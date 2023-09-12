You are here

  • Home
  • US works to fly family trapped in Syrian prison camp home

US works to fly family trapped in Syrian prison camp home

US works to fly family trapped in Syrian prison camp home
The US has played a leading role in facilitating the repatriation of foreign nationals to other states. Above, American troops aboard an infantry vehicle patrol in the Yarubiyah district of Syria’s northeastern Hasakah province on Nov. 18, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9sd2s

Updated 12 September 2023
Arab News

US works to fly family trapped in Syrian prison camp home

US works to fly family trapped in Syrian prison camp home
  • Family of 10, including nine children, stuck in region since father took them to join Daesh in 2016
  • Two older boys separated from the rest of the family have not seen their mother since 2019 and 2020, respectively
Updated 12 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The US government is attempting to extract a family of its citizens from a detention camp in Syria holding former members of Daesh, including children subjected to “violent” separation from their mother.

The family of 10, consisting of Brandy Salman and her nine children, are being held by the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces in the north of the country. Salman, 49, was taken with the children, currently aged between 6-25 years, to Syria by her Turkish husband in 2016 to join Daesh. He is believed to be dead.

The family was detained in Baghuz, Syria in 2019, and one of the male children, aged 17 at the time, was immediately separated from the rest of the family.

Salman’s sister, Rebecca Jean Harris, said that she had been contacted by FBI agents in 2019 seeking information on the family, after which Salman severed communications with her. Her father, Stephen R. Caravalho, told The New York Times that contact with Salman had been infrequent since she was taken into custody, and that the extended family had not seen her since 2006.

The US has so far repatriated 40 of its citizens from detention camps in northern Syria since 2016, including 25 children. A number of these were subsequently prosecuted by the authorities, but about 10,000 foreign nationals remain in the camps after the fall of Daesh’s territories in Syria and neighboring Iraq.

The SDF, a US regional ally despite not being an internationally recognized government, currently holds about 60,000 people in detention for Daesh affiliation, as well as an increasing number of children. Al-Hol, the largest camp, holds about 50,000 of these, with up to half of its detainees below the age of 12.

The militia does not keep accurate details on all those it has detained, with many Western governments reluctantly cooperating on identification, or outright refusing to allow the repatriation of their citizens.

So far this year, 2,500 people have been repatriated from SDF custody. In 2022, about 3,000 people were returned, more than in the three previous years combined, according to the US State Department.

The US has played a leading role in facilitating the repatriation of foreign nationals to other states. In August it flew 95 Kyrgyz women and children to their homeland, the NYT reported, but campaigners have criticized it for its slow response to returning some of its own citizens, including the Salman family.

Letta Tayler, a researcher at Human Rights Watch who has worked with members of the Salman family, told the NYT: “It’s great that the US is acting to take back this family, but why did it take so long given the horrific conditions that these US citizens were subjected to? That’s a question that deserves an answer from the US government.”

Ian Moss, a deputy coordinator for counterterrorism at the US State Department, told the NYT he had met Salman and five of her children in July, and that she had expressed a desire to return home.

“Whenever we find Americans (in detention in Syria), we work as fast as we can to get them out,” he said.

One of the Salman children, interviewed by Tayler and separately by UN Special Rapporteur on Counterterrorism and Human Rights Fionnuala Ni Aolain, said in his two accounts that the family was told by their father in 2016 that they were going camping. After a few days of traveling, he admitted that they had crossed from Turkiye into Syria, after which, the boy added, his mother had kept the children inside out of fear.

The boy, now aged 17, said after the family was arrested and his eldest brother separated from them, he was allowed to live with his mother and the other siblings in Al-Hol until 2020, when he was apprehended one day by guards in a marketplace area and eventually moved with a number of other teenage boys to the camp’s Houry center, which focuses on de-radicalising suspected young extremists.

In a video about children in Syrian detention camps released by HRW, the boy was featured with his identity obscured, in which he said: “It’s not only me. We a lot of kids (here), you know. No one wants to stay, just like growing up here doing nothing. That’s what we all feeling.”

Ni Aolain subsequently released a report on the forced separation of adolescent boys from their mothers in the camps, which said: “Every woman she spoke with identified the snatching and disappearance of their juvenile and adolescent boys as their main concern.”

It added that the removals were often “violent … causing them extreme anxiety, as well as mental and psychological suffering.”

