil importer and consumer, imports about 85 percent of its crude needs and is gradually building capacity to increase its output of biofuels.

India is targeting to become carbon neutral by 2070 and is expanding use of biofuel in its transport sector. It has advanced the deadline by 5 years to 2025 for doubling nationwide ethanol blending in gasoline to 20 percent.

The alliance will help by encouraging global biofuels trade, developing concrete policies on lesson-sharing and promoting provision of technical support for national biofuels programs worldwide, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in July.

The South Asian nation plans to build 12 bio-refineries to produce fuel from items including crop stubble, plant waste and municipal solid waste.

EU commission chief asks G20 to join global carbon pricing 

EU commission chief asks G20 to join global carbon pricing 
NEW DELHI: The European Commission president asked G20 leaders on Saturday to join a proposal to set up global carbon pricing. 

Many countries are using a price on carbon to help meet their climate goals in the form of a tax or under an emissions trading, or cap-and-trade, system. 

According to a World Bank report, there are currently 73 carbon pricing instruments in operation, covering around 23 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. 

“Climate change is man-made. So it means we can address it. For this we need innovation, investments in green technologies, renewable energy capacity and energy efficiency ... At the G20 I invited leaders to join the call for global carbon pricing,” Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X social media, formerly known as Twitter. 

Leyen has been pushing the international community to introduce global carbon pricing to accelerate the transition to a lower-carbon economy. 

She had similarly advocated for this during a summit in Paris in June, where she termed the current percentage of emissions covered by a price “almost nothing.” 

Speaking at the opening session of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, Leyen said that the EU’s ‘Emissions Trading System’ has helped reduce emissions by 35 percent since 2005, while generating more than 152 billion euros ($162.6 billion) of revenues. 

“But more revenues will be needed,” she said. 

Japan, the world’s fifth-biggest carbon dioxide emitter, is among the G20 countries that have recently adopted carbon pricing. The Tokyo Stock Exchange plans to open its carbon credit market and begin trading around October. 

Climate talks in the G20 grouping, responsible for 80 percent of global emissions, are being keenly watched by the world ahead of a crucial global stocktake COP28 meeting in the UAE later this year. 

So far, however, there does not seem to be a great deal of movement on climate change. The draft of the leaders’ declaration circulated among delegates and reviewed by Reuters also does not set down concrete emission reduction targets for fossil fuels. 

However, it does reiterate “the importance of a policy mix consisting of fiscal, market and regulatory mechanisms, including, as appropriate, the use of carbon pricing and non-pricing mechanisms and incentives toward carbon neutrality and net zero.” 

