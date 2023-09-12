You are here

Oman Investment Authority signs deal to empower national workforce

The move aims to equip the national workforce with skills aligned with market demands through specialized business acceleration programs. It seeks to boost local content and nurture domestic companies and homegrown products. Reuters
The move aims to equip the national workforce with skills aligned with market demands through specialized business acceleration programs. It seeks to boost local content and nurture domestic companies and homegrown products.
RIYADH: In a bid to boost local content and promote localization of industries, the Oman Investment Authority has signed a deal with the country’s Industrial Innovation Academy, the state news agency reported on Tuesday.

The initiative aims to dissect value chains, identify investment opportunities and empower small and medium enterprises, the Oman News Agency reported.

The move aims to equip the national workforce with skills aligned with market demands through specialized business acceleration programs. It seeks to boost local content and nurture domestic companies and homegrown products.

The collaboration also aims to leverage the resources and databases available at the Industrial Innovation Academy, with a focus on serving the country’s entrepreneurial landscape.

Small businesses in Oman are also set to benefit from a $53.33 million finance agreement signed by the country’s development bank and the Saudi Fund for Development.

The funding is part of a larger $150 million support program for Oman provided by the Kingdom through the SFD, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The deal aims to support the initiatives of the bank in the financing activities of small and medium enterprises, enhance social and economic growth, and create jobs in various governorates of Oman.

The agreement is the latest by the SFD, which has been contributing to developmental projects across the globe since its inception in 1974.

State revenue

Oman’s general state revenues between January and July declined 10 percent compared to the same period in the previous year, reported the Finance Ministry in its performance report released on Monday.  

The figures show that revenues totaled approximately 7.18 billion Omani rials ($18.6 billion) between January and July, down from 8 billion rials in the corresponding period of 2022.   

One of the contributing factors to this decline was a 3 percent decrease in net oil revenues, which reached 3.71 billion rials in the first seven months of this year, compared to 3.82 billion rials in July 2022. 

The net gas revenues plummeted by nearly 35 percent to approximately 1.32 billion rials by the end of July 2023, compared to 2.05 billion rials in the same period of the previous year.

The decline resulted from changes in the methodology for collecting gas revenues based on the financial system of the Integrated Gas Co., which factors in net gas revenues after deducting expenses for gas purchase and transportation.

Despite these declines, non-hydrocarbon revenues saw a 1 percent increase, reaching about 2.13 billion rials by the end of July 2023, compared to 2.1 billion rials in July 2022.

On the expenditure side, public spending until the end of July 2023 amounted to approximately 6.48 billion rials, reflecting a decrease of about 7 percent compared to the same period in 2022, with non-hydrocarbon expenditures as the most significant expenses at 4.83 billion rials.

 

Municipal Ministry inks deal with Saudi Downtown Co. to improve urban planning in 12 cities 

Municipal Ministry inks deal with Saudi Downtown Co. to improve urban planning in 12 cities 
Updated 30 min 27 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

Municipal Ministry inks deal with Saudi Downtown Co. to improve urban planning in 12 cities 

Municipal Ministry inks deal with Saudi Downtown Co. to improve urban planning in 12 cities 
Updated 30 min 27 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: In a bid to enhance urban planning guidelines and design standards in Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing has inked an agreement with Saudi Downtown Co. to develop the architectural design standards in 12 cities. 

The memorandum of understanding, signed on the second day of the Cityscape Global Exhibition in Riyadh, aims to collaborate in establishing planning requirements, urban planning rules, and specific plans for projects in the wholly owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund. 

It also aims to improve planning and design standards for urban components such as parks, public squares, parking spaces, and all aspects of urban living quality in compliance with regulations and instructions. 

Saudi Arabia, India sign agreement to propel startup ecosystem, official reveals 

Saudi Arabia, India sign agreement to propel startup ecosystem, official reveals 
Updated 46 min 40 sec ago
Reem Walid
Sanjay Kumar 

Saudi Arabia, India sign agreement to propel startup ecosystem, official reveals 

Saudi Arabia, India sign agreement to propel startup ecosystem, official reveals 
Updated 46 min 40 sec ago
Reem Walid Sanjay Kumar 

RIYADH: The startup ecosystems in Saudi Arabia and India are on the brink of a major expansion following the signing of a new agreement. 

In an exclusive interview with Arab News during the India-Saudi Investment Forum, Vishal Agarwalla, national vice chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry, revealed that the startup and entrepreneur ecosystems in both countries have entered into a business-to-government agreement aimed at driving the sector forward. 

“We did a B2G agreement, which was business-to-government, and this was ensuring that all the startup ecosystems in India come together along with all the startup ecosystems in Saudi Arabia, like eVision and Invest Saudi,” said Agarwalla who is also a sherpa for India for the G20 Young Entrepreneur Alliance. 

Furthermore, the Confederation of Indian Industry also entered into agreements with entities such as the Saudi Investment Fund and eVision Co. to further propel the sector. 

“We did four business-to-business MoUs which was in the area of the recycling of the mineral waste in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) region; also defining policy and making recycling of electronic waste, a real force in Saudi Arabia and other countries surrounding,” Agarwalla said. 

He also mentioned that another MoU is focused on expediting the development of e-planes, which will facilitate the transportation of goods. 

“Almost the next step would be moving toward air taxi,” he added. 

