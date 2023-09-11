You are here

Morocco earthquake: A look at the world's deadliest temblors over the past 25 years

Morocco earthquake: A look at the world’s deadliest temblors over the past 25 years
Emergency workers carry a dead body, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Amizmiz, Morocco, on September 10, 2023. (REUTERS)
Morocco earthquake: A look at the world’s deadliest temblors over the past 25 years
A satellite image shows collapsed buildings in Moulay Brahim, Morocco on September 10, 2023, two days after a powerful earthquake struck the North African country. (Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS)
Morocco earthquake: A look at the world’s deadliest temblors over the past 25 years
Using heavy equipment and even their bare hands, rescuers in Morocco on September 10 stepped up efforts to find survivors of a devastating earthquake that killed more than 2,100 people and flattened villages. (AFP)
Morocco earthquake: A look at the world’s deadliest temblors over the past 25 years
Rescuers in Morocco were scrambling on September 9 to reach people trapped under the rubble after a powerful earthquake that killed more than 2,100 people and decimated entire villages. (AFP)
Morocco earthquake: A look at the world’s deadliest temblors over the past 25 years
People survey the rubble of collapsed houses in the village of Imi N'Tala near Amizmiz in central Morocco on September 10, 2023, two days after the deadly 6.8-magnitude September 8 earthquake. (AFP)
Updated 11 September 2023
AP

Morocco earthquake: A look at the world’s deadliest temblors over the past 25 years

Morocco earthquake: A look at the world’s deadliest temblors over the past 25 years
Updated 11 September 2023
AP

The earthquake that struck Morocco late Friday has killed more than 2,100 people, with the death toll expected to increase as rescuers reach hard-hit remote mountain areas.

Here’s a look at the deadliest earthquakes over the past 25 years:

  • Sept. 8, 2023: In Morocco, a magnitude 6.8 temblor kills more than 2,100 people.
  • Feb. 6, 2023: In Turkiye and Syria, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake kills more than 55,000 people.
  • April 25, 2015: In Nepal, more than 8,800 people are killed by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake.
  • March 11, 2011: A magnitude 9.0 quake off the northeast coast of Japan triggers a tsunami, killing more than 18,400 people.
  • Jan. 12, 2010: In Haiti, over 100,000 people are killed by a magnitude 7.0 quake. The government estimated a staggering 316,000 dead, but the scale of the destruction made an accurate count impossible.
  • May 12, 2008: A magnitude 7.9 quake strikes eastern Sichuan in China, resulting in over 87,500 deaths.
  • May 27, 2006: More than 5,700 people die when a magnitude 6.3 quake hits Indonesia’s Java island.
  • Oct. 8, 2005: A magnitude 7.6 earthquake kills over 80,000 people in Pakistan’s Kashmir region.
  • Dec. 26, 2004: A magnitude 9.1 quake in Indonesia triggers an Indian Ocean tsunami, killing about 230,000 people in a dozen countries.
  • Dec. 26, 2003: A magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits southeastern Iran, causing more than 20,000 deaths.
  • Jan. 26, 2001: A magnitude 7.6 quake strikes Gujarat in India, killing as many as 20,000 people.
  • Aug. 17, 1999: A magnitude 7.6 earthquake hits Izmit, Turkiye, killing about 18,000 people.

Source: AP archives, local governments, US Geological Survey

Topics: Morocco earthquake

Iran optimistic prisoner swap with US will happen in ‘near future’

Iran optimistic prisoner swap with US will happen in ‘near future’
Updated 34 min ago
Reuters

Iran optimistic prisoner swap with US will happen in ‘near future’

