You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Investment Ministry to participate in DSEI 2023 in London

Saudi Investment Ministry to participate in DSEI 2023 in London

The Ministry’s participation will look to highlight Kingdom’s position as one of the world’s key influential countries in the defense industry. (Screenshot/DSEI)
The Ministry’s participation will look to highlight Kingdom’s position as one of the world’s key influential countries in the defense industry. (Screenshot/DSEI)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6hw48

Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Investment Ministry to participate in DSEI 2023 in London

Saudi Investment Ministry to participate in DSEI 2023 in London
  • The Ministry’s participation will look to highlight Kingdom’s position as one of the world’s key influential countries in the defense industry
Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment will participate in the Defense and Security Equipment International (DSEI 2023) in London next week, Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

The Kingdom’s pavilion will be headed up and organized by the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI).

DSEI 2023 will take place September 12 to 15 in the British capital with the participation of government agencies from various countries and major international companies.

The Ministry’s participation will look to highlight Kingdom’s position as one of the world’s key influential countries in the defense industry, strengthen its relations with current and potential investors in the sector and review aspects of the development of the business environment in the Kingdom, SPA added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Ministry of Investment DSEI UK

Related

Saudi, French ministers discuss defense cooperation
Saudi Arabia
Saudi, French ministers discuss defense cooperation
92% of World Defense Show exhibition area booked 8 months ahead of event
Business & Economy
92% of World Defense Show exhibition area booked 8 months ahead of event

Global food prices drop over 2% in August

Global food prices drop over 2% in August
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Global food prices drop over 2% in August

Global food prices drop over 2% in August
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The global food commodity prices witnessed a 2.1 percent decline in August, with the index standing at 121.4 points compared to July. This downturn, as outlined in the latest report from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN, also known as FAO, was primarily driven by falling prices of essential food items, excluding rice and sugar. 

The FAO Food Price Index, which monitors fluctuations in worldwide prices of internationally traded food products, recorded a significant 24 percent drop from its peak in March 2022. 

The decrease was observed across price indices for dairy products, vegetable oils, meat, and cereals, while the sugar price index saw moderate growth. 

In August, the FAO Vegetable Oil Price Index experienced a 3.1 percent drop, or 125.8 points, primarily due to reduced global prices for palm, sunflower, soy, and rapeseed oils. 

Global sunflower oil prices plummeted by nearly 8 percent, driven by reduced demand for imports and ample supply from major exporting nations. Similarly, soy and rapeseed oil prices fell due to improved soybean harvest conditions in the US and abundant global supply, respectively. 

The Dairy Price Index decreased by 4 percent compared to July, attributed to a surplus of whole milk powder from Oceania and a slowdown in imports by China. Skim milk powder prices also reached their lowest point since mid-2020 due to reduced import demand and sluggish market activity linked to European summer holidays. 

Additionally, the FAO Meat Price Index fell by 3 percent from July and 5.4 percent from the previous year, primarily due to increased export availability, particularly in Australia, and weaker demand from China. 

The Dairy Price Index decreased by 4 percent compared to July, attributed to a surplus of whole milk powder from Oceania and a slowdown in imports by China. Skim milk powder prices also reached their lowest point since mid-2020 due to reduced import demand and sluggish market activity linked to European summer holidays. 

Additionally, the FAO Meat Price Index fell by 3 percent from July and 5.4 percent from the previous year, primarily due to increased export availability, particularly in Australia, and weaker demand from China. 

Furthermore, the FAO Cereal Price Index declined by 0.7 percent compared to July, with international wheat prices dropping by 3.8 percent in August amid higher seasonal availabilities from leading exporters. Global coarse grain prices also fell by 3.4 percent due to abundant maize supplies from Brazil’s record harvest and the upcoming maize harvest in the US. 

On the contrary, the Sugar Price Index increased by 1.3 percent compared to July and was 34.1 percent higher than its value from a year ago. This rise was driven by concerns about the impact of the El Niño phenomenon on sugarcane crops, alongside below-average rainfall and ongoing dry weather conditions in Thailand.  

However, factors like the significant sugar crop harvested in Brazil, lower ethanol prices, and the depreciation of the Brazilian Real helped mitigate upward pressure on global sugar prices. 

In another market development, the Rice Price Index surged by 9.8 percent from July, reaching its highest level in 15 years. This was a consequence of disruptions in the rice trade following India's ban on exporting Indica white rice, the world’s largest rice-exporting country. 

