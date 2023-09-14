You are here

British MP resigns from Commons committee over video praising the Taliban

British MP resigns from Commons committee over video praising the Taliban
Conservative MP for Bournemouth East, Tobias Ellwood speaking during an extraordinary session of parliament. (File/AFP)
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

British MP resigns from Commons committee over video praising the Taliban

British MP resigns from Commons committee over video praising the Taliban
  • Ellwood described Afghanistan as a ‘country transformed’ 
  • He resigned day before a vote of no confidence was expected, which was called for by four colleagues
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: British MP Tobias Ellwood has resigned from his position as chair of a Commons committee following a backlash to comments he made after a visit to Afghanistan, in which he praised the Taliban.

In a video he posted on social media in July, the Conservative politician described Afghanistan as a “country transformed” in the aftermath the Taliban takeover in August 2021. He said “security has vastly improved, corruption is down and the opium trade has all but disappeared.”

The former defense minister made little mention of women’s rights, which have greatly diminished under Taliban rule.

Ellwood’s remarks were condemned by Afghan women, military veterans, and several members of the cross-party defense select committee he chaired, including some Conservative colleagues.

He resigned on Wednesday, the day before a vote of no confidence was expected to take place, The Guardian newspaper reported. It was tabled in July, before Parliament broke up for the summer, by four of his fellow committee members: Conservatives Mark Francois, a former armed forces minister, and Richard Drax, and Labour Party MPs Kevan Jones and Derek Twigg. The committee has 11 members in total, so six votes would have forced him out.

As he announced his resignation, Ellwood admitted he was guilty of “poor communications” in relation to his comments. He said that although he believed he still had the backing of a majority of committee members, continuing to serve as its chairperson would be a distraction.

“I believe I have a strong voice when it comes to defense and security,” he said. “I stand up, speak my mind. I don’t always get it right, so it’s right I put my hand up when I don’t.”

Ellwood tried to defuse the row in July by deleting the video and issuing an apology in which he said: “My reflection(s) of my visit could have been much better worded and have been taken out of context.”

Francois told the Commons in July he was “absolutely stunned” by a video “lauding the Taliban’s governance of Afghanistan, not mentioning they’re still trying to identify and kill Afghan civilians who sided with NATO forces, and also not mentioning the fact they don’t like girls to go to school.”

Ellwood’s replacement on the committee will be chosen in a secret ballot of all MPs.
 

Topics: Afghanistan

Afghan soldier who was arrested at US-Mexico border after fleeing Taliban is granted asylum

Afghan soldier who was arrested at US-Mexico border after fleeing Taliban is granted asylum
Updated 13 September 2023
AP

Afghan soldier who was arrested at US-Mexico border after fleeing Taliban is granted asylum

Afghan soldier who was arrested at US-Mexico border after fleeing Taliban is granted asylum
  • Wasi Safi’s lawyer surprised the brothers Tuesday with news that his asylum request had been granted
  • The brothers, who live in Houston, had thought a decision wasn’t coming until a Nov. 19 court hearing
Updated 13 September 2023
AP

HOUSTON: An Afghan soldier who fled the Taliban and traveled through nearly a dozen countries before being arrested at the Texas-Mexico border and detained for months has been granted asylum, allowing him to remain in the United States, his brother said Wednesday.
Abdul Wasi Safi, 27, is one of tens of thousands of Afghan citizens who fled to the US following the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan in August 2021.
The soldier, called Wasi by family and friends, and his older brother, Sami Safi, worried that if Wasi Safi wasn’t granted asylum, he could be sent back to Afghanistan, where he would likely be killed by the Taliban because he had worked with the US military.
But Wasi Safi’s lawyer surprised the brothers Tuesday with news that his asylum request had been granted. The brothers, who live in Houston, had thought a decision wasn’t coming until a Nov. 19 court hearing.
“I have tears of joy in my eyes,” Sami Safi said. “Now he can live here. Now he can be safe here.”
The US Department of Justice’s Executive Office for Immigration Review, which handles immigration cases, didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment about Wasi Safi being granted asylum, which was first reported by the Military Times.
An intelligence officer for the Afghan National Security Forces, Wasi Safi made his way to Brazil last year. Last summer, he started a months-long journey on foot and by boat through raging rivers and dense jungle to the US, crossing 10 countries on his treacherous trek.
At the US-Mexico border near Eagle Pass, Texas, Wasi Safi was arrested in September 2022 and spent several months in detention before being freed following intervention by lawyers and lawmakers.
Those working on Wasi Safi’s case say it highlights how America’s chaotic military withdrawal from Afghanistan continues to harm Afghan citizens who helped the US but were left behind.
Nearly 90,000 Afghans who worked with American soldiers as translators or in other capacities since 2001 have arrived in the US on military planes since the chaotic withdrawal, according to the US Department of Homeland Security. The Afghan Adjustment Act, a proposed law to streamline their immigration process, has stalled in Congress.
Other Afghans, like Wasi Safi, made their way to the US on their own.
“This was supposed to happen because if you give so much sacrifice to a country’s government, to a country’s military who promised you ‘we will never leave our allies behind,’ it was the right thing for the government to do,” said Sami Safi, 30, who was a translator for the US military and has lived in Houston since 2015.
Wasi Safi’s unresolved immigration status had meant that he wasn’t authorized to work. By getting asylum, he will be able to apply for a work permit.
His brother said it will also help him focus on getting treatment for injuries he suffered during his journey to the US A brutal beating by police officers in Panama severely damaged his teeth and jaw and left him with permanent hearing loss.
Sami Safi said getting his brother asylum is part of an effort that he hopes one day leads to bringing their parents and other siblings to the US They continue facing threats in Afghanistan over Wasi Safi’s work with the US military, Sami Safi said.
“They were full of joy after hearing about my brother. And we’re just only hoping and praying that we get to see them, we get to bring them here, so that my brothers and my sisters can pursue happiness and live a peaceful life,” he said.