Iran optimistic prisoner swap with US will happen in ‘near future’
  • Iran on Aug. 10 released four US citizens from Tehran’s Evin prison into house arrest
  • Later that day US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the move the first step of a process that would lead to their return home
Updated 34 min ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran is optimistic a prisoner swap with Washington will happen “in the near future,” Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday, adding that Tehran’s frozen $6 billion assets in South Korea will be unblocked in the coming days.
However, Nasser Kanaani said the two issues were not linked to one another.
Sources told Reuters last week that transfer of Iranian funds to banks in Qatar as early as this week will trigger a carefully choreographed sequence that will see as many as five detained US dual nationals leave Iran and a similar number of Iranian prisoners held in the US fly home.
As a first step, Iran on Aug. 10 released four US citizens from Tehran’s Evin prison into house arrest, where they joined a fifth, who was already under house arrest. Later that day US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the move the first step of a process that would lead to their return home.

Topics: Iran US

Islamist factions in a troubled Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon say they will honor a cease-fire

Islamist factions in a troubled Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon say they will honor a cease-fire
Updated 59 min 22 sec ago
AP

Islamist factions in a troubled Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon say they will honor a cease-fire

Islamist factions in a troubled Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon say they will honor a cease-fire
Updated 59 min 22 sec ago
AP

SIDON: Islamist factions in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp said Sunday they will abide by a cease-fire after three days of clashes killed at least five people and left hundreds of families displaced.
Fighting between Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah movement and Islamist groups has rocked southern Lebanon’s Ein el-Hilweh refugee camp since Friday. Fatah and other factions in the camp had intended to crack down on suspects accused of killing one of their military generals in late July.
Besides the five killed, 52 others were wounded, Dr. Riad Abu Al-Einen, who heads the Al-Hamshari Hospital in Sidon that has received the casualties, told The Associated Press. The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, however stated that four people were killed and 60 others wounded.
The Lebanese military said in a statement that five soldiers were wounded after three shells landed in army checkpoints surrounding the camp. One of the soldiers is in critical condition.
“The army command repeats its warning to the concerned parties in the camp about the consequences of exposing military members and positions to danger, and affirms that the army will take appropriate measures in response,” the statement said.
Ein el-Hilweh, home to some 55,000 people according to the United Nations, is notorious for its lawlessness and violence is not uncommon in the camp. It was established in 1948 to house Palestinians who were displaced when Israel was established.
Lebanese officials, security agencies and the UN have urged the warring factions to agree on a cease-fire. The interim chief of Lebanon’s General Security agency Elias Al-Baysari said that he will attend a Monday meeting between Palestinian factions and urge the factions to reach a resolution.
The clashing factions in the camp said in a statement published Sunday by Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency that they planned to abide by a cease-fire.
UNRWA said hundreds of families displaced from the camp have taken shelter in nearby mosques, schools and the Sidon municipality building. The UN agency and local organizations are setting up additional shelters after Lebanon’s prime minister and interior minister shut down an initiative by the municipality, the Lebanese Red Cross, and local community groups to set up a few dozen tents for families.
Palestinian Red Crescent paramedics set up stations at the camp’s entrance to treat the wounded and provided food packages to displaced families.
Among the wounded was Sabine Al-Ahmad, 16, who fled the camp with her family. She was being treated for shrapnel wounds. “We were running away and a shell exploded over us,” she told the AP.
Dorothee Klaus, Director of UNRWA in Lebanon, said armed groups are still occupying the agency’s schools in the camp. “UNRWA calls on all parties and those with influence over them to stop the violence,” Klaus said in a statement.
Several days of street battles in the Ein el-Hilweh camp between Fatah and members of the extremist Jund Al-Sham group erupted earlier this summer that left 13 people dead and dozens wounded, and ended after an uneasy truce was put in place on Aug. 3. Those street battles forced hundreds to flee their homes.
However, clashes were widely expected to resume as the Islamist groups never handed over those accused of killing the Fatah general to the Lebanese judiciary, as demanded by a committee of Palestinian factions last month.
Lebanon is home to tens of thousands of Palestinian refugees and their descendants. Many live in the 12 refugee camps that are scattered around the small Mediterranean country.

