Monsha’at partners with MIT to develop entrepreneurship program in Riyadh 

Monsha’at partners with MIT to develop entrepreneurship program in Riyadh 
The program is a collaboration between the Riyadh governorate and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. (Shutterstock)
Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to boost innovative entrepreneurship in Saudi Arabia, the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, also known as Monsha’at, has launched an entrepreneurship acceleration program in the capital city.  

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the program is a collaboration between the Riyadh governorate and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. It aims to enhance entrepreneurship in the region by evaluating its strengths and weaknesses.   

The program will also develop management activities that support the growth of innovative enterprises in the region.   

Its duration will be up to two years and will consist of four stages, reported SPA. 

It further stated that earlier versions of the program attracted participation from the Eastern Province, Makkah and Madinah regions, leading to an entrepreneurship boom. 

Established in 2016, Monsha’at has been instrumental in promoting entrepreneurship and innovation across the Kingdom. 

In April, it joined hands with Silicon Valley Innovation Center in the US to launch a specialized program for fast-growing enterprises.  

The program targeted 50 enterprises over three months, and these firms were given the chance to hone their capabilities with experts from Silicon Valley.  

The Silicon Valley Innovation Center is one of the most important entities that provide advice to startups worldwide by supporting clients in discovering trends and modern technologies for fast-growing enterprises.  

In March, Monsha’at Gov. Sami Al-Hussaini said that the authority offered financing solutions worth SR228 billion ($60.7 billion) to small and medium enterprises in 2022, which led to the Kingdom’s SME sector taking a massive leap as it was ranked second on the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor report for that year.

Al-Hussaini noted that the number of SMEs in the Kingdom exceeded 1 million by the end of 2022, which helped create more than 6.2 million job opportunities. 

The Kingdom also witnessed a 6 percent quarter-on-quarter growth in the number of SMEs during the fourth quarter of 2022.  

In March, Monsha’at also signed a memorandum of understanding with American digital payment solution provider Visa to build capacity for a digital economy while enabling female entrepreneurs in the Kingdom. 

Topics: Monsha’at General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (Monshaat)

Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Floorspace for the second World Defense Show to be held between Feb. 4 and 8 in Riyadh has been fully booked prompting the organizers to expand the exhibition site by 25 percent to add a third hall.

The 2024 show will see the return of the Delegations Program, which connects high-ranking international government representatives to exhibitors looking to expand into their specific country markets.

Commenting on the overwhelming response, World Defense Show CEO Andrew Pearcy said: “Our exhibition space is completely sold out. If you are not already an exhibitor, hurry to register as a visitor to ensure you are able to participate in our exciting content programs.”

In 2022, the four-day show witnessed the signing of defense deals worth SR29.6 billion ($7.89 billion).

“With the show running over five days and growing international interest in all that the Saudi defense market can offer, we expect to significantly increase the attendance and value of deals announced in 2024,” Pearcy added.

One of the highlights of the show is the “Meet the KSA Government” program, which provides the most recent information on the Kingdom’s business guidelines, investment requirements, and partnership processes to operate in line with the overall goals of the national defense industry.

“With the show running over five days and growing international interest in all that the Saudi defense market can offer, we expect to significantly increase the attendance and value of deals announced in 2024,” the show’s CEO said in a press statement.

The 2024 show will witness the participation of 65 countries as exhibitors— 23 of which will take part in the event for the first time.

Attendees will also have the option to participate in the expanded B2B Connect initiative, which will run for three days.

Moreover, the Space Arena is a new addition that will showcase innovative capabilities and technologies, emphasizing Saudi Arabia’s strategic goals in space and exploring future space prospects for both the Kingdom and global partners.

Topics: WDS2024 Saudi Arabia

Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The historic city of AlUla in Saudi Arabia is set to play host to a Marriott International Autograph Collection property.    

AlUla Development Co., wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund, has inked an agreement with Marriott International to launch a 250-room hotel in the heart of AlUla. The property will be situated adjacent to the AlUla Museum and opposite the Farmer’s Market, covering an area of 22,635 sq. meters.    

Scheduled to open its doors in 2025, the Autograph Collection hotel will not only offer rooms but also feature suites and an array of recreational and entertainment amenities. These include four dining establishments, a spa, a swimming pool, as stated in a press release.   

The agreement was signed by Naif Al-Hamdan, UDC’s managing director, and Sandeep Walia, chief operating officer, Middle East, Marriott International in Riyadh.    

Commenting on the deal, Al-Hamdan said that this collaboration aligns with their objective of enhancing the hospitality, tourism, and real estate sectors in AlUla and ensuring an “unforgettable experience” for their visitors.     

“AlUla Development Company is committed to building on AlUla’s extraordinary heritage, history and natural beauty through sustainable development and will contribute to the economic diversification and tourism goals of the Kingdom, in line with PIF’s strategy and Vision 2030 – and this is just another step in that direction,” he added. 

Walia said that they are delighted to work with UDC to bring Autograph Collection Hotels to “an exciting destination for global travelers to discover in Saudi Arabia.”  

