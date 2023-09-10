Four major Libyan oil ports temporarily closed due to expected hurricane -sources

BENGHAZHI: Four major oil ports in Libya including Ras Lanuf, Zueitina, Brega and Es Sidra will be closed from Saturday evening for a period of three days due to an expected hurricane, two oil engineers told Reuters.
WAD MADANI, Sudan: Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan said Saturday “we don’t need” the African Union to resolve the country’s nearly five-month conflict, as new figures put the death toll at over 7,000.
Diplomatic tensions have flared since the head of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, met last week with a political adviser to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), prompting rebuke from Burhan’s government.
The brutal war since April 15 between the army and the RSF has killed “nearly 7,500” people, according to a Friday report by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data (ACLED) project which noted the toll was “a conservative estimate.”
ACLED as well as activists and aid groups on the ground have repeatedly warned that casualty figures out of Sudan are underreported as fighting hampers access to many areas and the warring sides do not disclose deaths among their ranks.
Much of the violence has been concentrated around the capital Khartoum and the western region of Darfur, where witnesses again reported clashes on Saturday between army forces and the RSF on the outskirts of El Fasher, the North Darfur state capital.
Diplomatic efforts to end the fighting between the forces of Burhan and his former deputy, RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, have repeatedly floundered.
Multiple truces brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia in the early stages of the war had been systematically violated before the two mediators adjourned talks in June.
More recently, some moves by the army chief including trips to Egypt, South Sudan and Qatar have signalled a potential return to diplomacy.
But in a speech Saturday rallying troops in the southern state of Blue Nile, Burhan seemed to shun regional mediation efforts.
“If this is your approach, we don’t need your help,” the army chief said of the African Union, referring to Faki’s recent meeting with the RSF adviser, Youssef Ezzat.
The Burhan-controlled foreign ministry has called the meeting “a dangerous precedent” and “a clear violation” of the continental bloc’s norms, saying it “should hold no place for rebel movements and criminal terrorist militias.”
Mohamed El Hacen Lebatt, a spokesman for the AU Commission, said in a statement Thursday the organization was committed to interacting “with all parties.”
Lebatt noted that no Sudanese party had expressed “any reservation” when “the same approach” was adopted by other international actors.
The AU suspended Sudan’s membership in 2021 after Burhan and Daglo together led a coup that derailed a transition to civilian rule following the ouster of longtime strongman Omar Al-Bashir.
Speaking in the Blue Nile city of Al-Damazin on Saturday, Burhan also took East African bloc IGAD to task, after his administration has repeatedly accused mediation coordinator Kenya of siding with the RSF.
IGAD “has deviated from its course,” Burhan said. “We Sudanese can solve our problems ourselves.”
TEL AVIV: Thousands of Israelis protested on Saturday against the hard-line government’s judicial overhaul, ahead of a court hearing on a major element of the controversial reforms that have split the nation.
Since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government unveiled its proposals in January, tens of thousands of Israelis have demonstrated weekly in what has become the largest protest movement in the country’s history.
“There is no such thing as democracy without the Supreme Court. Democracy, democracy!” chanted the protesters in Tel Aviv, where the rallies have taken place every Saturday since January.
“The Supreme Court is Supreme,” said one banner unfurled at the protest.
On Saturday, protests were also held in Jerusalem, Haifa, Beer Sheba, Modiin, Herzilya, and some other cities, organizers said.
The latest demonstration comes ahead of a Tuesday hearing in the Supreme Court on annulling parliament’s July vote to limit the so-called “reasonableness clause” used by the top court to review some government decisions.
Israel does not have a constitution or upper house of parliament, and the “reasonableness” law was put in place to allow judges to determine whether a government had overreached its powers.
The Supreme Court had used the measure in a high-profile ruling which barred Aryeh Deri, a Netanyahu ally, from serving in the cabinet because of a tax evasion conviction.
Opponents allege that Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption charges he denies, of trying to use the proposed legal overhaul to quash possible judgments against him.
He rejects the accusation.
“On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will have a discussion on whether the law the government has passed is legal or not,” protester Yuval Inbar, 21, told AFP.
“If we don’t come here (to protest) we are afraid that the government is not going to respect the Supreme Court.”