Topics: US Abdul Wasi Safi asylum Afghan Taliban

Rebels kill 3 Indian soldiers and police officer in separate gunfights in Indian-controlled Kashmir

Rebels kill 3 Indian soldiers and police officer in separate gunfights in Indian-controlled Kashmir
Updated 13 September 2023
AP

Rebels kill 3 Indian soldiers and police officer in separate gunfights in Indian-controlled Kashmir

Rebels kill 3 Indian soldiers and police officer in separate gunfights in Indian-controlled Kashmir
  • Two soldiers — a colonel and a major — and the police officer were killed, police said
  • Officials did not comment on any militant casualties in Kokernag
Updated 13 September 2023
AP

SRINAGAR, India: Three Indian soldiers and a police officer were killed in separate gunfights with rebels over the past two days in the mountainous Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir, officials said Wednesday.
Indian government forces launched a joint operation against the militants late on Tuesday in the Kokernag area of Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
After a lull overnight, fighting resumed there on Wednesday, an army statement said. Two soldiers — a colonel and a major — and the police officer were killed, police said. Officials did not comment on any militant casualties in Kokernag.
The second gunfight erupted in the district of Rajouri, a highly militarized area close to the Line of Control that divides Kashmir between India and Pakistan. It left a soldier and two militants dead, the army said in a statement Wednesday.
Nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan each administer a part of Kashmir, but both claim the territory in its entirety.
Rebel groups have been fighting since 1989 for Kashmir’s independence or merger with neighboring Pakistan. Most Muslim Kashmiris support the rebel goal of uniting the territory, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.
New Delhi insists the Kashmir militancy is sponsored by Pakistan, which Islamabad denies. Most Kashmiris consider it a legitimate freedom struggle.

Topics: India Kashmir gunfights Rebels

Taliban accepts first Chinese ambassador appointed to Kabul since takeover

Newly appointed Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan Zhao Xing greets the Taliban’s PM Mullah Hassan Akhund in Kabul.
Newly appointed Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan Zhao Xing greets the Taliban’s PM Mullah Hassan Akhund in Kabul.
Updated 13 September 2023

Taliban accepts first Chinese ambassador appointed to Kabul since takeover

Newly appointed Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan Zhao Xing greets the Taliban’s PM Mullah Hassan Akhund in Kabul.
  • Zhao Xing presented his credentials to the Taliban’s prime minister, Mullah Mohammed Hassan Akhund, on Wednesday
  • The Taliban government is not officially recognized by any foreign government and the appointment of the Chinese envoy is a ‘significant development,’ expert says
Updated 13 September 2023
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

KABUL: The new Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan, Zhao Xing, presented his credentials to the Taliban’s prime minister, Mullah Mohammed Hassan Akhund, on Wednesday.

China is the first country to formally appoint a new ambassador-level envoy since the Taliban retook control of the country in August 2021 following the withdrawal of US troops. The Taliban government is not officially recognized by authorities in any other country, and it was not immediately clear whether the appointment means that Beijing has become the first to do so.

“Mohammed Hassan Akhund, the prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, accepted the credentials of Mr. Zhao Xing, the new Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan, during a ceremony,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s chief spokesman.

“The Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate thanked the leadership of China for appointing Mr. Zhao Xing as ambassador and expressed the hope that his appointment will lead to the promotion of diplomatic relations to a high level and the beginning of a new chapter between the two countries.”

China has actively engaged with the Taliban regime on a number of levels since they came to power, including on investment and infrastructure projects.

Afghan and Chinese railway authorities signed an accord with their counterparts in Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan last year to create an economic corridor between their countries, which the Afghan government expects will boost trade and connectivity.

In January, privately run oil company Xinjiang Central Asia Petroleum and Gas signed a contract to extract oil from the Amu Darya basin, part of which lies in Afghanistan. It was the first major extraction deal the Taliban had signed with a foreign company since regaining power.

Under the contract, the oil company will invest $150 million a year in Afghanistan, increasing to $540 million within three years, as part of a 25-year agreement. The project will provide employment for about 3,000 Afghans, the Taliban said.

While many countries closed their embassies in Kabul after the Taliban seized power, China was one of the few that maintained a diplomatic presence. Some ambassadors appointed by their nations while the previous, foreign-backed Afghan government was in power remained in Kabul.

