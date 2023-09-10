Written off, 14-man England’s guts and Ford’s boot deliver win over Argentina at Rugby World Cup

You are here

England's George Ford, left, clears the ball during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between England and Argentina in the Stade de Marseille Saturday. (AP)
  • England came alive under the pressure in Marseille in a performance driven by sheer guts to beat Argentina 27-10
  • Stand-in flyhalf George Ford kicked all of England’s points, including three sweetly hit drop goals in the space of eight minutes in the first half
MARSEILLE, France: England were written off before a ball was kicked against Argentina at the Rugby World Cup. Even more so after an early red card. Another stinging defeat appeared likely for the struggling former champions.

But England came alive under the pressure in Marseille in a performance driven by sheer guts to beat Argentina 27-10 on Saturday and mute some of the criticism that’s come the team’s way over the last month.

Stand-in flyhalf George Ford kicked all of England’s points, including three sweetly hit drop goals in the space of eight minutes in the first half, to leave under-fire coach Steve Borthwick smiling broadly — a rare picture lately considering his team’s deep rut of form heading into this tournament.

England were down a man from two minutes in at Stade Velodrome after flanker Tom Curry’s head clash with Juan Cruz Mallia resulted, first, in a yellow card and then a red under rugby’s new bunker review system.

A 14-man England responded to take nearly every chance that came their way from a careless Argentina to start Pool D with a big win that no one saw coming.

It was even given royal approval, with Catherine, Princess of Wales, at the game and applauding and smiling near the end with England’s victory minutes away.

“It could have gone very wrong, but we dug in for each other,” said England captain and flanker Courtney Lawes, who was at the heart of a spirited performance. “It’s fantastic to be able to get a win.”

Ford kicked everything for a flawless night with his right boot. His run of drops started in the 27th minute and the second came from out near halfway. They took England from 3-3 and a tight start to 12-3 ahead in the blink of an eye. Ford also landed six penalties in a game-winning performance from a man stepping in at No. 10 because of a suspension for regular captain Owen Farrell for a red card in a World Cup warmup.

“It’s a great weapon for us, especially when the ball’s a bit greasy,” Ford said of the drop goal tactic. “Also, we went a man down early on and we had to come away with as many points as possible when we had field position. We managed to do that.”

England even bossed the set-piece despite being a forward down, as Argentina’s errors and penalty count gave it no chance to fight back in a game many had the Pumas as favorites to win considering the form the English were in. England had lost six of nine games this year under Borthwick, including an embarassing defeat by underdog Fiji in its last game.

Argentina replacement Rodrigo Bruni scored the only try in the last minute when it was already over, as Argentina finally put a string of phases together without making a mistake to wear down an heroic England defense that had already done its job.

The 80th-minute try was Argentina’s first points since Emiliano Boffelli gave it a 3-0 lead after four minutes. Between the scores, England repelled everything else.

“The attitude of the team to go until the last minute and score a try is important,” Argentina captain Julian Montoya said. “We need to figure out why we didn’t do that for the 80 minutes.”

Curry became the first player to receive a red card at the Rugby World Cup via the bunker review system after he raced into a tackle upright and his head smashed into Mallia’s as the Argentina fullback came down to ground after catching a high kick. Curry was initially shown a yellow card by referee Mathieu Raynal but the tackle was put on review.

The yellow was upgraded to red, meaning Curry played no more part and his first game back since May because of injury lasted barely three minutes. He briefly put his head in his hands on the sidelines, then got up and started to peel off the bandage medics had applied to fix a cut that came from the clash.

Mallia also needed treatment after the tackle opened a big gash over his eye.

It was England’s third red card in four games, with Farrell and No. 8 Billy Vunipola both suspended for high shots to complicate England’s buildup.

To nitpick, a patched-up England missing other frontline players was restricted on attack against the Pumas and didn’t show a huge amount of enterprise, relying heavily on its set-piece and high kicks from Ford to build the pressure and win territory and points-scoring opportunities.