The July 24 amendment to the “reasonableness clause” states that the courts cannot hear cases or issue orders against elected officials on the basis of that doctrine, activists say.
Opponents say this will give unlimited powers to the government and pave the way for more authoritarian rule.
“Netanyahu has been hijacked by messianic settlers who are attempting to have a revolution,” Josh Drill, a protest leader, told AFP.
“They are trying to do a political takeover and change the system of government to autocracy. That’s a revolution and this government is willing to bring the country down with them.”
Netanyahu’s administration, a coalition between his Likud party and extreme-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish allies, argues that the legal changes are needed to rebalance powers between lawmakers and the judiciary.
Its supporters have also held occasional rallies, insisting that it is illogical for the Supreme Court to hear petitions that judge its own undefined role.
But protesters insisted on Saturday that the court has every right to do so.
“We don’t have a system of checks and balances,” said Drill.
“If there is a government that is attempting to remove all powers of the Supreme Court ... then in my view it has the right, and it is even mandatory that the Supreme Court protect the democratic process.”
The protests have drawn support from across the political spectrum of Israel, among secular and religious groups, blue-collar and tech sector workers, peace activists and military reservists.
RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian teenager Saturday at a refugee camp in the West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said, in the latest violence to rock the occupied territory.
The ministry identified the teenager as 16-year-old Milad Munther Al-Raee, and said he was killed at the entrance to Al-Arroub refugee camp near the city of Hebron.
He was “shot in the back by the occupation (Israeli) bullets,” the ministry said in a statement.
The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the incident.
Palestinian official news agency Wafa reported that Israeli forces fired “live bullets and tear gas canisters at several young men and children” at the entrance to the camp, adding that the teenager died of his wounds.
Saturday’s incident is the latest in the West Bank, where violence linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has surged since early last year.
At least 227 Palestinians have been killed so far this year in violence linked to the conflict.
The bloodshed has also seen 32 Israelis, a Ukrainian and an Italian killed over the same period, according to an AFP tally based on official sources on both sides.
They include, on the Palestinian side, combatants as well as civilians and, on the Israeli side, three members of the Arab minority.
MARRAKECH, Morocco: A rare, powerful earthquake struck Morocco, sending people racing from their beds into the streets and toppling buildings in mountainous villages and ancient cities not built to withstand such force. More than 2,000 people were killed, and the toll was expected to rise as rescuers struggled Saturday to reach hard-hit remote areas.
The magnitude-6.8 quake, the biggest to hit the North African country in 120 years, sent people fleeing their homes in terror and disbelief late Friday. One man said dishes and wall hangings began raining down, and people were knocked off their feet. The quake brought down walls made from stone and masonry, covering whole communities with rubble.
The devastation gripped each town along the High Atlas’ steep and winding switchbacks in similar ways: homes folding in on themselves and mothers and fathers crying as boys and helmet-clad police carried the dead through the streets.
Remote villages like those in the drought-stricken Ouargane Valley were largely cut off from the world when they lost electricity and cellphone service. By midday, people were outside mourning neighbors, surveying the damage on their camera phones and telling one another “May God save us.”
Hamid Idsalah, a 72-year-old mountain guide, said he and many others remained alive but had little future to look forward to. That was true in the short-term — with remnants of his kitchen reduced to dust — and in the long-term — where he and many others lack the financial means to rebound.
“I can’t reconstruct my home. I don’t know what I’ll do. Still, I’m alive, so I’ll wait,” he said as he walked through the desert oasis town overlooking red rock hills, packs of goats and a glistening salt lake. “I feel heartsick.”
In historic Marrakech, people could be seen on state TV clustering in the streets , afraid to go back inside buildings that might still be unstable. The city’s famous Koutoubia Mosque, built in the 12th century, was damaged, but the extent was not immediately clear. Its 69-meter (226-foot) minaret is known as the “roof of Marrakech.” Moroccans also posted videos showing damage to parts of the famous red walls that surround the old city, a UNESCO World Heritage site.
At least 2,012 people died in the quake, mostly in Marrakech and five provinces near the epicenter, Morocco’s Interior Ministry reported Saturday night. At least another 2,059 people were injured — 1,404 critically — the ministry said.
“The problem is that where destructive earthquakes are rare, buildings are simply not constructed robustly enough to cope with strong ground shaking, so many collapse, resulting in high casualties,” said Bill McGuire, professor emeritus of geophysical and climate hazards at University College London.
