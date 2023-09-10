Saudi Arabia issues over 36k certificates of origin in August

RIYADH: In a move to bolster the export sector, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources issued 36,293 certificates of origin in the month of August, up from 34,926 in July, according to the ministry’s monthly bulletin.

The initiative is seen as a part of the ministry’s efforts to boost exports across various sectors.

Certificates of origin serve as a pivotal document in international trade, validating that the exported goods are of a national origin or have met the criteria to be deemed so.

The latest data reveals this service is not limited to large corporations or industrial conglomerates but encompasses a broad array of economic actors, including but not limited to farmers, fishermen, individual entrepreneurs, and local craftsmen.

Furthermore, the ministry’s issuance system offers four distinct models of the certificate of origin, catering to a wide range of export scenarios.

The models include a specific version for products being exported to Gulf Cooperation Council countries and another for goods headed to other Arab countries.

A preferential standard model is also available for GCC exports to countries and economic blocs with which free trade agreements are in place.

For countries that do not offer preferential treatment, a certificate in both English and Arabic languages is also provided by the ministry.