But, if there was a performance Borthwick had envisaged from his players after he called on them to show something — even if it was just defiance — this was it.

“I am really pleased for the players,” Borthwick said. “They felt that people were writing them off a little bit too early.”

Coco Gauff downs Sabalenka to win US Open crown

Coco Gauff downs Sabalenka to win US Open crown
  • In an error-strewn final watched by a star-studded record crowd of 28,143 it was Gauff who held her nerve when it mattered to seal a deserved victory
  • Sabalenka blamed self-inflicted errors for her defeat, saying at times she was playing “me against me”
NEW YORK: American teenager Coco Gauff came from behind to win the US Open on Saturday, clinching her first Grand Slam title with a battling win over Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

Gauff, 19, produced a gutsy performance on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court to win 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in 2hr 6min to complete a fairytale transformation in her season’s fortunes.

The sixth seed from Florida had gone into the final as the underdog against the hard-hitting second seed Sabalenka, who will become world No. 1 in next week’s rankings.

But with both players making a slew of mistakes throughout an error-strewn final watched by a star-studded record crowd of 28,143 it was Gauff who held her nerve when it mattered to seal a deserved victory.

The win completed a remarkable turnaround for Gauff, who was left distraught after a first round exit at Wimbledon in July.

However, she bounced back to win titles in Washington and Cincinnati and has now landed the biggest win of her career, after a shattering loss in her first Grand Slam final at the French Open last year.

“It means so much to me,” an elated Gauff said afterwards. “I feel like I’m a little bit in shock in this moment.

“That French Open loss (last year) was a heartbreak for me. This makes this moment even sweeter than I could imagine.”

Gauff, the third American teenager to win the US Open after Tracy Austin and Serena Williams, also used her victory speech to thank those who doubted her talent.

“Honestly thank you to the people who didn’t believe in me,” she joked.

“To those who thought they were putting water on my fire, they were putting gas on my fire and I’m burning so bright right now.”

Sabalenka meanwhile blamed self-inflicted errors for her defeat, saying at times she was playing “me against me.”

“She was moving just unbelievable today,” Sabalenka said of Gauff. “But then the second set I start probably overthinking, and because of that I start kind of like losing my power.

“Then she start moving better. I start missing a lot of easy shots.”

Gauff was in trouble in the opening game, Sabalenka breaking her straight away with a rasping backhand that drew a roar of “Come On!” from the Belarusian.

She held easily to take a 2-0 lead but Gauff then took advantage of a shaky service game from Sabalenka to break at 2-2 in the fourth.

The Belarusian double-faulted twice to allow Gauff to get back on level terms.

But that hard-won parity was surrendered in the next game as Sabalenka broke back to go 3-2 ahead.

Australian Open champion Sabalenka then wobbled on her own serve once more as Gauff eked out two break points in the sixth game.

But Sabalenka got it back to deuce with an ace and then took a 4-2 lead with an emphatic smash.

Gauff’s problems on serve continued and Sabalenka broke for the third time to race 5-2 ahead, and she duly wrapped up the set by holding in the next game.

Yet with the match threatening to become a rout, Gauff finally clicked into gear in the second set, making fewer unforced errors and ironing out the kinks in her serve.

Instead it was Sabalenka who began to show signs of brittleness as the tension mounted. She double-faulted to hand Gauff the only break of the set and a 3-1 lead.

Gauff fended off a break point in the next game to hold for 4-1 and went on to hold for the remainder of the set to level the match when Sabalenka smacked a forehand long.

The momentum remained firmly with Gauff in the final set and she secured another crucial break in the opening game when she put away an underhit Sabalenka lob with a smash.

Gauff then held easily for a 2-0 lead as Sabalenka struggled to regain any semblance of composure.

She coughed up four unforced errors to gift Gauff a break and a 3-0 lead, and the American then held with ease to go 4-0 up.

Sabalenka stopped the rot by holding serve in the fifth game, before taking a medical timeout to receive treatment on her left thigh.