In a sign of the huge scale of the disaster, Morocco’s King Mohammed VI ordered the armed forces to mobilize specialized search and rescue teams and a surgical field hospital, according to a statement from the military.
The king said he would visit the hardest hit area Saturday, but despite an outpouring of offers of help from around the world, the Moroccan government had not formally asked for assistance, a step required before outside rescue crews could deploy.
The epicenter of Friday’s tremor was near the town of Ighil in Al Haouz Province, roughly 70 kilometers (44 miles) south of Marrakech. Al Haouz is known for scenic villages and valleys tucked in the High Atlas Mountains.
Police, emergency vehicles and people fleeing in shared taxis spent hours traversing unpaved roads through the High Atlas in stop-and-go traffic, often exiting their cars to help clear giant boulders from routes known to be rugged and difficult long before Friday’s earthquake. In Ijjoukak, a village in the area surrounding Toubkal, North Africa’s tallest peak, residents estimated nearly 200 buildings had been leveled.
Couch cushions, electric cords and grapes were strewn in giant piles of rubble alongside dead sheep, houseplants and doors wedged between boulders. Relatives from the town and those who had driven from major cities cried while they wondered who to call as they reckoned with the aftermath and a lack of food and water.
“It felt like a bomb went off,” 34-year-old Mohamed Messi said.
Morocco will observe three days of national mourning with flags at half-staff on all public facilities, the official news agency MAP reported.
World leaders offered to send in aid or rescue crews as condolences poured in from countries in Europe, the Middle East and the Group of 20 summit in India. The president of Turkiye, which lost tens of thousands of people in a massive earthquake earlier this year, was among those proposing assistance. France and Germany, with large populations of people of Moroccan origin, also offered to help, and the leaders of both Ukraine and Russia expressed support for Moroccans.
In an exceptional move, neighboring rival Algeria offered to open its airspace to allow eventual humanitarian aid or medical evacuation flights to travel to and from Morocco. Algeria closed the airspace when its government severed diplomatic ties with Morocco in 2021 over a series of issues. The countries have a decadeslong dispute involving the territory of Western Sahara.
The US Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 when it hit at 11:11 p.m. (22:11 GMT), with shaking that lasted several seconds. The US agency reported a magnitude 4.9 aftershock hit 19 minutes later. The collision of the African and Eurasian tectonic plates occurred at a relatively shallow depth, which makes a quake more dangerous.
Earthquakes are relatively rare in North Africa. Lahcen Mhanni, Head of the Seismic Monitoring and Warning Department at the National Institute of Geophysics, told 2M TV that the earthquake was the strongest ever recorded in the region.
In 1960, a magnitude 5.8 tremor struck near the Moroccan city of Agadir and caused thousands of deaths. That quake prompted changes in construction rules in Morocco, but many buildings, especially rural homes, are not built to withstand such tremors.
In 2004, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake near the Mediterranean coastal city of Al Hoceima left more than 600 dead.
Friday’s quake was felt as far away as Portugal and Algeria, according to the Portuguese Institute for Sea and Atmosphere and Algeria’s Civil Defense agency, which oversees emergency response.
LONDON: Khalil Hajj Tawfiq, chairman of the Amman Chamber of Commerce, announced on Saturday that a Jordanian Economic Forum with several member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations will take place in March 2024, Jordan News Agency reported.
The forum aims to improve trade relations and boost investment opportunities between the two sides. It will be hosted in cooperation with ASEAN member states that have embassies in Jordan, including Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Brunei.
According to the ACC, trade between Jordan and ASEAN increased by 42 percent in 2022 over 2021.
Jordan’s trade with ASEAN member states totaled 1.3 billion Jordanian dinars ($1.7 billion) in the last financial year.
Exports to ASEAN states included chemical industry products, metal products and textile materials, while imports included pearls, precious stones, textile materials, appliances, electrical and electronic sets, transportation equipment, and food industry products.
The forum follows a meeting between the ACC board of directors and Malaysian Ambassador to Jordan Mohammad Nasri Bin Abdulrahman.
Tawfiq said that Jordan’s commercial and service sectors are eager to deepen ties with Malaysia and benefit from significant economic and investment opportunities.