China’s previous ambassador to Afghanistan, Wang Yu, took up his position in 2019 and his tenure ended last month.

“The prime minister called the relations between Afghanistan and China important,” Mujahid said. “(He) expressed hope that more steps will be taken to strengthen bilateral relations.”

Abdul Waheed Waheed, an international relations expert in Kabul who has worked with the International Rescue Committee, told Arab News that the appointment of the ambassador represented an “important success” for the Taliban.

He said that it “does not necessarily indicate full diplomatic recognition but it certainly is a significant development” and added: “Economic reasons certainly play a significant role in China's engagement in Afghanistan, but the Chinese government’s approach is multifaceted, encompassing both economic and strategic interests.”

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan China

UK police officer accused of passing information to Algerian Embassy

UK police officer accused of passing information to Algerian Embassy
Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

UK police officer accused of passing information to Algerian Embassy

UK police officer accused of passing information to Algerian Embassy
  • Man alleged to have had “an improper relationship” with embassy staff
  • He will face misconduct hearing on Sept. 26
Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A British police officer has been suspended amid allegations that he passed information to staff at the Algerian Embassy in London, the Independent reported on Wednesday.

The officer will face a misconduct hearing on Sept. 26 over claims he had “an improper relationship” with embassy staff between March 2019 and December 2020 after his involvement in an investigation had finished.

It is also alleged that he passed information to embassy staff without a proper policing purpose during the first three months.

His communications were neither correctly reported nor recorded.

The officer is also accused of examining a criminal intelligence report and a crime report regarding his neighbor despite having no involvement in the investigation and therefore no right to view the documents.

The disciplinary hearing, which will last until Oct. 4, will assess whether the officer’s conduct amounted to breaches of the UK police’s standards of professional behavior with respect to confidentiality, orders and instructions, duties and responsibilities, and honesty and integrity.

If proven, the officer, who is now on paid suspension, will be considered to have committed gross misconduct and be fired.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson told the Independent that the officer’s identity would be kept hidden following an application filed by his lawyers over the sensitivity of his job.
 

Topics: Metropolitan Police

Hungary signals national ban on Ukrainian grain imports beyond Sept. 15

Hungary signals national ban on Ukrainian grain imports beyond Sept. 15
Updated 13 September 2023
Reuters

Hungary signals national ban on Ukrainian grain imports beyond Sept. 15

Hungary signals national ban on Ukrainian grain imports beyond Sept. 15
  • Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov said waiving the ban on imports from Ukraine would be desirable as it would reduce prices of basic foods
  • Slovakia’s government confirmed it would uphold the ban
Updated 13 September 2023
Reuters

BUDAPEST: Hungary has agreed with Romania, Slovakia and Bulgaria to bar Ukrainian grain imports to protect their markets if the European Union does not extend a ban that expires on Sept. 15, the Hungarian farm minister said on Wednesday.
However, Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov told the Bulgarian state news agency before the start of a cabinet meeting that waiving the ban on imports from Ukraine would be desirable as it would reduce prices of basic foods.
“Let us be clear — the resumption of imports from Ukraine will reduce the prices of basic foods, reduce inflation, which will help low-income people, and increase budget revenues from imports and exports,” Denkov was quoted as saying.
On Tuesday, a parliamentary committee adopted a draft decision for Bulgaria to lift the ban on Ukrainian imports of certain products after Sept. 15. The final decision is to be taken in the plenary session of parliament.
Slovakia’s government confirmed it would uphold the ban.
“The government is prepared, if the (European) Commission does not do so (extend the ban), to adopt a ban on imports at an extraordinary session, in the same mode as now,” Farm Minister Jozef Bires said.
“You have already seen from the announcements from Poland and Hungary that these countries will apply unilateral restrictions, and from this point of view we must do so too, because Slovakia would face increased transport (of grain) through Slovakia, and this grain could also stay in Slovakia.”
Romania’s farm ministry said it would make a decision after the Commission has its say. “What is certain is that if the ban is not extended, we have solutions to enforce that will protect our farmers,” it said in a statement.
Ukraine has become entirely dependent on alternative EU export routes, called Solidarity Lanes, for its grain exports since Russia in July abandoned a year-old deal that had allowed Ukrainian grains to be shipped safely via its Black Sea ports.
As a result, farmers in neighboring states — Poland, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and Slovakia — have faced increased competition and bottlenecks in their own markets.
Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine 18 months ago, has said it will only return to the UN-brokered Black Sea grain deal if its conditions for export of its own grain and fertilizers are met.
Istvan Nagy, Hungary’s agriculture minister, said in a Facebook post that its new national ban would apply to a wider range of Ukrainian products than current measures.
“We have agreed with my Romanian, Slovak and Bulgarian colleagues that if there is no decision on the extension of the existing moratorium by Brussels, then we will take national measures individually,” Nagy said in a video message.
The Commission announced “temporary preventive measures” in May that would ban such sales into Poland, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and Slovakia while allowing transit to non-EU markets, mainly in Africa. These measures are due to expire on Friday.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict grain Hungary Bulgaria Slovakia Romania