Gauff was in no mood to let her grip on the match slip though.

Although Sabalenka held and broke Gauff to cut the lead to 4-2, Gauff hit back when Sabalenka double-faulted to present a break point.

Gauff cashed in to break and grab a 5-2 lead and then swept to victory in the next game, holding to love with a backhand winner.

Germany routed 4-1 by Japan in friendly as pressure mounts on coach Hansi Flick

Germany routed 4-1 by Japan in friendly as pressure mounts on coach Hansi Flick
  • The result highlights the lack of progress since a 2-1 loss to Japan played a key role in Germany going out of last year’s World Cup in the group stage
  • Flick said he believes he is still the right coach for Germany and he was supported by Gundogan, who said he still trusts him
WOLFSBURG, Germany: Germany was jeered by their home crowd Saturday after slumping to a 4-1 loss to Japan to pile yet more pressure on coach Hansi Flick, nine months out from hosting the European Championship.

The German defenSe allowed Japan a string of chances on the counter and the result highlights the lack of progress since a 2-1 loss to Japan played a key role in Germany going out of last year’s World Cup in the group stage. Flick’s team has not won any of its last five games and conceded 13 goals in that time.

“At some point, expectations and reality are so far apart that you have to accept that currently you aren’t good enough,” Germany captain Ilkay Gundogan told broadcaster RTL. “Perhaps we also think that we are better than we really are.”

Flick said he believes he is still the right coach for Germany and he was supported by Gundogan, who said he still trusts him. Another challenge comes Tuesday with a friendly against World Cup runner-up France.

Japan targeted Germany left-back Nico Schlotterbeck from the off. A low cross in the 12th minute allowed Junya Ito to score with a shot that appeared to take a deflection off Antonio Rüdiger.

Germany responded when Florian Wirtz found Leroy Sane in space to score, but conceded again almost immediately when Ayase Ueda finished off another move involving a cross from the right.

Flick tried to shake things up in the second half, introducing Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross on debut and giving Thomas Muller a game for the first time since the World Cup. Neither change had much effect and instead it was Japan who took total control.

Takuma Asano surged in behind the defense to score the third goal in the 90th and Ao Tanaka added another in stoppage time when he was left unmarked for a header.

The pressure has mounted on Flick not just because of Germany’s poor form — three wins from 11 games in the preceding 12 months — but also the release this week of a documentary series following last year’s poor World Cup campaign. The Amazon series showed Flick struggling to connect with his squad and complaining about a lack of support back home.

“I know that soccer is very dynamic and I can’t foresee what might happen,” Flick told RTL. “But from my side, and I think that of the coaching team too, we are trying everything to prepare this team well.”

England and Belgium stay on track for Euro 2024

England and Belgium stay on track for Euro 2024
  • Ukraine hosted England in neighboring Poland and marched out onto the pitch in Wroclow with national flags draped over their shoulders
  • Yannick Carrasco scored the only goal in Baku to give Belgium a 1-0 win over Azerbaijan
PARIS: England claimed a point in a 1-1 draw with Ukraine in a Euro 2024 qualifier Saturday as Belgium went joint top of their group with a 1-0 away win at Azerbaijan as both sides stayed on course for the finals in Germany.
Ukraine hosted England in neighboring Poland and marched out onto the pitch in Wroclow with national flags draped over their shoulders in front of around 40,000 of their own fans.
Oleksandr Zinchenko put Ukraine in front with a thundering shot after a sweeping drive through midfield on 26 minutes.
Gareth Southgate’s England, however, hit back in the 41st minute when Harry Kane played a ball over the top and Kyle Walker slipped the ball home for his first international goal on his 77th appearance.
Group C leaders England have 13 points to Ukraine’s seven.
Third-placed Italy can close in on Ukraine with victory over North Macedonia later Saturday.
The top two teams in each group qualify for the finals.
“Very tough place to come. You could feel the atmosphere, a unique occasion,” Southgate said after his team’s run of four consecutive wins in the group came to an end.
Yannick Carrasco scored the only goal in Baku to give Belgium a 1-0 win over Azerbaijan as new manager Domenico Tedesco extended his run to five games without defeat.
The Belgians now sit level with Austria on 10 points in Group F.
Sweden are third in the group on six points after they thumped Estonia 5-0.
Switzerland lead Group I by two points and can extend their lead when they play Kosovo.
Romania, who have eight points, and Israel with seven points, also clash later Saturday.

