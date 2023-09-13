You are here

  • Home
  • Closing bell: TASI slips 34.03 points to close at 11,122  

Closing bell: TASI slips 34.03 points to close at 11,122  

Closing bell: TASI slips 34.03 points to close at 11,122  
Some 108 stocks advanced, while 107 retreated. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mcxqb

Updated 14 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

Closing bell: TASI slips 34.03 points to close at 11,122  

Closing bell: TASI slips 34.03 points to close at 11,122  
Updated 14 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index fell on Wednesday, losing 34.03 points, or 0.30 percent, to close at 11,122.23. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.34 billion ($1.69 billion) as 108 stocks advanced, while 107 retreated.     

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu rose 147.38 points, or 0.66 percent, to close at 22,512.97. 

MSCI Tadawul 30 Index dropped 9.05 points, or 0.63 percent, to reach 1,433.58. 

The best-performing stock of the day was Aljazira Takaful Taawuni Co., whose share price surged 9.93 percent to SR21.04.    

Sumou Real Estate Co. was the second-best performer, whose share price soared 7.73 percent to SR50.20.     

Other top gainers include Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance Co. and Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co., whose share prices increased 5.97 percent and 5.83 percent to SR20.60 and SR138, respectively. 

The worst performer was Leejam Sports Co., whose share price dropped 6.18 percent to SR133.60.     

Saudi Basic Industries Corp.’s share price declined 3.49 percent to SR85.70. 

Other poor performers included Americana Restaurants International PLC and Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co., whose share prices shed 3.49 percent and 3.31 percent, respectively. 

On Nomu, Al Rashid Industrial Co. was the top gainer, with its share price surging 30 percent to SR42.25. 

Arabian Plastic Industrial Co. took the biggest hit on the parallel market, as its share price slipped 5 percent to SR41.80.    

On the announcement front, Saudi Fisheries Co. disclosed its financial results for the first half of 2023. 

The company narrowed its net loss in the first half to SR4.94 million from SR7.37 million in the same period a year ago. 

According to a bourse filing, the company’s net loss narrowed due to recognizing losses from the fair valuation of investment properties and increased sales and administrative expenses. 

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Closing bell: Saudi main index drops 79 points to close at 11,156 
Business & Economy
Closing bell: Saudi main index drops 79 points to close at 11,156 

GCC-Pakistan free trade agreement vital for economic interests: Al-Budaiwi 

GCC-Pakistan free trade agreement vital for economic interests: Al-Budaiwi 
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

GCC-Pakistan free trade agreement vital for economic interests: Al-Budaiwi 

GCC-Pakistan free trade agreement vital for economic interests: Al-Budaiwi 
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The free trade agreement being negotiated between the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Pakistan is of great importance in advancing mutual economic and commercial interests, according to the organization’s secretary-general. 

Jasem Mohamed Al-Budaiwi said potential deal is expected to play a pivotal role in strengthening the economic ties between the GCC states and Pakistan. 

During a phone call with Pakistan’s caretaker foreign minister, Jalil Abbas Jilani, Al-Budaiwi emphasized the importance of this agreement, which is set to be signed soon.  

He stated that it would substantially benefit both sides by promoting their common economic and commercial interests. 

The secretary-general and Jilani also discussed the strong bilateral relations between GCC countries and Pakistan, and how exploring ways to further develop these relations in various fields would be for the benefit of both parties. 

 

Topics: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Pakistan trade talks

Related

Russia to continue oil supplies to Pakistan, price negotiations underway — envoy
Pakistan
Russia to continue oil supplies to Pakistan, price negotiations underway — envoy

US consumer inflation ticks up on gasoline prices

US consumer inflation ticks up on gasoline prices
Updated 49 min 30 sec ago

US consumer inflation ticks up on gasoline prices

US consumer inflation ticks up on gasoline prices
Updated 49 min 30 sec ago

WASHINGTON: Consumer inflation in the USpicked up in August for a second straight month, according to government data released Wednesday, putting the heat on policymakers as they work to lower prices, Agence France Presse reported.

The consumer price index, a key inflation gauge, jumped 3.7 percent from a year ago, picking up pace from July’s 3.2 percent figure, said the Labor Department, but a measurement stripping out volatile segments cooled.

All eyes are on the report, which is expected to have a bearing on the US central bank’s interest rate decision released next week.

The Federal Reserve has lifted the benchmark lending rate rapidly since March last year to tamp down demand and sustainably lower inflation — but the current figure remains stubbornly above officials’ two percent goal.

