You are here

  • Home
  • ROSHN Group announces 4 commercial partnerships worth $2.4bn

ROSHN Group announces 4 commercial partnerships worth $2.4bn

ROSHN Group announces 4 commercial partnerships worth $2.4bn
These partnership align with the Public Invest Fund-backed group’s objective to achieve the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals. Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/nzwvb

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

ROSHN Group announces 4 commercial partnerships worth $2.4bn

ROSHN Group announces 4 commercial partnerships worth $2.4bn
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s leading real estate developer ROSHN Group on Sunday announced four commercial partnerships worth SR9 billion ($2.4 billion) in the construction and infrastructure space. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, these partnerships align with the Public Invest Fund-backed group’s objective to achieve the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.

The SPA report revealed that the developer signed a deal worth SR7.69 billion with China Harbor Engineering to develop 6,700 residential units in the Sedra and Warfa communities in Riyadh. 

The deal will also see ROSHN and the Chinese company working together to develop mosques, community centers, retail areas and utilities for these communities. 

ROSHN signed another agreement worth SR840 million with BC Marine Services to carry out canal and bridge works on the recently announced MARAFY project in Jeddah. 

It is considered one of the largest mixed-use projects, accommodating over 130,000 people and including a 100-meter wide manmade canal that extends 11 km, connected to Obhur Creek. 

The developer signed another agreement worth SR12 million with Saudi Basic Industries Corp. to cover the primary and secondary infrastructure works for the new and upcoming ROSHN communities in the western region.

ROSHN also signed another cooperation agreement with Saudi Abyat to design and supply 12,000 kitchens for several of its future communities.

“We, at ROSHN, follow a strategy aimed at building diverse partnerships based on deep Saudi expertise and global excellence, to ensure exceptional solutions for our residents and communities,” said David Grover, CEO of ROSHN. 

He added: “With these huge agreements, we strengthen our strategy and expand supply networks, as they represent real progress toward achieving the ambitious goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.” 

Earlier this month, ROSHN was named the top developer in the Gulf Cooperation Council region by Construction Week Middle East’s Top 50 GCC Developers 2023 list.

ROSHN was selected as the winner based on a number of criteria, including the value of completed projects, the value of projects under construction, the value of recently awarded contracts, and the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainability endeavors.

Topics: ROSHN

Related

ROSHN Group launches MARAFY project in Jeddah
Business & Economy
ROSHN Group launches MARAFY project in Jeddah

Russia’s economic forum begins with an event on falconry

Russia’s economic forum begins with an event on falconry
Updated 18 sec ago
Salam Al-Obaidy

Russia’s economic forum begins with an event on falconry

Russia’s economic forum begins with an event on falconry
Updated 18 sec ago
Salam Al-Obaidy

VLADIVOSTOK: The opening day of the eighth Eastern Economic Forum began with the first Falcon Day International Forum on Sunday in Vladivostok, Russia.

The forum aims to raise awareness about these birds of prey and address issues related to their conservation. According to the organizers, the launch of the eighth economic forum with an event related to birds, known for their speed, symbolizes a rapidly changing world.

The falcon forum will focus on ways to preserve and bolster the populations of gyrfalcons, peregrine falcons, saker falcons, and other species.

“One of the primary objectives of the event is the adoption of the Framework Declaration of Intent for the Conservation of the Gyrfalcon Population by the range states,” the forum’s official website says.

The gyrfalcons have been brought to the event from the Kamchatka Falcon Center. Opened in 2022, it is Russia’s first center for the conservation and reproduction of rare species of birds of prey.

A falcons' auction will also be organized, which will be attended by representatives of various Arab Gulf countries.

Talking to Arab News on the sidelines of the forum, the founder and CEO of the Saudi-based 60 Minutes Consultation, Mubarak Swilim Al-Swilim, said the falcon forum reflects the importance that is given by different countries to the preservation and multiplication of rare species of falcons, like the gyrfalcon. He said it will serve as a platform to promote falconry and discuss the relevant issues. “This is not only about sport and hunting, it is really good for the economy, especially for the dynamically developing Far East,” Al-Swilim added.

Observers may recall that Russian President Vladimir Putin presented King Salam with a Kamchatka gyrfalcon during his visit to Riyadh in October 2019.

The theme of this year’s economic forum is “On the way to cooperation, peace, and prosperity.”

Delegates from more than 50 countries are scheduled to attend the economic forum, which begins at the conclusion of the G20 Summit in New Delhi. Putin is also expected to speak at the forum.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un is also expected to visit Russia and hold a meeting with Putin.

Topics: Falconry Russia economic forum

Related

UAE to host global conference on falconry
Middle-East
UAE to host global conference on falconry

Oman’s insurance sector reports 12% growth in H1

Oman’s insurance sector reports 12% growth in H1
Updated 13 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Oman’s insurance sector reports 12% growth in H1

Oman’s insurance sector reports 12% growth in H1
Updated 13 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Oman’s insurance sector has showcased resilience and growth with a 11.9 percent surge in premiums during the first half of 2023 compared to the same period in the previous year, reported the state-run news agency.