Topics: Food prices FAO

Related

Commodities Update — Gold falls; Grains rise; Copper retreats from 8-week high
Business & Economy
Commodities Update — Gold falls; Grains rise; Copper retreats from 8-week high

Closing bell: TASI sheds 61 points to 11,154

Closing bell: TASI sheds 61 points to 11,154
Updated 10 September 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: TASI sheds 61 points to 11,154

Closing bell: TASI sheds 61 points to 11,154
Updated 10 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Sunday, losing 61.51 points, or 0.55 percent, to close at 11,154.05.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.88 billion ($1.30 billion), as 113 of the listed stocks advanced while 106 retreated. 

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu also slipped 354.14 points, or 1.53 percent, to close at 22,844.11. This fall came as 13 stocks progressed and 35 withdrew.

Similarly, the MSCI Tadawul Index dropped 6.8 points, or 0.47 percent, to close at 1,441.54.

The best-performing stock of the day was Saudi Steel Pipe Co. The company’s share price surged 10 percent to SR39.05.

Other top performers included Wafrah for Industry and Development Co. and Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. The share prices of both companies soared 9.99 percent to SR41.85 and SR160.80, respectively.

Other top performers included Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. and Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co.

The worst performer was Electrical Industries Co. The firm’s share price dropped 5.76 percent to SR41.70. 

Al Moammar Information Systems Co. and Elm Co. also performed poorly. Their share prices dropped 4.82 percent to SR146.20 and SR746.80, respectively. 

In Nomu, Paper Home Co. was the top gainer, with its share price rising 17.48 percent to SR242. 

Other best performers in Nomu were Arabian Plastic Industrial Co. and Naba Alsaha Medical Services Co., whose share prices soared 6.52 percent and 6.5 percent to SR40 and SR91.80, respectively.

Academy of Learning Co. was the major loser on Nomu, as the company’s share price dropped 7.78 percent to SR8.30. 

The share prices of Ladun Investment Co. and Saudi Azm for Communication and Information Technology Co. also fell 5.52 percent and 4.03 percent to SR3.08 and SR10.96, respectively.

On the announcements front, Red Sea International Co. disclosed its financial results for the first half of 2023.

According to a statement to Tadawul, the company narrowed its losses to SR39.1 million, compared to a loss of SR67.3 million in the same period a year ago.

On another note, a bourse filing revealed that Al-Rashid Industrial Co. will start trading on Nomu on Sept. 12.

Topics: Closing Bell Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) MSCI Tadawul 30 Index Saudi stock exchange

NIDLP holds Saudi-Swiss symposium in Riyadh

Saudi-Swiss symposium in Riyadh aimed to shed light on the essence of the economic transformation in the Kingdom. (@NIDLP_2030)
Saudi-Swiss symposium in Riyadh aimed to shed light on the essence of the economic transformation in the Kingdom. (@NIDLP_2030)
Updated 10 September 2023
Arab News

NIDLP holds Saudi-Swiss symposium in Riyadh

Saudi-Swiss symposium in Riyadh aimed to shed light on the essence of the economic transformation in the Kingdom. (@NIDLP_2030)
  • The event aimed to shed light on the essence of the economic transformation in the Kingdom and pursue investment opportunities between the two countries
Updated 10 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Industrial Development and Logistics Program held a Saudi-Swiss symposium in Riyadh, Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

The event aimed to shed light on the essence of the economic transformation in the Kingdom and pursue investment opportunities between the two countries to seek new capabilities and promising opportunities.

It also aims to enhance international trade and economy, improve bilateral communication and establish partnerships of mutual economic values and benefit.

The conference discussed the positive effects of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and its goal to become a leading industrial power and global logistics center.

It also discussed the role of NIDLP in facilitating investors’ dealings with companies and ministries in the Kingdom to get rid of investment risks and increase their returns in a sustainable way.

A number of Saudi and Swiss speakers carried out presentations at the conference and representatives of various ministries reviewed promising investment and economic growth opportunities.

Non-oil Saudi exports to Switzerland amount to approximately SR3.5 billion riyals ($0.93 billion) while total imports from Switzerland to the Kingdom amount to approximately SR8 billion.

The symposium, titled “The power of now,” was attended by the Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Saleh AI-Jasser, the Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Mining Affairs Khalid bin Saleh Al-Mudaifer, the director of the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger Artieda, and representatives of more than 140 Saudi and Swiss companies.

