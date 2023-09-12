NEOM and Microsoft’s GSIC launch innovative sports program   

RIYADH: Saudi giga-project NEOM has joined forces with Microsoft to launch a new program, with its sights set on using the power of artificial intelligence to revolutionize the Kingdom’s traditional sports sector.

The management of the $500 billion-city has officially unveiled the “NEOM Sports Open Innovation Program” aimed at transforming conventional sports through cutting-edge technologies, with a specific emphasis on artificial intelligence and adventure sports.

This program has been launched in collaboration with the Global Sports Innovation Center, leveraging the capabilities of Microsoft.

Additionally, GSIC has revealed collaborations with five prominent global sports technology companies, although their identities remain undisclosed, as part of an effort to accelerate the program’s progress.

Iris Cordoba, the general manager of GSIC, emphasized that the program offers a “golden opportunity” for startups and existing companies to shape the future of sports, harmonizing technology, nature, and sustainability.

Jean Patterson, head of sports at NEOM, stated that this collaborative effort aligns perfectly with NEOM’s long-term vision to become a global hub for sports innovation.

“We are delighted with this program as it supports our vision to use technology to achieve growth and development in all aspects of the sports sector in NEOM,” said Patterson.

NEOM will provide participants with a unique environment for developing innovative solutions, including expert-led sessions and interactive activities.

Additionally, winners will receive a free membership in the GSIC as well as a cash prize of up to €50,000 ($53,552) to implement their ideas within NEOM.

Winners will also have the chance to spend a week at NEOM’s headquarters and take part in an exclusive event in 2024.

Applications for this program will be accepted from Sept. 12 to Oct. 12, and winners will be announced on Nov. 23.

The awards spotlight NEOM and GSIC’s commitment to drive global innovation in sports and could set a new industry standard for such partnerships.

GSIC operates as a non-profit organization, serving as a catalyst for collaboration and growth within the sports tech landscape.

It offers a variety of value-added services, designed to help sports organizations and businesses expand and thrive.

These services are primarily delivered by its own membership base, which consists of experienced professionals in the field.