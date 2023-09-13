Toll from devastating floods in Libyan city passes 5,100 dead, authorities struggle to get in aid

You are here

Rescue teams were working day and night to recover many other bodies scattered in the streets and under the rubble in Derna. (Reuters)
  Authorities were still struggling to get aid to the Mediterranean coastal city of Derna after Sunday night's deluge washed away most access roads
  "Wherever you go, you find dead men, women, and children," Emad Al-Falah, an aid worker from Benghazi, said
DERNA, Libya: Search teams combed streets, wrecked buildings and even the sea for bodies in a devastated eastern Libyan city on Wednesday, where authorities said massive flooding had killed at least 5,100 people, with the toll expected to rise further.
Authorities were still struggling to get aid to the Mediterranean coastal city of Derna after Sunday night’s deluge washed away most access roads. Aid workers who managed to reach the city described devastation in its center, with thousands still missing and tens of thousands left homeless.
“Bodies are everywhere, inside houses, in the streets, at sea. Wherever you go, you find dead men, women, and children,” Emad Al-Falah, an aid worker from Benghazi, said over the phone from Derna. “Entire families were lost.”
Mediterranean storm Daniel caused deadly flooding in many towns of eastern Libya on Sunday, but the worst-hit was Derna. Two dams outside in the mountains above the city collapsed, sending floodwaters washing down the Wadi Derna river and through the city center, sweeping away entire city blocks. Waves rose as high as 7 meters (23 feet), Yann Fridez, head of the delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Libya, told broadcaster France24.
Mohammed Derna, a teacher in the city, said he, his family and neighbors rushed to the roof of their apartment building, stunned at the volume of water rushing by. It reached the second story of many buildings, he said. They watched people below, including women and children being washed away.
“They were screaming, help, help,” he said over the phone from a field hospital in Derna. “It was like a Hollywood horror movie.”
Derna lies on a narrow coastal plain on the Mediterranean Sea, under steep mountains running along the coast. Only two roads from the south remain usable, and they involve a long, winding route through the mountains.
Aid teams with some supplies managed to get in that way, while authorities in eastern Libya worked Wednesday to repair the faster coastal access routes.
Otherwise, local emergency workers were relying on whatever equipment they already had on hand. Search teams combed shattered apartment buildings and retrieved the dead floating offshore in the Mediterranean Sea, Al-Falah said. Collapsed bridges the river split the city center, further hampering movement.
Ossama Ali, a spokesman for the Ambulance and Emergency Center in eastern Libya, said at least 5,100 deaths were recorded in Derna, along with around 100 others elsewhere in eastern Libya. More than 7,000 people were injured in the city, most receiving treatment in field hospitals that authorities and aid agencies set up, he told The Associated Press by phone Wednesday.
The number of deaths is likely to increase since teams are still collecting bodies from the streets, buildings and the sea, he said. At least 9,000 remain missing, but that number could drop as communications are restored, Ali said.
At least 30,000 people in Derna were displaced by the flooding, the UN’s International Organization for Migration said, adding that the city remained almost inaccessible for humanitarian aid workers.
The startling devastation pointed to the storm’s intensity, but also Libya’s vulnerability. The country is divided by rival governments, one in the east, the other in the west, and the result has been neglect of infrastructure in many areas.
“This is a disaster in every sense of the word,” a wailing survivor who lost 11 members of his family told a local television station as a group of rescuers tried to calm him. The television station did not identify the survivor.
Ahmed Abdalla, a survivor who joined the search and rescue effort, said they were putting bodies in the yard of a local hospital before taking them for burial in mass graves at Derna’s sole intact cemetery.
“The situation is indescribable. Entire families dead in this disaster. Some were washed away to the sea,” Abdalla said by phone from Derna.
Bulldozers worked over the past two days to fix and clear roads to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid and heavy equipment. Derna is 250 kilometers (150 miles) east of Benghazi, where international aid started to arrive on Tuesday.
Libya’s neighbors, Egypt, Algeria and Tunisia, as well as Turkiye and the United Arab Emirates, sent rescue teams and aid. President Joe Biden also said the United States is sending emergency funds to relief organizations and coordinating with the Libyan authorities and the United Nations to provide additional support.
Mohammed Abu-Lamousha, a spokesman for the eastern Libyan interior ministry, on Tuesday put the death tally in Derna at more than 5,300, according to the state-run news agency. Dozens of others were reported dead in other towns in eastern Libya, he said.
Authorities have transferred hundreds of bodies to morgues in nearby towns. More than 300, including 84 Egyptians, were brought to the morgue in the city of Tobruk, 169 kilometers (105 miles) east of Derna, the local Medical Center reported.
The victims’ lists reflected how Libya, despite its turmoil, was always a magnet for workers from around the region because of its oil industry.
More than 70 of Derna’s dead all hailed from a single southern Egyptian village, el-Sharif. On Wednesday morning, hundreds attended a mass funeral in the village for some of their repatriated bodies. Another funeral for four others was held in a town in the northern Nile Delta.
Among the dead were the family of Saleh Sariyeh, a Palestinian originally from the Ein el-Hilweh refugee camp in Lebanon who had lived in Derna for decades. The 60-year-old, his wife and two daughters were all killed when their home in Derna was washed away, his nephew Mohammed Sariyeh told the AP.
The four were buried in Derna. Because of ongoing gunbattles in Ein el-Hilweh, the family there could not hold a gathering to receive condolences from friends and neighbors, Mohammed said.
Derna, about 900 kilometers (560 miles) east of the capital, Tripoli, is controlled by the forces of powerful military commander Khalifa Haftar, who is allied with the eastern Libyan government. The rival government in western Libya, based in Tripoli, is allied with other armed groups.
Derna was once a hub for extremist groups in the years of chaos that followed the NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.