According to Oman News Agency, the total insurance premiums collected soared to 332.9 million Omani rials ($866 million), reflecting a robust financial landscape for insurance firms operating within the Sultanate.

The industry’s performance is notably attributed to national companies, which commanded a significant 85.7 percent share of the total premiums, amassing 285 million Omani rials.

Topics: Oman insurance premiums

Egypt’s headline inflation rises to 39.7% in August: CAPMAS

Egypt’s headline inflation rises to 39.7% in August: CAPMAS
Updated 26 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt’s headline inflation rises to 39.7% in August: CAPMAS

Egypt’s headline inflation rises to 39.7% in August: CAPMAS
Updated 26 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The rise in food prices pushed Egypt’s annual headline inflation to an all-time high of 39.7 percent in August, in line with analysts’ expectations, data from the country’s statistics agency CAPMAS revealed.   

This increase far exceeds the headline inflation rate of 38.2 percent reported in July and marks a significant surge from 15.3 percent recorded in August 2022.

Food and beverage prices in the country in August rose 71.9 percent compared to the same month last year, reported CAPMAS.  

Topics: egypt inflation CAMPAS

National Medical Care Co. secures $93m murabaha facility from GIB

National Medical Care Co. secures $93m murabaha facility from GIB
Updated 59 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

National Medical Care Co. secures $93m murabaha facility from GIB

National Medical Care Co. secures $93m murabaha facility from GIB
Updated 59 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to finance the working capital requirements, National Medical Care Co. has secured a SR350 million ($93.30 million) murabaha facility from the Gulf International Bank. 

In a statement to Tadawul, the company revealed that the facility comprises a SR100 million revolving loan, which will be renewed periodically and a SR250 million long-term loan for 10 years, which has a one-year grace period. 

Apart from using the Murabaha facility to meet the company’s working capital requirements, the loan will also support the firm’s future expansion and acquisitions.

Meanwhile, National Medical Care Co., in another statement to Tadawul, revealed that it inked a deal with Saudi Medical Care Group to purchase the entire ownership of Chronic Care Specialized Medical Hospital Co. in Jeddah for SR193.21 million. 

The company revealed that the deal is subject to customary purchase price adjustments made in light of the completion accounts mechanism under the agreement.

“The completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including without limitation, receipt of regulatory approvals or non-objection including the General Authority for Competition’s non-objection, purchaser’s general assembly’s consent on the transaction, the seller’s general assembly’s consent on the transaction and other customary conditions,” said National Medical Care Co. in the statement. 

The company further noted that the deal will help achieve its investment strategy via expansions in the healthcare industry. 

National Medical Care Co., listed in Saudi Arabia’s primary market TASI, reported a net profit of SR104.1 million in the first quarter of this year, up 45 percent compared to SR72 million in the same period of the previous year. 

In a statement, the company attributed the rise in net profit to an 18 percent increase in revenue due to higher business volume from the General Organization for Social Insurance, Ministry of Health and insurance segments.

National Medical Care Co.’s net profit for the second quarter hit SR47.80 million, up 12 percent compared to SR42.01 million in the same period of 2022.

Topics: National Medical Care Co. murabaha Gulf International Bank

Qatar and Malaysia forge partnership to strengthen financial markets

Qatar and Malaysia forge partnership to strengthen financial markets
Updated 10 September 2023
Arab News

Qatar and Malaysia forge partnership to strengthen financial markets

Qatar and Malaysia forge partnership to strengthen financial markets
Updated 10 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a move aimed at fortifying Qatar’s financial landscape and positioning it as a global finance player, the country’s Financial Centre Regulatory Authority and stock exchange have entered into a strategic agreement with the Malaysian Rating Corp. Berhad.

According to a report by the Qatar News Agency, the tripartite memorandum outlines various initiatives to foster growth and sustainability in the financial markets, both domestically and internationally.

This cooperation aims to promote knowledge exchange and build the necessary capacities to uplift Qatar’s bonds and sukuk market.

Topics: Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority Qatar Stock Exchange financial markets

Latest updates

Islamic Development Bank allocates $800m to improve living conditions
Islamic Development Bank allocates $800m to improve living conditions
OIC chief urges international support for quake-hit Morocco
OIC chief urges international support for quake-hit Morocco
ROSHN Group announces 4 commercial partnerships worth $2.4bn
ROSHN Group announces 4 commercial partnerships worth $2.4bn
Russia’s economic forum begins with an event on falconry
Russia’s economic forum begins with an event on falconry
Oman’s insurance sector reports 12% growth in H1
Oman’s insurance sector reports 12% growth in H1

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.