Director of the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger Artieda is received by Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim. (SPA)

Artieda met with Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim on Sunday and the two discussed strengthening economic relations and opportunities for trade and investment cooperation between their countries. They also discussed a number of issues of common interest.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Switzerland Riyadh National Industrial Development and Logistics Program

Related

Special Futuristic Saudi exhibition showcases Vision 2030 mega-projects on sidelines of G20 summit video
Saudi Arabia
Futuristic Saudi exhibition showcases Vision 2030 mega-projects on sidelines of G20 summit
Saudi Awwal Bank signs agreement with Wise
Corporate News
Saudi Awwal Bank signs agreement with Wise

Saudi Arabia issues over 36k certificates of origin in August

Saudi Arabia issues over 36k certificates of origin in August
Updated 10 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia issues over 36k certificates of origin in August

Saudi Arabia issues over 36k certificates of origin in August
Updated 10 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a move to bolster the export sector, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources issued 36,293 certificates of origin in the month of August, up from 34,926 in July, according to the ministry’s monthly bulletin.

The initiative is seen as a part of the ministry’s efforts to boost exports across various sectors.

Certificates of origin serve as a pivotal document in international trade, validating that the exported goods are of a national origin or have met the criteria to be deemed so.   

The latest data reveals this service is not limited to large corporations or industrial conglomerates but encompasses a broad array of economic actors, including but not limited to farmers, fishermen, individual entrepreneurs, and local craftsmen.

Furthermore, the ministry’s issuance system offers four distinct models of the certificate of origin, catering to a wide range of export scenarios.   

The models include a specific version for products being exported to Gulf Cooperation Council countries and another for goods headed to other Arab countries.   

A preferential standard model is also available for GCC exports to countries and economic blocs with which free trade agreements are in place.

For countries that do not offer preferential treatment, a certificate in both English and Arabic languages is also provided by the ministry.

Topics: SaudiVision2030 exports

Related

Saudi Exports organizes trade mission to Iraq to boost commerce
Business & Economy
Saudi Exports organizes trade mission to Iraq to boost commerce

IsDB allocates $800m to improve living conditions among member nations

IsDB allocates $800m to improve living conditions among member nations
Updated 47 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

IsDB allocates $800m to improve living conditions among member nations

IsDB allocates $800m to improve living conditions among member nations
Updated 47 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: People in member countries of the Islamic Development Bank can expect better living conditions, with the financial institution allocating $800 million to finance vital projects in these regions.

During the board meeting in Jeddah, Mohammed Al-Jasser, the bank chairman, explained that the approved projects will cater to various sectors, including energy, education, health and transportation, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

The project financing aligns with the strategic objectives and the IsDB Group’s commitment to supporting member countries in their pursuit of prosperity and resilience.

Al-Jasser clarified that in addition to promoting the achievement of sustainable development goals, this move will also contribute to alleviating the effects of the social and economic challenges faced by the population in the member countries of the IsDB Group, especially for those living in vulnerable communities.

Moreover, these projects are also projected to accelerate further the achievement of priority goals within the sustainable development goals, the chairman said.

Al-Jasser described the projects approved by the council as representing a “turning point” that will shift society for the better and have a considerable impact on achieving the SDGs.

He continued that the bank made an emergency intervention to support the most vulnerable segments affected by the conflict in Sudan.

This step ascertained that the IsDB Group and the Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development will contribute to responding to emergencies in many sectors while providing life-saving support to about 125,000 people affected by the sudden outbreak of conflict in the African country.

In May, the Saudi Press Agency reported that the group signed 77 financing agreements worth $1.44 billion with 24 member countries as it concluded its annual meeting in Jeddah.

Last September, the lender approved two energy sector public-private partnership projects for Uzbekistan and Uganda.

This outlay was part of the prevalent approach of using the public-private partnership financing model to attract investments and accelerate economic growth.

The $101 million Surkhandarya Combined Cycle Power Plant Project in Uzbekistan is financed by the IsDB Group and is expected to meet the country’s energy consumption demand.

Topics: Islamic Development Bank

Related

Saudi IsDB approves $1.12bn for development projects in 9 countries
Business & Economy
Saudi IsDB approves $1.12bn for development projects in 9 countries

Latest updates

Saudi Investment Ministry to participate in DSEI 2023 in London
Saudi Investment Ministry to participate in DSEI 2023 in London
Global food prices drop over 2% in August
Global food prices drop over 2% in August
British police charge recaptured terrorism suspect with unlawful escape
A sign is displayed at Wandsworth prison where Daniel Abed Khalife escaped in London on September 7, 2023. (Reuters)
Closing bell: TASI sheds 61 points to 11,154
Closing bell: TASI sheds 61 points to 11,154
NIDLP holds Saudi-Swiss symposium in Riyadh
Saudi-Swiss symposium in Riyadh aimed to shed light on the essence of the economic transformation in the Kingdom. (@NIDLP_2030)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.