IMI N'TALA, Morocco: The stench of death wafted through the village of Imi N’Tala high up in Morocco’s Atlas Mountains four days after a deadly earthquake struck, slicing off a chunk of mountain, killing residents and razing the hamlet to the ground.
Bulldozers, rescue crews and Moroccan first responders work around the clock trying to dig through the wreckage to unearth the eight to ten corpses still underneath.
"The mountain was split in half and started falling. Houses were fully destroyed," Ait Ougadir Al Houcine said as rescuers worked on recovering bodies, including his sister's. “Some people lost all their cattle. We have nothing but the clothes we’re wearing. Everything is gone.”
The scene in Imi N'Tala, which mainly houses herders and famers and where 96 residents perished in Friday's earthquake, mirrors that of dozens of places situated along the treacherous mountain roads south of Marrakech: Men in donated djellabas neatly arrange rugs atop dust and rocks to pray after looking for open space and solid ground. Donkeys bray as they pass by people covering their noses to block the smell of decomposing bodies.
The death and injury counts continue to rise as more remote villages are reached, bodies get dug up and people sent to hospitals. Moroccan authorities reported 2,901 deaths as of Tuesday. The United Nations has estimated that 300,000 people were affected by Friday night’s magnitude 6.8 quake.
But things look different than in the hours and days immediately after the temblor.
About 38 miles (62 kilometers) north in Marrakech, King Mohammed VI is visiting a hospital and donating blood. And in Imi N'Tala — as well as in nearby Anougal, Imi N'Isli and Igourdane — aid has finally arrived. White and yellow tents line partially paved roads. Pyramids of water bottles and milk cartons are stacked nearby. Moroccans who've come to the region from the country's larger cities hand clay tagine pots and neatly packed bags full of food aid off of the backs of trucks.
Camera crews from France, Spain and Qatar's Al Jazeera set up as Moroccan emergency responders — along with crews from Qatar, Spain and international NGOs — jackhammer through rocks to recover a woman's body from under a crumbling house that looks like it could fall at any moment.
She's likely dead because — unlike the buildings that fell in Turkey and Syria's earthquake earlier this year — the mud bricks used to build homes in Imi N'Tala left little space for air needed to keep people alive, said Patrick Villadry of the French rescue crew, ULIS.
“When we dig, we look for someone alive. From there, we don’t ask ourselves questions. If they’re alive, great. If they’re dead, it’s a shame,” he said, noting that recovering the dead was important for Moroccan families.
Morocco has limited the amount of aid allowed into the country in response to the earthquake and green-lit crews from only four countries — Spain, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar — and non-governmental organizations. Villadry's five-person, four-dog crew from Nice was among the few French NGOs to have made it to the disaster site. It arrived Saturday, he said.
Though the government has cautioned that poorly coordinated aid “would be counterproductive," the explanation has prompted skepticism among Moroccans like Brahim Ait Blasri, who watched as they tried recovery attempts.
“It's not true. It's politics,” he said, referring to Morocco's decision not to accept aid from countries such as the United States and France. “We have to set aside our pride. This is too much.”