“Four months ago, we went to Saudi Arabia, at that time, Prince Fahad (President of Saudi G20 Startup 20), along with the Saudi delegation, we discussed and wanted to make sure that the startup ecosystems from Saudi Arabia and India come together to make a larger impact in the area. And so, I think today’s event almost feels like a culmination of the discussions we had four months ago in Riyadh,” Agarwalla highlighted. 

Nearly 400 Saudi and Indian businessmen participated in the event, which featured 10 workshops and bilateral meetings aimed at discussing opportunities for business cooperation. 

The forum involved the exchange of MoUs and the issuance of licenses to private sector entities between the Saudi and Indian sides. 

The event also addressed Saudi Arabia’s provision of financial and non-financial incentives and support mechanisms to ensure the sustainable development of targeted sectors and promising industries. 

Trade with India will improve thanks to new agreement: Saudi EXIM Bank CEO 

Trade with India will improve thanks to new agreement: Saudi EXIM Bank CEO 
Updated 12 September 2023
Nadin Hassan 

Trade with India will improve thanks to new agreement: Saudi EXIM Bank CEO 

Trade with India will improve thanks to new agreement: Saudi EXIM Bank CEO 
Updated 12 September 2023
Sanjay Kumar Nadin Hassan 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia can soon expect better economic ties with India after their export financing institutions signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday to promote bilateral trade and support the growing private sector. 

Speaking on the sidelines of the Saudi-Indian Business Forum meeting in New Delhi, Saudi EXIM Bank CEO Saad Al-Khalb said he signed a MoU with the EXIM Bank of India to improve trade relations between the two nations. 

“We just signed an MoU with Indian Exim Bank for mutual collaboration and cooperation to benefit from the trade ties in Saudi Arabia and increase and support the private sector in both countries to grow even further,” Al-Khalb told Arab News. 

The agreement outlined specific areas for collaboration, such as the export of goods and services, the exchange of information and support for collaborative projects. 

With this arrangement, businesses in both countries could avail of export credits, pre-shipment and post-shipment financing and export guarantees for their goods and services, encouraging local companies to explore international markets and expand their customer base. 

These banks could also offer insurance and guarantees to mitigate the risks involved with cross-border trade, allowing fair play in the markets. 

“We have over hundreds of investors, big companies and representatives from both sides sitting together at one table. We in Saudi Arabia and our Indian counterpart are here for the development of public and private banks and to support them,” he added. 

Al-Khalb described the MoU as a part of the Saudi Exim Bank’s sustained efforts to build bridges with global markets. 

He explained that this new agreement cements and extends the longstanding strategic and commercial relationship between Saudi Arabia and India. 

The Saudi EXIM Bank CEO was also bullish about the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor that could completely change the dynamics of international trade. 

“I think the announcement during the G20 on the trade line that will go from India through Saudi Arabia to Europe is a great initiative that will have a lot of positive impact on both economies,” said Al-Khalb. 

The forum saw extensive bilateral dialogues involving companies and financial institutions from both countries. It highlighted investment partnerships across multiple sectors, presenting new opportunities for the private sector. 

‘Startup bridge’ to be created between Saudi Arabia and India

‘Startup bridge’ to be created between Saudi Arabia and India
Updated 57 min 47 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri

‘Startup bridge’ to be created between Saudi Arabia and India

‘Startup bridge’ to be created between Saudi Arabia and India
Updated 57 min 47 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar Nour El-Shaeri

NEW DELHI: In a significant move aimed at nurturing the startup ecosystems in India and Saudi Arabia, the two nations unveiled the Startup Bridge initiative at an investment summit held in New Delhi on Monday. 

Under this program, India’s Commerce and Industry Ministry, Invest India and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry will establish an investment and trade promotion office in Riyadh. 

Concurrently, Saudi Arabia will also open an investment facilitation office in India.  

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the India-Saudi Investment Forum, Prince Fahad bin Mansour, the Kingdom’s representative to the G20 Startup20, said that the Startup Bridge was a versatile platform designed to benefit entrepreneurs on various fronts. 

Prince Fahad, the Saudi sherpa at the G20 Startup20 Summit, explained that the platform would serve as a hub where entrepreneurs from both nations can access critical resources for their growth.   

Entrepreneurs will also be able to connect with experienced investment mentors for guidance and support.   

Prince Fahad added that the initiative may seem straightforward on the surface. Still, significant work is happening behind the scenes to ensure startups have a smooth landing in both countries.   

This means that both governments are committed to assisting entrepreneurs in their expansion endeavors. 

“Any expansion that needs to be done, any investments, both the government entities will be responsible for serving the entrepreneurs, to make sure that they get everything they need, and they bridge them with the right partner,” he added. 

Should startups require additional investments, the government entities of both countries will play an active role in supporting these entrepreneurs.  

The goal is to provide startups with a comprehensive ecosystem that connects them with the right partners, mentors and resources. 

He added that more initiatives are set to boost the Saudi and Indian entrepreneurial landscape. 

Startup20 is an official engagement group that acts as a dialogue forum for global startup ecosystem stakeholders. Its primary objective is to represent the global startup ecosystem’s concerns and challenges to G20 leaders.  

The group focuses on identifying critical topics for discussion and formulating recommendations in various priority areas. 