In relation to the Salman boy, whose identity has been kept secret and who has only seen one sibling since his separation, Ni Aolain said that he expressed “great distress and worry” about only communicating with his mother through infrequent letters delivered via the Red Cross.

He had spent time in detention painting pictures of him reunited with his mother, and Ni Aolain said: “He seemed like a teenaged boy, except he happened to be a teenaged boy in this extraordinarily coercive and structurally abusive situation.”

SDF officials say that the removal of young men from the general population reduces the number of pregnancies and possible indoctrination of young men by older women who still adhere to Daesh’s beliefs. About 9,000 young men remain separated from the rest of the detainee population in Al-Hol and the smaller Al-Roj camp, about 2,000 of them foreign nationals.

Topics: YS Syria Daesh

Related

Fighting between rival US-backed groups in Syria could undermine war against Daesh
Middle-East
Fighting between rival US-backed groups in Syria could undermine war against Daesh
Passersby and gunmen gather at the site of a reported drone strike in Bzaah town near al-Bab in Syria's Aleppo governorate.
Middle-East
US central command says it killed Daesh leader in Eastern Syria

US sanctions Lebanon-South America network accused of financing Hezbollah

Updated 4 sec ago

US sanctions Lebanon-South America network accused of financing Hezbollah

US sanctions Lebanon-South America network accused of financing Hezbollah
Updated 4 sec ago
BEIRUT: The US Treasury on Tuesday slapped terrorism sanctions on a family network of seven individuals and businesses in Lebanon and South America accused of financing the militant group Hezbollah, including a Lebanese man who officials say was involved in two deadly attacks in Argentina in the 1990s.
Amer Mohamed Akil Rada was described as “one of the operational members” who carried out the attack on the Argentine-Israelite Mutual Association in Buenos Aires in 1994, which killed 85 people and wounded hundreds. A 1992 attack on the Israeli Embassy in Argentina killed 29 people.
“Today’s action underscores the US government’s commitment to pursuing Hezbollah operatives and financiers no matter their location,” said Brian Nelson, the Treasury’s under-secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, in a statement.
The Iran-backed group is designated a “foreign terrorist organization,” and Washington also claims that the group has been involved in drug trafficking in Latin America to generate revenue.
Rada, according to the Treasury, spent over a decade in South America before relocating to Lebanon. During his time there, he allegedly ran a charcoal business that frequently exported from Colombia to Lebanon and used “80 percent of the proceeds of his commercial enterprise to benefit Hezbollah”.
Rada’s brother, Samer, was also sanctioned and accused of being involved in various drug trafficking and money laundering operations across Latin America. According to the Treasury, he was previously based in Belize but fled due to a drug-related case and was involved in smuggling 500 kilograms (1,102 pounds) of cocaine worth $15 million hidden in fruit shipments seized in El Salvador.
He also heads Venezuelan-based company BCI Technologies CA, which some reports say is a prominent cryptocurrency consultancy firm in the country.
The US also sanctioned Rada’s son, identified as Mehdi Akil Helbawi, and his Colombia-based venture Zanga S.A.S., the coal exporting company that officials say his father used to fund Hezbollah.
The Treasury also slapped sanctions on Lebanon-based company Black Diamond SARL and owner Ali Ismail Ajrouch. The company reportedly transferred some $40,000 to the Colombia-based coal company.

BAU celebrates 60th batch of graduates, meets challenges by establishing a university hospital and embracing AI

BAU celebrates 60th batch of graduates, meets challenges by establishing a university hospital and embracing AI
Updated 7 min 32 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BAU celebrates 60th batch of graduates, meets challenges by establishing a university hospital and embracing AI

