Saudi Arabia issues over 36k certificates of origin in August

The initiative is seen as a part of the ministry’s efforts to boost exports across various sectors. File
The initiative is seen as a part of the ministry’s efforts to boost exports across various sectors. File
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia issues over 36k certificates of origin in August

Saudi Arabia issues over 36k certificates of origin in August
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a move to bolster the export sector, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources issued 36,293 certificates of origin in the month of August, up from 34,926 in July, according to the ministry’s monthly bulletin.

The initiative is seen as a part of the ministry’s efforts to boost exports across various sectors.

Certificates of origin serve as a pivotal document in international trade, validating that the exported goods are of a national origin or have met the criteria to be deemed so.   

The latest data reveals this service is not limited to large corporations or industrial conglomerates but encompasses a broad array of economic actors, including but not limited to farmers, fishermen, individual entrepreneurs, and local craftsmen.

Furthermore, the ministry’s issuance system offers four distinct models of the certificate of origin, catering to a wide range of export scenarios.   

The models include a specific version for products being exported to Gulf Cooperation Council countries and another for goods headed to other Arab countries.   

A preferential standard model is also available for GCC exports to countries and economic blocs with which free trade agreements are in place.

For countries that do not offer preferential treatment, a certificate in both English and Arabic languages is also provided by the ministry.

Topics: SaudiVision2030 exports

Islamic Development Bank allocates $800m to improve living conditions

Islamic Development Bank allocates $800m to improve living conditions
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Islamic Development Bank allocates $800m to improve living conditions

Islamic Development Bank allocates $800m to improve living conditions
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: People in member countries of the Islamic Development Bank can expect better living conditions, with the financial institution allocating $800 million to finance vital projects in this regions.

During the board meeting in Jeddah, Mohammed Al-Jasser, the bank chairman, explained that the approved projects will cater to various sectors, including energy, education, health and transportation, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

The project financing aligns with the strategic objectives and the IsDB Group’s commitment to supporting member countries in their pursuit of prosperity and resilience.

Topics: Islamic Development Bank

ROSHN Group announces 4 commercial partnerships worth $2.4bn

ROSHN Group announces 4 commercial partnerships worth $2.4bn
Updated 16 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

ROSHN Group announces 4 commercial partnerships worth $2.4bn

ROSHN Group announces 4 commercial partnerships worth $2.4bn
Updated 16 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s leading real estate developer ROSHN Group on Sunday announced four strategic commercial partnerships worth SR9 billion ($2.4 billion) in the construction and infrastructure space.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, these partnerships align with the Public Invest Fund-backed group’s objective to achieve the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.

Topics: ROSHN

Russia's economic forum begins with an event on falconry

Russia’s economic forum begins with an event on falconry
Updated 18 min 27 sec ago
Salam Al-Obaidy

Russia’s economic forum begins with an event on falconry

Russia’s economic forum begins with an event on falconry
Updated 18 min 27 sec ago
Salam Al-Obaidy

VLADIVOSTOK: The opening day of the eighth Eastern Economic Forum began with the first Falcon Day International Forum on Sunday in Vladivostok, Russia.

The forum aims to raise awareness about these birds of prey and address issues related to their conservation. According to the organizers, the launch of the eighth economic forum with an event related to birds, known for their speed, symbolizes a rapidly changing world.

The falcon forum will focus on ways to preserve and bolster the populations of gyrfalcons, peregrine falcons, saker falcons, and other species.

“One of the primary objectives of the event is the adoption of the Framework Declaration of Intent for the Conservation of the Gyrfalcon Population by the range states,” the forum’s official website says.

The gyrfalcons have been brought to the event from the Kamchatka Falcon Center. Opened in 2022, it is Russia’s first center for the conservation and reproduction of rare species of birds of prey.

A falcons' auction will also be organized, which will be attended by representatives of various Arab Gulf countries.

Talking to Arab News on the sidelines of the forum, the founder and CEO of the Saudi-based 60 Minutes Consultation, Mubarak Swilim Al-Swilim, said the falcon forum reflects the importance that is given by different countries to the preservation and multiplication of rare species of falcons, like the gyrfalcon. He said it will serve as a platform to promote falconry and discuss the relevant issues. “This is not only about sport and hunting, it is really good for the economy, especially for the dynamically developing Far East,” Al-Swilim added.

Observers may recall that Russian President Vladimir Putin presented King Salam with a Kamchatka gyrfalcon during his visit to Riyadh in October 2019.

The theme of this year’s economic forum is “On the way to cooperation, peace, and prosperity.”

Delegates from more than 50 countries are scheduled to attend the economic forum, which begins at the conclusion of the G20 Summit in New Delhi. Putin is also expected to speak at the forum.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un is also expected to visit Russia and hold a meeting with Putin.

Topics: Falconry Russia economic forum

Oman's insurance sector reports 12% growth in H1

Oman’s insurance sector reports 12% growth in H1
Updated 34 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Oman’s insurance sector reports 12% growth in H1

Oman’s insurance sector reports 12% growth in H1
Updated 34 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Oman’s insurance sector has showcased resilience and growth with a 11.9 percent surge in premiums during the first half of 2023 compared to the same period in the previous year, reported the state-run news agency.

According to Oman News Agency, the total insurance premiums collected soared to 332.9 million Omani rials ($866 million), reflecting a robust financial landscape for insurance firms operating within the Sultanate.

The industry’s performance is notably attributed to national companies, which commanded a significant 85.7 percent share of the total premiums, amassing 285 million Omani rials.

Topics: Oman insurance premiums

Egypt's headline inflation rises to 39.7% in August: CAPMAS

Egypt’s headline inflation rises to 39.7% in August: CAPMAS
Updated 47 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt’s headline inflation rises to 39.7% in August: CAPMAS

Egypt’s headline inflation rises to 39.7% in August: CAPMAS
Updated 47 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The rise in food prices pushed Egypt’s annual headline inflation to an all-time high of 39.7 percent in August, in line with analysts’ expectations, data from the country’s statistics agency CAPMAS revealed.   

This increase far exceeds the headline inflation rate of 38.2 percent reported in July and marks a significant surge from 15.3 percent recorded in August 2022.

Food and beverage prices in the country in August rose 71.9 percent compared to the same month last year, reported CAPMAS.  

Topics: egypt inflation CAMPAS