“We look forward to building this relationship with UDC and continuing to support the growth of the tourism sector in Saudi Arabia,” he added  

This move comes as the UDC is making efforts to position AlUla as a premier tourist and cultural hub while driving sustainable development in the historic city, aligning with the Kingdom’s tourism goals in Vision 2030.  

The UDC is set to develop and manage a large portfolio encompassing hospitality, residential, retail, commercial, and infrastructure assets. This includes planned projects in AlUla that will result in the creation of over 7,500 hotel rooms, 5,000 residential units, a staff village comprising more than 1,000 units, and essential supporting infrastructure. 

With a global portfolio of over 290 hotels, Autograph Collection aims to offer “singular and special experiences,” as AlUla hotel marks its second property in the Kingdom.  

Topics: AlUla SaudiVision2030

Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ports witnessed an annual surge of 4.79 percent in cargo operations in August 2023, recording a total of 721,629 containers, according to official figures.

The Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, attributed the growth to ongoing development efforts aimed at improving operational and logistical performance. 

In August 2023, the number of exported containers climbed by 5.98 percent to 218,051 containers, up from 205,740 containers in the same month a year ago. 

Additionally, the number of imported containers climbed by 1.91 percent, reaching 226,738 containers.

Transshipment containers increased 6.29 percent yearly to 276,840 in August 2023, up from 260,447 in the same month of 2022. 

Food cargo fell by 29.48 percent in August 2023, to 1,570,665 tons, compared to 2,227,104 tons in the same month last year. 

Overall cargo handled by Mawani also decreased by 17.2 percent and totaled 24,118,698 tons of goods as opposed to 29,128,327 tons during the same period last year. 

General cargo reached a total of 609,007 tons, solid bulk cargo accounted for 3,865,565 tons, and liquid bulk cargo amounted to 11,689,841 tons. 

The ports also recorded a surge of 273.82 percent in livestock to 557,849 cattle heads in August 2023, compared with 149,230 in the same period last year.  

Maritime traffic increased by 8 percent to about 1,026 ships compared to 950 in August 2022. 

Topics: Saudi ports containers

Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to boost Saudi Arabia’s water infrastructure, Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. will build and operate pipelines to Madinah and Makkah.

This comes after AWPT signed a build-operate-transfer agreement with Saudi Water Partnership Co. for the Rayis-Rabigh independent water transmission pipeline project.

The project will have a transmission capacity of 500,000 cubic meters per day and a length of 150 km with the aim of transferring drinkable water to the two holy cities.

The project is set to be completed within 30 months of construction with commercial operations expected to begin in the second quarter of 2026, according to a bourse filing.

The contract value stands at SR7.7 billion ($2 billion) with the financial impact of the project set to be in the fourth quarter of this year.

In July, AWPT signed a SR28.97 billion contract to operate and maintain water projects in the suburbs of Hafar Al-Batin.

Additionally, in April, it secured a substantial operation and maintenance contract worth SR1.62 billion from the National Water Co.

The goal of the agreement is to operate and maintain three sewage treatment centers in Riyadh, including plants in Manfouha Northern, Manfouha Eastern, and Al-Manfouha.

Topics: Saudi Arabia water transmission

Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a significant move for the global green energy landscape, Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power has signed memorandums of understanding with two major Chinese firms.

These agreements encompass green hydrogen and ammonia production, as well as global renewable energy initiatives and integrated smart energy solutions, according to a press release. 

The MOUs were formalized with China Southern Power Grid International Co., a state-owned entity, and MingYang Smart Energy Group, a clean energy integrated solutions provider.  

The signings took place during the China–Saudi Arabia Economic and Trade Cooperation Conference held in Riyadh, the release added.

In his keynote address at the conference, Mohammad Abunayyan, chairman of ACWA Power, highlighted the growing economic partnership between Saudi Arabia and China.  

He expressed his firm’s commitment to furthering this collaboration, emphasizing its role in building a sustainable future.  

“We are excited to continue working with our Chinese partners to build a more sustainable future. Signing the two MoUs will strengthen our collaboration in green hydrogen and ammonia, global renewable energies, and integrated smart energies,” said Abunayyan. 

He added that ACWA Power is committed to contributing to the energy transition under Vision 2030, and said: “We believe that our partnership with Chinese companies is essential to this effort as they have played a significant role in the development of renewable energy in Saudi Arabia.”  

ACWA Power has a history of successful collaborations with Chinese companies, including the installation of Central Asia’s largest wind turbine in partnership with China Energy Engineering Corp.  

Additionally, the company awarded the engineering, procurement, and construction contract for the Rabigh 4 desalination project to a consortium comprising Power China, SEPCOIII, and WETICO.  

Furthermore, ACWA Power has initiated innovative projects in local renewable energy and storage development in cooperation with Huawei Digital Power, the press release added. 

The company has previously signed multiple MOUs with major Chinese entities, including China Southern Power Grid International Co., during the first China-Arab Summit.

Topics: ACWA Power China Southern Power Grid International Co China–Saudi Arabia Economic and Trade Cooperation Conference