BAU celebrates 60th batch of graduates, meets challenges by establishing a university hospital and embracing AI
  • Decrease in the number of Arab students, with more than 1,600 students who registered for the new academic year
  • The university’s administration takes pride in the number of graduates, which has reached about 120,000 men and women since its inception
Updated 7 min 32 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Beirut Arab University, the fourth-ranked university in Lebanon, is racing against time as it organizes the graduation ceremonies of its 60th batch of graduates and welcomes the new academic year, which brings with it challenges that are no less daunting than those of the previous years.
The university’s administration takes pride in the number of graduates, which has reached about 120,000 men and women since its inception. The students specialize in different faculties that have been successively added: humanities, law and political science, business administration, architecture — design and built environment, engineering, sciences, pharmacy, medicine, dentistry and health sciences.
However, the university, staff and students now have significant concerns.
Dr. Wael Nabil Abdelsalam, the professor of general surgery who was newly appointed as president of BAU, said: “In this fast-moving world, innovation should be the focus of the next phase, as it is the only way to address the challenges of the job market at a pace that keeps up with the digital world, AI and other technologies that are shaping our present and future.”
He said: “The university faces today the challenge of proving to the world that disregarding the human element in the scientific and cultural scene is the start of the civilization and identity’s decline, and renewed scientific research is a weapon to protect humanity and its ideas.”
Throughout decades, BAU was referred to as the “university of Arabs” as it was sought by Arab students who studied scientific, literary, legal and social specializations in Lebanon, fields where its role has now declined.
According to Zina Ariss, director of public relations and communications, the university now “serves its Lebanese community in particular, and the Arab world in general.
“The number of Arab students has declined due to the security and economic conditions in Lebanon,” Aris said.
“1,605 students of different nationality have registered for the 2023-2024 academic year, and those include Palestinians, Iraqis, Sudanese, Algerians, Bahrainis, Saudis, Libyans, Jordanians, Omanis, Qataris, Kuwaitis, Egyptians, Tunisians and Yemenis.”
“We are a generation of trauma,” said graduate Youssef Al-Amin, from the faculty of humanities, in his speech. He spoke for the 2,119 graduates holding bachelor, master and doctoral degrees from 10 faculties, as he summarized the challenges the students have faced over the past four years.
During the graduation ceremony, which was held a few days ago on the university campus in Debbieh, 20 km south of Beirut, Al-Amin said: “We have all experienced the most horrific crime on August 4, 2020, during the nuclear-like explosion of Beirut port and persisted as the people were still picking up the pieces and the victims without any justice or truth. We were an online generation due to the coronavirus pandemic, and persisted. Despite the dollar, tuition and electricity crises, we did not give up, and today we hold our certificates amid all this chaos, our dreams have not been realized but we are not broken.”
The university is moving toward establishing a university hospital.
Abdelsalam said that the hospital “will incorporate the expertise and excellence accumulated by the faculties and will enhance the medical sector in Lebanon under the signature of Beirut Arab University.”
Ariss said that the idea of constructing this hospital “has been lingering for quite a while.”
“The university is working to create the suitable conditions to turn this idea into a reality, thus serving our Lebanese and Arab community,” she said. “The economic feasibility studies have been conducted for a while, however, the economic crisis in Lebanon has hindered its implementation.”
Ariss noted that under BAU’s new president, the idea is now being given serious consideration to implement and fulfill the dream.
The Bir Wal Ihsan Endowment owns BAU, along with other educational institutions.
Ariss denied any intention for Alexandria University to relinquish its role as BAU’s partner, as has been rumored in Lebanon.
She said: “The relation with Alexandria University is excellent, and there is a cooperation agreement between the board of trustees of the Bir Wal Ihsan Endowment and Alexandria University that includes academic and scientific collaboration, including education, research, seminars, conferences, the use of laboratories and libraries, student training, and scientific and academic development through BAU’s mechanisms.”
The Bir Wal Ihsan Society founded BAU, a private Lebanese institution for higher education, in 1960. The campus was established in Beirut near the Sijn Al-Raml, a prison in Tariq el-Jdideh where prisoners of conscience communicated with the university students through loudspeakers to learn about news from Lebanon and the world and coordinate protests and strikes to free the prisoners. The university later incorporated what remained of the prison, which can still be found on the university campus.
In this year’s graduation ceremonies, awards were distributed to top students under the names of the late Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser and the late Secretary General of BAU Issam Houry.
Some of the alumni who have held prominent positions in their countries include: Lebanon’s former Prime Minister Rafik Al-Hariri, Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister Tawfiq Kreishan, Qatar’s Minister of Interior Abd Allah Abn Naser Elthany, UAE’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Mohammed Hussein Al-Shaali, Kuwait’s former Minister of Education and Higher Education Sulaiman Al-Bader, Saudi Minister of Hajj Dr. Fouad bin Abdul-Salam Al-Farsi, President of Al-Quds Open University Younes Amr, former governor of Jerusalem Jamil Othman Nasser, as well as diplomats, deputies, writers, poets, thinkers and economists.