In August, higher gasoline costs bumped up headline inflation but the “core” reading — removing the volatile food and energy components — cooled to 4.3 percent on an annual basis.

“The index for gasoline was the largest contributor to the monthly all items increase, accounting for over half of the increase,” said the Labor Department.

The department added that the shelter index, which takes into account rent, continued advancing — rising for a 40th consecutive month.

Between July and August, CPI rose 0.6 percent, accelerating from the prior month too.

While the latest report could give the Fed some pause, analysts expect it may not translate to further rate hikes.

If “core” readings continue to weaken, “that will be taken as a sign by the Fed that perhaps further tightening is not necessary,” said Gregory Daco, EY chief economist.

Speaking to Reuters, Phillip Neuhart, director of market and economic research at First Citizens Bank in Raleigh, North Carolina, echoed that assessment, and said: “August saw a gain in core inflation, while increased gasoline prices helped push headline inflation even higher compared to the prior month. The Fed is likely to keep the federal funds rate unchanged at this month's meeting, but today's report keeps alive the potential for another interest rate hike in coming months.”

Topics: US inflation gasoline prices

Related

Oil Updates — crude nears 10-month peak on supply tightness, US inflation data awaits
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — crude nears 10-month peak on supply tightness, US inflation data awaits

Monsha’at partners with MIT to develop entrepreneurship program in Riyadh 

Monsha’at partners with MIT to develop entrepreneurship program in Riyadh 
Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

Monsha’at partners with MIT to develop entrepreneurship program in Riyadh 

Monsha’at partners with MIT to develop entrepreneurship program in Riyadh 
Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to boost innovative entrepreneurship in Saudi Arabia, the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, also known as Monsha’at, has launched an entrepreneurship acceleration program in the capital city.  

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the program is a collaboration between the Riyadh governorate and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. It aims to enhance entrepreneurship in the region by evaluating its strengths and weaknesses.   

The program will also develop management activities that support the growth of innovative enterprises in the region.   

Its duration will be up to two years and will consist of four stages, reported SPA. 

It further stated that earlier versions of the program attracted participation from the Eastern Province, Makkah and Madinah regions, leading to an entrepreneurship boom. 

Established in 2016, Monsha’at has been instrumental in promoting entrepreneurship and innovation across the Kingdom. 

In April, it joined hands with Silicon Valley Innovation Center in the US to launch a specialized program for fast-growing enterprises.  

The program targeted 50 enterprises over three months, and these firms were given the chance to hone their capabilities with experts from Silicon Valley.  

The Silicon Valley Innovation Center is one of the most important entities that provide advice to startups worldwide by supporting clients in discovering trends and modern technologies for fast-growing enterprises.  

In March, Monsha’at Gov. Sami Al-Hussaini said that the authority offered financing solutions worth SR228 billion ($60.7 billion) to small and medium enterprises in 2022, which led to the Kingdom’s SME sector taking a massive leap as it was ranked second on the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor report for that year.

Al-Hussaini noted that the number of SMEs in the Kingdom exceeded 1 million by the end of 2022, which helped create more than 6.2 million job opportunities. 

The Kingdom also witnessed a 6 percent quarter-on-quarter growth in the number of SMEs during the fourth quarter of 2022.  

In March, Monsha’at also signed a memorandum of understanding with American digital payment solution provider Visa to build capacity for a digital economy while enabling female entrepreneurs in the Kingdom. 

Topics: Monsha’at General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (Monshaat)

Related

Monsha’at launches Growth Week to boost fast-moving enterprises 
Business & Economy
Monsha’at launches Growth Week to boost fast-moving enterprises 

Saudi Ministry of Industry and King Salman Royal Reserve ink mining license agreement

Saudi Ministry of Industry and King Salman Royal Reserve ink mining license agreement
Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi Ministry of Industry and King Salman Royal Reserve ink mining license agreement

Saudi Ministry of Industry and King Salman Royal Reserve ink mining license agreement
Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In line with Saudi Arabia’s mining expansion drive, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority have sealed an agreement outlining the process for granting mining licenses within the area.     

Spread over 130,000 sq. km in the north of the Kingdom and extending toward the northern border, the King Salman Royal Nature Reserve incorporates three existing ecological areas: Harrat Al-Harrah Conservation, Al-Tubaiq Natural Reserve, and Al-Khanfah Wildlife Sanctuary.    

