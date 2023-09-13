You are here

Saudi business delegation visits Vietnam to strengthen economic ties  

As many as 200 companies representing both sides attended a business forum. (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: A large business delegation from Saudi Arabia has made a visit to Vietnam, marking a significant step in bilateral discussions aimed at fostering cooperation, expanding commercial ties, and introducing joint investment prospects between the two nations.    

The Vietnam-Saudi Arabia Business Forum, held in Hanoi and organized by the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Kingdom’s Embassy in Vietnam and the Asian country’s Chamber of Commerce, saw participation from as many as 200 companies representing both sides, reported Saudi Press Agency.   

During the forum, Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam Tran Luu Quang expressed optimism about the future of trade exchange between Saudi Arabia and Vietnam.    

He attributed this positive outlook to the high-level political commitment and proactive efforts of government agencies and business communities from both countries.    

He also expressed hope that the forum would successfully achieve its objectives of boosting trade exchange between the two nations.   

Abdullah Al-Khorayef, a member of the board of directors of the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce, highlighted the forum’s goal of providing a platform for businesses in both countries to explore collaboration, boost commercial cooperation, and unveil joint investment opportunities.    

The Kingdom’s exports to Vietnam during 2022 amounted to SR4.17 billion ($1.11 billion), compared to about SR2.82 billion in the year 2021. 

On the other hand, Vietnam’s imports to the Kingdom in 2022 amounted to about SR7.8 billion riyals, compared to SR5.38 billion the year before.  

The Kingdom’s exports to the Asian country during 2022 included plastic products, mineral products, and organic chemicals. They also entailed animal food and fish meat preparations. 

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s imports from Vietnam included electrical appliances, equipment and their parts, and metal products. They also included copper and its products, shoes, machinery and tools.  

The Kingdom is a significant market for Vietnam and a vital partner in the Middle East and Africa. Both countries established the Saudi-Vietnamese Joint Committee in 2006 to promote cooperation across various sectors for mutual development. 

Vietnam, one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing economies, enjoyed an average gross domestic product growth rate of 6 to 7 percent before the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Topics: Vietnam saudi-vietnam ties

Saudi Ministry of Industry and King Salman Royal Reserve ink mining license agreement

Saudi Ministry of Industry and King Salman Royal Reserve ink mining license agreement
Updated 53 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Ministry of Industry and King Salman Royal Reserve ink mining license agreement

Saudi Ministry of Industry and King Salman Royal Reserve ink mining license agreement
Updated 53 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a significant move in line with Saudi Arabia's mining expansion drive, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority have sealed an agreement outlining the process for granting mining licenses within the area.   

Spread over 130,000 sq. km in the north of the Kingdom and extending toward the northern border, the King Salman Royal Nature Reserve incorporates three existing ecological areas: Harrat Al-Harrah Conservation, Al-Tubaiq Natural Reserve, and Al-Khanfah Wildlife Sanctuary.  

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Khalid bin Saleh Al-Mudaifer, vice minister of mining affairs. This development represents a pivotal step in Saudi Arabia’s efforts to bolster its mining sector and diversify its economic landscape in line with Vision 2030.  

This agreement comes as a response to a royal order aimed at establishing a mechanism that enables the ministry of Industry and mineral resources to secure the necessary approvals for issuing mining licenses within the royal reserves.   

Topics: Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority (KSRNR)

Dubai International Chamber opens office in Paris  

Dubai International Chamber opens office in Paris  
Updated 13 September 2023
ARAB NEWS  

Dubai International Chamber opens office in Paris  

Dubai International Chamber opens office in Paris  
Updated 13 September 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: In an effort to boost trade and investment ties with France, the Dubai International Chamber has inaugurated a new representative office in Paris. 

The launch comes shortly after opening the chamber’s new office in Italy, strengthening its European presence. The organization currently has 24 international representative offices across five continents. 

According to a press statement, the opening is part of the Dubai Global Strategy, which aims to bring new business, investment and talent to the Emirates while allowing Dubai-based firms to expand into international markets. 

Topics: Dubai International Chamber Paris

Qatar’s industrial production rises 4.2%

Qatar’s industrial production rises 4.2%
Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

Qatar’s industrial production rises 4.2%

Qatar’s industrial production rises 4.2%
Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a significant development for Qatar’s economy, the country’s industrial production index registered a 4.2 percent increase in June compared to the same month last year.   

According to data released by Qatar’s Planning and Statistics Authority, the country’s IPI also grew 4.2 percent, compared to May. 

The data suggested that the mining sector, which has a relative weightage of 82.46 percent in the overall IPI, led the growth with a 5 percent increase in June. 

Topics: Qatar Industrial Production Index Mining

Saudi Arabia’s financial wealth expected to hit $1.3tn by 2027: BCG 

Saudi Arabia’s financial wealth expected to hit $1.3tn by 2027: BCG 
Updated 13 September 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Arabia’s financial wealth expected to hit $1.3tn by 2027: BCG 

Saudi Arabia’s financial wealth expected to hit $1.3tn by 2027: BCG 
Updated 13 September 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will register “incredible” economic growth in the next four years, with its financial wealth growing by a compound annual rate of 4.3 percent to hit $1.3 trillion in 2027, according to global management firm Boston Consulting Group. 

A report released on Wednesday further disclosed that real assets in the Kingdom are expected to hit SR3.6 trillion ($960 billion) in 2027, up from SR2.7 trillion in 2022. 

The report further revealed that currency and deposits represented the largest asset class in Saudi Arabia, making up 48 percent of total personal wealth in 2022. 

Earlier this month, the International Monetary Fund said the Kingdom’s fiscal prospects are solid in the near term, with risks broadly balanced, driven by Vision 2030, which has been diversifying the economy since its launch in 2016. 

“Saudi Arabia’s trajectory signals incredible growth and potential despite global market challenges. We anticipate steady growth in the coming years, and a continued focus on diversification will be key to maintaining this growth trajectory,” said Natalia Gerashchenko, managing director and senior partner at BCG, in a statement. 

On the other hand, bonds are forecast to register the fastest growth of 7.4 percent between 2022 and 2027. 

The BCG study also noted that life insurance and pensions are slated to become the third-largest asset class by 2027. 

“The diversification of assets and increasing interest in life insurance and pensions reflect a shift toward long-term planning and financial stability,” added Gerashchenko. 

The report found that the Kingdom represents 14.5 percent of the financial wealth in the Middle East and North Africa region, with approximately 21 percent or $100 million originating from ultra-high net worth individuals. 

“Saudi Arabia’s success in attracting and retaining high net worth individuals is a testament to its growing economic prowess in the region. UHNW individuals contribute to economic growth and bring increased resources and expertise,” said Dmitry Angarov, managing director and partner at BCG. 

On the flip side, the liabilities in the Kingdom are anticipated to grow from $200 billion in 2022 to $400 billion in 2027. 

“This balanced growth highlights the Saudi Arabian economy’s calculated risk-taking abilities, potentially fueling further growth in the coming years,” stated the report. 

According to the IMF, the Kingdom has sufficient precautionary reserves, and the peg of the exchange rate to the US dollar is serving the Saudi economy well.

Topics: Boston Consulting Group International Monetary Fund (IMF) Saudi Vision 2030