Topics: Lebanon Beirut Arab University graduation ceremony

Related

Beirut concert tells tale of two cities exposing Lebanon’s wealth gap photos
Middle-East
Beirut concert tells tale of two cities exposing Lebanon’s wealth gap
On Beirut’s Hamra Street, culture fades while poverty and begging prevail
Middle-East
On Beirut’s Hamra Street, culture fades while poverty and begging prevail

Bahrain Ambassador sees greater opportunities in the Economic Agreement with Japan

Bahrain Ambassador sees greater opportunities in the Economic Agreement with Japan
Updated 12 September 2023
Arab News Japan

Bahrain Ambassador sees greater opportunities in the Economic Agreement with Japan

Bahrain Ambassador sees greater opportunities in the Economic Agreement with Japan
  • The agreement will protect the interests of companies doing business between the two countries
  • Ambassador Aldoseri pointed out that Japanese companies were already active in manufacturing, finance, and trade in Bahrain
Updated 12 September 2023
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japan and Bahrain recently signed an economic agreement that not only aims to protect the interests of both parties, but also allows for greater exchanges between the two countries.
Bahrain’s Ambassador to Japan Ahmed Mohamed Aldoseri said the agreement will protect the interests of companies doing business between the two countries, including fair and equitable treatment, freedom of transfers, and procedures for settling disputes.
In an interview with Arab News Japan, Ambassador Aldoseri pointed out that Japanese companies were already active in manufacturing, finance, and trade in Bahrain and he anticipates further expansion of investment that will contribute to stronger and closer economic ties between Bahrain and Japan.
The Ambassador noted that the agreement is part of the Kingdom’s efforts to enhance economic and financial relations with countries worldwide, and to create a conducive environment for attracting direct foreign investments.
He explained that Bahrain has signed 36 agreements to promote and protect investments with countries including the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France, India, China, Russia, Singapore and Germany.
Bahrain and Japan have had a wide-ranging and cooperative relationship over many years and the agreement seeks to expand on that relationship.
The Ambassador pointed out the unique advantages Japanese companies can expect from investing in and expanding their operations in Bahrain. He pointed out that the Kingdom is currently well advanced in diversifying its economy, with a clear Economic Recovery Plan that places top priority on attracting foreign investment and achieving growth in non-oil sectors.
The ambassador highlighted the Kingdom’s welcoming environment for companies looking to expand or set up a regional presence, noting that in addition to the Kingdom’s strategic location, Bahrain offers great value for any company looking to expand there, including 100 percent foreign ownership of companies. He also noted that in 2021, Bahrain’s FDI stock relative to GDP stood at 86 percent compared to a global average of 47 percent.
Ambassador Aldoseri emphasized Bahrain’s continued diversification away from oil toward sectors such as financial services, industry, telecommunications, IT and the digital economy. He said he had observed first-hand that Japan was a leading innovator in these fields, and this had allowed Japan to rise to prominence in the financial, industrial and IT fields, and had established the country as one of the world’s largest and most successful economies.
In highlighting the long-standing friendly diplomatic and trade relations between the two countries, the Ambassador was confident that the agreement would also foster cultural exchanges and people-to-people connections. He underlined that working together toward common goals creates a sense of shared purpose, leading to increased understanding and cooperation on cultural matters as well as in the economic and commercial fields.
Ambassador Aldoseri concluded by saying that by integrating cultural exchange initiatives alongside economic investments, countries can create a holistic approach that fosters mutual respect, understanding and cooperation between their citizens.

Topics: Bahrain Japan economic agreements

Related

GCC-Japan discuss free trade, economic cooperation
Saudi Arabia
GCC-Japan discuss free trade, economic cooperation
Saudi deputy FM leads delegation at Arab Japanese talks in Cairo
Saudi Arabia
Saudi deputy FM leads delegation at Arab Japanese talks in Cairo

Egypt declares three days of mourning in solidarity with Morocco and Libya

Overturned cars lay among other debris caused by flash floods in Derna, eastern Libya, on September 11, 2023. (AFP)
Overturned cars lay among other debris caused by flash floods in Derna, eastern Libya, on September 11, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 12 September 2023
Gobran Mohamed