Topics: Lebanon Palestinian refugees

Body of second pilot found after AeroGulf helicopter crash

Body of second pilot found after AeroGulf helicopter crash
Updated 11 September 2023
Reuters

Body of second pilot found after AeroGulf helicopter crash

Body of second pilot found after AeroGulf helicopter crash
  • Aviation regulator: One of the pilots of the Bell 212 helicopter is Egyptian and the other is South African
Updated 11 September 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: The body of a second pilot was found after an AeroGulf helicopter crashed into the sea off the coast of Umm Al-Quwain emirate during a training mission on Thursday evening, UAE’s General Aviation Authority said on Monday.
The search teams found the body of the first pilot and parts of the wrecked aircraft on Friday. One of the pilots of the Bell 212 helicopter is Egyptian and the other is South African, the aviation regulator said.
“Investigations are still underway,” the authority said.

Topics: UAE

King Salman, Crown Prince order air bridge to provide aid to Morocco earthquake victims

King Salman, Crown Prince order air bridge to provide aid to Morocco earthquake victims
Updated 11 September 2023
Arab News

King Salman, Crown Prince order air bridge to provide aid to Morocco earthquake victims

King Salman, Crown Prince order air bridge to provide aid to Morocco earthquake victims
  • The disaster has killed more than 2,100 people — a number that is expected to rise
  • Saudi team will participate in humanitarian work for affectees and rescue survivors
Updated 11 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Under directives issued on Sunday by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) will operate an air bridge to provide relief aid to Morocco following a deadly earthquake in the country, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah confirmed that the assistance provided comes out of the keenness of the king and crown prince to stand by and support those affected by Friday's 6.8 magnitude earthquake.

The disaster has killed more than 2,100 people — a number that is expected to rise.

Al-Rabeeah said a Saudi search and rescue team from the General Directorate of Civil Defense and teams from the Saudi Red Crescent Authority, led by KSrelief, will be sent to participate in relief and humanitarian work for those affected and rescue any survivors.

He added that the gesture was “an extension of the humanitarian role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in standing with those affected and in need around the world in various crises and tribulations,” SPA added.

Topics: #morocco Morocco earthquake #SAUDI ARABIA

UK foreign minister to warn of Iran threat on visit to Israel

UK foreign minister to warn of Iran threat on visit to Israel
Updated 11 September 2023
Reuters

UK foreign minister to warn of Iran threat on visit to Israel

UK foreign minister to warn of Iran threat on visit to Israel
  • On the visit that begins on Monday, Cleverly will hold talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh
Updated 11 September 2023
Reuters

LONDON: British foreign minister James Cleverly will travel to Israel and the Palestinian territories this week, where he will press for renewed dialogue on a two-state solution and commit to tackling threats to regional security, including from Iran.
On the visit that begins on Monday, Cleverly will hold talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh.
In a speech at an international security conference on Tuesday, Cleverly will discuss the security challenges facing Israel and the Palestinian territories, as well as the importance of a two-state solution.
He will accuse Iran of “enabling terrorism” through its support of the militant groups Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, according to a statement.
“The UK and Israel work closely together to keep our people safe,” Cleverly said ahead of his trip. He pledged “to renew our close security partnership, in the face of unacceptable threats from the Iranian regime.”
He will hold talks with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and attend a demonstration of Israel’s “Iron Dome” missile defense system.
During a visit to the Palestinian territories, Cleverly will visit the Jalazone refugee camp in the West Bank to see Palestinian refugees.
Violence in the West Bank has worsened over the past year with frequent Israeli raids and Palestinian street attacks.
Prospects of reviving US-brokered peace talks that aimed to establish a Palestinian state in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem remain low almost a decade after their collapse.
The Palestinians have limited self-rule in the West Bank and remain split between a Western-backed administration and armed Hamas Islamists who reject coexistence with Israel. Many in Israel’s current government reject Palestinian statehood.

Topics: James Cleverly Israel Iran threats