TUNIS: Four Tunisian migrants died and 21 others were rescued after their boat sank while trying to reach the Italian coast, a judicial source said on Wednesday.
The boat capsized after leaving Sfax in eastern Tunisia on Tuesday, court spokesman Faouzi Masmoudi told AFP, noting that an investigation had been opened.
Sfax has become a major hub for migrants from Tunisia and other parts of Africa attempting perilous voyages across the Mediterranean, often in rickety boats, in hopes of a better life.
The eastern Tunisian port city is located about 130 kilometers (80 miles) from the Italian island of Lampedusa.
Four passengers — a woman and three children — perished in the shipwreck, while the 21 others, all Tunisians, were rescued by the coast guard.
Tunisians have opted for the perilous sea journey in growing numbers as the country faces a grinding economic crisis and severe shortages of basic staples.
The country has also been shaken by major political tensions since President Kais Saied launched a power grab in July 2021 in what his opponents call a “coup.”

WASHINGTON: Sudan’s warring parties must end their “unconscionable war” through dialogue, a senior US diplomat urged at a press briefing here on Tuesday, highlighting the acute suffering of refugees during a recent visit to camps at the border between Chad and Sudan.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN, also reiterated an earlier announcement that the US has committed over $160 million in new aid to assist Sudan’s refugees and host countries in the region. This brings the US aid package to about $710 million.

Thomas-Greenfield said during the briefing attended by the Arab News that she witnessed firsthand the plight of Sudan’s refugees during her tour of camps in the border town of Adre inside Chad last week.

“While in Adre, I saw this lifesaving work firsthand, including at an MSF (Doctors Without Borders) hospital where hundreds of children were being treated for acute malnutrition — children who were severely underweight, whose ankles were swollen from malnutrition, and who were too weak to speak or cry. It was perhaps one of the saddest experiences of my life,” she said.

She highlighted an earlier announcement that Washington has imposed new sanctions on those it holds responsible for committing atrocities against civilians in Darfur and other parts of Sudan.

The sanctions have targeted Abdelrahim Hamdan Dagalo, a senior commander in Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces and the brother of RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

She added that the US State Department has imposed visa restrictions on RSF general and West Darfur commander Abdul Rahman Juma for his alleged involvement in gross violations of human rights.

Thomas-Greenfield stressed that Washington had urged the parties to seek a resolution through dialogue. “We’re not supporting either side. We’re supporting the people of Sudan,” she said.

She called on the international community to work together to alleviate the suffering of Sudan’s refugees. “The United States cannot do this alone.”

“A crisis of this magnitude requires global cooperation, and right now the Humanitarian Response Plan for 2023 is less than 30 percent funded. I will continue to call on the international community to step up, just as I will continue to call on the international community to do everything possible to prevent and respond to mass atrocities and to hold those responsible for ongoing horrors in Sudan to account.”

Thomas-Greenfield said the US has encouraged countries and groups in the region to reengage with the warring parties in Sudan.

“We’re engaging with all of the parties in the region — the neighbors, the Arab League, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, African Union to bring all of the regional forces together to pressure the two parties to end this unconscionable war,” she said.

The fighting in Sudan erupted in April between troops loyal to Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the head of Sudan’s regular army, and his former deputy Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, who commands the RSF, a heavily armed militia which was previously aligned with the army.

The UN and Sudanese officials have over the past few months warned of a major humanitarian disaster because of the conflict.

More than 3.6 million people have been displaced within Sudan’s borders and another 950,000 are seeking safety in neighboring countries — notably Chad,

Egypt, South Sudan, the Central African Republic and Ethiopia, according to the UN.

Countries in the region have failed repeatedly to get the warring parties to sign a peace agreement.

WAD MADANI, Sudan: Sudan’s army chief was headed to Turkiye Wednesday on his fifth foreign visit since late August as he vies for legitimacy in a devastating power struggle with his former deputy.
General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, who has been de facto head of state since he led a 2021 coup, will hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on “bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them,” said the Sudanese leader’s office.
Until late last month, Burhan had been holed up under siege in army headquarters in Khartoum ever since fighting erupted on April 15 between his loyalists and fighters of the paramilitary Rapid Military Support Forces (RSF) led by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.
From his new base in the Red Sea coastal city of Port Sudan, he has since visited Egypt, South Sudan, Qatar and Eritrea in what analysts say is a diplomatic push to burnish his credentials in the event of negotiations to end the conflict.
The fighting, which has already killed nearly 7,500 people, according to a conservative estimate from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, showed no sign of any letup Wednesday, particularly in the key battlegrounds of Khartoum and the Darfur region.
“Air strikes which hit two markets in (South Darfur state capital) Nyala caused civilian casualties,” a witness said by telephone.
Burhan’s regular army is the only party to the conflict with an air force.
On Tuesday, shelling by RSF fighters killed at least 17 civilians in North Khartoum, across the Blue Nile from the capital, witnesses said.
The war has uprooted more than five million people, including one million who fled across borders, according to United Nations figures.