Former MLB and World Series champion Ryan Howard joins Baseball United ownership group

Former MLB and World Series champion Ryan Howard joins Baseball United ownership group
  • Howard spent his 13-year career with the Philadelphia Phillies and joins the Dubai-based organization’s growing group of baseball legends
  • “It’s truly an honor to welcome Ryan into our Baseball United ownership group,” said Kash Shaikh, chairman, CEO and majority owner of Baseball United
DUBAI: Baseball United, the first professional baseball league focused on the Middle East and Indian subcontinent, has announced that former Major League Baseball first baseman Ryan Howard has joined its investment and ownership group.

Howard is one of the most decorated players in Philadelphia Phillies history, winning Rookie of the Year in 2005, MVP in 2006, and a World Series in 2008.
Howard was selected to three All-Star games, led MLB in home runs twice, and earned the Hank Aaron Award as the top hitter in the National League. Howard is part of MLB’s 50 home run club (hitting 58 in 2006), and he reached the 100 home run and 200 home run milestones faster than any player in baseball history.
“It’s truly an honor to welcome Ryan into our Baseball United ownership group,” said Kash Shaikh, chairman, CEO and majority owner of Baseball United.
“Ryan was one of the most feared power hitters of his generation, setting several records and eclipsing many milestones along the way. And off the field, he has been one of the game’s most intelligent and articulate ambassadors. He has also had a strong track record of business success. Now, we get to bring all those passions and skills together as we work to grow the game of baseball in the Middle East and Indian subcontinent.”
Baseball United’s Dubai-based league launches this fall with a showcase event from Nov. 10-12 hosted at Dubai International Stadium. The showcase will include the league’s first four franchises, the Mumbai Cobras, Karachi Monarchs, Dubai Wolves, and Abu Dhabi Falcons. Each franchise was the first professional franchise in their respective country or city.
In addition to his ownership stake in Baseball United, Howard will also play an ambassador role helping to promote the league, its teams and players. He will also be in Dubai for the showcase.
“I am truly honored to join the Baseball United family as both an owner and an active advocate for growing the game we all love,” said Howard. “It’s been incredible seeing what Kash, John and the BU owners and leaders have been able to accomplish in such a short time. We all know there is still a lot of work to do, but we believe we have all the right ingredients in place to go make history. I’m ecstatic to be a part of it.”
The inaugural Baseball United draft will take place on Sept. 19 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Green Falcons resume training in Newcastle

Green Falcons resume training in Newcastle
  • Training camp is part of national team’s preparation for the 2023 Asian Cup
  • Newly-appointed coach Roberto Mancini divided the players into two groups
NEWCASTLE, UK: The Saudi national football team resumed their training camp in Newcastle, England, on Saturday morning. The team will be in Newcastle until Sept. 12.
The camp is part of the second phase of the Green Falcons’ preparation for the 2023 Asian Cup, which begins in January 2024, according to a media statement.
On the field, newly-appointed coach Roberto Mancini divided the players into two groups.
The first consisted of the players who started the team’s last match against Costa Rica, who took part in recovery exercises. The rest of the players began their training session with a warm-up routine before playing a half-field training match, after which they warmed down with some stretching.
Injured Al-Shabab midfielder Riyadh Sharahili continued his rehabilitation program with the medical staff.
Mancini then gave the players the afternoon off before a team meeting scheduled for Saturday evening.
The Green Falcons will continue their preparations on Sunday with a closed-doors training session that will not be accessible to the media.

