Cityscape Global Exhibition opens new business opportunities in realty space 
The agreement was signed on the second day of the Cityscape Global Exhibition in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 12 September 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s realty sector is expected to witness large-scale property development and a transformation in civic infrastructure thanks to the rise in capital investment and enterprising government policies, according to delegates at the Cityscape Global Exhibition. 

The event, held in the capital city from Sept. 11-13, announced many significant projects, including residential, commercial or mixed-use developments that will change the Saudi skyline. It also featured plans slated to contribute to the upkeep and aesthetics of the cities, making it more appealing to tenants and residents. 

In a bid to enhance urban planning guidelines and design standards in Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing has inked an agreement with Saudi Downtown Co. to develop the architectural design standards in 12 cities.   

The memorandum of understanding, signed on the second day of the exhibition, aims to collaborate in establishing planning requirements, urban planning rules, and specific plans for projects in the wholly owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund.   

It also aims to improve planning and design standards for urban components such as parks, public squares, parking spaces, and all aspects of urban living quality. 

The company will have environmentally friendly urban hubs in cities such as Madinah, Al-Ahsa, Alkhobar, Buraydah, Taif and Arar. 

It will also change the architectural landscape in Hail, Tabuk, Dumah Al-Jandal, Jizan, Najran and Al-Baha. 

The ministry also collaborated with the UN Development Programme and the UN Human Settlements Programme to improve spatial planning and urban landscapes in Saudi cities. 

The agreement, signed by Municipal Minister Majid Al-Hogail and UNDP Resident Representative Nahed Hussein, seeks to leverage international expertise in transforming spatial planning and urban landscapes. 

According to the deal, the program also includes a package of initiatives aimed at promoting sustainability, enhancing residents’ quality of life and raising living standards, reported the Saudi Press Agency. 

On the investment front, Saudi Arabia’s Real Estate Development Fund has inked an agreement with the nonprofit organization Sakan Development Housing Foundation to generate SR12.1 billion ($3.23 billion) in financing solutions, according to SPA. 

The agreement is part of a larger framework of encouraging collaboration and allowing the nonprofit sector to contribute to empowering Saudi households based on their needs and financial capacities to attain the housing program’s objectives. 

This housing scheme is part of the Saudi Vision 2030 plan, which intends to provide sustainable housing and financial alternatives. 

REDF CEO Mansour bin Madi explained that this agreement extends their strategic partnership with active entities and sectors to empower beneficiaries with financing solutions and benefits. 

Umm Al-Qura for Development and Construction, the owner and developer of the upcoming “Masar” destination in Makkah, signed a partnership agreement with the International Hospitality Group to develop and operate the Swiss Inn Hotel, a five-star category hotel for SR800 million. 

The 450-unit hotel will feature international restaurants and upscale amenities in line with hotel standards to meet the expectations of the elite residents of Makkah and its visitors, providing the highest levels of comfort and luxury. 

Furthermore, the National Housing Company recorded reservations for approximately 1,700 suburban and community units constructed in collaboration with developers, with a total value exceeding SR1.5 billion.  

NHC aims to boost real estate supply in the Kingdom through a variety of housing options, in line with Vision 2030’s housing program, which intends to increase Saudi household homeownership to 70 percent. 

It is actively working on outing its plans and strategies into action to accelerate residents’ ownership of their first houses by providing modern housing options that contribute to the Kingdom’s real estate sector expansion. 

According to its website, the Cityscape Global Exhibition is the largest global event dedicated to showcasing advancements in the real estate industry, addressing its issues, and unveiling the most significant and innovative projects. 

It has been organized by the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing under the theme “The Future of Living.” 

This year’s edition features the NEOM Future Housing Summit, the Real Estate Investors Forum, the Design and Architecture Theater, the Real Estate Technology Theater, and the Cityscape Global Innovation Challenge, which fosters innovation from startups in the sector. 