DERNA, Libya: Rescuers have found more than 2,000 bodies as of Wednesday in the wreckage of a Libyan city where floodwaters broke dams and washed away neighborhoods.

Officials fear the death toll could exceed 5,000 in the nation made vulnerable by years of turmoil and neglect.

The flooding caused significant infrastructure damage in the coastal city of Derna and displaced at least 30,000 people, the UN migration agency said. The damage is so extensive the city is almost inaccessible for humanitarian aid workers, the International Organization for Migration said.

Mediterranean storm Daniel caused deadly flooding in many eastern towns, but the worst-hit was Derna. As the storm pounded the coast Sunday night, Derna residents said they heard loud explosions when the dams outside the city collapsed. Floodwaters washed down Wadi Derna, a river running from the mountains through the city and into the sea.

More than 2,000 corpses were collected as of Wednesday morning and over half of them had been buried in mass graves in Derna, said eastern Libya’s health minister, Othman Abduljaleel. Rescue teams were working day and night to recover many other bodies scattered in the streets and under the rubble in the city. Some bodies were retrieved from the sea.

The startling devastation pointed to the storm’s intensity, but also Libya’s vulnerability. The country is divided by rival governments, one in the east, the other in the west, and the result has been neglect of infrastructure in many areas.

The floods damaged or destroyed many access roads to Derna. Of seven roads leading to the city, only two are accessible from its southern edge. Bridges over the river Derna that link the city’s eastern and western parts have also collapsed, according to the UN’s migration agency. The destruction has hampered the arrival of international rescue teams and humanitarian assistance to tens of thousands of people whose homes were destroyed or damaged.

“The city of Derna was submerged by waves 7 meters (23 feet) high that destroyed everything in their path,” Yann Fridez, head of the delegation of the International Committee for The Red Cross in Libya, told France24. “The human toll is enormous.”

Local emergency responders, including troops, government workers, volunteers and residents, continued digging through rubble looking for the dead. They also used inflatable boats and helicopters to retrieve bodies from the water and inaccessible areas.

“This is a disaster of every sense of the word,” a wailing survivor who lost 11 members of his family told a local television station as a group of rescuers tried to calm him. The television station did not identify the survivor.

Ahmed Abdalla, a survivor who joined the search and rescue effort, said they were putting bodies in the yard of a local hospital before taking them for burial in mass graves at the city’s sole intact cemetery.

“The situation is indescribable. Entire families dead in this disaster. Some were washed away to the sea,” Abdalla said by phone from Derna.

Bulldozers worked over the past two days to fix and clear roads to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid and heavy equipment urgently needed for the search and rescue operations. The city is 250 kilometers (150 miles) east of Benghazi, where international aid started to arrive on Tuesday.

Libya’s neighbors, Egypt, Algeria and Tunisia, as well as Turkiye and the United Arab Emirates, have sent rescue teams and humanitarian aid. President Joe Biden also said the United States is sending emergency funds to relief organizations and coordinating with the Libyan authorities and the UN to provide additional support.

Mohammed Abu-Lamousha, a spokesman for the east Libya interior ministry, on Tuesday put the death tally in Derna at more than 5,300, according to the state-run news agency. Dozens of others were reported dead in other towns in eastern Libya, he said.

Authorities have transferred hundreds of bodies to morgues in nearby towns. In the city of Tobruk, is 169 kilometers (105 miles) east of Derna, the Medical Center of Tobruk’s morgue received more than 300 bodies for people killed in the Derna flooding; among them were 84 Egyptians, according to a list of dead obtained by The Associated Press.

Dozens of bodies of Egyptians killed in the floods were returned to their home country. A funeral for 22 Egyptians was underway Wednesday in their village of el-Sharif in the southern province of Beni Suef. Another four were buried in their hometown in the Nile Delta province of Beheira, local media in Egypt reported.

At least 10,000 people were still missing in the city, according to Tamer Ramadan, Libya envoy for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. He said 40,000 people have been displaced in Derna and other towns affected by the floods in eastern Libya.

Known for its white-painted houses and palm gardens, Derna is about 900 kilometers (560 miles) east of the capital of Tripoli. It is controlled by the forces of powerful military commander Khalifa Haftar, who is allied with the east Libya government. The rival government in west Libya, based in Tripoli, is allied with other armed groups.

Much of Derna was built by Italy when Libya was under Italian occupation in the first half of the 20th century. The city was once a hub for extremist groups in the years of chaos that followed the NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.

