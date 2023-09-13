Closing bell: TASI slips 34.03 points to close at 11,122  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index fell on Wednesday, losing 34.03 points, or 0.30 percent, to close at 11,122.23.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.34 billion ($1.69 billion) as 108 stocks advanced, while 107 retreated.

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu rose 147.38 points, or 0.66 percent, to close at 22,512.97.

MSCI Tadawul 30 Index dropped 9.05 points, or 0.63 percent, to reach 1,433.58.

The best-performing stock of the day was Aljazira Takaful Taawuni Co., whose share price surged 9.93 percent to SR21.04.

Sumou Real Estate Co. was the second-best performer, whose share price soared 7.73 percent to SR50.20.

Other top gainers include Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance Co. and Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co., whose share prices increased 5.97 percent and 5.83 percent to SR20.60 and SR138, respectively.

The worst performer was Leejam Sports Co., whose share price dropped 6.18 percent to SR133.60.

Saudi Basic Industries Corp.’s share price declined 3.49 percent to SR85.70.

Other poor performers included Americana Restaurants International PLC and Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co., whose share prices shed 3.49 percent and 3.31 percent, respectively.

On Nomu, Al Rashid Industrial Co. was the top gainer, with its share price surging 30 percent to SR42.25.

Arabian Plastic Industrial Co. took the biggest hit on the parallel market, as its share price slipped 5 percent to SR41.80.

On the announcement front, Saudi Fisheries Co. disclosed its financial results for the first half of 2023.

The company narrowed its net loss in the first half to SR4.94 million from SR7.37 million in the same period a year ago.

According to a bourse filing, the company’s net loss narrowed due to recognizing losses from the fair valuation of investment properties and increased sales and administrative expenses.