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Khalid bin Saleh Al-Mudaifer, vice minister of mining affairs. This development represents a pivotal step in Saudi Arabia’s efforts to bolster its mining sector and diversify its economic landscape in line with Vision 2030.    

This agreement comes as a response to a royal order aimed at establishing a mechanism that enables the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources to secure the necessary approvals for issuing mining licenses within the royal reserves.   

The mining mechanism involves monitoring of various aspects within the reserve, including mining areas, complexes, licenses, mineral belts, and significant mineral and ore sites. These insights will help in shaping the reserve’s future planning and project designs, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s vision for economic diversification. 

Furthermore, the mechanism outlines specific requirements for license applicants within the reserve. These include the submission of an environmental impact study, the development of a site rehabilitation plan, and measures to safeguard water, the environment, and wildlife resources against any violations or damage. 

The mechanism also determines the statutory procedures resulting from issuing approvals within protected lands, in accordance with the Mining Investment Law and its executive regulations. It emphasizes compliance with mining and environmental laws, as well as any requirements set forth by the reserve authority. 

The King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority, dedicated to restoring ecosystems and conserving habitats and wildlife, has been officially designated as a government member of the International Union for Conservation of Nature. 

Topics: Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority (KSRNR)

Related

Ma’aden secures exploration licenses for key mining sites 
Business & Economy
Ma’aden secures exploration licenses for key mining sites 

Saudi business delegation visits Vietnam to strengthen economic ties  

Saudi business delegation visits Vietnam to strengthen economic ties  
Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi business delegation visits Vietnam to strengthen economic ties  

Saudi business delegation visits Vietnam to strengthen economic ties  
Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A large business delegation from Saudi Arabia has made a visit to Vietnam, marking a significant step in bilateral discussions aimed at fostering cooperation, expanding commercial ties, and introducing joint investment prospects between the two nations.    

The Vietnam-Saudi Arabia Business Forum, held in Hanoi and organized by the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Kingdom’s Embassy in Vietnam and the Asian country’s Chamber of Commerce, saw participation from as many as 200 companies representing both sides, reported Saudi Press Agency.   

During the forum, Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam Tran Luu Quang expressed optimism about the future of trade exchange between Saudi Arabia and Vietnam.    

He attributed this positive outlook to the high-level political commitment and proactive efforts of government agencies and business communities from both countries.    

He also expressed hope that the forum would successfully achieve its objectives of boosting trade exchange between the two nations.   

Abdullah Al-Khorayef, a member of the board of directors of the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce, highlighted the forum’s goal of providing a platform for businesses in both countries to explore collaboration, boost commercial cooperation, and unveil joint investment opportunities.    

The Kingdom’s exports to Vietnam during 2022 amounted to SR4.17 billion ($1.11 billion), compared to about SR2.82 billion in the year 2021. 

On the other hand, Vietnam’s imports to the Kingdom in 2022 amounted to about SR7.8 billion riyals, compared to SR5.38 billion the year before.  

The Kingdom’s exports to the Asian country during 2022 included plastic products, mineral products, and organic chemicals. They also entailed animal food and fish meat preparations. 

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s imports from Vietnam included electrical appliances, equipment and their parts, and metal products. They also included copper and its products, shoes, machinery and tools.  

The Kingdom is a significant market for Vietnam and a vital partner in the Middle East and Africa. Both countries established the Saudi-Vietnamese Joint Committee in 2006 to promote cooperation across various sectors for mutual development. 

Vietnam, one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing economies, enjoyed an average gross domestic product growth rate of 6 to 7 percent before the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Topics: Vietnam saudi-vietnam ties

Related

Vu Viet Dung meets with Waleed Al-Khuraiji in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister receives Vietnamese ambassador to KSA

Latest updates

Closing bell: TASI slips 34.03 points to close at 11,122  
Closing bell: TASI slips 34.03 points to close at 11,122  
GCC-Pakistan free trade agreement vital for economic interests: Al-Budaiwi 
GCC-Pakistan free trade agreement vital for economic interests: Al-Budaiwi 
United Nations special envoy to Sudan to step down
United Nations special envoy to Sudan to step down
Ramses II exhibition in Paris draws over 800,000 visitors
Ramses II exhibition in Paris draws over 800,000 visitors
Malta ambassador to the Kingdom aims to re-strengthen ties
Malta ambassador to the Kingdom aims to re-strengthen ties

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.