Egypt declares three days of mourning in solidarity with Morocco and Libya

Overturned cars lay among other debris caused by flash floods in Derna, eastern Libya, on September 11, 2023. (AFP)
  • El-Sisi gave directives to the Egyptian Armed Forces to provide immediate humanitarian aid to both states during a meeting with a number of senior commanders on Tuesday
Updated 12 September 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt declared three days of mourning on Tuesday “in solidarity with our brothers in Morocco and Libya” for the victims of the earthquake and storm that hit the two North African countries in recent days.
“President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi extended his as well as the Egyptian people’s sincere condolences over the victims of the humanitarian catastrophes in Morocco and Libya,” spokesman Ahmed Fahmy said.
“Three days of mourning were declared in the Arab Republic of Egypt in solidarity with the brothers in Morocco and Libya over the victims,” Fahmy added.
El-Sisi gave directives to the Egyptian Armed Forces to provide immediate humanitarian aid to both states during a meeting with a number of senior commanders on Tuesday.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry reaffirmed Egypt’s support for and full solidarity with Morocco following the earthquake, that has caused thousands of deaths and injuries, during a phone call with Nasser Bourita, Morocco’s minister of foreign affairs, African cooperation and expatriates.
Ahmed Abu Zeid, spokesman for the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that Bourita appreciated the condolences sent to its leadership and people, as well as Cairo’s decision to declare a state of mourning.
Speaker of the Egyptian House of Representatives Hanafy Gebal also offered his sincere condolences on behalf of the chamber on Tuesday to both Morocco and Libya, the latter of which was struck by Storm Daniel at the weekend.
He was joined in his condolences by Shawqi Allam, the grand Mufti of Egypt, who expressed his full solidarity with the families of the victims.
Egypt’s Ministry of Religious Endowments, or Awqaf, allocated 30 million Egyptian pounds ($970,666) of its budget as part of a broad aid package provided by the Egyptian state,  divided equally between Morocco, Libya, and Slovenia after devastating floods his the Balkan country.
Mohammed Mokhtar Gomaa, the Egyptian minister of religious endowments, confirmed that the time has come to put the outcomes of the climate conference in Sharm El-Sheikh into practice and to join international efforts to confront the challenges of climate change and its devastating effects.
Moroccan television reported on Monday that the death toll from the earthquake that struck the country had reached 2,862, while the number of injured reached 2,562.
Since most of the areas affected by the earthquake are difficult to reach, the authorities have not issued any estimates for the number of missing people.
Moroccan rescuers, supported by foreign teams, continue to search for survivors and provide assistance to hundreds of people who have lost their homes.
In Libya, the head of the government appointed by Parliament, Osama Hammad, said in a statement that Storm Daniel “caused about 2,000 deaths and thousands of missing people.”
The storm swept eastern Libya on Sunday afternoon, leaving behind damage to infrastructure and public facilities.
The Libyan Presidential Council declared the cities of Derna, Shahat, and Al-Bayda in Cyrenaica disaster zones and requested international support to confront the effects of the floods caused by the storm.

Topics: Morocco Libya Egypt

Related

Egypt denies imposing $1,000 fee on tourists
Middle-East
Egypt denies imposing $1,000 fee on tourists
Egypt’s headline inflation rises to 39.7% in August: CAPMAS
Business & Economy
Egypt’s headline inflation rises to 39.7% in August: CAPMAS

Cyprus migrants face wave of attacks as hostility brews

Cyprus migrants face wave of attacks as hostility brews
Updated 12 September 2023
AFP

Cyprus migrants face wave of attacks as hostility brews

Cyprus migrants face wave of attacks as hostility brews
  • Egyptian restaurant owners rushed to bring their water pipes indoors
  • A Vietnamese vendor quickly cleared their street displays of greens and sugar cane stalks
Updated 12 September 2023
AFP