RIYADH: Saudia, formerly known as Saudi Arabian Airlines, will become the first airline to operate at the Red Sea International Airport, according to a press statement issued on Tuesday. 

The release stated that multi-project developer Red Sea Global has inked an agreement with Saudia and daa International, the operator of RSIA, to begin regular scheduled services.    

The agreement also establishes a framework for the three organizations to conduct joint research on using lower-carbon and sustainable aviation fuel at RSIA. 

“When the first commercial flight lands at Red Sea International, it won’t just be a point of personal pride for Red Sea Global. It will be a milestone moment for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in making that vision a reality,” said RSG Global CEO John Pagano in the statement. 

RSI will begin with flights to and from Riyadh and later connect with Jeddah before extending to international flights in 2024. 

The airport is also considering deploying electric vertical takeoff and landing planes, known as eVTOLs, to cut carbon emissions. 

“As wings of Vision 2030, Saudia’s contribution is to be an enabler in attaining giga-projects targets, and our involvement as the first airline to operate from and to Red Sea International Airport is a source of pride for us all,” said Ibrahim Koshy, CEO, Saudia. 

He added: “This agreement will strengthen our position in the Kingdom and allow us to collaborate with RSG and daa International to boost tourism and enhance the country’s standing within international aviation.” 

The agreement expands on daa International’s existing relationship with RSG as it continues to manage the airport and work with Saudia on various activities, such as allocating airport gates and counters. 

“Red Sea International is a new gateway for travelers to experience the wonders of Saudi Arabia. Bringing our unmatched airport management expertise, we will work with RSG and Saudia to ensure RSI delivers a truly unique experience for all who pass through it,” said Nicholas Cole, CEO, daa International. 

RIYADH: Saudi giga-project NEOM has joined forces with Microsoft to launch a new program, with its sights set on using the power of artificial intelligence to revolutionize the Kingdom’s traditional sports sector.  

The management of the $500 billion-city has officially unveiled the “NEOM Sports Open Innovation Program” aimed at transforming conventional sports through cutting-edge technologies, with a specific emphasis on artificial intelligence and adventure sports.  

This program has been launched in collaboration with the Global Sports Innovation Center, leveraging the capabilities of Microsoft.  

Additionally, GSIC has revealed collaborations with five prominent global sports technology companies, although their identities remain undisclosed, as part of an effort to accelerate the program’s progress.  

Iris Cordoba, the general manager of GSIC, emphasized that the program offers a “golden opportunity” for startups and existing companies to shape the future of sports, harmonizing technology, nature, and sustainability.   

Jean Patterson, head of sports at NEOM, stated that this collaborative effort aligns perfectly with NEOM’s long-term vision to become a global hub for sports innovation.   

“We are delighted with this program as it supports our vision to use technology to achieve growth and development in all aspects of the sports sector in NEOM,” said Patterson.  

NEOM will provide participants with a unique environment for developing innovative solutions, including expert-led sessions and interactive activities.   

Additionally, winners will receive a free membership in the GSIC as well as a cash prize of up to €50,000 ($53,552) to implement their ideas within NEOM.   

Winners will also have the chance to spend a week at NEOM’s headquarters and take part in an exclusive event in 2024.  

Applications for this program will be accepted from Sept. 12 to Oct. 12, and winners will be announced on Nov. 23.   

The awards spotlight NEOM and GSIC’s commitment to drive global innovation in sports and could set a new industry standard for such partnerships.  

GSIC operates as a non-profit organization, serving as a catalyst for collaboration and growth within the sports tech landscape.   

It offers a variety of value-added services, designed to help sports organizations and businesses expand and thrive.   

These services are primarily delivered by its own membership base, which consists of experienced professionals in the field.  

RIYADH: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, in its latest report, sticks to expectations on oil demand growth for 2023 and 2024 on expectations that major world economies will fare better despite existing global headwinds.

According to the report, OPEC expects that global oil demand will rise by 2.25 million barrels per day in 2024, compared to the growth of 2.44 million bpd in 2023.

