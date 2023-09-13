Deal signed to open Marriott’s Autograph Collection hotel in AlUla

RIYADH: The historic city of AlUla in Saudi Arabia is set to play host to a Marriott International Autograph Collection property.

AlUla Development Co., wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund, has inked an agreement with Marriott International to launch a 250-room hotel in the heart of AlUla. The property will be situated adjacent to the AlUla Museum and opposite the Farmer’s Market, covering an area of 22,635 sq. meters.

Scheduled to open its doors in 2025, the Autograph Collection hotel will not only offer rooms but also feature suites and an array of recreational and entertainment amenities. These include four dining establishments, a spa, a swimming pool, as stated in a press release.

The agreement was signed by Naif Al-Hamdan, UDC’s managing director, and Sandeep Walia, chief operating officer, Middle East, Marriott International in Riyadh.

Commenting on the deal, Al-Hamdan said that this collaboration aligns with their objective of enhancing the hospitality, tourism, and real estate sectors in AlUla and ensuring an “unforgettable experience” for their visitors.

“AlUla Development Company is committed to building on AlUla’s extraordinary heritage, history and natural beauty through sustainable development and will contribute to the economic diversification and tourism goals of the Kingdom, in line with PIF’s strategy and Vision 2030 – and this is just another step in that direction,” he added.

Walia said that they are delighted to work with UDC to bring Autograph Collection Hotels to “an exciting destination for global travelers to discover in Saudi Arabia.”

“We look forward to building this relationship with UDC and continuing to support the growth of the tourism sector in Saudi Arabia,” he added

This move comes as the UDC is making efforts to position AlUla as a premier tourist and cultural hub while driving sustainable development in the historic city, aligning with the Kingdom’s tourism goals in Vision 2030.

The UDC is set to develop and manage a large portfolio encompassing hospitality, residential, retail, commercial, and infrastructure assets. This includes planned projects in AlUla that will result in the creation of over 7,500 hotel rooms, 5,000 residential units, a staff village comprising more than 1,000 units, and essential supporting infrastructure.

With a global portfolio of over 290 hotels, Autograph Collection aims to offer “singular and special experiences,” as AlUla hotel marks its second property in the Kingdom.