LIMASSOL: Hours before the masked men came, brandishing Cypriot flags and molotov cocktails, hushed whispers of the imminent rampage travelled down the Limassol seafront strip home to many migrant-owned businesses.
Egyptian restaurant owners rushed to bring their water pipes indoors, and a Vietnamese vendor quickly cleared their street displays of greens and sugar cane stalks.
But they couldn't hide the distinct cultural heritage each of them has proudly embraced as they have built their livelihoods on the Mediterranean island.
Egyptian restaurateur Mohammed el-Basaraty, 38, recalled, "I was standing with a neighbour and she told me to leave... 'because if they see you, a foreigner, they will beat you', she said".
He stowed away at the back of the restaurant as the men smashed the windows of the business he had built with his life savings.
"We began to hear the sound of glass breaking... After that I smelled the smell of smoke and fire."
The attack early this month came amid a surge in violence against migrants in Cyprus, which last year recorded the European Union's highest proportion of first-time asylum seekers relative to population.
Experts blame the increased mainstreaming of xenophobia in Cypriot politics and media, fuelled by the spread of disinformation and the mismanagement of the large number of people trying to reach Europe.
Just days earlier, locals near the western city of Paphos had launched a similar attack on migrants after years of friction with the hundreds of mostly Syrians living in a condemned apartment complex.
Men with crowbars and sticks could be seen in videos shared on social media, shouting "out, out" as they marched through the streets. Twenty-one people were arrested, including 12 Syrians.
Police had earlier raided the building to clear it of its residents after allegations of electricity theft spread on social media.
Despite that precedent, as well as a heavy police presence ahead of the Limassol protest, residents say little was done to intervene.
"They were more than 600 people," said Adel Hassan, 76, a local resident. "How many did the police arrest? Just 13?"
Police did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment, but police chief Stelios Papatheodorou acknowledged before parliament that the response was "slow".
Some observers have voiced suspicions that hidden under the black balaclavas were members of the extreme right-wing party Elam, a group initially formed out of Greece's now-outlawed neo-Nazi Golden Dawn.
Elam did not respond to AFP's request for comment, but the group has repeatedly denied involvement in the violence.
Their staunch anti-immigration stance has helped them gain followers, with leader Christos Christou winning six percent of the vote in February's presidential election.
But Giorgos Charalambous, a professor focused on European party politics and mobilisation at the University of Nicosia, said the violence could also be attributed to smaller far-right groups that accuse Elam of becoming too soft on immigration since achieving mainstream success.
Charalambous says overall "hate speech" has become normalised across the political spectrum, creating an atmosphere conducive to the attacks that he described as "pogroms".
"Individuals and politicians that spread fake news and racist rhetoric about immigration also come from more mainstream centre-right parties," he told AFP.
Cyprus has been at the frontlines of large-scale migrant arrivals in recent years, which have seen the government take harsher steps, including increased pushbacks, according to the Cyprus Refugee Council.
The UN refugee agency last month expressed concern after more than 100 Syrians were deported to Lebanon without adequate screening of their asylum applications.
Such steps, buffeted by the crackdown near Paphos, may have emboldened far-right activists to turn their long-standing grievances into action, observers said.
The violence has "never escalated to this, although I can't say that we haven't seen it coming," said Corina Drousitiou of the Cyprus Refugee Council.
She largely blamed the growing anti-migrant sentiment on inadequate measures by the authorities, particularly the previous government, also pointing to "the language used in official statements... which was quite evidently xenophobic".
Responding to a request for comment, the interior ministry spokesperson in the current government, which was formed in March, blamed the unrest on "accumulated problems that were exploited by anonymous accounts on social media platforms".
"In no case did the official side express any racist rhetoric," Elena Fysentzou told AFP.
For many foreigners on the island, the damage is already done.
"Things have changed. There isn't the sense of safety that we used to feel," Sayed Samir, the owner of Mr Habibi, one of the ransacked restaurants, told AFP.
It took Chu Thi Dao years of hard work to scrape together enough money to open her convenience store overlooking the Limassol waterfront.
"She wanted a better life for her children," her 17-year-old daughter, Flora, told AFP.
A video of the 35-year-old Vietnamese woman crying at her shop after the attack quickly went viral across the island, drawing solidarity and support from the community and government.
Like the Vietnamese shop, the majority of the businesses that were attacked are owned by people who had fled either unrest or dire economic conditions to settle in Cyprus years ago.
Towards the end of the conversation, Flora's eyes start to glaze over with tears. "I want to stay here and live with my mom and family," the teenager said, struggling with the notion that this dream may now be shattered.

Topics: Cyprus migrants Attacks xenophobia Egyptian Syrian

Related

Cyprus condemns attack on Kuwait tourists
Middle-East
Cyprus condemns attack on Kuwait tourists
Cyprus police make more arrests as racism-fueled violence spreads
World
Cyprus police make more arrests as racism-fueled violence spreads

Latest updates

A rhino at an Austrian zoo kills a zookeeper and seriously injures her husband
A rhino at an Austrian zoo kills a zookeeper and seriously injures her husband
Saudi farmer sowing success growing rare tropical fruit
Saudi farmer sowing success growing rare tropical fruit
US sanctions Lebanon-South America network accused of financing Hezbollah
US sanctions Lebanon-South America network accused of financing Hezbollah
More than 2,000 African migrants arrive in southern Italy by boat
More than 2,000 African migrants arrive in southern Italy by boat
BAU celebrates 60th batch of graduates, meets challenges by establishing a university hospital and embracing AI
BAU celebrates 60th batch of graduates, meets challenges by establishing a university hospital and embracing AI

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.