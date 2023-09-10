You are here

Russia's economic forum begins with an event on falconry

The theme of this year's economic forum is 'On the way to Cooperation, peace, and prosperity.'
The falcon forum will focus on ways to preserve and bolster the populations of gyrfalcons, peregrine falcons, saker falcons, and other species.
The falcon forum will focus on ways to preserve and bolster the populations of gyrfalcons, peregrine falcons, saker falcons, and other species.
Salam Al-Obaidy

VLADIVOSTOK: The opening day of the eighth Eastern Economic Forum began with the first Falcon Day International Forum on Sunday in Vladivostok, Russia.

The forum aims to raise awareness about these birds of prey and address issues related to their conservation. According to the organizers, the launch of the eighth economic forum with an event related to birds, known for their speed, symbolizes a rapidly changing world.

The falcon forum will focus on ways to preserve and bolster the populations of gyrfalcons, peregrine falcons, saker falcons, and other species.

“One of the primary objectives of the event is the adoption of the Framework Declaration of Intent for the Conservation of the Gyrfalcon Population by the range states,” the forum’s official website says.

The gyrfalcons have been brought to the event from the Kamchatka Falcon Center. Opened in 2022, it is Russia’s first center for the conservation and reproduction of rare species of birds of prey.

A falcons' auction will also be organized, which will be attended by representatives of various Arab Gulf countries.

Talking to Arab News on the sidelines of the forum, the founder and CEO of the Saudi-based 60 Minutes Consultation, Mubarak Swilim Al-Swilim, said the falcon forum reflects the importance that is given by different countries to the preservation and multiplication of rare species of falcons, like the gyrfalcon. He said it will serve as a platform to promote falconry and discuss the relevant issues. “This is not only about sport and hunting, it is really good for the economy, especially for the dynamically developing Far East,” Al-Swilim added.

Observers may recall that Russian President Vladimir Putin presented King Salman with a Kamchatka gyrfalcon during his visit to Riyadh in October 2019.

The theme of this year’s economic forum is “On the way to cooperation, peace, and prosperity.”

Delegates from more than 50 countries are scheduled to attend the economic forum, which begins at the conclusion of the G20 Summit in New Delhi. Putin is also expected to speak at the forum.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un is also expected to visit Russia and hold a meeting with Putin.

Topics: Falconry Russia economic forum