“The ongoing global economic growth is forecast to drive oil demand, especially given the recovery in tourism, air travel, and steady driving mobility,” said OPEC in the report.

In its report, OPEC further pointed out that the global economic growth dynamics in the first half of 2023 have been resilient despite the numerous challenges, including high inflation, elevated interest rates, and geopolitical tensions.

“This steady global economic growth trend continued into the third quarter of 2023, supported by buoyant consumer spending, especially in the services sector. With this, the global growth is expected at 2.7 percent for 2023 and 2.6 percent for 2024,” added OPEC in the report.

The report added that Saudi Arabia is expected to witness robust growth in the near term driven by various reform initiatives by the government.

“In the near term, a sustained period of robust growth is anticipated, with support from both the oil and non-oil sectors, all driven by a strong commitment to government reform initiatives,” said OPEC about Saudi Arabia’s growth prospects.

Echoing the expected positive demand for oil and partially boosted by tighter supply from OPEC producers, crude prices rose on Tuesday.

November Brent crude futures rose 85 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $91.49 a barrel at 03:19 p.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for October firmed by $1.02, or 1.2 percent, to $88.31.

“Pre-COVID-19 levels of total global oil demand will be surpassed in 2023,” OPEC added in the report.

In a bid to stabilize the oil market, OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+ began limiting supplies in late 2022, and as a result, Brent crude breached $90 a barrel last week for the first time in 2023.

In April 2022, OPEC+ decided to reduce global oil production, with Saudi Arabia voluntarily trimming output by 500,000 barrels per day.

Building on this commitment, Saudi Arabia implemented an additional 1 million bpd cut in June, a decision which was later extended until December 2023.

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has announced a training program to be conducted in Japan to introduce Toyota’s manufacturing methodology.

The training will be attended by local factory workers and a group of students in an effort to exchange and transfer manufacturing methods between Saudi Arabia and Japan as well as honoring the on-going cooperation regarding the industry sector between both countries.

The training will be built on two aspects: lectures and on-ground visits to Japanese factories.

The program is constructed to further invest and enhance human resource and talent, an initiative taken by the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

The training will allow its attendees to acquire new talents used in the evolving industry sector and further develop local manufacturing skills.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index dipped on Tuesday, as it shed 78.88 points or 0.70 percent to close at 11,156.26.  

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.03 billion ($1.61 billion) as 80 of the stocks advanced, while 139 declined.  
Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu also shed 191.29 points or 0.85 percent to 22,365.59, while the MSCI Tadawul Index too edged down by 0.76 percent to 1,442.63.  

The best-performing stock on the main index was Thimar Development Holding Co. The firm’s share price soared 9.96 percent to SR29.80. 

Other top performers were Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. and Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. whose share prices surged by 9.93 percent and 7.18 percent, respectively.  

The worst performer of the day was Saudi Steel Pipe Co. as its share price dropped by 10 percent to SR35.55.  

Meanwhile, it was revealed in a bourse filing that SAL Saudi Logistics Services Co. is planning to list 30 percent of its share capital on the main market of the Saudi exchange. The announcement was made by HSBC Saudi Arabia, which is acting as the financial adviser, institutional book-runner, lead manager, and lead underwriter of the potential initial public offering. 
Earlier in June, SAL Logistics Services had received approval from Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority to proceed with its request to float 24 million shares, or 30 percent of its capital. 

According to a Tadawul statement, the final offer price will be set for all subscribers after the book-building process. 

In a separate statement, SAL Logistics Services revealed that the shares will be offered in two tranches; 21.6 million shares for participating parties and 2.4 million shares for individual investors.  

“With today’s announcement of our intention to float 30 percent of the company’s shares to the public, it gives me great pride to invite investors to join us on our mission of delivering impact every day, and in line with our vision of being the logistics champion for a globally connected Saudi Arabia,” said Faisal bin Saad Albedah, managing director and CEO of SAL Logistics Services.  

